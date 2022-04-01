Queen Elizabeth reportedly uses a fancy Mercedes-Benz golf cart in the castle

Lost in the terrible stagecraft of Prince Andrew escorting Queen Elizabeth down the aisle of Westminster Abbey was the fact that, despite her well-documented mobility issues, the Queen was able to walk with a cane and her son’s support pretty well. It made me wonder if Tuesday was just a “good day” for her mobility. In any case, I do believe that the Queen does have big mobility issues despite her strong appearance, and I also believe she feels she shouldn’t be seen using a wheelchair. So, apparently the solution is that she’s puttering around Windsor Castle in a fancy golf cart.
Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a new ride! The monarch, 95, has received a top-of-the-line golf cart to help her around, according to reports. The luxury vehicle was reportedly designed by Danish manufacturer Garia in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz.
Queen Elizabeth obtained the golf cart about two weeks ago, according to the Daily Mail. The battery-powered vehicle can reportedly travel up to 43 mph and can go 50 miles before requiring a recharge and features four brown-leather reclining seats, per The Sun. The special new cart also supposedly comes with 14-inch alloy wheels, a heated windshield, “weather enclosure” doors, cup holders, a mini-fridge, Bluetooth speakers, and a 10.1-inch screen next to the steering wheel.
A source told The Sun earlier this week that “the cart is perfect” for Queen Elizabeth, who they said has “battled stiffness in her legs recently.”
“She’s been through a lot of physical battles recently with Covid and her back sprain, which would take its toll on anyone — let alone someone who turns 96 next month,” the source said, later adding that everyone believes the cart is “a great idea.”
“It’s certainly fit for a Queen and hopefully it will help her fulfill her engagements,” the insider added. “Everyone wants her to carry on for as long as possible being seen by the public.”
You know… scooters are also a thing? It feels strange that wheelchairs are apparently a no-go, and scooters are apparently déclassé, yet the Queen will zip around in a golf cart inside Windsor Castle? Will she turn up to events within the castle on her golf cart? I mean, I guess she can if she wants to, she’s the Queen. It’s just a funny image to me. It feels less “dignified” then if they just got her some kind of gold-plated, bejeweled motorized wheelchair. It also feels kind of dangerous to allow the Queen to hop into a golf cart, however fancy, and rip through the castle.
Good to have extra seats and a mini-fridge. She and Andrew can sip G&T’s while tooling around the castle.
When I saw this headline, I assumed it was the 2022 April Fools story. Guess not.
I want one!
Me too!
Me too! The fridge is a great idea! Is this for inside or outside? Heated windshield?
Me three!!!!
If I lived in a huge palace at ANY age I would be doing that youbet’cha
I do, too, but I’m afraid I wouldn’t be able to turn it around in my 600-sq-ft apartment. Not even sure I could get it in the door, come to think of it.
The Bluetooth and mini-fridge were the big selling points for me – the heated windshield too. I also want one.
Before my grandmother had sight problems we would rent a scooter for her when traveling and it was so much fun. Depending on where we were she would get on a tram and the grandkids would flip coins to see who would drive it to the door. Liz doesn’t know what she’s missing out on.
It costs $73,000.
Omg
I wonder how many staff she’s run over so far.
I know, it’s a great image – 43 miles an hour, speakers blaring, knocking back the cocktails – all she needs is a really fine tattoo.
In my fantasy, she’s driving it at top speed, speakers blaring “WAP”, with a Guinness in one hand and a crown on her head, and no one can convince me otherwise!
You mean so far in general or so far today?
Gabby, Hahaha!
Only the colored ones and recollections may vary
It may not be classy or safe but a golf cart inside the castle sounds fun! I would definitely choose golf cart, and trick it out with a sound system and lights.
Uh do you think they’ll need safety gates at the top of the stairs?
So many questions. Is it literally inside the castle halls or just used on the grounds of the castle? So many neighborhoods now have golf cart communities. It’s so florida! And yeah the fridge is for the G&T. A golf cart provides shade so if she’s using it outside it makes sense and a scooter for inside the halls. I’m still unclear on whether it’s actually inside or not.
There was 1000% a discussion at some point about “scooter” being too similar to a “wheelchair”.
A “golf cart” isn’t for people with limited mobility! A “golf cart” is used for FUN!
She’s mostly likely to fall INSIDE her home, so she definitely needs assistance moving about, and a scooter makes much more sense than a giant golf cart. The obsession from these people about the perception of a 95 year old woman needing mobility assistance is bordering on absurd.
Um, hate to be the negative voice here, but why are there 4 RECLINING seats? Why does she need the fridge? Is she now living in the thing? I would love to know how much this vehicle cost and if the taxpayer paid for it.
