Prince William will complain & explain ‘just not in an overt, ‘Oprah’ way’

Camilla Tominey’s Telegraph article this week is the second piece I’ve read in which the Prince Andrew situation is used as a cover to criticize or gossip about Prince William. It’s fascinating, because one would think that the William stuff would generate more headlines, correct? All eyes on the incandescent one, especially after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Colonialist Tour flopped so hard, they were being excoriated in the international media. Instead, Tominey – and the Daily Beast’s Clive Irving and Tim Teeman – have used Prince Andrew’s “resurgent” public appearance at Prince Philip’s memorial to say some interesting sh-t about Prince William and what kind of king he’ll be. Some highlights from this Telegraph piece:
Andrew’s borrowed time: Since Charles, 73, has made no secret of his desire for a slimmed-down monarchy when the time comes, Andrew’s hopes of redemption are undoubtedly on borrowed time. As royal author Phil Dampier puts it: “The Queen has always been Andrew’s greatest supporter, but I have my doubt over whether he can make a comeback when sadly she is gone. Without her protection, I can’t see any way back for him, if Charles and William get their way.”
William’s attitude towards Andrew: Sources close to the Duke say his role in Andrew’s downfall has, in fact, been overplayed. As second in line to the throne, he is involved in decisions that affect the future of the institution he will one day lead, but he is not in a position to influence a relationship he is one generation removed from. “This is more of a matter for the siblings,” said one insider. Another was keen to point out that Prince William wanted the focus of the thanksgiving service to remain on his beloved Grandpa.
William’s abandonment of “never complain, never explain”: His recent comments on the Commonwealth – and the suggestion he may ditch the Queen’s tried and trusted “never complain, never explain” mantra – suggest changes are already afoot. As the father-of-three prepares to turn 40 in June, he has done “a lot of thinking” about what kind of king he wants to be, when the time comes, and how certain protocols and strategy will need to evolve.
Leaving less unsaid: Yet far from distancing himself from the Queen’s rather more tight-lipped approach, insiders say the Prince William simply wants to “leave less unsaid”. The old guard took the view that blood is thicker than water, but now the Duke of Cambridge clearly believes they can and should speak more freely about the mistakes and flaws with the monarchy – just not in an overt, ‘Oprah’ way.
The royal rulebook will remain intact: As one source explained: “William is not going to start tearing up the royal rule book. His view is slightly different to the view of bygone days where you leave things unsaid. When he released the statement at the end of the Caribbean tour, it was about admitting ‘We didn’t get everything right’. Don’t just say nothing, but put your hands up and encourage a discussion. I think what he wants are healthy debates.”
A crack about the Sussexes: And that doesn’t mean he is suddenly going to start complaining about everything, either. As another insider put it: “Harry and Meghan complained about everything all the time and he didn’t like it. It’s self-indulgent. He knows the public doesn’t want to hear that – they just want the royals to get on with it, like the Queen.”
[From The Telegraph]
Oh, so William thinks Harry and Meghan were “self-indulgent” when they were like “please stop lying about us and smearing us” and “I’m in so much pain from your abuse, I’m suicidal.” William genuinely believed that Harry standing up for himself and standing up for his wife was a self-indulgent folly, a litany of narcissistic complaints. Noted. As for William not wanting to explain “in an overt ‘Oprah’ way,” that’s about the Sussexes too. One year past the Sussexes’ Oprah interview and Salt Island is still in their feelings about it. William’s new less-overt, still-complaining and still-explaining philosophy seems half-baked and ill-defined. It basically comes down to William doing and saying whatever he wants, whenever he wants. That’s the new royal rule.
Ugh. Abolish the monarchy, already.
It is really hard to imagine William as the monarch, which is probably a couple decades away but how will people tolerate a petulant wannabe tyrant who rages incandescently? Nearly every British subject has known Queen Elizabeth since their earliest memories. So being either affectionate or resigned to her is understandable. But what comes next?
