THR: Industry professionals weigh in on whether Will Smith can ‘come back’

What’s next for Will Smith? That’s the question. Post-Oscars, Will and Jada have been quiet, sitting in their LA mansion and hopefully resting and figuring out their next moves. It would not surprise me if there was some kind of Black Hollywood-organized meeting involving Chris Rock and the Smiths very soon, where everything gets hashed out. But what about Will’s career? What about his reputation? It should be said that before the slap, Will had (easily) one of the best reputations in Hollywood. He was known as a total professional, no hints of on-set drama, and someone who is especially supportive of his fellow actors and costars. That was even seen throughout the awards season, as he used his appearances to highlight the work of his Black female costars, Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. He has friends. Powerful friends. But will that be enough? Some highlights from this Hollywood Reporter story about what’s next:
Will has a good reputation predating the slap: “He’s not kryptonite yet,” says one studio executive. “He has to sit in the penalty box for a bit. He’s going to do some interview with someone like Gayle King and it will kind of wash away.” Smith’s long history in the business will help, this person continues: “He has never been violent on set. He has been extra accommodating. And you read about what he did on the King Richard set.” (Among other gestures, Smith gave the film’s cast bonuses to compensate for the film’s day-and-date release on HBO Max.)
Bolstering his image: If he could publicly reconcile with Chris Rock, for example, that might help bolster his image. But this top industry veteran is a bit more cautious, saying anyone casting Smith in a movie or series would have to weigh the challenge of trying to promote a project knowing that reporters inevitably would ask Smith and fellow castmembers about the incident. “I think [studios] would think twice — do they need the aggravation?” he says. “Everyone would do the equation. ‘I’ve got Will Smith but now I’ve got this baggage and they’re going to re-show the slap. Do I need that, and is so-and-so available?’ The other side is, ‘I’ve got Will Smith and he needs a comeback and I’ll restore his luster.’ You would weigh factors — what the movie is, what the cost is. If [his reps] say, ‘Will really wants to do this and it’s important to him,’ there are ways for him to say, ‘I’m cutting my price but not [permanently] cutting it.’”
This woman sounds like a piece of work: But a marketing executive says she thinks Smith will face more lasting damage. She feels that he revealed a dark side and that the whole sequence of events — the slap, the self-justifying acceptance speech, the dancing at the Vanity Fair party and an apology on Instagram that struck her as shallow and disingenuous — will inflict lasting damage. She also thinks Smith’s long career has left him overexposed. Some of his more recent projects, including 2019’s Gemini Man and Collateral Beauty in 2016, have been poorly reviewed and underperformed, she points out.
Moving to producing? Smith now has Apple+’s slave escape drama Emancipation in postproduction. The streamer had planned a 2022 debut but has not dated its release. Apple declined to comment. Otherwise, Smith has a few projects in preproduction, including Bad Boys 4, but no start dates are set. One studio executive wonders whether Smith will be eager to work in front of the camera again now that he has an Oscar, or whether he will focus on producing.
Whether Smith would be permanently expelled from the Academy: One studio believes the proper response from the Academy to be expelling Smith permanently — which might actually be doing him a favor. “It won’t affect his career, but people will think he got his punishment and we can forgive him,” he says. “And he can say, ‘That’s what I deserve. I disrespected the Academy and that’s what I deserve.’” (Smith would still be eligible for awards.)
You know what strikes me? The fact that all of these people really seem to be underestimating Will’s charisma and ability to explain, in detail, what was going through his mind at the time. These people are used to doing crisis-management with the grossest domestic abusers, rapists and sexual harassers and it shows. All Will has to do is sit down with Gayle King or OPRAH and talk in detail about Chris Rock’s history of denigrating Jada, and how Will felt like it was the last straw, and some/many people will forgive him. Especially if he shows genuine remorse… and I genuinely think he does feel remorseful.
