Prince Charles was ready to risk it all for Queen Letizia at Auckland Castle

The British royals have been close to the Spanish royal family for decades. King Juan Carlos was friendly with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. King Felipe absolutely seems to be a favorite of QEII, and Prince Charles seems especially fond of Queen Letizia. Over the years, the Spanish royals regularly visit the UK for events and Charles is always all over Letizia. So it was today, when Letizia flew in and attended an event with Charles at Auckland Castle. The event was pretty cool, and it involved art!

He’s a future King and she’s a Queen, but Prince Charles and Queen Letizia of Spain greeted each other like dear friends. Queen Letizia received a warm welcome from Prince Charles on Tuesday at England’s Auckland Castle. Although Prince Charles, 73, became known for greeting people with “namaste” — a traditional Hindu greeting where the palms are pressed together and accompanied with a slight bow — during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said hello to Letizia, 49, with a kiss on her hand and cheek.

The two royals reunited in the U.K. to view a new exhibition of Spanish art by Francisco de Zurbarán. The exhibit has been housed in Auckland Castle for over 250 years. Zurbarán’s Jacob and His Twelve Sons, based on the biblical story, were painted between 1641 and 1658 and accessible only to the guests of the Bishop of Durham in the castle’s Long Dining Room.

The Zurbarán series was in danger of being sold off by the Church of England Commission, but philanthropic financier Jonathan Ruffer purchased the paintings in 2012. He also bought the castle, where the historic works will be displayed for the public.

So, Spanish artist, Spanish art, housed for centuries in an English castle. How very British Museum. I’d be curious to see the provenance of all of the Zurbaran pieces. Anyway, I just liked these photos because Charles looked like he was ready to risk it all for Letizia. He’s got a thing about kissing a woman’s hand too, and honestly? I find that charmingly old-school. So few men kiss a woman’s hand anymore. Bring back hand-kissing. Bring back dudes pledging fealty to a lady as they drop to one knee.

41 Responses to “Prince Charles was ready to risk it all for Queen Letizia at Auckland Castle”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Well, well. Ole Chuck was quite attentive and warm towards Queen Letizia. I wonder if he would have been as warm if Cam was there?

    Reply
    • traci says:
      April 6, 2022 at 12:15 pm

      It’s kinda cute that his tie matches her dress. LOL

      Reply
    • AnonyCat says:
      April 6, 2022 at 6:27 pm

      Funnily enough there are pics out there of him being all up on Leti while Cam is right there!!!!

      There are also pics of Anne thirsting over Felipe. Maybe the Spanish royals are just that charismatic and charming.

      Reply
  2. Lexilla says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:46 am

    Love the headline.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:46 am

    These pictures made Charles look like a creepy old man. I guess he didn’t want to be seen bowing to Letizia as she’s ranked higher than him so he smothered with kisses instead. BTW, Felipe’s mother Queen Sophia is closely related to Philip as she’s a member of the Greek Royal Family.

    Reply
    • Willow says:
      April 6, 2022 at 9:51 am

      Amy Bee, you read my mind. That touchy feely stuff that used to be ‘okay’ (and A LOT of women have never liked) was never okay. It’s a sexist power play.

      Reply
      • Flowerlake says:
        April 6, 2022 at 1:36 pm

        In my culture, we kiss like that with relatives and sometimes friends.
        In some cultures there are even more than 2 kisses.
        To me it’s just a different way of greeting. It feels less close to me than a hug. Had to get used to Americans doing that when I first met them.
        At the end of the gathering, it gives a bit of time to say goodbye to each and everyone instead of just a wave and a general goodbye.

        Covid might have made it a bit unclear what to do now though.

    • Chaine says:
      April 6, 2022 at 10:15 am

      Yep, my thought too, nasty dirty old man slobbering on her and pawing at her.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      April 6, 2022 at 11:12 am

      Well, I was thinking this was simply European-style greeting, kiss on the cheek, or both cheeks. Even the hand-kissing thing.
      On another note, in a normal family, wouldn’t this have been a great opportunity for Charles to have invited his daughter-in-law along for the day? You know, the art history major? I’ve got a feeling she wasn’t really interested in art at all, except maybe photography.

      Reply
      • Moneypenny424 says:
        April 6, 2022 at 12:23 pm

        Maybe he DID invite Kate and she OK’ed (over-keened) at the prospect of going that she had to lie down and rest.

    • AnonyCat says:
      April 6, 2022 at 6:32 pm

      I have to agree with that take. As a woman, I find la bise – the cheek kisses- so awkward and the fact that it is forced on women (so usually, if a woman meets someone new, she will have to give the person cheek kisses regardless of gender. If the guy meets someone new, he only gives cheek kisses to women.).

      Plus I have seen many Europeans online say that they are relieved that they no longer have to do this, especially in work situations, where some men would be upset if there were no cheek kisses.

      He is all up on her. And this is something that is visible in multiple previous photos. Hmm… definitely, there is something there.

      In terms of a good hand kiss, Felipe kissed the hand of the Swedish queen I think during a recent state visit. She was smitten.

      Reply
    • mosia says:
      April 7, 2022 at 3:03 am

      In spain you kiss cheeks with almost everyone, it’s weird for my polish sensibilities, but it’s a very spanish greeting.

      Reply
  4. H says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:48 am

    I agree with Kaiser, bring back the hand kissing. I don’t like Chuck, I never will after the way he treated Diana, but I have to admit he’s got some old world charm.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      April 6, 2022 at 4:53 pm

      I don’t see anything charming about Charles. He was looking Letizia over when Camilla was around at an appearance.

