Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson didn’t walk ‘The Kardashians’ premiere carpet

Last night, there was a premiere event for Hulu’s The Kardashians and it seemed… especially chaotic for no reason? This is the premiere of a reality show on a streaming service, with some of the most famous reality stars in the world. Why wasn’t there more press access? There are barely any photos on the actual carpet. Kim Kardashian arrived at the premiere with Pete Davidson, and they held hands as they entered the venue. And yet there are no photos of them on the carpet? Kontrol, thy name is Kardashian.

E! News asked her about why Pete didn’t walk the carpet with her and Kim said, “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here.” She was probably like “do you want to wait in the car?” LMAO.

Anyway, all of the Kardashians and Kardashian-adjacents were there, and here are assorted photos. Kim’s silver dress was meh. Khloe brought True and they matched. Kourtney and Travis Barker were there, and I believe those are his three kids, plus Kourtney’s youngest. Scott Disick was there with his latest girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson.

