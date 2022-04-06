“Reddit asked for our most controversial food opinions” links

What’s your most controversial food opinion? I have so many! Cheese is disgusting and Americans put cheese on too many things. Bacon is a condiment. You ruin the taste of good meat by putting too much barbeque sauce on it. Pears are not dessert. Tomato juice is better than orange juice. As I said, I have so many food opinions. [Pajiba]
Photos credit: Amirali Mirhashemian, Andra C Taylor, David Fedulov and Micheile Com on Unsplash
Speaking of Buzzfeed they also had an article about famous couples who have been together for a long time with pics of when they first got together and now. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are one of the couples and I didn’t even recognize her in the older picture – like not at all would I have thought that that was her. Her face is completely different.
That was very interesting. Some of those couples were news to me. Everything about Chrissie is different. Totally unrecognizable.
Love cold tomato juice too!!
Pickles rule!
Oranges over apples.
Curry goat and KFC forever!!!
I prefer the taste of oranges to apples, but I CANNOT STAND orange smell on my hands. Consequently, I eat a lot more apples.
Orange smell and syrup are my two weird sensory issues that I can’t get over even though I’m flirting with 50. I am nearing phobic about syrup.
I can think of a few food opinions off the top of my head, though I’m not sure how controversial they are:
– Broccoli is digusting (to quote Homer Simpson: the devil’s trees!). I hate how it tastes, I hate the texture, I hate the smell…my mom used to try to get me to eat it by covering it in melted cheese, and even then, nope.
– Ranch dressing tastes like it’s gone bad even when it’s fresh, and it ruins perfectly good foods like fresh veggies, or chicken wings. I have yet to try any ranch dressing that actually tastes good, be it home-made or store bought.
Also, I hate cilatro with the heat of a thousand suns, but I doubt I’m alone so I won’t count it as controversial lol. Though it does make it tough sometimes because I adore Mexican food.
Thank you for speaking truth about ranch dressing. I thought I was the only one who hated it.
That’s interesting as I’ve read that some people love cilantro and some people absolutely hate it because it tastes weird to them – and that it’s a genetic thing. I personally don’t hate it and I love broccoli and ranch dressing lol. I wonder if your preferences have to do with that.
Yes I’ve read the same – the “soap” taste is much more pronounced depending on your genetics.
I have a similar issue but with bitter things. I *cannot* with anything bitter. Apparently that is genetic too.
Oh, @LadyMTL, you and I are in lockstep on numbers 2 and 3, but absolutely on the other side of the aisle on broccoli, which is one of my favorite foods. I wouldn’t touch the stuff as a kid, but now it’s one of the things I love most in life. I do, however, hate cauliflower with a passion.
My controversial opinions, off the top of my head:
– I can’t stand yogurt. It’s a texture thing – as soon as I take a bite it’s like I’m an infant with tongue thrust reflex again. It’s gloop.
– Ditto mashed potatoes. I love all other forms of potato, however.
– Add white gravy to the glue train.
– Bananas are the devil’s fruit. Hard pass.
– Coffee smells amazing but tastes terrible. There for tea all day long, but with honey and lemon, not milk or sugar.
– Chocolate isn’t that great. There, I said it.
– Gin is juniper flavored rubbing alcohol and I would rather drink straight isopropyl alcohol than a gin and tonic.
– Avocados are only okay. They’re an addition to things, not a main event.
Totally there with you on chocolate and gin!
I’d rather have a nice piece of carrot cake, lemon cake, vanilla cake than chocolate cake any day of the week. Same goes for ice cream….no chocolate. I’m just not interested in it. I don’t get the infatuation. But my sweet hubby is a full scale chocoholic, so when I make him treats (I love to bake), I don’t really like them, so that’s a good thing for my muffin top!
Tapioca pudding is the grossest thing ever to me and I get that same reaction if I try to eat it (I haven’t tried in yeeeaaarrrrsssss).
This is interesting. For those of you who don’t like chocolate, are you into salty foods? Like crisps (or chips for other parts of the world)?
I’ve found that most people who don’t like chocolate love salty and vinegary things or sour cream flavor foods.
And I read a science article about it stating is has to do with what we lacked in our nutrition as babies.
