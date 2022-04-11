Duchess Meghan will reportedly join Harry in The Netherlands for the Invictus Games

It’s been widely assumed for weeks/months that the Duchess of Sussex would attend the Invictus Games in The Netherlands, which start this coming weekend. Meghan was and is hugely supportive of her husband’s signature event, and Archie and Lili are old enough to travel with their parents without too much drama. So, of course we just assumed that Meghan and the babies would be there. Now the Daily Mirror’s sources say that yes, Meghan will be there. And so will Netflix’s cameras.
Meghan Markle will travel with Prince Harry to the Invictus Games in Holland next week, on her first trip outside of the US since the couple quit the royal family. The Mirror can reveal Harry and Meghan will be followed by a Netflix documentary crew throughout the Games, which start next Saturday.
The couple’s decision to attend the event in The Hague has been blasted by palace insiders after Harry claimed it was “too dangerous” to travel to the UK. He is locked in a legal battle with the UK government over a decision to downgrade his security, and did not show up at a memorial service for his grandfather, Prince Philip, last week.
Since ditching their royal roles to seek “financial independence”, Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, have signed deals with Netflix and Spotify worth more than £100million.
The couple, who now live in California with children Archie, two, and 10-month-old Lilibet, are expected to arrive in Holland on Friday. Harry’s father Prince Charles is understood to have offered an olive branch to smooth relations, offering the Duke of Sussex and his family the opportunity to stay with him and wife Camilla at Highgrove.
Salt Island is so mad about this. How dare Harry AND Meghan go to Holland where they’ll have security based on the threat level, versus traveling to the British clownshow where – it’s clear – they’ll be put in a position of extreme danger? Anyway, I’ve been saying this for a while now, I genuinely hope we see Meghan and the babies out at Invictus events. Those photos will break the internet and it will be completely amazing. And I hope Netflix records it all!
I saw an article yesterday talking about this but their thesis was that it was a publicity stunt to make money off the backs of injured veterans.
I’m serious. They were basically saying that it couldn’t possibly help the Invictus Games to get donors if they have a documentary on Netflix. And no non profit organization has ever tried to get major pr like this and that H&M are clearly engaging in Ponzi scheme money shenanigans.
I commented that there were writing about the wrong Prince. It didn’t go well.
They definitely confused Invictus with Earthshyte and all the other cash for access scandals of Charles, Andrew and William.
They’re still mad because of that Cambridge global flop tour.
Someone from Invictus has already replied to this, as well as, some of the competitors. H&M will donate their part of the proceeds to Invictus. And one of the veterans said they were hardly forced to be filmed. Since it involves showing training, I’m sure consent forms were signed.
This is amazing exposure for Invictus. Why would they be upset about being filmed lol? The haters are desperately trying to make people hate Harry and Meghan for their Netflix deal but it isn’t sticking. Everyone with a working brain knows how awesome this is for Invictus.
I have not personally participated in these events but I do know a few US veterans that have. All have spoke about Harry being just another veteran. He makes a direct effort to make that clear to others.
It makes sense to me that Meghan and possibly his children would attend something so very close to his heart. Also they will be given the security that is needed.
The UK will pitch a fit but it is equivalent to a toddler in a temper tantrum.
The Invictus Twitter account actually had to post about this. They explained why they felt the need to block accounts that were posting hateful accusations about the Sussexes all over what should be a fundraiser for veterans. It was shocking!
Netflix already announced that Harry and Meghan are channeling their profits from the documentary to Invictus.
Yeah I was told I was clearly H&Ms pr flunkie and I should have more integrity. And if I wasn’t their or flunkie that I was an obsessed fan. It was interesting…..
Didn’t matter what logic I applied and how I was able to counter the arguments. They just don’t want to listen. It’s like the Trumper crew, no matter what there are some people who just hate them.
@Kiera, there are a lot of hate account created last month to try and spread hate for Invictus. They are trying to take over the Invictus hashtag on Twitter. It’s so pathetic.
