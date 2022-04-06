No, Prince William & Kate probably won’t ‘move out’ of Kensington Palace

This week’s story about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s move to Windsor was just another in a stream of similar stories which started last summer. The sudden talk about how William and Kate “felt overlooked” at Kensington Palace and were longing to live in a more country/suburban area was curious. I feel like many of the stories were directed at the Queen and Prince Charles, meaning that the Cambridges were begging Charles to arrange for them to be given some lavish castle or palace. The Cambridges have reportedly spent a lot of time in Berkshire/Windsor over the past year, looking at properties and checking out schools and such. They are said to be quite eager to “start a quiet life in the country.”
Throughout all of the months of reporting on this “move to Windsor,” no one has claimed that William and Kate intend to move out of Kensington Palace Apartment 1, which is their mansion-within-the-palace in London. If anything, there’s been some muttering about how they might give up Anmer Hall, their Norfolk home on the Sandringham estate, but nothing about William and Kate leaving Kensington Palace. Then this week’s story came out and suddenly the headlines include “Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving Out of Kensington Palace, Too” and “Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Moving Out of Kensington Palace This Summer.” The problem? None of the reporting has indicated anything like that.
This may come back to bite me on the ass, but my prediction is that they keep KP Apartment 1 AND Anmer Hall and they get this third property in Windsor. My prediction is that they don’t go with a private estate, that they’ll whine and bargain and keen their way to one of the grandest royal mansions on the Windsor estate, likely Frogmore House. Then they’ll “move in” over the summer and the kids will start their new schools in Windsor for the fall term. Kate will obviously be mostly based out of Windsor. But William will be more London-based, I would assume. This won’t be a huge splashy separation, it will be more like an extension of their already-separate lives, only this time with a new house. This arrangement will also save them a lot of criticism, bizarrely, because Kensington Palace was renovated at a huge cost to the taxpayer. It would “look bad” if they moved out of KP completely. And why would they? It’s not like there are other royals dying to move into KP Apartment 1. So they’ll honestly have three homes. Again, if they give up anything, it will probably be Anmer (but again, I doubt it).
Photos courtesy of Kensington Royal, Instar, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
That’s what I think is going to happen as well. They’re going to keep KP as their London base and get a new house in Windsor.
I think they will keep Anmer for right now but will give it up when the queen dies if charles ends up turning Sandringham into a museum.
Agreed. It’s very un-Cambridge-like to give up anything, however.
Oh for sure. That’s why I think the only reason they’ll give it up is if Sandringham becomes a museum, to avoid the crowds and the public etc. (I know you can visit Sandringham now anyway, but I feel ilke a full fledged museum would be different.) Or if they decide Anmer isn’t grand enough for them.
I’m not believing this story until they actually move to Windsor. If they do move to Windsor I think they will be given Royal Lodge not Frogmore House.
Frogmore House hasn’t been lived in for more than 100 years. It’s a museum to Queen Charlotte. I don’t see anyone moving there. If the stories about the move to Windsor are true, my guess is they will build a house in the park.
It would be less expensive to build than to try and re do Frogmore House into a family home. Millions.
Doesn’t Charles have three homes? So as the heir to the heir I’m sure that’s how they’ll justify William having three as well. And I don’t see William giving up Anmer Hall either. He has lots of “friends” in Norfolk and has lots of “fun” there. Kate doesn’t seem to like it as much there, I wonder why?
PC actually has 5 residences and TQ 7. I guess, Will has some catching up to do.
And I’m sure he’s very aware of that.
With National Insurance going up, energy bills and food, I think it will be a quiet move but the environment is still not Keen-spending friendly. This has backfire potential and I’m thinking PC will give in and throw Wills under the bus in fall
I don’t think Sandringham will be a public museum as it is a PRIVATELY owned property. If anything, most of BP will become more “open to the public” as Chaz has said he wants to stay at Highgrove and just have official offices in BP.
But I agree, I can certainly see them angling for Frogmore HOUSE to “have one up” on H&M, if only in their petty, little, empty heads (“”I” got the HOUSE, YOU got “servants’ quarters!”). It will fall w/in the royal protection bubble (no need for extra security costs) and will become Keen’s Kozy Kottage to Keep her Kontent and near Mummy whilst Bitter Brother hones his gardening skills in London.
But didn’t we hear that Harry has extended the lease on Frogmore Cottage, which if true must be a strategic move. I am sure Harry has an inside track on developments within the Palace walls.
Kate is maybe moving out of KP, but not Willy. I agree she’ll be based with the kids in Windsor while Will stays in London.
If the separation is noticed, it’ll be spun as Will dutifully sacrificing time with his family for the good of the country.
This is all a temporary measure though. As I’ve said before, once the press reveals the marital problems, it’s over for Kate. Will has no reason to keep her around once the happy family PR is gone.
Hence why I’m convinced they’ll get a private home in the Windsor area. It’s definitely Kate’s divorce settlement. William will get royal property once the marriage is over.
