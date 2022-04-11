The Cambridges’ Flop Tour criticism was ‘unfair’ because they have a ‘new team’

Are we still talking about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean Flop Tour? Yes. We will talk about it for as long as the crying-at-the-bridesmaid’s-dress-fitting story. That’s how important it is! That’s how devastating it was for the monarchy! The fact that William and Kate bungled a tour so badly, that they wandered around Caribbean nations, recoiling from Black folks and embracing chain-link-fence imagery… it was a catastrophe and one which William and Kate have to own entirely. Well, there was a curious little update in a larger Sunday Times royal update:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal tour to the Caribbean had been billed as a window of opportunity for some positive headlines after a gloomy period for the monarchy. There had been concerns over the Queen’s health and police are continuing to investigate claims that Charles’ charity offered honours help to a Saudi citizen. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by Charles. But the Cambridges’ visit to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas last month was scarred by public relations blunders and protests over colonialism.
There is still a sense that some of the criticism was unfair, particularly as the duke, 39, and duchess, 40, have a relatively new team. The couple have also faced additional pressure after the departure of the Sussexes and the interest in them is intense.
Despite being protective over their time with their children and carrying out fewer annual engagements than Charles and Princess Anne, 71, the Cambridges are said to be “focused”, with a clear understanding of the causes they want to champion.
Engagements and phone calls with aides take place around a schedule of school drop-offs and family dinners. “But they are very good at compartmentalising,” a source said, and will pick up work matters later on in the evenings and at weekends.
The insider said their axing of the “never complain, never explain” policy was less about defending themselves and more about acknowledging criticism and showing a willingness to change. In an unprecedented statement to end the tour, William had said that their role was supporting people “not telling them what to do” as he voiced an acceptance that he may not become head of the Commonwealth after his father.
“Sometimes, it’s okay to go, ‘Hands up, some of this wasn’t perfect and we have got to learn’,” the source said. “Not the bloody-minded ‘carry on and ignore it’ approach. That is the future. It’s accepting that there is healthy debate going on and that’s okay.”
[From The Times]
“There is still a sense that some of the criticism was unfair, particularly as the duke, 39, and duchess, 40, have a relatively new team…” You mean William and Kate can’t keep staff? You mean they are bad at hiring and retaining quality staffers who know how to do their jobs? Why is that considered a justifiable excuse for a couple of 40-year-olds? I think William and Kate’s hiring practices are awful too, but the Flop Tour was a disaster because of William and Kate. Also: pretty rich to blame staffing issues when these are the same people that ripped Meghan apart for “not being able to retain staff.”
“…Not the bloody-minded ‘carry on and ignore it’ approach…” I believe William is referring to “keep calm and carry on.” So he’s eschewing that as well. He refuses to stay calm. He refuses to carry on. He will throw tantrums whenever and wherever he likes!
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishi
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220323-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, MP unveil a plaque during a visit to Spanish Town Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica, to meet doctors, nurses and other members of staff to hear about their experiences as part of the frontline response to COVID-19 in Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Caracol, Belize -20220321-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look out from the Caana at Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
-
Chiquibul Forest, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the British Army Training Support Unit in the which delivers tropical environment training to troops from the UK and international partners.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
The inability to accept responsibility for one’s mistakes is not a good quality in a leader. The blunders of staff are not to blame for Cambridge racism.
“But they are very good at compartmentalising” is a description for psychopaths as well as a Windsor family trait.
After reading what’s up there, I’ve come to one indisputable conclusion. They read celebitchy! LOL. The article is so shady and throws them further under the bus. The low engagement numbers. Their laziness. Their inability to keep staff. Their deflecting of blame. Oh dear keen and mean are in troouble!
I don’t know how frank, bold or shady that writer was, I guess I didn’t interpret it the same way you did. An article about the “gloomy” royal news recently which DOESN’T discuss Andrew’s rape case and settlement agreement, including the number of bathrooms in his castle – sorry, I mean the amount of his settlement payment? And the writer also takes special care to say that “There is NO suggestion of wrongdoing by Charles” even though it’s Charles’ charity that is suspected in the cash for honors scandal. The BM always takes similar pains when writing about Andrew’s payment to Virginia. That’s more concern than they take when writing about H & M’s choosing to incorporate their companies in Delaware.
