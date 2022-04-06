Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior to the UK screening of ‘The Northman’: cute or too short?

Here are some photos from the London screening/premiere event of The Northman last night. I really don’t have much to say, this post is really just about glamour shots of two beautiful blondes, Anya Taylor Joy and Alexander Skarksard. Alex is the lead of The Northman in what was clearly the most insidious typecasting of all. A sexy Viking playing a sexy Viking? Have some originality, please. Alex is shirtless a lot in the movie and he does lots of Viking sh-t. Anya plays his love interest, and I think she joins him for some of his Viking revenge/rampage.

Anyay wore a 2019 Dior minidress to the screening. She’s one of the faces of Dior and she is, I believe, contractually obligated to wear Dior on all red carpets. Honestly, I don’t hate any of it. I feel like this is one brand-ambassadorship which makes perfect sense? Anya goes together with Dior like chocolate goes with peanut butter. Now, do I also think the Dior is too short and kind of ice-skater-costume-y? Yes. Her outfit looks much cuter with the coat.

Anya brought her boyfriend to the screening – her bf is Malcolm McRae, the dude with darker hair.