I think the big tell will be if the new house in Windsor is public or private, so to speak. If the Cambridges somehow end up with Royal lodge or fort belvedere (I don’t think either is likely but stranger things have happened) to me that indicates a separation but not a divorce (not immediately anyway, but again stranger things and all that).
But if the house is “private” then that tells me it is Kate’s divorce home and that the divorce will happen sooner rather than later.
Ding! Ding!
Yes, agreed.
We also need to keep in mind William *may* move to Highgrove House when Charles is king. No matter what Charles wants, he doesn’t get to stay in the house purchased as the home for ‘Duke of Cornwall’. Highgrove puts William an hour from Bucklebury (Berkshire) and 1.5 hours from Windsor Castle. Well within helo travel distance for a separated/divorced father looking to share visitation with a Berkshire-based Kate.
Kate may get a private house if they divorced. But as long as the kids are young, Kate and the kiddies will stay on palace ground with paid for public security.
Security is why there won’t be a private home for a bit IMO. Security is very expensive and there are nutters and extremists out there, despite the British Media and Will’s attempt to downplay the threat toward the Sussexes (after ginning up so many lies and much hatred toward M&H and their children).
Nah, they can secure a private home. They did it all the time when Kate was always staying with the Middletons in George’s early life. Plus, I think she and the kids stay with Carole still on a frequent basis.
It’s not like any of them care about costs.
It could be a private house a la what QEII did for Andrew when she bought land by Windsor Great Park and built him and Fergie a home. Which he subsequently lost/ had to sell. There would be general security already due to the area being a crown estate, then they could just secure the property as they’ve done for other private cases like Rapunzel mentioned.
Just more of their pathetic movement toward being country squires but still wanting all the trappings of heads of states. If none of them wish to leave in the Palaces of the monarchs perhaps they should give up the crown and allow them to revert to the British people to open them to the public daily and recoup a tiny portion of all the taxpayer money spent on them all.
I back all these predictions and doubt they will give up Anmer unless someone has some serious leverage over them. They genuinely think they deserve all of this and their clown show of a team have shown themselves to be blind to optics time and time again. Cost of living crisis what again? They will absolutely ‘get away’ with it in the short to medium term (outraged headlines aside) but I sincerely hope this is one more nail in the coffin of this completely outdated institution.
For what its worth I’m in the they won’t divorce but live separate lives camp unless Bulliam finds someone ‘better’ who is willing to marry him and I don’t believe that person exists.
If that person existed he would have married her 10 years ago. Kate was the only person who wanted to marry him.
I’m guessing William won’t be as fond of meeting the Windsor mums on his school runs as he was interested in the London mums.
Is this an indication that she has had enough. It will only work if she can convince Prince Charles that there is a need for another grand home/palace to keep the already exposed facade in place.
Unfortunately, she is/was always expendable in the larger picture it is about the mission statement which is continuity.
The idea of constancy is bigger than any one person. It lies in the wishes of the citizens, not the curated customers of the realm.
If another willing woman provides ‘the steady hand’ that eliminates the ‘monster ego’ in Bill, she’ll be Queen Consort.
It is called expediency.
It will have been almost a year of slow-rollout for this move to Windsor idea, as the first hint of it sprang last summer. That tells me that this is a sensitive issue that is being “handled” by the Firm.
My prediction is that it will be a private home meant for Kate and the kids near Bucklebury. To normalize the purchase, there will be a happy family photo shoot in its garden and a People magazine cover: New Country Home for Kate and Wills!
Much comparison will be made with other senior royals’ country homes–Charles’ Highgrove and Camilla’s Ray Mill to divert the real reason why this move happened. There will also be photos of George going to his first day at his new school. The public will swallow it whole like they always do. Then Kate will change the locks and William will never set foot in it again.
Totally off topic but I LOVE Camilla’s Ray Mill home. If I was going to live in a posh home in the country, that would be the one for me.
It is gorgeous, isn’t it? I saw the pictures online awhile back when there was more talk about Camilla escaping to her home in the country and between the home and the setting, it’s magnificent. That’s some luxurious bolt hole!
@Harper, this comment resonates like a bell peal. I think most of the Royal Lodge, Fort Belvedere, Frogmore House speculation is the RRs throwing spaghetti at the wall, as they usually do to see if anything gains traction (to mix my metaphors). I’m seriously leaning toward a private manor house near CarolE. There was the first round of rumors that revealed they were looking at homes, probably with the less-than-discreet help of an agent, but that got shut down quickly and the rats started focusing on royal properties inside Windsor Park. Yep, The Firm knows how to play the diversion game.
Indeed. Of course, Charles spent hundreds of thousands of Duchy of Cornwall money on Ray Mill and Camilla’s bills after her divorce, and it let to a parliamentary inquiry. Much was written about why she needed a separate home to begin with. Then she and her children kicked her security out of the main house and got special permission to build them a four bedroom home on the grounds instead, costing the taxpayer over 2 million. Will any of that be written about for Kate?
We all think Bill wants to dump Cathy, but after today’s other post about Bill’s temper maybe this house is Cathy’s demand to not seek a divorce and tell all. She’ll keep her title and keep up appearances and in exchange she and the kids have a home of their own close to her family.