As for his future in Hollywood… like, Mel Gibson still works. Casey Affleck still works. All of those abusive a–holes still work. That’s one of the things that’s irritated me the most about the reactions to Will Smith – the man has been a complete and total professional for decades, he has a completely blemish-free professional reputation, and he f–ked up one time and people couldn’t wait to throw him in the trash.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Long term Will will be fine. He doesn’t seem to have a history with this behavior. I predict in 10 or so years from now Will and Chris will being recreating this for a Super Bowl commercial or something.
He will. He’s Hollywood elite. Those names get protection no matter what they did. Along with Co$ helping him.
Will is also accepted as “white” by way of Fresh Prince, Wild, Wild West, MiB etc… huge family friendly movies and shows that appealed to Caucasian audiences. Let’s not forget his family friendly music career where he never swore as a rule and made fun music.
So with these all factored together he can be forgiven for a public act of violence on national television.
(I hope this is fine with moderation)
I think it’s pretty clear he’s not “accepted as white” given the deeply racial response from some quarters. Will f*cked up and he should definitely face some kind of punishment, but some have acted like this is the worst infraction they’d ever seen and have basically called for his head, and that seems entirely due to the fact that he’s a Black man.
re: Superbowl commercial .. The only way that could happen were to be if he and Jada are not together anymore.
Just like you said, Kaiser, if freaking all those scum bags have come back from their sexual assaults and racist rants, certainly Will Smith can. I can’t even if people REALLY decide to cancel Will Smith over this. I like how Alec Baldwin killed someone and we’re over that already. Puh-lease. Not excusing “the slap,” but come on – Will Smith didn’t murder or rape anyone.
Jared Leto is still working so Will Smith will be fine.
Oh please, will he still work? This industry is so shady that I wouldn’t be surprised to see Chris Noth back at work. Will already apologized to Chris and to the academy. If they want to boot him out then whatever, I hope they take that same stance with others.
Here’s a good time to remind everyone that Roman Polanski, child rapist and international fugitive, hasn’t been able to step foot in the U.S. in about 40 years but won an Oscar for Best Director in [checking] . . 2002. He raped a child and is not welcome in any country with an extradition treaty with the U.S. and the Academy regularly applauds his work.
The Academy kicked him out for his behavior.
The marketing executive is right. For all that Will can explain his actions and has the support of the majority of the Black community… It’s being White People Famous that’s brought him his success. No apology is going to erase the “see, we all thought he was a nice one but he’s violent just like we expect Black men to be” that the out and not-out racists will use to not support his films. Studio heads are going to look at him and say hmm, not worth the risk or the expense. Get someone else.
The producing pivot may be the best bet. Particularly if he starts championing young women filmmakers and writers who wouldn’t ordinarily get a chance.
@Shade – I just Googled that. He was kicked out in 2020. Let’s do the math. He was convicted of drugging and rapping a young child in 1977 and went on to receive five Oscar nominations and one win (to thunderous applause and a standing ovation) before being kicked out of the Academy more than 40 years later. The Academy has *no* problem honoring and rewarding violence.
Will’s recovery will be fine. Unfortunately he stained his own big night and huge achievement in winning his first Oscar which I find really sad (his own doing, but still just sucks), but I seriously don’t see this impacting his work in the future. He has a good reputation. People with far, far worse issues get jobs left and right. The fact that he’s so well-respected and well-liked is why he’s being so passionately defended to begin with. He has a lot of fans and colleagues who support him and if he lays low for a bit and eventually explains what happened, it’ll all go away.
I agree, Case. I will never stop wondering why, on that night. He needs Oprah or Gayle, and a heartfelt apology.
I would think that fans of his work will still pay to see him and that is the bottom line (literally).
Stephen Colbert had a whole bit last night coughing out the names of the messy actors out there that are still running around. Whatever to them.
As for his future in Hollywood… like, Mel Gibson still works. Casey Affleck still works. All of those abusive a–holes still work.
