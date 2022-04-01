Queen Elizabeth reportedly uses a fancy Mercedes-Benz golf cart in the castle

Lost in the terrible stagecraft of Prince Andrew escorting Queen Elizabeth down the aisle of Westminster Abbey was the fact that, despite her well-documented mobility issues, the Queen was able to walk with a cane and her son’s support pretty well. It made me wonder if Tuesday was just a “good day” for her mobility. In any case, I do believe that the Queen does have big mobility issues despite her strong appearance, and I also believe she feels she shouldn’t be seen using a wheelchair. So, apparently the solution is that she’s puttering around Windsor Castle in a fancy golf cart.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a new ride! The monarch, 95, has received a top-of-the-line golf cart to help her around, according to reports. The luxury vehicle was reportedly designed by Danish manufacturer Garia in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz. Queen Elizabeth obtained the golf cart about two weeks ago, according to the Daily Mail. The battery-powered vehicle can reportedly travel up to 43 mph and can go 50 miles before requiring a recharge and features four brown-leather reclining seats, per The Sun. The special new cart also supposedly comes with 14-inch alloy wheels, a heated windshield, “weather enclosure” doors, cup holders, a mini-fridge, Bluetooth speakers, and a 10.1-inch screen next to the steering wheel. A source told The Sun earlier this week that “the cart is perfect” for Queen Elizabeth, who they said has “battled stiffness in her legs recently.” “She’s been through a lot of physical battles recently with Covid and her back sprain, which would take its toll on anyone — let alone someone who turns 96 next month,” the source said, later adding that everyone believes the cart is “a great idea.” “It’s certainly fit for a Queen and hopefully it will help her fulfill her engagements,” the insider added. “Everyone wants her to carry on for as long as possible being seen by the public.”

[From People]

You know… scooters are also a thing? It feels strange that wheelchairs are apparently a no-go, and scooters are apparently déclassé, yet the Queen will zip around in a golf cart inside Windsor Castle? Will she turn up to events within the castle on her golf cart? I mean, I guess she can if she wants to, she’s the Queen. It’s just a funny image to me. It feels less “dignified” then if they just got her some kind of gold-plated, bejeweled motorized wheelchair. It also feels kind of dangerous to allow the Queen to hop into a golf cart, however fancy, and rip through the castle.