“No matter what, there are some people who just hate them.” I’m no psychiatrist, but when I “hate” someone I don’t seek them out at every turn on social media. I don’t read about their every event (like Invictus) and create social media accounts which require monitoring and updating just for someone I claim to hate. That’s too much trouble and aggravation for someone I don’t even know. I think we can call it what it is, and it’s not “hate.” It’s fixation. Now, the reason for such feelings is up for debate but I can’t believe anyone would go to such trouble for someone they say they hate.
@ Kiera when reading your 1st para I noted this sounds just like the Maga peeps, then you made the same observation…lol
I was on a thread w/former distant friends that are maga’s. I can’t remember the specific topic but I’m always very careful to respond w/facts NEVER attack. The thread was really long and it was 5 against 1 but no mind when might is right! Anyhoo, this woman’s’ DIL jumped on and w/unhinged hysteria accused me being disrespectful, rude. I then pointed out she should reread the posts as I had been personally attacked numerous times being called everything out of the RW playbook while never responding with anything but facts. The royalists much like maga’s go round the bend when their opinions don’t align w/the facts….
These people are also showing their ignorance. Many non-profits have documentaries and infomercials put out to increase awareness for their cause.
The unhinged RRs/British media and racists will always find something to bash the Sussexes for. If they weren’t doing this then the complaint would be that they should be using their contract with Netflix to do a fundraising documentary. The Sussexes can literally never win with those vile people.
@Kiera: Good response from you! Thankfully, I didn’t see that same article but, if that’s their take, it’s sort of like Scamantha and her dad’s view on anything Harry and Meghan do, in that if the Markles can’t profit from it, they must tear it down. All of them, the BM and white Markles, are acting like spurned lovers. #Scavengers.
I use a water filtration system to turn salty white tears into drinking water.
Lol
I don’t think we will see the kids, if we do it will be a quick off to the side shot or something. Harry hates the cameras, I doubt he will want his kids to be subject to it.
I agree about the kids. I think we may see a photo similar to the one from the last IG where Meghan was sitting in the empty stadium watching Harry practice his speech. Even though other children do attend (the adorable pics of Harry and the popcorn-stealing girl) I don’t think we’ll see Archie and Lili in that way where their images can be abused by the vultures on Salty Isle. And I’m fine with that!
Pretty sure M will hv an active role. Perhaps give the closing address like she did the last time. And moreover, perhaps by now she has even added a new social element to the whole thing. The entire Sussex Family is very much a member of the Invictus Family
I agree. We won’t be seeing the kiddos.
I love these pics of Meghan, she is so beautiful and radiant. I hope we see her and the kiddos. Either way , I think the event will be a success! Enjoy your day everyone, except the BM 😂
That’s true but he might want Archie to experience the games. Share popcorn, watch some games, and feel proud to show his son what he founded. Imagine if he wants that, he can find a safe way to do that, even w cameras around.
Edit- meant this is response to Ksk about the kids not being seen. Monday!
I think you’re right about Archie possibly attending. My son is just a bit older than Archie, and husband and I are talking about taking him to his first baseball game this summer. He won’t have the attention span for an entire game, but he’d probably enjoy the spectacle. And I bet Archie would be the same. Bring him for a shorter event to let him experience the excitement without getting overtired or overstimulated. Lili, who knows. She’s still under 1, she won’t get a lot out of a sporting event.
She is truly so stunning. They look so happy and healthy.
Yes! I miss seeing them in public at events close to their hearts. Can’t wait to see the work they do with IG.
Didn’t realize how much I miss the regularity with which we saw Meghan and her sartorial choices when she was a working Royal. Granted this event is much more meaningful than fashion, but I can’t wait for the public appearances!