So it seems men being violent towards women is OK but when a man turns on another man, that’s when things have GONE TOO FAR.
Your comment says everything. You nailed the real problem.
No Wills problem is he did it on live TV. Did you see any of these other guys do what they are accused of. No. That’s the difference. All the others can say it wasn’t as bad as they said. Or even pretend it didn’t happen at all. It’s all he said she said. But Will can’t pretend it didn’t happen. Every one knows how it happened. And everyone will remember how they felt at that moment. Sort of like when JFK was shot. Everyone saw it happen so it’s stronger in their memories.
rrrrright but unlike a presidential assassination which is deeply scary and traumatic moment for a nation, this was a single slap. Not saying people won’t remember it but the severity of anyone’s upset feels about it is going to fade, especially since, unlike a MURDER, it can be made right by an apology and amends.
No.
John Wayne had to be held back by SIX security guards AT THE OSCARS from beating the shit out of Sacheen Littlefeather who was on stage at the time. Literally minutes afterward, Clint Eastwood at those same Oscars, “joked” about killing Native Americans. Nothing was done.
Adrien Brody sexually assaulted Halle Berry AT THE OSCARS. Nothing was done to him.
Don’t try to act like this is worse because it was on TV. Those were, too.
That’s what puzzling to me.
I am not justifying him by any means. BUT I haven’t heard a singl word about Chris Rock.
The management should have apologised to the public and should have thrown out BOTH of them.
And where is Chris Rock apology ?
the same studios that help hide Bruce Willis’ health issues that led to some very dangerous on set situations, the same studios & networks that keep Bull & other shows on the air despite reprehensible behavior from white lead actors – that’s who doesn’t want to handle “the aggravation” of working with Smith, who has not been reported to have been problematic or create a hostile environment or become physically threatening on set previously? Yes, he lost his shit and reacted disproportionately including an act of violence in public for all to see, and this has severely tarnished his image. Even taking into consideration the probably that Rock knew his “joke” was not the innocent one it seems on the surface & the apparent long-standing feud between Rock & the Smiths, the degree to which Smith lost his temper & inability to calm down enough to avoid storming the stage to lay hands on Rock is a sign that Smith is having some issues with stress management for which he should probably needs to seek professional help but calling him a thug (not just saying this is behavior we’d expect from a thug but actually calling him a thug as if this is normal behavior from him), connecting his actions w/that of people who commit DV & making him a pariah, especially considering what’s been ignored/glossed over when perpetrated by white actors/directors/producers, is an especially bad take
I think Will Smith is going to be fine. I’m not even sure they need to stage a “comeback” for him – I think he’s pretty much back at this point. Most people I know IRL are already shrugging about it and moving on. It’s going to be a footnote for his career, for sure, but he’s still one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, he is still very charismatic and likeable, and I don’t think that’s going to change long-term.
He will be fine, but he really needs to do an apology tour and show some remorse. This is not gonna go away quickly.
Just curious – how long does the “apology tour” need to last?
Who will be the arbiter of whether there’s enough “remorse?”
And yet Brad Pitt is still a golden boy..go figure
Omg, I missed that. What was Brad Pitt filmed doing??
If he can still make money for the studios, he will work. That’s all that matters to the Hollywood power players.
He’s still going to make money. Once Mike Lowery is back in the theaters, people will flock to see it. I mean Bad Boys for Life made over 400 million worldwide and that movie was not very good lol.
once he has his first project out after this and people still watch it, he’ll be fine.
I admit we dont’ watch everything he does but I did watch Bright and Gemini Man solely because of him lol (Bright I def regretted, ha.) But he’s been a solid box office draw for decades and I don’t see this changing that long-term.
They are basically demanding for Will to be made an example of to hide the basic shadiness of the whole industry.
Will Smith could have done all sorts of depraved and evil shit behind closed doors and these people would cover it up. Lose his shit at the Oscars as part of a long standing beef? Loudly denouncing him from every pulpit available.