Also, haven’t we heard over the past few weeks about how “in charge” William and Kate are and how they know what they’re doing etc? So which is it? do they run the show, or are they at the mercy of their “inexperienced” staff?
And why the hell don’t have experienced and competent staff? Even if they can’t keep staff, why aren’t they able to hire people who know what they are doing on this kind of tour?
Remember when Catherine Quinn ran out the door when her two year contract was up?
Pepperidge farm remembers.
Becks, I just want to say that I have started my counting again for kate and will. They have not been seen working since Phil gathering.
If W & K can’t retain staff, then that’s on them. Also, since when did staff put words in their boss’ mouth, and dress in colonial wear, and generally tell the bosses what to do? Face it, Will and Kate “effed up” and need to start taking responsibility instead of trying to have it every which way.
@Nic – come on now, that’s not fair, she just wanted to do charity work. 🤣 I guess that was the issue, right? She wanted to work lol.
@OverIt – we should keep a running tally on this site – “number of days since william and kate last seen” lol.
What is this new team? Sounds like everything is in a right mess.
Charles organised Quinn so that she could try to polish up Kate for her public role, l would love to know what Quinn thought about it all.
March 29 was the last time they were seen in public and I saw a tweet announcing that William will show up to something on April 25. So they are hiding away and pretending that Easter break lasts a month.
Come on guys!!! You’re so cruel and demanding ! The poor sausages were so overworked and exhausted during the tour! One full week with 3 to 4 events each day! I mean, you really expect them to continue to work after that? Have a little mercy on them.🙃🙃🙃
So, ending the “never complain, never explain” was “less about defending themselves . . . ” ?And yet they make at least THREE different excuses trying to defend themselves: (1) they have a relatively new team (translation: blame those people, but not William and Kate for hiring them!); (2) they have additional pressure after the departure of the Sussexes (translation: it’s Meghan and Harry’s fault the Cambridges’ Caribbean tour flopped!); and (3) the interest in them is intense (translation: William and Kate are SOOOO popular, their popularity caused the Caribbean tour to flop!). Sometimes I cannot believe how incredibly egotistical and arrogant the Cambridges are. They can brag about themselves while blaming others for their failures, while also claiming the tour’s failure was really “showing a willingness to change” and “supporting people.” You know what I think their next PR move will be? Buying EVEN MORE positive comments on social media, so they can keep pretending to the world how great and beloved they are. They remind me of our Biggly ex-president.
Every time I see William’s sword in that picture I wonder what it’s for. Is it a prop? Does he keep a deadly weapon handy in case he’s challenged to a duel? Does Kate say, “Honey, don’t forget to pack your sword!”
The sword is part of a lot of “dress” ceremonial military uniforms. It’s just historical decoration at this point. The US Coast Guard officers have a sword with their dress whites but they don’t use it to fight pirates.
(See also: Navy)
Anne’s tour is going well, but it’s downplayed because it shows what flops and failures the Cabbages are. There needs to be an outside investigation into their workplace to find out the reason for the turnover.
Anne’s tour will go well because she has always been hardworking and she prepares.
Is that a fair comparison? Anne got Australia and seems to be surrounded by white faces, so nothing outside the RF comfort zone.
W&K managed to screw up a tour of Scotland.
It’s not going as well as people hoped. Australians are pissed at the cost for a “C-list” royal to rude around looking at horses, offering nothing but her presence. But yes, anything is better than the Cambridge flop tour.
Poor Anne, does more royal “work” than the rest but gets called “C-list”. Since the royalists love calling Meghan a D-list actor, I like it.
Anne showed up in the airport carrying some of her luggage. And she has a fair amount of events scheduled in a shorter tour than W and K. There are no scuba diving photo ops and she isn’t wearing a new outfit every time she steps out of the hotel room.
Anne can be criticized for many things, but she has never done tours looking to be worshipped like the Cambridges do.
