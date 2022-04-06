Queen Elizabeth enjoys hamburgers, but she orders them without the bun

Over the years, we’ve heard a lot about the Queen’s eating and drinking habits. One nice thing is that the Queen was a pioneer of farm-to-table, and that she’s always been a seasonal consumer, as in: she eats fruits and vegetables when they’re in season, fresh from her own local farms. One bad thing is that the Queen apparently does not enjoy seasoning or any kind, and the food is probably pretty bland in general. Which was fine for years, because the Queen was too much of a boozehound to notice. Now one of the Queen’s chefs is revealing something else: the Queen enjoys a burger every so often, but she doesn’t want the bun.

The Queen’s former chef revealed the Monarch’s fast food favourite, despite tending to avoid the convenient meals on the whole. Pro chef Darren O’Grady worked in the royal kitchen for 15 years preparing meals for the Queen, Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Diana during his time at Buckingham Palace. Darren revealed that the Queen dodges fast food as a rule but there was one thing that she really enjoyed. Much like most people we know, the Queen has a taste for hamburgers, only she orders her one without the bun. But, unlike most people we know, she didn’t hop on the bus down to McDonald’s or Burger King to get her fast food fix, instead having her kitchen team prepare her a meat patty from scratch. Darren said: “It always tickled me at Balmoral, we would make our own burgers. They would shoot deer, and we would do venison burgers. There’d be gorgeous cranberry… stuffed into them, but we never set buns out.” But when Darren wasn’t rustling up bread-free burgers for her Majesty, he was mainly cooking up classic French food. Darren also shared that the Queen did not enjoy pizza and during his whole 15 years at the palace not a single pizza was served.

[From The Sun]

Am I… the Queen? I prefer burgers without the bun as well. I like the taste of meat, and I don’t need the filler of a bun. That is one thing I don’t get about this modern era of burgers – they get higher and bigger and impossible to get your mouth around, and for what? A regular old burger tastes amazing. While I wouldn’t think the Queen would enjoy regular pizzas, I’m surprised that none of her castles has, like, an outdoor pizza oven for homemade pizzas? Hm.