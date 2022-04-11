Duchess Meghan will reportedly join Harry in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games

It’s been widely assumed for weeks/months that the Duchess of Sussex would attend the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, which start this coming weekend. Meghan was and is hugely supportive of her husband’s signature event, and Archie and Lili are old enough to travel with their parents without too much drama. So, of course we just assumed that Meghan and the babies would be there. Now the Daily Mirror’s sources say that yes, Meghan will be there. And so will Netflix’s cameras.

Meghan Markle will travel with Prince Harry to the Invictus Games in Holland next week, on her first trip outside of the US since the couple quit the royal family. The Mirror can reveal Harry and Meghan will be followed by a Netflix documentary crew throughout the Games, which start next Saturday. The couple’s decision to attend the event in The Hague has been blasted by palace insiders after Harry claimed it was “too dangerous” to travel to the UK. He is locked in a legal battle with the UK government over a decision to downgrade his security, and did not show up at a memorial service for his grandfather, Prince Philip, last week. Since ditching their royal roles to seek “financial independence”, Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, have signed deals with Netflix and Spotify worth more than £100million. The couple, who now live in California with children Archie, two, and 10-month-old Lilibet, are expected to arrive in Holland on Friday. Harry’s father Prince Charles is understood to have offered an olive branch to smooth relations, offering the Duke of Sussex and his family the opportunity to stay with him and wife Camilla at Highgrove.

Salt Island is so mad about this. How dare Harry AND Meghan go to Holland where they’ll have security based on the threat level, versus traveling to the British clownshow where – it’s clear – they’ll be put in a position of extreme danger? Anyway, I’ve been saying this for a while now, I genuinely hope we see Meghan and the babies out at Invictus events. Those photos will break the internet and it will be completely amazing. And I hope Netflix records it all!