There’s no way they’re divorcing. Mama Middleton worked too hard for this! I’m in the camp that they’ll quietly separate, but do (some) joint engagements. They’ll desperately try to keep up the appearance that all is well in Whoville.
When does the report for expenses of the brf from the taxpayers’ money get published? I suspect there’s a really expensive price tag for that helicopter. I think the move to Windsor is partly to reduce that expense. If they do move, I would anticipate that it will be a private home. The only places that have mentioned on the castle property are one, IMO, that would never happen. I have no idea how many options there are, but it’s telling that only properties that aren’t going to fly are mentioned. So, they get a private home and what? Does Keenless just disappear into the country? Perhaps that what the articles about her not working for the next 10-15 years was about. Frankly, I doubt it would take long for people to forget about her, because other than clothes she isn’t known for anything. If she does work and it’s solo, I think she’ll be given enough rope to hang herself. She’s really bad at it and that’s not a secret to anyone. Will they divorce? I think after TQ dies and a few years pass it wouldn’t be difficult, because Keenless simply wouldn’t be much in the picture anyway. I think Ma Mids is working hard–articles that about Clueless and his temper etc., but it isn’t going to fly. I truly believe that the brf have info on Keenless that would do serious damage to her if it got out. The question is: Is Clueless still under Ma Mids’ thrall? I keep thinking he is not. I wouldn’t want to be Ma if he decides to throw stuff out there in the bm. She might want to be careful going forward.
I don’t think Will-I-AM is anywhere near in Ma Meddlesome’s thrall anymore. That’s why she’s been pushing the Keen Queen/CEO/Peace Negotiator/Loving Dutiful Wife crap for so long because “the thrall is gone”. Between that and Uncle Hookers-n-Blow spewing anti-Charles and Camilla nonsense, that family is a total embarrassment. I think Kate’s days are numbered, officially or unofficially, and she and her family are treading on thin ice. The Windsors have shown they play the long game very well and they will gradually push Kate off to the side — death by a thousand cuts rather than some huge public exposé.
I’m convinced that was their plan with Meghan–make life so intolerable for her within the royal fold that she left on her own accord. Wouldn’t it be ironic if that’s exactly what happens to Kate? Her loss would be an easier pill to swallow. Yes, she is the mother of future future future king and heirs, but she has no connections in high places, no friends, no network of powerful supporters. She will duly disappear if that’s what’s she’s told to do, and the only option she would really have would be to lash out via tabloid media (which Meghan has never done, and will never do). Death by a thousand cuts indeed.
When kate was cut out of the Diana statue unveiling that was a major red flag. Kate was at the announcement of the statue being made years before and that’s where William managed to exclude Meghan from being there despite the engagement being announced about one month later.
It remains odd that William’s wife of over a decade was not present at the unveiling. He excluded her to make a point.
iirc Meghan wasn’t excluded from a statue announcement. She was excluded last-minute from the private memorial service at Diana’s gravesite for the 20 year anniversary. She had flown over specifically for that event, but W&K refused to allow her at the private, press-free event at Althorp. Nannies and kids were allowed, but Harry was required to be solo at that painful event because William wanted to drive the knife in his brother’s back and twist it.
I thought the helicopter trips got excluded from oversight. That’s why there’s been such an explosion of them, I’ve read elsewhere.
Kirk, perhaps, but it seems that there was an accounting of the number of helicopter trips taken in the last accounting. I wish I could remember exactly what they reported.
This may be a dumb question, and I apologize if it is or was asked/answered already, but…wouldn’t Kate have signed a pre-nup? I mean, I know royalty, blah blah, but still. The RF had to have learned its lesson after Chuckles and Diana, Pedo Andy and Fergie the Grifter, Anne and Whoever… Margaret and Snowden…
The media made a big show of saying that they did not. With that said, much money may be tied up in inaccessible trusts and other financial vehicles. Kate is also rumored to have signed a confidentiality agreement in 2007 and the scope of it is unclear. However, the calculation in any Windsor divorce, as Diana’s talented lawyer understood, is how far they are willing to go to prevent embarrassment to themselves. Agreeing to give Diana a lump sum paid for by the Queen preventing her from selling herself a la Sarah Ferguson.
Just use that pic of Kate in the mint green dress with her eyes wide open with the “omg I’m so keen” expression in every Kate post from now on please lol
Nooooooo. I’m always afraid I will have nightmares.
😂 OMG that one’s worse than all of her guffaws. Strange she let her face rest momentarily in that pose to be captured for all time.
that photo makes the best case for “diet pills” on here so far.
I just noticed that one of the photos of the four of them going into the church was photoshopped to make the blue clothing really pop. they were navy blue, but look electric blue in that one image. seems like someone wanted to make the visual separation of Kate super obvious. it would be interesting to know where that was published.
That’s my fav pic of her too!
It really does sound like they’re leading separate lives. Their body language is telling. It really sucks to be stuck in a relationship you don’t want to be in. I remember at the time feeling like I absolutely had to get away from that person and I don’t know how you can stay married past that point!