In other words he is going to continue like he has been with allowing “leaks” by staff instead of standing up like a man and answering questions.
Exactly he is going to continue being a snide snarkfest via useful idiots eg Jason Knife and notionally keeping his hands clear. What a small person he is, quite beneath contempt but typical of a coward to get paid staff to do his dirty work Despite all the endless propaganda quite a lot of you can see Bwana for who he is!
Exactly nothing is going to change. Instead of putting his name to his words he’s allowing palace insiders to do the dirty work for him and brief the press.
Tee Hee. Angry Bill is overt that he going to blame others at will and drag all of the Firm’s sh*t through the press for his own benefit. Gloves are off.
That’s how I understood it. What’s different? He’s tearing up the rulebook, no, wait, he’s not tearing up the rulebook! He’s complaining now, but not overtly! He’s explaining now, but he’s throwing his hands up & debating! He’s really preparing to be king!
Wait a minute, didn’t they say just a couple of days ago that W&K were going to “tear up the rule book” and go “The Cambridge Way”? So, now he’s not going to tear up the rule book. He’s going to complain, but not like Harry. He’s going to speak freely, but not too freely. He wants to have influence, but he doesn’t have influence. He wants things to change, but then he wants things to stay the same. Moose Knuckle must be uncomfortable with all that fence-straddling.
You have hit it on the nose. And in the other article that’s also critical of him, they said he didn’t understand that the Caribbean is upset about their past, not the future.
It’s almost like he’s he’s just grasping at straws and cursing the fact that his brother left, while blaming him.
“He wants to have influence, but he doesn’t have influence. He wants things to change, but then he wants things to stay the same.” Hmm, Where I have I heard this before? William’s ever changing demands sound so familiar I can hear it….
“I want a feast! I want a bean feast!…
I want the world
I want the whole world
I want to lock it all up in my pocket
It’s my bar of chocolate
Give it to me
Now!”
Perhaps we should start calling him the Duke of Salt? Because William’s fickleness and brattiness sounds like Veruca Salt.
LOL Veruca Salt is perfect. Daddy! I want a squirrel!
Am i crazy in thinking they are slowly doing EVERYTHING that Harry wanted or is now doing!? They will have a Cambridge podcast soon
Only in the sense that they are scrambling to one up the Sussex’s and are failing miserably at it. They aim to copy what they see, but don’t understand the work it takes to do what the Sussex’s do. Or they do and think they can fake the funk.
I don’t know if they’re actually doing it, but it sounds like they’re getting a clue Harry was right. But it’s the usual “tone” argument people use when they don’t want acknowledge someone’s right – “It’s not what you said; it’s how you said it.”
It shows how much truth was revealed on Oprah. If it was, in fact, “nothing but lies” as they often like to say, they wouldn’t still be talking about it on a near-daily basis. It hit such a nerve and they haven’t recovered.
And Bill has never explained or complained until now? Sure, why not, add it to the pile of other ridiculous lies these people tell themselves.
I see that too Eurydice!
The guy is not even smart enough to say anything he wants, the RR will not be sleeping once William starts talking coz the damage that is coming will be more than what we saw with the Caribbean disaster tour. Anyway, we will be here to laugh our heads off at Catherine the great and Bill.
Well the Burger King has already thrown over the blood is thicker than water view of the old monarchy. He threw that one out pretty quickly once Harry fell in love with Meghan.
Letting Jason Knauf participate in a lawsuit in support of the tabloid that published his sister in law’s private letter pretty much confirmed blood is not thicker than water.
I am still stunned that that happened. I know it happened, but it is just so extreme, so disloyal, so cold. I definitely am not fond of certain relatives, but I would never go out of my way to unravel and humiliate them in court. Let alone publicly. Even if they deeply hurt me, I would just cut them out and be done with it. The way William goes out of his way to damage his brother and his wife, is ASTONISHING. It really proves he wants to destroy them. Even if it’s brazen and makes him look bad. He doesn’t care at all about the potential blowback he could face. It’s so intense. Kate – girl you in trouble. She really tied herself to a dark person.