He will 100% work again. As long as he is remorseful and “reconciles” with CR, it’s not over for him.
^^ Will Smith does NOT need to ‘reconcile’ with Chris Rock! Chris Rock needs to apologize to Jada Pinkett-Smith, publicly!
What CR needs to do and what he will do are two different things. His shows are sold out and he’s getting a career boost. He is not hurting as a “victim” in this and I don’t know if he’ll ever apologize (but like you, I think he should).
For WS to work again, that may have to be his strategy—to show the world that all is well. You don’t have to like it, but I (and many other commenters, who have already pointed it out) can see that being an effective way for him to make his comeback, because that is the topic at hand.
I personally don’t have any skin in this sad game—what they both did was horrifically stupid and hurtful to both themselves and others, but WS is the one facing major public repercussions, so that’s why everyone is hazarding a guess on what he might do.
Roman Polanski was accused of rape, Woody Allen was accused of molesting his daughter and then marrying an adopted child, Mel Gibson went on a racist tirade, Brad Pitt abused his family, and yet, not on Mea culpa from any of them. They are still doing things like nothing ever happened. Will Smith was wrong for his actions, but now this has somehow sabotaged his career? You’ve got to be kidding? What do the others have in common? Once again, privilege.
Roman Polanski wasn’t “accused” of rape. He was convicted of it and fled the country before he could be sentenced. He hasn’t stepped foot in the U.S. since 1977. He’s a fugitive from justice. Woody Allen, Weinstein, Cosby, are all in the same category of sexual predators, but the Polanski situation is perhaps the most egregious because most of his accolades happened post conviction. There was never any grey area about what he may or may not have done. It was public knowledge.
What you said bettyrose. And I believe that Polanski can still get nominated for stuff and has since he got booted out of the Academy.
Thank you @BettyRose… I forgot that he was convicted.
Well with the me too movement Woody hasn’t been able to distribute his movies, and Polanski has had problems green lighting his movies too. Mel has never fully recovered either. Remember Mel was the 500 million dollar man with both award worthy pictures and box office success not so much now. Brad well it is conjecture on what happened. No one saw it and Angelina hasn’t said anything in detail, so unlike a Johnny Depp, I think it’s easier to dismiss.
Now I don’t think what Will did even compares at all to the above accusations. Not justifying it, but it is a lower level crime than sexual assault or even hitting someone with a closed fist. This is part of the problem. Yes Will should receive some punishment, but what is appropriate? It seems crazy he gets the same punishment as a convicted sexual assaulter, like Polanski. If you did this in a bar, odds are you would just be kicked out or worst charged with misdemeanor assault and probably a fine and community service. Should you get more for doing it on tv? I don’t know. California generally doesn’t prosecute misdemeanors without the victim pressing charges, so that’s kind of out unless Chris Rock changes his mind. Maybe a suspension from the academy for a few years. A life time ban seems excessive when they ignore so much other crap. This is why it might be hard for Will to win in the redemption game on this. Appropriate punishment seems illisible.
I’ll worry about Will should anyone announce cancelations of his projects.
Tom Hardy choked his director on set and still works. He behaved so poorly on another set that his costar was terrified of him and yet he’s attached to that film’s sequel while Charlize was replaced by a younger actress.
Come back? He never left. He received a lot of support after the incident, with people implying there was nothing wrong with what he did (with out actually saying it, more like “I don’t approve of what he did, BUT . . . ”
Sorry, this wasn’t meant to be a reply to someone else, it’s in the wrong spot.
Hmmm I think you’re being disingenuous actually.
Sympathizing with and understanding what could lead someone to take a certain action is not, nor has it ever been, the same as condoning said action.
For example, I don’t–and never will–approve of war but I understand why a country would defend itself in conflict -OR-
I don’t approve of vigilantism, but I understand how someone would feel compelled to avenge a loved one’s murder.
