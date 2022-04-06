Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Vegas elopement probably wasn’t legal

The news broke yesterday: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker eloped in Las Vegas, just hours after they attended the Grammys together (the Grammys were in Vegas this year). They got married at around 1:45 am on Monday, and they were apparently still wearing the same clothes they wore to the Grammys. Meaning, Kourtney wore a black jumpsuit to her first wedding? Sure. From People’s coverage:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot. After stepping out hand-in-hand at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas, and sharing a steamy kiss, the couple wed at the One Love Wedding Chapel.
The private wedding took place at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, and Kardashian and Barker came dressed in the same clothes they wore to the awards ceremony.
“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were,” One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE. The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes, according to the owner.
“They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis,” says Frierson. “They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”
It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony. TMZ was the first to report the news.
I’m an idiot because I thought the whole deal with eloping in Las Vegas was that you didn’t need all of the paperwork? Like, you could just walk into a chapel cold and get married and it was “legal” without a license. Has Hollywood been lying about that? I looked it up – you really do need a marriage license even in Las Vegas. Welp, there goes the “we got drunk-married in Vegas and now it’s legally binding” premise for hundreds of films, books and TV shows. Now Page Six reports that Kourtney and Travis’s wedding wasn’t legal:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not legally married, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The pair, who reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammys Sunday, had a ceremony but there was nothing legal about it, as they never got a marriage license, sources familiar with the situation told us.
“They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet,” one insider shared Tuesday morning.
Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates also show that the couple never applied for or received one.
Reps for the couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
The hot-and-heavy couple’s ceremony was chock full of Vegas kitsch, including an Elvis Presley officiant. It appears the One Love Chapel made an exception for the A-list couple, as its website notes that it won’t conduct a ceremony without a marriage license.
I imagine they thought it was just a fun and romantic thing to do, something crazy like “f–k it, let’s elope in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator officiant.” And now people are bickering about how it’s not legal and they never got their paperwork, etc. Oh well, Travis and Kourtney will just need to have five more weddings.
Kaiser, don’t want to nitpick, but yesterday’s article had a quote that said they did have a license. They brought it to the chapel with them.
“This is a case for the FBI.”
I could have swarn the TMZ article said they had a paperwork.
Yeah, I remember a line that they came to Vegas with marriage license in hand.
Maybe a license obtained in another county wouldn’t be valid? Or maybe it was valid, but whoever was doing the searching only looked in Clark county.
I’m confused, what about Britney Spears days long marriage ? She had a license for that ?
This was my first thought/question too!
I live in and got married in Las Vegas. The office where you get your marriage license is open 24 hours during the weekend. (might be different since the pandemic, but I don’t think so) And they absolutely do not care if you show up drunk. So, you can definitely get legally married in the middle of the night here. In fact, after you get your marriage license, you run through a gauntlet of people trying to sell you on coming to their chapel for the ceremony. These wedding chapels are a huge business here.
While it is easy to get a marriage license in Clark County in Las Vegas, it’s one form & they have flexible hours, Travis would have to have brought his divorce decree/papers from his previous marriage in order to be given a license for this one.
Yes, most Vegas wedding chapels require you to go to CC courthouse & fill out the form before your wedding bc their officiant has to also fill out a little bit of it.
Did they go to a wedding chapel? Yes, but I doubt they are legally married & licensed from Clark County.
Yes, I did get married in Las Vegas.
If we would just wait a year, they’ll tell us the ‘truth’ on next season’s show.
It’s all BS. It’s all for show. You know this what they do!!!!! Come on peeps!
Probably the least interesting celeb mystery of the year.
Agreed!!!
I’d rather unravel the truth about celebrity marriages than celebrity bathing habits though.
The wedding was either planned in advance or just a fun non-legal stunt, because we all know there’s no way in hell that Kris Jenner is gonna let her girl get married without a thousand page prenup.
Travis is def worth more $$ though.
Kourtney might be worth 65 million and Travis might be worth 50 million.
He’s not worth more than The Empire
+1
Kris Jenner’s legal matters are AIR TIGHT. No one plays with actual Kardashian/Jenner money.
It’s very easy and quick to get a marriage license in Clark County. I don’t remember the details (it was 10 years ago…) but you basically go to an office downtown that has crazy flexible hours (compared to your standard 9-5 government hours) and go through a line dedicated to marriage licenses. You sign a paper basically saying that you’re not first cousins, submit proof of identification and you’re done.
Then the officiant at the wedding signs stuff at the bottom, along with your witness.
So, in theory, they could have gotten a license when they initially flew in for the show.
They want to make sure ratings for thier new show are good. They are doing the most right now…all of them.
Why, why is his hand in that space in a public photo? I just don’t get why guys do that. Second, oh, this is super disappointing about the license, how can we rewatch Friends now??
God, this family just can’t do ANYTHING organically, can they?
Is the buzz going into the new show that bad? Because this seems particularly desperate, even for them.
Wait, this was a thirsty publicity stunt that they let churn for a whole day of social media coverage??
I’m shooooooocked.
Whatever, Kourtney has been a stick in the mud for 20 years, let her have a little fun for once.
I understand Kim, Kendall and Kylies wealth. I see Khloe doing advertising and promoting. But where is Kourtneys wealth from?
Poosh. She has a lifestyle brand 🙄🙄
Poosh and KUWK of course.
I imagine that they are restarting reality TV because it is very lucrative.
Even Kourtney who hated filming with the family in the end realises that she needs the money to pay for the upkeep of her house.
She certainly doesn’t make as much as her sisters but she does make a decent bank from the show and other appearances
I was just curious because the sisters listed in order of wealth is now Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall. So I was surprised that’s she listed higher than Khloe.
I definitely didn’t know about her lifestyle brand …
I like Kourtney’s and Kim’s voice and accent. I’m from Australia. The other family members seem to sound different.
Also, I’m not up with their doings, but I wish they’d do significant charity and volunteer work. Waste of a platform, they could do so much good!
What’s the over under on how soon Kim step all over Kourt in the news cycle? Even with Kim’s 3rd marriage being a failure, she still urgently pursues being the alpha of the pack and Kim neefs to one up Kourt’s first marriage. I really hope Pete has boundaries.