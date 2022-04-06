Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Vegas elopement probably wasn’t legal

The news broke yesterday: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker eloped in Las Vegas, just hours after they attended the Grammys together (the Grammys were in Vegas this year). They got married at around 1:45 am on Monday, and they were apparently still wearing the same clothes they wore to the Grammys. Meaning, Kourtney wore a black jumpsuit to her first wedding? Sure. From People’s coverage:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially tied the knot. After stepping out hand-in-hand at the 2022 Grammys in Las Vegas, and sharing a steamy kiss, the couple wed at the One Love Wedding Chapel. The private wedding took place at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, and Kardashian and Barker came dressed in the same clothes they wore to the awards ceremony. “I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were,” One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson tells PEOPLE. The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes, according to the owner. “They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis,” says Frierson. “They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.” It is currently unclear if Kardashian and Barker obtained a marriage license before the ceremony. TMZ was the first to report the news.

[From People]

I’m an idiot because I thought the whole deal with eloping in Las Vegas was that you didn’t need all of the paperwork? Like, you could just walk into a chapel cold and get married and it was “legal” without a license. Has Hollywood been lying about that? I looked it up – you really do need a marriage license even in Las Vegas. Welp, there goes the “we got drunk-married in Vegas and now it’s legally binding” premise for hundreds of films, books and TV shows. Now Page Six reports that Kourtney and Travis’s wedding wasn’t legal:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are not legally married, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The pair, who reportedly tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammys Sunday, had a ceremony but there was nothing legal about it, as they never got a marriage license, sources familiar with the situation told us. “They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet,” one insider shared Tuesday morning. Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates also show that the couple never applied for or received one. Reps for the couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The hot-and-heavy couple’s ceremony was chock full of Vegas kitsch, including an Elvis Presley officiant. It appears the One Love Chapel made an exception for the A-list couple, as its website notes that it won’t conduct a ceremony without a marriage license.

[From Page Six]

I imagine they thought it was just a fun and romantic thing to do, something crazy like “f–k it, let’s elope in Vegas with an Elvis impersonator officiant.” And now people are bickering about how it’s not legal and they never got their paperwork, etc. Oh well, Travis and Kourtney will just need to have five more weddings.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images