And empathizing and sympathizing with people is GOOD, actually.
“This wealthy Oscar winner with a history of high grossing films and a mostly decent reputation beforehand just generated more celebrity discussion and interest in the Oscars than five years of reforming the show has. Can his career survive???”
😂 Academy is trying to figure out how to incorporate slapping in next year’s show to generate same or better viewership.
everyone seems to be underestimating the shock value of having seen it live.
The industry can’t stop telling on itself. “Can he come back?” Seriously? Alec Baldwin killed a woman on set a few months ago; Sean Penn has publicly assaulted people several times; countless rapists have been feted by the industry since its inception. Yet *now* the industry clutches its pearls about a man who has a reputation as a professional who has made lots of money for the business.
This was handled at the time thanks in large part to other actors, not the Academy leadership & I’m sure whatever needs to be dealt with privately will be dealt with by the community. It really feels like a lot of people want to see Will punished publicly, which is f*cking gross.
Isn’t it considered common knowledge at this point that Josh Brolin physically abused Diane Lane? Yeah, Will Smith should be fine.
He needs to step back for a while and film a huge blockbuster type movie. He needs to choose his next movie wisely. It has to be a 100% guarantee hit. He can have his Oprah sit-down and apology tour. I suspect that when he does “come back” it will be bigger than ever.
He’ll be fine. There is no come back to be had because he’s not going away. He’ll lay low for a few weeks, but that’s not ‘going away.’ He’ll continue to make a mix of popcorn movies (Bad Boys type) and Oscar bait (King Richard) to varying degrees of success but his name and image will be out there. He apologized, no charges were pressed. He will be fine because he’s still fine.
I have seen so many people at an everyday level do uncharacteristic things lately. Pandemic stress recovery is real, and whether that played a part here, I think Will Smith’s sterling reputation and talent will see him through.
This is not for or against Will in any way, but I just want to point out something that I think has been overlooked. The most powerful way to have an impact is to show people something. An image, a video etc.
Hearing about an incident is one degree removed. It becomes conceptual. So even if it’s really bad – rape, murder etc, there’s a degree of separation that mutes the event(s). When we condemn it, we are doing so with our rational brain.
The whole world saw this in real time. The visual was like actually experiencing it. It’s just how human brains work. Our lizard brains were engaged. I think this is why people are making such a big deal, when in reality, it’s a much smaller thing than Weinstein et al have done.
Thoughts?
💯. What we see affects us more.
On a monumental scale (the Oscars are not!) we are seeing the tragedies daily in Ukraine and it affects us more than hidden atrocities going on in the world. Again, not saying a slap compares.
I agree. It was seeing it live during a huge tv event that’s largely made it so big. Plus Will is A++ list. Casey Affleck is not. Will had a sterling reputation. Mel was messy for a long time. And things are different now perception wise and social media wise than when Gibson imploded. And he’ll never really recover. So live tv + huge star + sterling reputation/last person you’d expect + social media amplification = major story.
But Will will be fine though this will always be a footnote. He’ll take a breather, maybe do gayle or Oprah as mentioned. But he’s too talented, too likable, too entrenched as a star for *decades* to be finished over this.
Excuse me but did we not see the Jan 6 insurrection live on TV? And yesterday, there was a poll released saying Trump could win the election! Go figure. So my point is, people’s memories are short and with the internet something new will occur and this will be old news. Will Smith and his career will be fine, despite what all the concern trolls are saying. Sports figures do worse stuff “live and on TV” all the time and their careers recover. It all depends on how they act going forward. Ask Serena Williams how that can work.
Your point is spot on.
Your point is valid — but to be honest, I wasn’t all that horrified by it — maybe that says more about me than anything else — my first thought was it’s about F-ing time someone punched is clock.
I’m not as evolved as the rest of y’all.