The fault lies with William and Kate but they are unwilling to admit that they are the problem.
Very true, well said! For Anne this is work and she takes it seriously. For the Keens, it’s all about tabloid headlines and photo ops, plus of course getting worshipped. That’s why they are in hiding, that tour dented their super sized egos.
Anne’s tour is going well because nobody is interested as with most things she does.
So between school dropoffs in the morning and dinner in the evenings, there wasn’t time to sit with their team and plan the tour effectively?! So what were they doing for those roughly 7 hours? What a tonedeaf article. How do they think people in the real world manage their days between work, meetings and childcare, all without 24/7 on call help?
There is this awesome thing call “the internet,” its open 24/7 and has all of the knowledge in the world. Everyone on the Cambridge team, including the Cambridges themselves, has access to it. Had someone taken the time to read a few articles about the nations they were visiting they could have had a much less embarrassing tour.
They could at least be honest and add in all the time kate spends working out and shopping and getting her hair done and botox appointments because there is about five hours between pick up and drop so what are they doing during that time?
And who knows what William does except some light gardening.
Golly gee, the majority of world workers manage to drive buses, run banks, do office work, teach school etc, all between school drop offs and dinner time. And those people do it without nannies, housekeepers, or cooks to lighten their load. But, bless their hearts, the Cambridges are burdened with stupidity and laziness, and toured the Caribbean looking like the British version of Evita.
That’s not entirely fair. Sure the Eva Peron Foundation was as corrupt as everything else tied to the Peron regime but it actually had an output in the form of actually building schools, hospitals, orphanages…from 1948 until Juan Peron was overthrown (after the death of Eva in 52), it had done MORE for the disadvantaged that Keen has done in her entire “reign” as duchess of Cambridge.
She doesn’t have the work ethic or ambition to even be compared to Imelda Marcos, though I’m sure she’s well on her way to 1000 pairs of shoes paid for by the government.
@HeatherC., you are correct of course. I was thinking more of the ridiculous posing while standing in that car. Eva knew the power of such a photo and I believe would have had more sense than to have that pose at such a time.
@HeatherC, I’m glad to see your comments on Eva Peron. Eva did a lot more to help the people than Cain & Unable ever will. (She was also better at fashion.)
@Giddy, totally agree with you about the visuals of that car photo! Serving up 100% Vintage Dictator Realness. I can hardly believe anyone agreed to that! They are so bad at this!
The staff may be new but William has been there for his whole life. How could someone described (by himself and sycophants) as a PR genius and brilliant statesman ready to be king have so many gaffes and f*ck ups? Is it because he is neither genius nor brilliant and everyone is doing him a HUGE disservice by going along with his delusions?
If he becomes king, it’ll be hugely entertaining for everyone who won’t have him as head of state (sorry guys) because he’ll only get worse.
Couldn’t agree more 👏🏼👆🏼
All of this.
But also? I think we’re coming to a time where it just doesn’t matter. William could be amazing and the commonwealth nations would still be sick of being attached to their ugly colonial history. They would still want to be fully independent and rid of these unelected heads of state.
It’s 2022. Not 1822. Nothing the BRF can do will change the course of progress.
That staff better be in shape for the U.S. visit. We love us some Harry and Meg here.
Are they still going through with that? Man, talk about gluttons for punishment…
Sorry to thread jack but i found it quite interesting that i saw Princess Anne also on some tour in Papau New Guinea so it seems they will all do a tour for the jubbly, these poor host nations .
Oof–they really managed to pack in a lot of swipes at the Windsors. Mentioning the “gloomy” state of the monarchy, the Queen’s ill health, Charles’s cash for access drama & the disaster of a tour. Then it all but calls the Cambridges work-shy by pointing out that they work less than Charles & Anne. The number of pieces highlighting William’s abandonment of “never complain, never explain” is interesting. I think the courtiers aren’t happy or perhaps Charles is trying to get a message across to his son.
yeah they have a new team cause their turnover rate is worse than a local McDonald’s.