That most formula baby’s will end up loving chocolate. Can’t remember quite the reason why right now. Something about sweet/fatty vs. Salt/fatty
@oria I don’t like chocolate and yes, I do love crisps. I like anything with intense flavors – salty, sweet, sour, spicy.
I doubt that it will make a difference, but the reason the ranch tastes “off” is because it is made with buttermilk.
I love trying all kinds of different foods! (well, not so much offal.) I’m always looking for cuisines from different parts of the world to try.
as Padma Lakshmi says, the world is a delicious place!
Plain tomato juice is great, bloody Mary’s are gross.
Absolutely second you on that!!
You are completely wrong on cheese. Cheese makes almost everything better. I want to like pears, but I am finding it difficult. I want to like bloody Mary’s too, but can’t handle cold tomato juice. It’s fine in a soup tho.
My friends used to go to Freaknik from California. I never had the money to go. I so regret it, but I didn’t want my friends to have to feed me, and I couldn’t help pay for gas. I shoulda got into the car. I couldn’t even afford MacDonalds during those years. I know that it was magical. Everyone loved it!
I lived and went to school in downtown atlanta in the 90s. I was just a middle school/high school kid so I never really attended anything but I very much remember freaknik during this time. It really was a wild party, and I don’t remember there ever being big issues or violence or anything like that. Traffic… yeah, the traffic was pretty bad. But the music was supposed to be great and I’m happy all those folks had a fun time.
Love cheese… hate condiments. Most sauces on meat are unnecessary if the meat is properly marinated and seasoned.
BBQ sauce is gross.
I’m pretty open to most foods (I love haggis, for instance) & I’m reasonably knowledgeable about different foodways & traditions. But over the holidays my mother-in-law mentioned an aunt who used to make “onion sandwiches,” which I had never heard of.
Apparently the aunt would take two pieces of white bread, slather them with mayonnaise & put *raw onion slices* between them to make a sandwich. Thank god I never had to eat from that woman’s table.
I love a good onion sandwich on dark bread, with slices of sweet white onion, butter and lots of pepper. It was my Mom’s go-to treat when my Dad was out of town. He wasn’t an onion fan, so if he was away, she didn’T have to worry about offending him with her breath!
@HoofRat Oh, wow–thanks for sharing! I had truly never heard of it, but my guess is my MIL’s relative had a family tradition like that & for whatever reason she stripped most of the flavor out of it (white bread, mayo, not butter, no pepper), which makes sense based on what I know about how that side of the family likes their food.
A friends dad had a coworker who would eat a raw onion like an apple every day at lunch. He’s infamous, and I don’t think he had an explanation for *why*
The teacher I named my son after would totally bring onion sandwiches to lunch just like that! His wife would make me lunch too, I loved them 🙂
Would that be washing chicken before frying?
Ha.
I don’t like sushi
Yep, I hate it too.
I have opinions on pizza. All kinds of pizza should be allowed to exist, and people can enjoy whatever kind they like.
But there should different names for the different kinds, because if I’m ordering a pizza and expecting a round pie with crust/dough that was stretched, covered with sauce / toppings everywhere but the 1-2 inch rim with the rim rising along the edges, baked in a super hot oven, I will be all kinds of irritated if what shows up is a cracker thin crisp thing with a few dollops of sauce and toppings and blank spots all over or a square/rectangular thing with two inches of bread/dough all one height with thin sauce poured on and melted cheese product or greek-style pizza that went through one of those table top conveyor things and probably didn’t have any yeast in the dough or a deep dish casserole of dough, sauce and toppings. Or anything with a bagel crust or herbs in the crust.
I’ve eaten and enjoyed all of those (well didn’t enjoy the cracker-like or bagel crust ones)but they each have their place. When I’m craving one, the others are a poor substitute. Just give them different names already and have pizza sellers use those names consistently so we know what kind you’re serving up.
Ranch dressing is GROSS. Why are Americans so obsessed with it?
I like most foods better cold. Like, I’ll eat stuff when I’ve cooked it and it’s fine warm but I absolutely will not reheat the leftovers unless it’s, like, soup. I will just prefer to eat it cold. Unless it’s something that needs to be warm like fries or an omelet or goat cheese in a salad. (Warm foods often make my nose run. I think that might be part of why I prefer cold food?)
