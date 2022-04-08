Khloe Kardashian’s one regret about her nose job is ‘that I didn’t do it sooner’

Khloe Kardashian has talked a lot this week. There was her appearance – alongside her sisters – on Jimmy Kimmel Live. There was an ABC special devoted to the family’s new Hulu reality series. And in addition to all of that, Khloe has been talking to fans on Twitter. One topic in particular: her nose job, which she’s finally admitting to. If you ask me, Khloe has had a few nose jobs, but the most noticeable one came in the spring of 2019. Suddenly, Khloe looked like she got the Kris Jenner Special at her plastic surgeon’s office. It was bizarre.
Khloe Kardashian’s one wish? To do things just a little sooner. In an ABC News special that aired April 6, the Kardashians star opened up about going under the knife and getting a nose job sometime around March 2019.
“My whole life I would say—I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” she told host Robin Roberts. “But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”
After the sit-down interview aired, Khloe also discussed her cosmetic procedure with fans on social media. After someone tweeted, “Khloe got a nose job, omg,” the mom of 3-year-old True Thompson replied, “Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!”
And after another user chimed in that they had the “worst recovery ever,” Khloe responded, “Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”
Well, okay then. There was nothing wrong with Khloe’s nose 15 years ago, although I do understand the desire to get a nose job. I have a big nose too, but I feel like I’ve grown into it, weirdly. Like, I hated my nose when I was 19-20, but I love my “Indian nose” now. Khloe didn’t even start out with a big nose! She just had a normal nose and she wanted it to be too small for her face and a little swoopy.
Meanwhile, Khloe also said words about Tristan Thompson during the ABC special:
In a conversation with Robin Roberts, which aired on Wednesday, Kardashian, 37, opened up about the state of her relationship with the NBA player, 31, who previously confirmed that he fathered another woman’s baby while he was dating the Good American mogul.
“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning and I felt really good for a time,” she told Roberts. Continuing, Kardashian recalled how she dealt with Thompson’s infidelity in April 2018, just one day before they welcomed their daughter, True, who turns 4 on April 12.
“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she shared. “So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”
Kardashian added, “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”
When Roberts asked what she and her siblings look for in a partner, Kardashian said, “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness. We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe.”
“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room… when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.” Deep sigh… I actually understand what she was going for, and she clearly wants True to have a good relationship with Tristan forever. Khloe wants to will that to happen, she wants to do all of the work to make that happen. But that’s just it, isn’t it? Khloe was the only one doing the work. It was never Tristan actively trying to be a better father and partner. It was all just Khloe clinging to Tristan no matter what he did.
Wow she got a nose job, what a courageous person! Seriously though why are these idiots being interviewed and given a platform when almost literally anyone else in the world is more deserving and has more intelligence?
Yeah, I feel bad for Robin Roberts getting stuck with this assignment. Surely she’s got enough cred to be able to turn this one down?
Ahh, my Friday morning laugh, thank you. That nose of hers is the result of many years of rhinoplasties, probably about 7 in all. Sure, Khloe, your “nose job,” lol. Like your butt is real too, right?
Khloe and her lies are very irritating. I don’t believe her for one second. It looks awful.
Any plastic surgeons in the house ? I have a question! Do nose jobs require ‘touch ups’ ,i often see celebs who got decent nose jobs initially but they seem to disappear over time ( the Jacksons, Joan Rivers(rip), Heidi Montag,Lil Kim).
Not a plastic surgeon but I had a nose job 30 years ago. I was and am happy with the results and have never needed or had any touch-ups. For me it was a one shot deal and I think it is for most people.
Not a plastic surgeon—I have had three nose surgeries and got great advice from a surgeon.
I could not breathe through half of my nose so I had deviated septum surgery. Instead of aligning it, they just took out my septum and left a very thin amount of cartilage. This collapsed over time and led to medical problems. I then had a repair done using cartilage from my rib, done by a doc who usually works with people who had cancer on their head. Next, my toddler broke it by jumping at me for a hug just after the splint came off. I had to get that repaired as I then couldn’t breathe through the other side. All of these surgeries were for function (I loved my original nose).
