Prince William will complain & explain ‘just not in an overt, ‘Oprah’ way’

Camilla Tominey’s Telegraph article this week is the second piece I’ve read in which the Prince Andrew situation is used as a cover to criticize or gossip about Prince William. It’s fascinating, because one would think that the William stuff would generate more headlines, correct? All eyes on the incandescent one, especially after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Colonialist Tour flopped so hard, they were being excoriated in the international media. Instead, Tominey – and the Daily Beast’s Clive Irving and Tim Teeman – have used Prince Andrew’s “resurgent” public appearance at Prince Philip’s memorial to say some interesting sh-t about Prince William and what kind of king he’ll be. Some highlights from this Telegraph piece:

Andrew’s borrowed time: Since Charles, 73, has made no secret of his desire for a slimmed-down monarchy when the time comes, Andrew’s hopes of redemption are undoubtedly on borrowed time. As royal author Phil Dampier puts it: “The Queen has always been Andrew’s greatest supporter, but I have my doubt over whether he can make a comeback when sadly she is gone. Without her protection, I can’t see any way back for him, if Charles and William get their way.”

William’s attitude towards Andrew: Sources close to the Duke say his role in Andrew’s downfall has, in fact, been overplayed. As second in line to the throne, he is involved in decisions that affect the future of the institution he will one day lead, but he is not in a position to influence a relationship he is one generation removed from. “This is more of a matter for the siblings,” said one insider. Another was keen to point out that Prince William wanted the focus of the thanksgiving service to remain on his beloved Grandpa.

William’s abandonment of “never complain, never explain”: His recent comments on the Commonwealth – and the suggestion he may ditch the Queen’s tried and trusted “never complain, never explain” mantra – suggest changes are already afoot. As the father-of-three prepares to turn 40 in June, he has done “a lot of thinking” about what kind of king he wants to be, when the time comes, and how certain protocols and strategy will need to evolve.

Leaving less unsaid: Yet far from distancing himself from the Queen’s rather more tight-lipped approach, insiders say the Prince William simply wants to “leave less unsaid”. The old guard took the view that blood is thicker than water, but now the Duke of Cambridge clearly believes they can and should speak more freely about the mistakes and flaws with the monarchy – just not in an overt, ‘Oprah’ way.

The royal rulebook will remain intact: As one source explained: “William is not going to start tearing up the royal rule book. His view is slightly different to the view of bygone days where you leave things unsaid. When he released the statement at the end of the Caribbean tour, it was about admitting ‘We didn’t get everything right’. Don’t just say nothing, but put your hands up and encourage a discussion. I think what he wants are healthy debates.”

A crack about the Sussexes: And that doesn’t mean he is suddenly going to start complaining about everything, either. As another insider put it: “Harry and Meghan complained about everything all the time and he didn’t like it. It’s self-indulgent. He knows the public doesn’t want to hear that – they just want the royals to get on with it, like the Queen.”