And they spend a lower % of time being effective at work than your average McDonald’s ice cream machine
#McBroken
😂
All they do is complain and explain. Their right hand man, Jason did a frump and dump on unfounded info. They pout, sulk and bully their way in to bad situations. While inflation affects most the world and Ukraine is being attacked, Mannequin Middleclass spends 35,000 pounds on new tacky, colonialized clothing to keen her way through the tour. Who else is to blame? POC for not worshipping them? Mother nature for giving them the faces they deserve? Father time for them not being born in the 1940s? GMAFB.
“Mannequin Middleclass” I. AM. DEAD!!!! LOLOLOLOLOL
@Kelly “Mannequin Middleclass” is genius!!!!! BRAVO!!!!!!
Make excuse after excuse, blame your staff rinse and repeat. Living off tax payer dollars and pops and STILL not being able to do the bare minimum. Or treat people with respect including your brother and his family. Trash. Trash. Trash.
Excuses, excuses, excuses. The more they try to explain, the deeper the hole they dig for themselves. At this point, they’re coming across as whiny, fingering-pointing brats who put the blame on others for situations that should have been their responsibility. Throwing your staff to the wolves is not the trait of a good boss. School runs and family dinners don’t cut it either, not when millions are able to juggle jobs and home life and are still capable of meeting their obligations in both spheres.
+1000
Well children, if you’d hired professionals maybe you wouldn’t be in such a pickle now, yes?
I mean, they’re basically admitted the team they hired has no idea what they’re doing. Again, how is this making the BRF look good?
Yes yes yes!
Hire professionals! And then LISTEN to those professionals and follow their instructions!
I still can’t quite believe that they would be so stupid as to wear their orders to that dinner after being sacked? Surely that was the time to lay off the symbols of colonialism?
Kate should have had enough sense to know the fence photos were a bad idea.
Why should she when Kate’s main concerns are: “Did you get my best side?” and “Do I look pwetty in my new dwess? Does it show off my ligaments?” With such thoughts, there’s not much time left for concern about a few kids behind fences.
Let’s not forget the “additional pressure” of H&M’s departure – which happened over 2 years ago.
2 years is 2 weeks to them.
Remember it took –
William 10 years to propose to Kate.
10 years for Kate’s 5 Big QUESTIONS
10 years to find early years.
10+ years for Williams earthshot.
A tortoise is faster than them. And it carries it’s house with it!
@Eurydice, if there’s anything the royal family could claim as a special talent, it’s their ability to consistently be “blindsided” by things that most of us would consider highly predictable and logical, and to continue to be blindsided for years to come.
Poor dears can’t process any information that’s outside of their extremely limited purview, so they must be in a constant state of shock.
@Jay, I am lmao at this comment, but it really is so true. When was the last time there was a piece of news that they were *not* blindsided by? I’m lol’ing at your description of them being in a constant state of shock.
And I don’t understand why they think it looks good to consistently announce to the world that they’ve been “blindsided” because all that does is advertise that it is an inept organization which is not the least bit forward-thinking.
Once again: who is responsible for ultimately setting the environment for the staff? Who are the staff working for? Who does the buck stop with? That’s right: the Cambridges. “New staff” explains things like timetable errors or whatever, not blunder after blunder and the complete inability to read the room.
Unless of course, it has to do with cleaning up racism against the Duchess of Sussex. She was supposed to never complain and just carry-on with that, right? No? Huh.these people are so Daft
Here we go again with the dumb, rich people, tone-deaf excuses. “But they are parents who must spend time dropping off children at school and eating dinner with them!” and how on earth can they do that AND anything else? My God, they sometimes even have to think about work on the weekend! Can you IMAGINE such a thing?
Uh, the whole freaking world has to do their job AND raise their children AT THE SAME TIME. My God, these lazy people with their vile excuses.
And the Sussex departure would not have happened had these two snoothbrains not driven them out with their campaigns of hate and racism.
Honestly this pisses me off more than anything. I’m a bit over 40 now. When I was 25, I was a single mother working full time, going to school part time. My son was diagnosed with autism so I had to juggle all that with his appointments, medication reviews, meetings with the school, IEP meetings…never mind making sure we both had something healthy to eat daily (okay, Mcdonalds was also a thing. No regrets).
