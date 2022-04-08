Khloe Kardashian’s one regret about her nose job is ‘that I didn’t do it sooner’

Khloe Kardashian has talked a lot this week. There was her appearance – alongside her sisters – on Jimmy Kimmel Live. There was an ABC special devoted to the family’s new Hulu reality series. And in addition to all of that, Khloe has been talking to fans on Twitter. One topic in particular: her nose job, which she’s finally admitting to. If you ask me, Khloe has had a few nose jobs, but the most noticeable one came in the spring of 2019. Suddenly, Khloe looked like she got the Kris Jenner Special at her plastic surgeon’s office. It was bizarre.

Khloe Kardashian’s one wish? To do things just a little sooner. In an ABC News special that aired April 6, the Kardashians star opened up about going under the knife and getting a nose job sometime around March 2019. “My whole life I would say—I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” she told host Robin Roberts. “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.” After the sit-down interview aired, Khloe also discussed her cosmetic procedure with fans on social media. After someone tweeted, “Khloe got a nose job, omg,” the mom of 3-year-old True Thompson replied, “Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!” And after another user chimed in that they had the “worst recovery ever,” Khloe responded, “Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

[From E! News]

Well, okay then. There was nothing wrong with Khloe’s nose 15 years ago, although I do understand the desire to get a nose job. I have a big nose too, but I feel like I’ve grown into it, weirdly. Like, I hated my nose when I was 19-20, but I love my “Indian nose” now. Khloe didn’t even start out with a big nose! She just had a normal nose and she wanted it to be too small for her face and a little swoopy.

Meanwhile, Khloe also said words about Tristan Thompson during the ABC special:

In a conversation with Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday, Kardashian, 37, opened up about the state of her relationship with the NBA player, 31, who previously confirmed that he fathered another woman’s baby while he was dating the Good American mogul. “With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time,” she told Roberts. Continuing, Kardashian recalled how she dealt with Thompson’s infidelity in April 2018, just one day before they welcomed their daughter, True, who turns 4 on April 12. “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she shared. “So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.” Kardashian added, “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.” When Roberts asked what she and her siblings look for in a partner, Kardashian said, “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe.”

[From People]

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room… when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.” Deep sigh… I actually understand what she was going for, and she clearly wants True to have a good relationship with Tristan forever. Khloe wants to will that to happen, she wants to do all of the work to make that happen. But that’s just it, isn’t it? Khloe was the only one doing the work. It was never Tristan actively trying to be a better father and partner. It was all just Khloe clinging to Tristan no matter what he did.