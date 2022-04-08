Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun got engaged in Paris, her ring is a heart-shaped diamond

Because I don’t pay close attention to Avril Lavigne, I had no idea that she was dating Mod Sun for about a year. They were together at the Grammys and when she chatted with Laverne Cox on the red carpet, she talked about how happy she is with him and she sounded so girlish! Avril is 37 years old and she’s already been married and divorced TWICE, to Deryck Whibley and Chad Kroeger. Ah, good times. I suspect Avril is one of those J.Lo kind of women, in love with love and always up for some romantic drama. In any case, Avril and Mod Sun are now engaged! They were in Paris BEFORE the Grammys and he proposed, then they went to the Grammys and didn’t tell anyone about the engagement, and now we’re here. Avril gave an exclusive interview to People.
Avril Lavigne got engaged to fellow pop-punk rocker Mod Sun on March 27 in Paris, the couple announced on Instagram Thursday.
“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” Lavigne, 37, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the proposal.
Mod, 35, popped the question with a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring set in a royal setting with little hearts from XIV Karats from Beverly Hills. “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” Lavigne says. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”
While Lavigne says the proposal “was a total surprise,” she knew soon after they met that he was the one.
“I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately,” says Lavigne, who met Mod while working on her latest album, Love Sux. “He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”
Now the pop-punk power couple can’t wait to plan their life together. “I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together,” Lavigne adds. “It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between.”
Okay! Good for them. They seem happy and I’m glad he really planned out a romantic proposal in Paris, on a boat, with violins and roses and such. It sounds lovely. The heart-shaped diamond ring is… well, I find it a bit twee, but I think Avril is a bit twee, so it suits her vibe. Congrats to them! (The fact that she has an orange manicure for her engagement photos… wow.)
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
This is so her! I always had a soft spot for Avril. I hope she really finds happiness this time.
I mean, it certainly wasn’t going to happen with Chad.
Just here for the chad slander 🤣
Avril’s ring is not my Vibe but the proportions and quality seem really beautiful. Mind you, her sartorial sense has perpetually been stuck at her age of peak fame so I am not surprised by the heart shaped diamond or the orange mani.
Also here for the Chad slander. He’s so boring. That marriage was a total mistake, and it’s like it never happened. At least her and Deryck of Sum 41 seemed genuinely in love and did an album together after the divorce — they were just SO young when they married.
I wish her happiness. Been an Avril fan since Complicated.
It’s incredible. She hasn’t aged a day.
Good for her. Her new album is amazing and I actually love her ring. I’m not sure I would want to wear it every day forever, but it’s not mine so that doesn’t matter and the story behind it is cute!
Congrats to them! Between this and the “Netflix casting young Kate Middleton” story, I’m getting major flashbacks to the early 2000s. Ahhhh….
New husband to-be looks exactly like a cross between Husband #1 and Husband #2. Girl knows what she likes.
OK, now I can’t unsee it!
This is super cheesy and I love it.
I AGREE! 🙂
Cute!! I’m a tacky bitch who loves heart shaped rings. Gaga had a gorgeous one as well. All the best to them!
Loved her albums growing up although I outgrew the pink punk Princess phase by the time she moved into it in the early 00s… her mani matches the end of her hair (his insta photos show it) so it’s all right up her alley, and the ring looks lovely as a solitaire heart (though not my taste).
She does seem to love her music collaborators (pretty sure she met hubby 2 when they were in the studio together) but this guy is much cuter than the nickelback one… (hope his voice is too)
They met when he was recording his album
https://youtu.be/An0B0vvqcmY
Him and MGK are good friends . Flames was about his addiction troubles . It featured in his docu of his doing it with how him and Avril met
https://youtu.be/4dtIuEI0It0
I SAW THEM!
I was in Paris last week with a friend and we saw a boat go past that only had two people on the deck, big bunch of roses, etc. It was them! Not at proposal time as we were down past Notre Dame but on their way there. We didn’t recognise them and my friend said he looked a bit like Billy Idol from behind. We also agreed that it seemed like a nice thing to be doing on a very warm and sunny Sunday if you had the resources.
Both you ad them lucked out being in Paris that week. The weather was fantastic. Now it’s cold, cold and wet.
We bridged the changeover. 24 degrees Monday as we sat having lunch in the shade (too hot in the sun) and then feels like -4 by Friday when we absolutely froze walking in the snow and wind at Versailles. We’d packed knowing it would get colder but not to that degree. I spent all Thursday trying to buy gloves.
I don’t know him, but I have a soft spot for Avril and I’m glad she’s happy. They seem to be so in love, which is a beautiful thing to see ❤️
No clue who he is but they seem deliriously happy with each other.
I know one of her previous rings (from Chad I think) was a giant pear diamond with a pavè halo. I know this because my ring is the same (much smaller). What I’m saying is she seems to like interesting stone shapes.
I kind of like that she’s been a punk pop princess for so long that it’s now back in style. But she really hasn’t aged—it’s amazing. I feel like she’s grown up a lot and I have always loved her music and love her new stuff too. I went to a couple of her concerts when I was a senior in high school / early college. It felt like an act; the punk think. But after 20 years of it, I guess this is who she is!
I’ve been watching their relationship play out the way they present it on Instagram. He has way fewer followers than her—she’s way more famous. But he seems to really adore her. So I’m happy for them. I wish them well and I’m glad she is feeling better health wise.
Hopefully, third time is the charm, but after spotting this on reddit, I’m not so sure…
“Eh, Mod’s dated two different girls who freshly turned 19 when he was 30+) Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau). He then wrote extremely demeaning songs about their break up and Bella specifically had a really rough time afterwards. He also claims he “married and divorced” Bella in only 15 months.
Also to note: Tana originally was dating Bella who was poly and had no interest in Mod Sun. He started out as “just a friend” and it escalated. I don’t want to accuse him of grooming but… it’s definitely weird.
I hope Avril’s happy with him and that he treats her well, but I get major clout chaser vibes from him.”
Oh he was the guy in their threesome/trio relationship!! Ok I didn’t realize it was the same guy. I knew Bella Thorne was dating a guy and girl at the same time at one point and I am familiar with Tana Mongeau (basically an attention seeking drama Youtuber which is most famous Youtubers these days). But not familiar at all with Mod Sun. Yeah, not sure this relationship is going to last either.
Every time I see his name I remember how messy the Bella Thorne and Tana breakup was and he was directly in the mix.
I like Avril, but she has a horrible picker.
I didn’t know that about him. I went from happy for her to yuck.
She doesn’t age. I am her age turning 37 on the 28th. Does she have kids? I hear if you don’t birth kids, you won’t age quickly.
She has no kids
So that’s it! Sleep does wonders for your looks I hear.
I hate heart shaped diamonds. Imo they are so twee. That is all.
Really happy for Avril! They seem well-matched and after all of the medical issues and heartbreak she’s been through, she deserves happiness.
Sounds like she went through hell with Lyme disease so happy to see her enjoying life. Good for them!
Yikes. That is all.
They look made for each other. Congratulations to both of them. Happy news.
I mean, she has a type, doesn’t she?
Another white boy with neck tatts. 😴
Re neck tats –
f you want love to last, you bring something to read. 😉