Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson didn’t walk ‘The Kardashians’ premiere carpet

Last night, there was a premiere event for Hulu’s The Kardashians and it seemed… especially chaotic for no reason? This is the premiere of a reality show on a streaming service, with some of the most famous reality stars in the world. Why wasn’t there more press access? There are barely any photos on the actual carpet. Kim Kardashian arrived at the premiere with Pete Davidson, and they held hands as they entered the venue. And yet there are no photos of them on the carpet? Kontrol, thy name is Kardashian.
E! News asked her about why Pete didn’t walk the carpet with her and Kim said, “He’s here to support me. It’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be all up here with me. So, I’m just so happy he’s here.” She was probably like “do you want to wait in the car?” LMAO.
Anyway, all of the Kardashians and Kardashian-adjacents were there, and here are assorted photos. Kim’s silver dress was meh. Khloe brought True and they matched. Kourtney and Travis Barker were there, and I believe those are his three kids, plus Kourtney’s youngest. Scott Disick was there with his latest girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian hold hands as they arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ together.
Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian hold hands as they arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ together.
Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian hold hands as they arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Kardashians’ together.
Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Little Miss Appropriation.
Was hoping Kardashian’s were passé or over. It feels old and dated. Am I the only one feeling this?
They have been dated for awhile now but they were always more about fashion humiliation for clicks than actual fashion. And Kim’s comments are revealing more of her true nature, between pretending that she works and that other women are too lazy to work, and then whining about how the execution of a man made it hard for her to pose for her latest money-making scheme. I really don’t understand how people throw their money at these people.
They feel very dated. Not they themselves but the whole concept of their show is a relic, it’s so tired it feels very “last century” even though they were in this century.
Kims dress just gave me a Pamela Anderson flashback from the 90s ,which reminds me how sad the original sex tape star was not able to bank on its notoriety like Kim K and Paris Hilton.
Kim looks really good in that first photo. That’s all I have to say.
I think she looks so pretty in the first photo too. When she smiles naturally and is not posing, stunting, vibing-she looks good. Clearly Pete makes her laugh, which is a lovely thing.
She looks 1000% better in the face lately and her smiles look real and happy. I wonder if that’s just because she dumped Ye or if it’s because she backed off injectables or something.
Is that a Skims line I see at back ok Kim’s dress? Where Tristan? kim and Khloe look dated.
Can you imagine if he was there? The cheek, the gall, the shAAAme!
The straps on Kim‘s dress are really biting into her shoulders. Not a fan of these women, but it’s good to see them smiling. Makes a nice change from all the years of pouting.
Kim’s dress looks so uncomfortable and possibly painful.
I gotta say this “rocker” phase is Kourtney’s best. She looks happy and it shows. Kan’t wait for their all black kommitment party where Kim will wear a Balenciaga look and Khloe a see-through tacky dress.
She looks happier but seems like she also did something to her face or her face work is slightly different. She looked more natural before and now she looks kind of hard.
I thought I heard that she may be getting some fertility treatments? Maybe it’s making her a little more puffy?
The color is too bright for me but in another color I would wear Kris’ caftan dress.
I thought Kim had been slowly downsizing her butt?? It looks absolutely huge here.
Looks as though it could have its own GPS coordinates.
I noticed that too. For a few months now, her hips and butt have looked a lot smaller but in these pics it seems to have gone back to big again. Her skin complexion seems to change just as often.
Could this be real life versus a ton of filtering on pics?
I LOVE a step parent that never divorces his ex’s kid. Makes me think highly of Travis Barker that he maintains close ties with his stepdaughter.
Me, too.
Travis seems like a stand up guy 🤷 the conventionally “good looking” guys aren’t always the most decent ones
Are the embedded images not all displayed for anyone else?
Yeah, I’m having trouble seeing the last three photos.
I’ve been seeing that more & more lately. If you click on the ’embed’ wording, you’ll see the photos.
Who still watched these shows?
Rebecca Donaldson, too funny.
Where is the zipper? How did she wiggle into this? How will she get out?
Pete isn’t exactly press adverse but I think his relationship with Ariana Grande was very social media/paparazzi heavy and I know he walked a few red carpets with her. Then they broke up not long after Ariana’s ex Mac Miller took his life and Pete went through a mental health crisis not long after his breakup with Ariana. I think he doesn’t mind press attention too much but he doesn’t want to be the focus of the spotlight. The press attention while he was with Ariana was insane and I think he’s being more careful this time around. Also it was probably Kim’s choice too not to have him on the red carpet. I think it’s also the reason he hasn’t come back to social media. Minus a very brief interim recently and he immediately got rid of Instagram while Kanye was threatening him and going through another manic phase.
Who is the guy between Kris and Khloe? I don’t recognize him. And Kris’s outfit, a bright pink magenta muumuu, I guess it works for her haha.
That’s Ben Winston between Kris and Khloe 🙂
He’s a producer, and I think he’s producing the kardashian show
Pete was there and holding her damn hand, why does he need to walk the carpet? He’s doing enough and I feel protective of the poor guy with this family. I think he’s gonna come out of it like he didn’t know what hit him. Anyway I avoid buying any SKIMs, lip kits, jeans, gummies or anything this trashy family sells including their reality show. Bah!
I agree with everything u said! Useless useless family. Bah!
Kim’s dress is awful, it looks like its made from a Mylar balloon. And Kris? Is she coming out with a new line of caftans with matching shoes? Yikes.
When Kim actually smiles and is natural she looks so beautiful. I can’t stand the fake duck lips BS
Kourtney’s top looks like it would blow up to her face with a slight gust of wind. I just don’t understand underboob as a “look”.
Kim’s dress is far too tight and also looks cheap; Khloe’s dress has been done a million times before and i hate that old pantyhose color. I have no problem with a woman showing off her body, but Kourtney’s underboob is literally right at her son’s eyeline! Kris’s face looks like it hurts but her caftan looks super-comfy and at least she’s wearing a color. That’s my say something nice!
I’ve come to admire Pete so much for his role in Kim’s life. And he’s only 28!