      Reply
  5. equality says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Seems to be his go-to gesture with Queens. There are photos online of him doing this with Queen Mathilde, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Annemarie, and Queen Sofia.

    Reply
    • A says:
      April 6, 2022 at 10:10 am

      So he doesn’t have to bow, right? Boy, I sure do wonder if there are pictures of him bro-hugging King Felipe or doing a secret handshake with King Harald

      Reply
      • molly says:
        April 6, 2022 at 10:56 am

        I think it’s his attempt at being deferential without all the bowing. With the exception of his mother, none of the other queens are the monarch.

        I’d collapse like a house of cards if someone tried to slobber on me for any kind of greeting, but I’m not European like that.

      • Duch says:
        April 6, 2022 at 2:39 pm

        Well they are reigning queens and he’s only a prince, so I would think that’s “required”? Princess Anne very deep-curtsied to King Felipe (or both of them) a few years back.

  6. OriginalLaLa says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:48 am

    My now-deceased great uncle would always kiss my hand when I visited, I loved it

    Reply
  7. Chloe says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:49 am

    It doesn’t come as a surprise to me that the two royal houses get along so well. Both of them seem to be quite conservative in their world view so naturally they would get along.

    Reply
  8. Harper says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Poor classy and elegant Letizia is probably the next unlucky target for one of Kate’s solo tours. KP staff is probably googling “Spanish slides” as we speak.

    Reply
  9. matthew says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Charles is a douchebag but at least he knows how to do those old school aristo gestures

    Reply
    • Paulkid says:
      April 7, 2022 at 5:10 am

      I don’t think I have ever seen Charles that enamored with anyone- kids, patents or wives! Queen Leticia is lovely and obviously appreciated by POW.

      Reply
  10. Mai B says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:56 am

    Kanshi this woman is young. She is just 49. Wow! I thought she was older than that. Nice.

    Reply
  11. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:58 am

    LOL, Chuck always was a ladies man. And yeah bring back that old school kneeling/hand kissing stuff.

    I love me some King Felipe – he is totally rocking the Sean Connery look (he does kinda look like him if you squint the right way).

    I envy you Spaniards – you guys have Letizia and Felipe; and we have Dim and Dimmer (in all respects).

    Reply
    • Spaniard says:
      April 6, 2022 at 10:08 am

      Take them, they won’t be missed and please, also take Elena and her abhorrent children. We have enough leeches and thieves in our parlament but at least, we can kick them out in elections but these people don’t let us have a referendum to abolish monarchy.

      Reply
    • Ace says:
      April 6, 2022 at 10:13 am

      Just because they are more handsome and maybe slightly smarter than the Windsors doesn’t make them better. They are also a family of grifters who paled around with a fascist dictator to continue their grift.

      Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      April 6, 2022 at 10:46 am

      King Felipe is the most delicious king. So handsome!

      Reply
  12. Dee says:
    April 6, 2022 at 10:12 am

    My word, he looks so frumpy next to her. This suit and tie all the time thing is so ancient, they need to get with a stylist from this century. Even if it had to be a suit, the color and cut on this one are so bad, and it’s creased?!? He looks like he just got off a 10 hour red eye flight.

    Reply
  13. Alexandria says:
    April 6, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I find hand kissing creepy. I’ll give an exception to Keanu Reeves or Cillian Murphy.

    Reply
    • Fabiola says:
      April 7, 2022 at 12:50 am

      I was hoping Covid would eradicate hand kissing and having to hug strangers. I feel like creepy guys use it to their advantage. It grosses me out.

      Reply
  14. Crowned Huntress says:
    April 6, 2022 at 11:21 am

    It feels like they’re using the Spanish Royals to help up their image. Letizia is effortlessly stylish, beautiful and once upon a time was a working woman with a flourishing career of her own…sounds like another married in royal if you ask me.

    They should send Kate to Spain for much needed tutoring in fashion, charm and substancial projects.

    Reply
  15. HarleyB says:
    April 6, 2022 at 11:38 am

    Queen Letizia could be Bridget Moynahan’s sister….

    Reply
  16. Eurydice says:
    April 6, 2022 at 4:39 pm

    From what I’ve read, Zubaran had a workshop that produced paintings on commission for various royal clients in Spain and also for shipment to South America. The paintings at Aukland Castle were thought to have been for the South American market, so the acquisition seems more like a financial transaction than the looting of cultural artifacts.

    Reply
    • Penguin says:
      April 7, 2022 at 6:46 am

      At Auckland castle the guide says that those pieces were mostl likely stolen by British pirates en route to a buyer in the Americas. It’s actually quite an interesting story.

      Reply
  17. Athena says:
    April 6, 2022 at 9:48 pm

    There are pictures of Charles, Diana and the kids on vacation with the Spanish Royals.
    In my culture family and friends greet each other with a kiss on the cheek, so from my perspective Charles is not being inappropriate.
    On a different note I have always wondered why only Edward and Sofie and the York sisters are invited to the wedding of other European Royals including those without a throne.

    Reply
  18. 123naptime says:
    April 7, 2022 at 6:45 am

    Kaiser I am dying to hear your thoughts on the namaste covid greeting!

    also speaking of hands… what is up with homeboys hands? is it me or are they always red and puffy-looking? do we think it’s a classic royal family-hemophiliac-inbreeding-sitch or just cause he’s a lush??

    Reply