He said to stop now (even though my nose has visible flaws from the break) because once you start doing revisions for appearance, you can’t stop. He said that your nose it is the main thing that you see on your face in the mirror, and you see much more than other people do. He was an amazing doctor, and I can now breathe through my nose.
“Kardashian added, “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”
She said three things and two of them are completely false and she knows it. A great guy and a great father would not A. cheat on his pregnant partner with another woman B. Cheat on his pregnant jump off girlfriend with another woman C. Ignore his other children in favor of the one who is the daughter of someone who comes from a wealthy, highly publicized family.
Actually you knw what? She said three false things – he IS the guy for her. She knowingly got with him when he had a pregnant partner, she vilified a young woman on social media for kissing him, took him back over and over and has absolutely no problem pretending that his other children don’t exist. They deserve each other. His kids all deserve better.
I completely agree with your sentiments, grabbyhands – it’s a pity he can’t see that KK is the perfect woman for him. But, oh, they made a nice baby. True seems very tall, and by golly, is adorable.
I have a larger Italian nose and have gotten alot of boyfriends because they like my aesthetic. I will never change it. Sad, she doesn’t appear to love herself for a variety of reasons. I honestly preferred her with her ex husband. Although problematic, he actually seemed to truly care and love her. Tristan just simply doesn’t care about her full stop.
I got a nose job when I was 21 and frankly, I feel the same way that Khloe does. The unfortunate reality is that people are often unkind to women who are deemed unattractive. After I got my nose done, I found that both men AND women treated me significantly better.
I love it! I love it sooooo much! Is this an adult woman who is responsible for raising a tiny human saying this. She sounds so twee and fake. She is sooooo insufferable.
Leave it to a Kardashian to conflate getting a nose job with courage. Ukrainians and the rest of the world, take note of what constitutes real courage. 🙄
Let us not forget that both Kris and Khloe have admitted that at the age of 10 or so Khloe overheard her mother speaking to a friend saying she thinks she should get a nose job. This “desire” to always want a nose job was put in her mind at a very early age. Kris is a hideous creature.
Wow! That’s awful. Kris ought to be ashamed.
What is Kim’s excuse for all the work she’s had done then? Kim was the favored daughter growing up who was always told she’s beautiful. What on earth made her get rid of all her exotic features? I really wonder.
I always thought that young Kim was gorgeous! When these stories get posted I always wonder what she would have looked like if she’d only done no/minimal work on her face.
Growing up rich in LA where everyone gets work done must have done quite a toll on them. Especially seeing it so normalized by the adults around them.
They’re all in the uncanny valley now except for Kourtney
I’ll say something nice. Her daughter is beautiful.
I mean, all kids are cute, but as kids go are we just going to pretend she’s in the pretty end of kid cute? Chicago, yes. True, mmm not so much.
Aw, hey, now, she’s a cutie. Is she going to have to go through what Khloe did as a child, always being compared to her much prettier older sister, only in this case, a cousin? That’s a shame.
These women hate how they look. It’s really sad! They shouldn’t be role models! It’s gross how much plastic surgery they all have. I’m so tired of these boring ass, non realistic people 🙄🙄. Love yourself ladies!!! All the money in the world and they have no self esteem
I love the bordo thing she and True are wearing, it seems comfy. cozy and warm.
Anyone knows where I can buy it? thanks
Skims I think.
I think it’s Skims
Interesting. I’ve been seeing a lot of these Fozzie Bear type outfits lately & I don’t really much care for them. I love how different people like different things.
It’s funny Khloe actually admitted to getting a nose job. This family loves to deny, deny, deny ! It’s all make-up and contouring guys ! It’s all diet and exercise guys ! We get up and do the work guys ! Bullsh*t.
I don’t watch the Kardashians so I haven’t “seen them in motion” in quite some time, but her commercial for some prescription medicine came on last night and it stunned my husband and I. She looked alien-like like Michael Jackson with how many sure she’s had. It’s quite disconcerting.
I love the picture of True in Skims. She looks like a little angel. Gorgeous.