I believe the man is unhinged, his jealousy and rage have toppled him over the edge.
I am too, Em. I cannot believe how the Jason Knauf issue has been completely ignored by the British press. It is so obviously NOT the usual business of the royal family, and still, crickets.
They just sound pathetic at this point.
Good grief they need someone who knows PR or something. None of this makes sense.
And I am tired of the potshots at Meghan. I love that the media is still like who cares that you wanted to kill yourself because of our relentless attacks on you. You should have just dealt with it.
Also, can we talk about how I bet Harry doesn’t want to come to this man’s birthday party after we all know that he gave Jason Knauf carte blance to lie about things so the Daily Mail could try to win against Meghan? I flat out say when the Queen passes, that Harry will ask to be removed from the line of succession.
ETA: Also, I the RR ignoring the fact that if Harry and his family stayed with PC or PW they would have to inform them of their movements and Harry would have to worry about photographers being allowed access to take pictures of his children? I mean we all know they would do that.
Tired of the potshots too. It’s CT though and it’s like she’s incapable of saying anything without disdain for the sussexes oozing out of her pours. Honestly, it’s embarrassing for her. But yeah, all these suicidal people complain too much is the vibes it’s giving which is gross and dangerous. They are so mad about Oprah, jeez.
Harry and meghan literally kept silent until the africa documentary where meghan said she wasn’t ok. And then they kept silent until the oprah interview. Those are the only times Meghan has publicly said anything about that institution yet William and his aides have her and harry’s name in their mouth every other day.
It has been almost a week since the end of that tour and william has trotted out his henchmen to so his bidding every day since because he got a bit of backlash so who is really self indulgent here?
I am not defending William, I think he’s a complete racist asshole and a waste of oxygen. But I think when he refers to H&M “complaining,” he’s also talking about all of the lawsuits, any time they’ve put a statement out regarding anything ever, Harry’s appearance on James Corden, his podcast episode with Dax, the security issue, etc. etc. Because that’s how the British media frames it: “these two are always whining about something.”
(Obviously I do not agree, I just believe that’s how William likely views it)
If it’s about lawsuits and interviews, then William should meet the other members of his family who have filed suits and given interviews before Harry and Meghan. To my recollection, even William himself has served newspapers with notices to cease and desist, otherwise he would file suit.
@Debbie, oh I totally agree with you. I just think William is too hypocritical and stupid to even think that much about it.
I think the world is well aware of the kind of King Billy the Basher will be. The veil has been lifted hence why he & his co-conspirator wife for the reception they did on their vacation…umm…tour. People are no longer seeing him as Diana’s son. They see he’s full on Windsor, full of jealousy and pride, lazy af, inconsiderate and irreverent. They understand fully he wants a return to ancient times when he does nothing, and occasionally graced the people with his presence. Oh yes…we all know what kind of king William will be. As Maya Angelou said, when people show you who they are, believe them.
Btw, what happened to the PR team they hired last year? Their press has been crap through the royal’s own incompetence and arrogance, but seriously didn’t they pay folks to speak for them during this crisis?
Lol, yes, where are the “Gold Standard” advisors? More like crypto standard.
Crypto standard!! Lmao that’s perfect.
@TheOriginalMia, I think William is too arrogant to believe he needs anyone to speak for him. I really believe he thinks he’s nailing his handling of this situation.
In addition to the “Diversity Czar,” weren’t they specifically hiring crisis management people? Not even general PR, but *crisis management* becomes that’s how badly they fcked everything up. Because either that never happened, or the family didn’t listen to whatever the crisis management people told them to do, or they managed to hire a totally inept CM team.
Language is interesting. Blood is thicker than water is evolved from The Blood of the Covenant is thicker than the Water of the Womb.