I love this for her.
Retails for around 15K USD and she “received” it so a gift from someone? Nothing says extreme privilege like owning a castle you can drive a golf cart around that is worth less than a good many of your “subject’s” vehicles to get to work.
Right? This is just gross.
Slightly less than I thought. But still ridiculously too much for one person. Why isn’t being frugal part of living a life of service? Buy a basic golf cart if it’s that necessary and donate the money that wasn’t used on the extras.
I noticed that during the video of her walking to her seat, the camera cut away from her once she got to the red carpet and then didn’t go back to her until she was seated. She obviously had help getting into her seat from someone, but they made sure that that wasn’t seen by the unwashed masses.
As USUAL, the palace only sparks more speculation instead of just airing the entire thing, including when the Queen was shown to her seat. They do this freaking constantly— especially KP— they end up calling more attention to a topic they wanted to avoid anyone paying attention to in the first place by trying to cover something up. SMH
No, I remember seeing her entire walk to her seat. Andrew left her once she got to her row, she turned right & he turned left. Then she walked to her seat on her own. That really bugged me, because there was a rug to negotiate (tripping hazard) before sitting down. She could have fallen in those ten feet.
I mean, has no one in the British press ever been to Florida? You can’t go anywhere without seeing seniors in their tricked-out golf carts. They have paths from their gated communities to the grocery stores. This is nothing new nor is it particularly surprising for a wealthy senior citizen to go tooling around in one of these things.
The one & only time I’ve driven a golf cart, I found it difficult to press down on the ‘gas’ & sustain it. Maybe ol’ Liz is stronger than me.
Came here to talk about golf carts and Florida. The ONLY enjoyable thing about visiting my grandmother is driving around golf carts. I mean, if you’re going to get berated for every little thing under the sun, might as well do it while zipping around in the open air at a top speed of 10(?) mph.
Dang! I’m impressed. Who would want a wheelchair or scooter when you can be ripping donuts at 45 mph in your own house with a fridge full of snacks and cold beverages? The Queen 100% picked the best option.
LOL
All this expense just because she and the Palace don’t want her in a wheelchair.
When my dear mother in law was alive, I would take her to the local grocery store. She had mobility problems and refused to use a wheelchair lest people think she was one of those old ladies. She would however consent to the motorized sit down shopping carts. After a quick tutorial she was off. First, she took out the display of oranges. Horrified, she went into reverse and backed into the end cap of caramel apple dip, several of which hit her in the back of the head and landed in her lap. I will not describe the remainder of the carnage and ended only when the produce manager appeared with a wheelchair and made it clear that her driving days were over. Hoping that Her Majesty has a safe experience.
TQ probably has a chauffeur for her cart or I could picture PA driving her around in it.
So your mother lost her driver’s license twice? 🙂
Oh my! The embarassing hilarity of memories revisited! LOL
@Julia, I know I shouldn’t be laughing, but the way you told that story..! 😭
Oh, my! If it’s any consolation, that sounds like something I would do! Wreaking carnage throughout the grocery store in a motorized shopping cart!
I read it cost £62,000!!!
I would bet that Andrew the Nonce bought her this.
Yeah, with HER money!
I wonder if the screen is a backup camera with alarm to warn her of impending obstacles. Mustn’t hit the corgis or one of the staff when reversing!
I’m imagining her as a bad driver knocking into pedestals and breaking thousand dollar vases, so her staff has to jog alongside the golf cart to move things out of the way and catch falling ceramic tochtochkies 🤣
maybe she has an indoor chauffeur
the Queen of Belize in a golf cart! I want to see photos.
golf carts are a lot of fun and they do go surprisingly fast. hope she doesn’t run anyone down.
A golf cart? Does she use it indoors? It sounds a bit dangerous for both HM and the staff and family if she is zipping around the palace in one of those. I can understand a golf cart to allow her to hoon around outdoors, but for indoors I would have thought a neat wheelchair like the one Liz Carr uses in Silent Witness would be more appropriate.
The Queen looks hawk-like focused on attaining her goal of the independent seat walk seat. Anne looks like she’s watching a Jenga match. It’s tragecomedic madness
“Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a new ride! The monarch, 95, has received a top-of-the-line golf cart to help her around, according to reports.”
This family can’t buy a clue. So, in 2022, they are acknowledging, hesitantly, that it’s problematic having POC carry around royals on their shoulders. Maybe by 2122, someone in this stupid family will realize that using a wheelchair is not a sign of weakness, it’s a sign your legs don’t work as well as they did when you were younger.
At least it’s not a Range Rover?