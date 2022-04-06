Anya Taylor Joy wore Dior to the UK screening of ‘The Northman’: cute or too short?

Here are some photos from the London screening/premiere event of The Northman last night. I really don’t have much to say, this post is really just about glamour shots of two beautiful blondes, Anya Taylor Joy and Alexander Skarksard. Alex is the lead of The Northman in what was clearly the most insidious typecasting of all. A sexy Viking playing a sexy Viking? Have some originality, please. Alex is shirtless a lot in the movie and he does lots of Viking sh-t. Anya plays his love interest, and I think she joins him for some of his Viking revenge/rampage.
Anyay wore a 2019 Dior minidress to the screening. She’s one of the faces of Dior and she is, I believe, contractually obligated to wear Dior on all red carpets. Honestly, I don’t hate any of it. I feel like this is one brand-ambassadorship which makes perfect sense? Anya goes together with Dior like chocolate goes with peanut butter. Now, do I also think the Dior is too short and kind of ice-skater-costume-y? Yes. Her outfit looks much cuter with the coat.
Anya brought her boyfriend to the screening – her bf is Malcolm McRae, the dude with darker hair.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m assuming her bf is the shaggy haired guy in the trench coat? If so, he’s pretty cute. No Alex Skarksgard, but he’s not bad. (Though the rumpled trench coat kinda looks like he wandered into the photo by mistake.)
If those two had a baby, it would be made up entirely of cheekbones and jawline. Holy bone structure, Batman!
He looks like Byron.
Ha! Spot on Kaiser. I saw her little mini dress and the theme from “Ice Castles” started playing on my head. 🎶🎶 Please don’t let this feeling end…. It is a very cute ice skater outfit.
an ice skater but kind of Elsa themed, imo
Oh no! Now I’m humming “Into the Unknown.”
Definitely looks like an ice skating costume.
Alex looks good.
Alex *always* looks good.
The length, the shape, the sheer-is fabric, and the glitter all say “ice skating.” She would also look better in virtually any other color, IMO.
She’s lovely but it is definitely has ice skating vibes.
Alex looks beautiful as always, Anya’s contour is a little bit… distracting?
Her styling was much more interesting when she was working with Law Roach. I get why he calls himself an image architect. She’s just wearing Dior now. meh.
Law is hit or miss tbh. Zendaya is the only one he just about always gets it right with and I assume that styling her takes up most of his time these days.
pretty, and shows off her amazing legs, but yes, too short.
I always wonder how a woman can sit and or bend over AT ALL in a dress like that. I mean, they can’t, right? Def looks better with the coat, and would look better with another few inches on it. her bf is pretty good looking…those LIPS!
and DAAAAMMMMNNN Alex looks good.
Her boyfriend looks like a throwback to British indie rock back when Kate Moss was hot and heavy with Pete Doherty. I didn’t know they still dressed like that.
Anya is a doll, but that shade of beige is not for her.
they are back to dressing like that, indie is back in fashion XD which makes me feel old.
Just for a second that picture of Alexander Skarsgard standing on his own, I thought it was Prince Harry…. he and Anya are both gorgeous…..the dress is a bit on the short side but she can pull off just about anything IMO.
I’m seeing this movie just for the shirtless hot Viking. I’m here for it. Alexander is my forever crush.
He should be shirtless at all times
I enjoy ATJ’s work a lot. That being said, she kinda gives me… not exactly bad, but kinda weird vibes.
Anya can do no wrong for me. She’s so beautiful and talented and I feel like she can rock pretty much every look. I especially like the dress with the white coat overtop.
My god what a glorious page. Her bf is a Greek god. And Alex…
It’s cute but too short on her.
I’m afraid I’m about to see her viking hoard if you know what I mean. And the weird puffiness doesn’t help either. As for Alex, I love a low-key, talented, hot dude.
I can live with the ice skating look. It’s icy and ethereal. And who doesn’t secretly want to be an ice princess?
And I don’t have a pearl-clutching problem micro-minis in general. But the really short length doesn’t fit the gathers on the skirt. It makes the waist poof out awkwardly — whereas it would have flowed nicely if the skirt was longer. Either fix the structure at the waist or change the length.
Alex’s fit and tailoring is unusually excellent here – normally tends to emphasise his less than long legline. Not that I would say no to him in any form but this is a great look. Yowza…oh, is there someone else there?
I can’t wait to see her Harley Quinn
She was awesome in Last Night in Soho .
Who is the Viking King dating at the moment?
Honk honk honk.