I like *MILLIONS* of others made it work without full time staff and minimum responsibilities passing as “work.” We stretched our budgets to the breaking point, stretched our time and cut self care and sleep out of our schedules. We certainly didn’t decide not to go to work because botox, blow outs, gardening, etc. We couldn’t even if we wanted to.
So glad none of my hard earned pretax money goes toward these two welfare recipients.
@HeatherC, you mean you never told your boss “I can’t make that meeting to plan that huge project I’m working on, I have to do the school dropoff, and I can’t use the helicopter today!” No?
The sad thing is, I think Bill and Cathy believe this is the way to relate to normal parents. They don’t realize ( or nobody will tell them) how insulting it really is.
Yeesh. How long can they reasonably go to the, “We’re just little little babies. Only now ‘coming into our own,’” excuse? They’re freaking 40 years old!
That’s why you hire competent, experienced staff. Not sycophants.
The press remained silent on the loss of staff over the last year and a half, especially the departure of the Cambridges Communications Secretary who only lasted 9 months in the job. The loss of staff was conveniently blamed on Meghan but it’s clear that KP has a serious problem with staff turnover going back since the office was established. And what’s this nonsense about William and Kate having to working around the children’s schedule? That problem can be solved by them going to the office on a regular basis and working 9-5 like normal people.
Not to mention the KP offices are in the same building they live in.
“The couple have also faced additional pressure after the departure of the Sussexes and the interest in them is intense.”
OMG!!😂🤣
The Sussexes left in January 2020, and were officially done by April 1st of that year! It’s 2 years later, and the Lumbridges are still trying to ble H&M for their own failure…when they’ve been failing years before Meghan joined that hell hole!!
After H&M left, if the royals had just kept their mouths shut, told the press to stop their obsession, and gone to work…think how different things would be. Yes H&M would still be gone and still be successful, and maybe we still would have had the Oprah interview, but the royals wouldn’t look like deranged ex-lovers who can’t accept that someone has broken up with them and moved on. If William and Kate had shrugged, rolled up their sleeves and gotten to work, even with the pandemic, the royals would be in a much better place right. Instead the Cambridges have spent the past two years flailing about and attacking H&M every chance they get and as a result they look pathetic, lazy, incompetent and racist, and we saw all of that on display in the Caribbean.
William and Kate have always been this lazy and out of touch and they were somewhat called out for it during their tour to India and Bhutan. However once Meghan arrived she was used as a diversion and so nothing had to change because it was always easier to say it was Meghan’s fault or their way was better than Meghan’s way. They had at least five years of this and now that it’s not working anymore, they don’t know what to do.
And yet with Harry and Meghan forced departure, these two who were so desperate for the spotlight still don’t work. Imagine doing less hours than senior citizens. These two are pathetically lazy
What new team? Before the tour started to tank, there was a “behind the scenes” profile of some of their people (I think it was the fail), and most had been there for at least two years, including the Sussex’s social media guy.
Yes, Jason Knauf is no longer there, but he just left at the end of last year. Are we saying that they didn’t start planning an important, multi- country tour until two months before? Cuz that would indeed be a problem, but of organizational priorities, not of staffing.
If the excuse for the Cambridges is that they can’t do the job they are paid to do because they do the school run and have family dinners, then they are unfit for purpose and should be looking for different jobs. Maybe they think this is an endearing excuse – it’s not.
They actually got a picture of K&W holding hands? Wow. Neither looks comfortable at all.
That’s most likely not from affection, that’s probably more for support. Because by that time they knew that their tour was in a shambles and they weren’t getting the adulation they thought they would.
And they were clutching each other’s hands for comfort, like babes lost in the woods (eye roll).
The phrase “interest in them is intense” is a double-edged sword. After they drove H and M out, K and W thought “interest” would automatically would turn to adulation. They were dead wrong. They could have camouflaged themselves if H and M had stayed, getting the good will H and M earned. Others have said this before. Instead, the spotlight is solely on them and there is nowhere to hide. This is a reward they richly deserve.
Funny, regular people without teams can do better