And maybe the most controversh: pineapple on pizza is fine. Like, I wouldn’t put it on a plain cheese pizza but it absolutely jazzes things up with a burst of sweetness.
I also love eating leftovers cold. My boyfriend thinks I’m insane but I love it haha
I’m the same I hate heating leftovers up unless its soup.
I love pineapple on pizza. Makes me laugh how against it people are. Give me a pepperoni/pineapple any day.
Pepperoni/pineapple is what I do also. I don’t get the hate for it either. Pineapple and tomato sauce are a great combination, the flavor is butter-like.
Pepperoni and pineapple is glorious, Canadian bacon and pineapple is flabby and limp.
I used to waitress in the Midwest, and oh my, the Ranch dressing obsession was out of control. People would ask for sooooooo many sides of ranch! Literally around a cup of ranch dressing for some people, and it would go on fries, sandwiches, Cheddar Bay Biscuits (at the Red Lobstah, lolz). You’d bring out 3 extra sides of ranch, and they’d say they needed MORE ranch!
Many commercial brands of ranch are so gross. It can be really delicious when made at home and used sparingly, though.
Hah, ironically, I like ranch on everything BUT salad. Pretty much the only type of salad I’ll eat it with is Buffalo chicken and used sparingly. I use vinegar based for any other kind.
I do like ranch on pizza and fries, though, not going to lie. Not like…poured on but as a dipping sauce. It’s best as a mild creamy flavor to offset something hot or spicy. We jokingly call it “Pittsburgh caviar” back in my home state, though. When I worked at a restaurant, we had to make gallons of it daily from scratch to keep up with demand. It’s way better fresh.
Olives taste like how formaldehyde smells. I get flashbacks to dissecting frogs in school anytime I eat one.
Drinking milk is gross.
Eggplant is gross.
Fruit is overrated.
I have NEVER understood people that just drink milk. Ugh. Why? I have always hated it, even as a kid.
I have an 12oz glass of milk in the morning every day, I don’t feel right without it. When my boys, I have 3, were growing up we went through 8 gallons of milk a week.
I drink a litre of 2% every day, mostly in tea, but almost always a glass with dinner. I love the stuff.
Same, it’s almost a phobia. I can’t even be in the room when someone pours themselves a glass. The thought alone makes me nauseous.
LOL. I can’t be in the same room as someone eating bloody, rare meat.
Food takes incoming:
-Orange juice is trash.
-Apple juice is trash.
-Chicago style pizza isn’t pizza, it’s a casserole. Delicious? Yes. Pizza? No.
-Celery is trash
-Fennel is trash
LOL @ Chicago style pizza. You are so right.
Tuna, eggs, and mayonnaise-whether separate or mixed together: SICK! I’m like borderline phobic with any of them.
Olives and mushrooms, blech!
I want to love them but I cannot stand beets.
Wooo, yeah—have hated these since I was a kid.
I love that sub!! So many good updates. The recent one about the neighbors selling their easement was funny and satisfying.
– I need my fish to not taste like fish (raw sushi, or breaded and fries so that I only taste the breading)
– gluten free poptarts are a missing hole in the market. Those Bobos replacement things aren’t even close.
– Green tea tastes like seaweed. Genmaicha rocks because the rice is the perfect counterbalance.
– A1 is too vinegary
– Impossible meat is consistently better than ground beef. No weird aftertastes.
I’m not even a vegetarian(just trying to cut back on meat consumption), and I love Impossible meat! I’ve loved their ground “beef” since BK introduced the Impossible Whopper, and I recently tried their “chicken” nuggets and they were amazing as well-great taste and texture.
Beyond Meat, on the other hand, I just can’t stomach. Stinks like the worst quality cat food and I imagine tastes similar.
Totally agree! Impossible meat is where it’s at. Beyond is a very distant second. Your cat food imagery is making me laugh:)
Have you tried their impossible sausage? I don’t eat it often on its own, but I love mixing some into impossible meat to make some yummy impossible meatballs.
So with you about green tea! Took me forever to find genmaicha, because I really wanted to like green tea, but it tastes like I’m drinking a grass smoothie. You might want to try hojicha as well, it’s not so vegetal. And of course I love black tea!
Love most veggies, but eggplant is vomit and yellow squash, string beans and okra are also vomitus. Fresh herbs are a must, and I even put basil and/or cilantro in drinks. Loathe mint.