In this case, the blood of the covenant with RR and racism is thicker than his bond with his brother.
🤷🏻♀️
Right?! The real quote means the opposite of what most think it does.
I did not know that! Thank you for teaching me something new today.
I didn’t know that either! Wow exactly the opposite of what I always thought!
The only thing I got from this article is the Cambridges have no strategy for Bill’s kingship and Camilla Tominey made most of this article up.
Camilla Tominey makes-up most of the articles she writes.
Camilla Tominey is a laughingstock among real journalists.
They don’t need a strategy for something that could be 25 years away. William will be in his sixties and will probably be a much more mellow guy by then.
Maybe my brain is slow this morning, but I wasn’t able to pick up any criticism of Will in the article excerpt? It read more to me like typical Cambridge puff pieces about them charting their way to modernize the monarchy, putting distance between himself and Andrew, while throwing the Sussexes under the bus as per usual. Definitely fence straddling, like @Eurydice says, but the royal reporters are probably praising his “all things in moderation” take on things. I might just be missing something though.
Can this petulant man-baby shut up with his gaslighting face?
Up until Invictus we’re just going to be getting these “all-talk no show” fantasy tantrums aren’t we?
“Harry and Meghan complained about everything all the time and he didn’t like it” complained? F you, Willileaks Meghan was suicidal because of your bs! Is that how he feels about everyone who has opened up about being suicidal? What a great mental health advocate. Kudos. Stupid idiot
Poor Diana’s upbringing didn’t even help him at all. Nope, he turned out to be like a younger version of his dad. Man I’m so glad at least Harry is exactly like their mother! I say abolish the monarchy, but replace the Queen and such with Maria Vladimirovna Romanova and her son. Harry could still be in there but as the third in line.
All I hear whenever these people try to justify Willy behavior,is wind. I mean he has always complained and leaked and bitched so what’s new about any of this? Also enough all damm ready about dragging Harry and Meghan pain and suffering into every story. These people made that woman life a living hell and refuse to acknowledge it and take responsibility for it so forgive me if I don’t believe a word that comes out of the keenbridges or any British media mouth. Or any of the institutions for that matter.
If the Cambridges want to explain things, maybe they can start with explaining why they can’t seem to stand each other.
Rapunzel, what I find interesting is that no one is going after Keenless about her “I’m so much above you” clothes. They aren’t telling everyone how much those new clothes and new jewelry cost in total either. She was half of that disaster, and I believe she needs to own what she did. I’m tired of her getting a pass.
There were articles about the cost of her clothes…well at least one I saw on The Fail. It discussed the cost of that Van Clef and Arpels jewelry. But she’s shrewdly focusing on bespoke so people can’t get the prices.
So Oprah declined the offer of an interview then. Smart woman. She’s not his lackey, that the job of the RR. Nobody outside of the Salty Isle wants to hear his whining.
Which interview did Oprah decline?
@ PrincessK, I took that to mean that maybe either William couldn’t get an interview, or wasn’t asked, and so they’re making it sound like it was his idea not to do it – “but now the Duke of Cambridge clearly believes they can and should speak more freely about the mistakes and flaws with the monarchy – just not in an overt, ‘Oprah’ way.”
That’s all fine and dandy. But he’s not even going to be the Prince of Wales, let alone King. He really ought start brushing up on his helicopter pilot skills. And Kate might wanna go back to school or something.
@Guest, I am enjoying tremendously the idea of Kate having to go back to school, or better yet, keeping a real job. That would make an excellent Office (UK version) type dramedy packed with satire. An entire episode about her trying to learn how to use a copy machine. One about how to dress appropriately for work. Kate joining a party-planning committee and learning about budgets. An episode where a “Diversity Czar” comes in to try and teach her what she should not be saying in the workplace. Watching other characters just stare into the camera every time she said something idiotic, etc. The possibilities are endless. (Now I really want someone to actually do this.)
