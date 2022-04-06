Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t ‘angry’ with Will, she just thinks he ‘overreacted’

Before the Oscar Slap happened, I have to admit, I was never a big Jada Pinkett Smith fan. I probably judged her too harshly, I know that now. Behind every beloved Hollywood icon is a wife who gets a really bad rap. Anyway, all of this to say that I am currently feeling a huge wave of sympathy for Jada. She didn’t do anything but sit there at the Oscars, and she attended solely to support her husband. Chris Rock chose to make fun of her, because he knew he could get away with it. Jada’s husband chose to not put up with it. And there we go. Anyway, Jada hasn’t said much of anything besides an Instagram post which read “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.” Us Weekly has some sources – eh – who claim that Jada is fine, she wishes Will didn’t smack Chris, but overall, she’s fine.

Jada thinks Will overreacted: Jada Pinkett Smith is not “angry with” Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars — but she “wishes he didn’t” get physical with the comedian. “It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about where the couple stands now. Jada didn’t want Will to step in to “protect” her: “She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower,” the source shared. “She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.” The slap won’t affect their marriage “in any way.” “They stick together through thick and thin,” the insider says. “They have been through a lot together and this is just another battle for them.” The Red Table Talk cohost, 50, “absolutely loves and adores” her husband, 53, despite his controversial actions at the 94th Academy Awards, the source tells Us, noting that they are “an unbreakable couple [that] will be together forever.” She wants to move on: She “wants to just move on,” according to the source. “She doesn’t want to be the center of attention, she doesn’t want her husband being the center of attention,” the insider tells Us. She was caught off guard: “This was not how she saw the night going — no one did,” the insider adds. “He was winning one of the most important awards of his life and the entire night became about Will and Chris [and] neither of them wanted that. She hopes that they can move on.”

[From Us Weekly]

See, I never took the slap as some kind of statement that Will believes Jada is delicate and in need of protection. Even strong women can use some backup, you know? I took it more as Will had enough of it, and it was impulsive and even selfish on his part. It wasn’t something carefully considered because of Jada’s fragility or whatever. It was just Will literally slapping Jada’s name out of Chris’s mouth. As for all of the Jada-wants-to-move-on stuff… Jada understands. Jada has been married to Will for over 24 years. Jada knew, the moment it happened, that this sh-t was going to blow back on her no matter what. Which is exactly what happened, people were ripping her to shreds that very night.