Cheese is amazeballs. Crusty artisan breads with melty strong cheese or a goat/feta spread is pure heaven. I wish I could still indulge green olives and pickles, but for right now, I keep a pretty tight lid on sodium. Everything is either high in sodium or sugar or both. It’s insane.
I don’t really eat desserts anymore, but pears aren’t part of that group lol. I do eat lots of tomatoes, cucumbers, avocadoes with chunks of fresh mozzarella and basil.
I loathe pumpkin spice flavored everything. I was once ok with a small slice of pumpkin pie, once a year, but no even that’s been ruined thanks to the overuse of that d*** flavor. On a similar thread, I’m not a big fan of overdone coffee drinks. I like coffee with creamer and enough sweetener so that it’s not bitter. A drink that’s candy trying to masquerade as coffee is ridiculous to me. I blame Starbucks for both of those trends.
Apples are gross.
I do not understand why people like crunchy peanut butter.
I really dislike French toast, and I’m not a big fan of pancakes either. Blame it on my mom way of making both. Just mushy in the middle, and the texture made me want to puke.
And, like others here, I love tomato juice above all the juices. Everything else is just sugar water and not healthy at all.
We are food twins hahah!Especially regarding how coffee should taste and wtf with crunchy peanut butter-it’s like eating something that was accidentally left in the jar.Gross!
Also some foods I like but cannot stand to look at or think of when eating them…cottage cheese for example,also anything from Taco Bell grosses me out but that’s a story from drunken college days,lol.
One of the reasons people will hate a particular food so much is a survival mechanism. If you eat something and get sick, you develop a negative reaction to that food, so you won’t get ‘poisoned’ again.
That happened to me with onions. I liked them for 50 years, but the smell started causing migraines. First, I couldn’t cut them. Then I could eat cooked onions but not raw. Now when I think of onions, it’s just gross. There is nothing wrong with the taste or texture, just the strong smell of raw onions is bad, but I can’t bring myself to eat them in any form.
And if you LOVE and crave something it might be your body trying to make up for vitamine intake. You don’t even have to be deficient, it might just be that you didn’t cover the daily intake of something.
Like chocolate, a lot of people who love it are low in either iron or Magnesium.
Some women will crave milk, cheese ect. in the time from their ovulation to their periods, because the body needs extra calcium (and some other vitamins like iron and b vitamines) at that time.
AND very new and exciting research from Israel has proven that our gut micro biome is extremely individual, and that about 30-40% of the population has methylation defects and therefore are some genetically “primed” to eat a lot more meat than others. Their bodies absorb certain nutrients poorly, and pure veganism (still with supplements) will not be enough to sustain a healthy and balanced diet for them.
I found this out the hard way myself. Went vegan got stomach and gut issues you can’t imagine, and found out my gut can’t break down veggies as well as it can break down meat. Even with supplements I got sick.
So went back to meat and felt great again. And I’ve had these WILD meat cravings during my life. And I loathe fruit. So my body was already telling me what it needed.
Thought I was alone in this problem, but turns out some people (it’s genetic and DNA that determine this) are “carnivores” naturally. Mind blown!
(Not saying any of this to tell people not to be vegans, just that if you get issues, it might be explained by something out of your control).
Hoping we will get more research and science on this. They were also able to tell if you handle carbs poorly or not, and whether you should have more fats or more carbs in you diet. We are unique and so is our gut. I love it!
My son’s first bite of egg at 12 months old was his last bite of egg. He’s mid-30’s and he still hasn’t had an egg in any way, shape or form.
The longer I live in a truly vibrant food city, the more I realize that people only hinder their own joy by being so picky about food. I am not so much focused on foods that I dislike, but rather, I am in awe of how many things I am still discovering that are so incredibly good. I have to give tremendous thanks to the immigrant communities that have shared their food culture with us. There are so many incredible dishes out there, and lovely people that share these recipes, and I think it is a beautiful thing. Once I pushed past my fear of unknown ingredients, I really expanded my palate and appreciation of flavor.
I agree with you. I find few things as tedious as trying to find a restaurant to go to with picky people. It’s Los Angeles, you cannot only want to go to chain restaurants in the middle of the city! I am not going to fight traffic to get you to a Cheesecake Factory, you are an adult!