If he thought Harry and Meghan voicing concerns about how things were run by the Palace were self-indulgent, then I don’t think there will be any changes to the way he does things. This soul searching will go the way of the Diversity Czar which is no where. The Royal Family always pretends that they are listening to concerns and willing to change but they remain the same.
Word. They still have less than zero empathy, for anyone but themselves.
kate looks ill.
like, she’s seriously wasting away right before our eyes … why is no-one doing anything about this?
taris, I’ve stated in other posts that if you look at her arms and leg’s you’ll see she has good muscle definition. I believe she is just a naturally thin person–I can say that because I am the same. I don’t think she’s unnaturally thin (although she probably enjoys all of the references to Diana and ed). I assure you that genetics are interesting, and it wasn’t until I hit 50 that I had to start watching my caloric intake. I think she has made her bed and it has turned out to be incredibly lumpy. She needs a new bed, but she’ll cling to the one she has for the crown.
Joffrey Baratheon 2.0 better get a clue that he will be under more scrunity as he gets closer to the throne. Non UK media will not cover up his messes like the home team, especially if they have receipts. And each snide remark about the Sussexes confirms to the thinking world he’s Trump with a title.
Do they realize that by even mentioning “the Oprah way” as an option, they completely legitimized M&H’s Oprah interview? Can’t argue that the Sussexes were lying anymore. The unintentional laughs keep coming.
I don’t think anyone here thought that Willy would be open and honest enough to put his thoughts out there in an Oprah kind of way…..his is the backstabbing, sniveling Dan Wootton way.
I wouldn’t expect that William needs to do an Oprah style interview at this point.
I’d give a billion to see him on that interview griddle, however…😈😈
William isn’t going to see ‘The Throne’ and I’m becoming more convinced of this every day. Once Her Maj shuffles off this mortal coil, there WILL be a surge in republicanism and within 3-4 years of King Chuck’s reign a referendum will take place. Brexit set a precedent for this. The Royal die hards might dig their heels in and omfg if I read one more online comment about “but do you want President Blair?” my eyes will roll, clean out of my skull. That’s the thing about massive constitutional change, you make your own damn system. The UK, if it stays together, needs to rid itself of any and all unelected interference in it’s politics. Let’s not have a second chamber (don’t need it, it makes lawmaking take more than twice as long) and we don’t need a head of state, a PM will suffice. I want my government directly accountable to me and the ability to get rid after 4 years max. I voted for Brexit and Scottish Independence because of that very reason. I should have the ability to vote out anyone directly responsible for making the laws that govern my life. Within the EU, I didn’t have that and within the UK a Scottish vote has very little impact on Westminster, if any. Getting rid of the constitutional monarchy and The House of Lords is a must!
He’s not going to see the throne. He won’t even be Prince of Wales. That country will become a republic before the BRF even gets a chance to force William upon them.
Why do you think that’s going to happen?
Hopefully it ends while Chuckles is still alive so Willy has to pay taxes on anything he inherits.
SpaceGeek, if Scotland voted for independence, wouldn’t that do what you want? I’m in the US, so I don’t understand your form of government. Doesn’t Scotland get to form it’s own government when it’s independent? If so, that’s what you all should be aiming for.
I just realized George has graduated to pants. Good for him. 🙂
Why are these dumbfecks unable to see how gross, self-serving and privileged the whole ‘never complain/never explain’ mantra is, if you actually think about it? Doesn’t the whole thing come from that appalling old bitch the Queen Mother, anyway? Never complain, because it looks bad to be bitching about trivial things whilst you’re living in the lap of luxury and robbing everybody blind. Never explain because no matter what we get up to, from serious crime to selfish disregard for others, we’re the royals and don’t owe the peasants anything.
Sorry, but W and K don’t have souls to search. So there will be no soul-searching and no change.
@JeFerber that is so funny! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Excuse me but when he Bill ever NOT complained?
THis is going to be embarrassing. William has no clue.