At first I agreed that he will probably be fine, but I don’t want to underestimate the possibility that he could be made an example of. Just because he’s a nice guy who has worked for decades and has been so likeable all around, doesn’t mean he’s invincible. I think race (and jealousy) may be a factor for how easily some of his peers will write him off and that makes me so sad.
I do think he’s the type of guy who may take this as a chance to shed some light on the issue of black men who bully black women and make them a punchline.. it’s certainly not fair and it’s not his job, but it’s right there for the taking. I’d love to see him do an interview to explain his feelings behind “the slap” and show that he’s an advocate for black women. As a white woman, I had no idea how much of that misogynoir was going on within the community and it is NOT right.
He won’t be affected at all.
I agree. He just needs to keep the money flowing to the studios. Comedians are outraged over his behavior but i think everyone else won’t mind working with him. I’m sure his costars enjoyed working with him all these years and would do it again.
Dear Hollywood Reporter who clearly knows nothing about how Hollywood works,
About 43.582 seconds after the slap dollar signs started flashing in the eyes of producers, directors, casting agents, and of course, studio execs. Here’s why:
Will is a talented actor with a large fan base. A very large part of that fan base LOVES his action movies (which already have violence in them). A very large part of that fan base thinks he did the right thing at the wrong time. You’d be astounded at how many people think “f*ck around and find out” is one of the 10 Commandments. Will’s overall popularity just got boosted. He will be fine.
Chris is a talented comedian and writer. I have no doubt he is already working on turning this into his next show. When that tour happens it will be his biggest tour yet. If he is smart (and he most definitely is), he will let this die down and channel his thoughts into that tour. He will be fine.
Jada is a talented actor. Unfortunately, she is a woman and a Black woman at that. She had to sit there and keep a stiff upper lip while the *entire auditorium* laughed at Chris’ joke. Since she is a Black woman, the movers and shakers don’t really care about her and they don’t see any money signs around her. But Jada does. Jada knows her worth and she’s going to make and keep all those dollars in her bank account. Jada is going to process this moment, put it on the Red Table, and she’s going to help bring more attention to the emotional toll that people with disabilities/medical challenges face all day, every day. She’s not counting on the Hollywood elite or the press to help her, she’s going to help herself and you will end up looking like the fools you are. She will be fine.
Sincerely,
You Suck At Your Job
^^ A+ ITA @BlueNailsBetty!!! Especially regarding the part about Jada, as a Black woman, processing this and bringing it to the Red Table in a real and effective way. All the people who have constantly tried to tear down and make fun of Jada & Will (especially regarding their relationship) IMO are jealous, misunderstanding, or somehow triggered due to their own life issues.
“Jada knows her worth!” D*$n straight!
I can’t wait for Jada to address this on Red Table Talk.
I just hope Chris Rock will take Will Smith’s admonishment , “Keep my wife’s name out of your
f-cking mouth” and never says another word about her. Too bad he couldn’t have learned that lesson before the slap.
this right here — I believe he had been warned and didn’t heed it. Perhaps now he will.
As usual, Kaiser is spot on. For 30+ years in the public eye, Will’s reputation has been largely impeccable. He will definitely come back from this.
The reactions from the public and Hollywood on this slap is what gets on my nerves about our culture. Was the slap shocking? Absolutely. Should Will lose his career over it? Hell no.
Alec Baldwin literally killed someone (albeit accidentally) on the set of a movie where he was the executive producer and in charge of production and his ass was still invited to the Oscars. On top of that, he has a long record of being a garbage human being.
Mel Gibson is still making movies. Paris Hilton, longtime user of racial slurs, is still in the fold with a Netflix show. Roman Polanski, who can’t even return to the US due to his alleged rape of a 13-14 year old girl, won an Oscar and had a standing ovation
People need to shut their mouths when trying to penalize Will. Yes, he does need to make a real apology and make amends publicly with Chris since he acted out publicly. But all of these critics need to come with the same energy for these other trifling people.