Ha ha! YES, Christine! I agree 100%!
I have never met a pickled food I didn’t love at first bite.
Saaaaame, I love pickled stuff. Pickled radishes? In! Pickled okra? Duh! Actual pickles? Heck yeah!
Cottage cheese is disgusting. There is no way to disguise it. I start to retch before it gets to my mouth.
Ugh! And the SMELL… NO.
My strongly held food opinions:
– Only chocolate or strawberry flavored milk, I can’t stand plain white milk. However, I will put a lot of milk in my cold cereal, I like my cereal mushy lol.
– Pineapple does NOT belong on pizza. There, I said it. You’ll never convince me otherwise.
– A fresh tomato on a hamburger or BLT is fine…soup or anything else, no way!
– Tuna is gross and disgusting.
– Scrambled eggs are even worse. The smell makes me gag. There should be a law against eating breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs in public.
– Cheese is the best thing ever invented.
– Crispy bacon is also the best food ever invented.
– Hot dogs cooked with water (boiled or steamed), no bueno; hot dogs on a BBQ? Delicious. The crispier the better!
– Mayo and mustard should never be slathered on anything, a very little goes a long way.
– Cold pizza for breakfast is fabulous. As are most leftovers eaten cold.
– Hot tea with honey is good, iced tea is not. And please don’t ever offer me Sweet Tea!
– Lima beans – Why do they even exist?
– Onions: can’t stand fresh onions, but love them sauteed or cooked, and onion rings.
Hee—iced tea is my caffeine of choice. And flavored black tea (yum, ginger! Blueberry! Thyme and Plum made from scratch!) is my idea of heaven. Agreed heartily on lima beans—pfui!
I freaking love mayo and will add it to … a lot of things.
I like ranch dressing.
Bacon is overused.
Thick beef patties for burgers are inferior to the thin ones, and all burgers are better with extra pickles and onions.
Seafood is the best.
Seafood for the win!
I’ve always felt weird and left out bc I don’t like shrimp or crabs. Any seafood really. People love it so much! I just don’t get it.
It’s making me sad lately that I seem to not like pizza as much as I used to. Not sure if there is no good pizza around here (there isn’t) or if my tastes are changing. Possibly?
pears are yucko unless cooked! then delicious! I used to be super anti-cooked fruit but came around on that one. As a child, I thought I would grow into liking mustard, coffee, and pickles, but it only happened with mustard
Mac and cheese is way overrated. Not enticing at all.
As a kid I was a super picky eater and then one day I just switched and ate everything. There are still a few things that I don’t like to this day:
– chocolate
– soda
– pickles
– shrimp (but that’s cause most people overcook it)
– cooked egg yolk (jammy eggs > hard boiled)
– coffee
I’m not super picky and try to give everything a chance. I also like to remind people to try new things every few years-our tastebuds do change! (I used to loathe romaine lettuce-I loved spinach, baby greens, endive, etc-but one day I just liked romaine). That said:
I stopped eating pork over a decade ago for ethical reasons, but even before I did I thought most pork products were overrated, especially bacon (I do use turkey bacon in some things and find the flavor and texture much better). The only pork product I miss is pepperoni (I use turkey pepperoni now, but it’s not the same).
I love almost every vegetable I’ve ever tried, so I was super bummed out when I recently tried eggplant and hated it. I will try it prepared a few more ways before totally writing it off, but my hopes aren’t high.
I will dip my potato chips and french fries in mayo mixed with lots of things-plain mayo, mayo with ketchup, mayo with A1, or my favorite-mayo with horseradish.
I will eat steak not only rare, but raw (I won’t eat an entire raw steak, but if I’m slicing a sirloin for beef stroganoff, a few pieces are going straight in my mouth).
Honey is absolutely foul and triggers my gag reflex instantly. The only positive experience I had with it was when I had a gnarly cold and mixed some thc infused honey into some tea with a splash of brandy. That was a great sleep.
My controversial food opinion is that iced tea is better unsweetened to me. I like bitter flavors, so I like the kick of it without sugar. Hot, though, I require milk and a tablespoon of sugar.
Blue cheese dressing is gross. Actual blue cheese is much better, but only when used sparingly over salad. It’s too strong a flavor otherwise and will overpower everything else.