Isn’t the Daily Mi(ho)rror one of the 4 tabloids H&M said they will not be engaging with, except through their legal team if they try some bs?! Yeah, they’re stalking the Sussex squad on twitter and getting their info through the SS hopes and guesses about whether Meghan will be there! Desperate much!😆
I definitely think it was! Once again the British tabloids have nothing and are making a guess. They have no sources and the Sussexes have already stated they won’t engage even to confirm or deny.
She’s attended all the games since she and Harry met so I do think it’s likely she’ll attend. There, see, I too can be a “reporter.” 😆
The British media are also stalking squaddies on LSA. A really interesting story would be the story of the Squad, how it keeps receipts, shares information and coordinates responses to the very organized and well-funded anti-Sussex campaign. But BM can’t cover that story because they are the instrument being used to push the hate.
Someday we are going to find out how many parties are funding this and who they are. Everything dead bobs up to the surface eventually.
You just know KP is in a swivet over the stellar coverage this is going to get, on the heels of the Caribbean debacle and Kate’s tardy arrivals for photo ops in Denmark. I’m not convinced Archie and Lili will make an appearance, but am sooo hoping they do. Break the internet, indeed! Honestly, the BRF and UK government should be ashamed of themselves that a neighboring country is providing the Sussexes the kind of security their threat level calls for — with no drama, no controversy, no debate.
@C-Shell, I’d never heard the term “swivet” before so I just looked it up and I love it! Will definitely be using that one at the first opportunity.
I hope the event goes off amazingly well, as it should, since we know from experience that the work was put in (unlike other royals’ events). Love to the Sussexes always.
I genuinely hope they do not bring the children with them. There is an ongoing pandemic with new omicron surges and their kids are too young to vaccinate. Time for a mom and dad only vacay and kids can live it up with granny Doria and the chickens back home.
Archie goes to preschool though. Its not like they keep him locked in a bubble. Plus most public events are outdoors anyway. I don’t know what the vaccination rate is in the Netherlands but can it be any worse than Florida?
He is also old enough to be pretty good about wearing a mask, so who knows? I’d love to see him just because we haven’t often, but if he and Lili stay in the US oh well.
They will not travel to Europe and leave the kids. I feel that they will use this opportunity to visit the Queen.
I would be way more surprised if she didn’t go than if she did. I always thought that there was a 99% chance she would go, and I think the children will go too, but I doubt we will see them, and I think if they’re in the documentary it will be a quick moment, like you can hear kids voices from the other room while Harry is talking, something like that.
Can’t wait!
*hope she doesn’t wear her hair like that*
The papers here will be terrible. I’ll have to avoid them all for the next month…
Already had a Facebook news recommendation of how they were “snubbed” by the beckhams. Yes. Snubbed from a wedding no one but your papers claimed they would be attending.
I thought clickbait was awful when “10 things you didn’t know about…” was really a link to 10 obvious things you could have guessed yourself and so forth.
But this using their names anyway they can to drive traffic for ad revenue is EXHAUSTING
I think the Mirror is taking an educated guess that Meghan will be there and perhaps for once they will be right.
I love how they say “financial independence” in quotes, like it’s a big fat lie, and then bring up the Netflix deal.
We don’t know that Meghan hasn’t traveled outside the United States since leaving salt isle. Also how dare Meghan and Harry who make their own money and pay their own bills travel to The Hague who they are not having security issues with. And how dare they allow Netflix who they have a deal with to film this event.don’t they know only the royal rodent rota are allowed to cover anything Sussex related. You know salt island media is drooling waiting for these pictures of them.
The British tabloids are so full of themselves that they think if they don’t know about it, it didn’t happen. For all we know the Sussexes have made abroad trips. No one knew why Harry was in Texas even after a picture was released.
Given that we know H & M went to Canada and stayed for awhile after they left the UK, isn’t the statement about M not traveling outside the US a clear lie? Unless they think that Canada is part of the US the same way they seem to think Montecito is part of LA. Someone get these idiots a map!
My prediction:
Meghan will be there. If they kids come, they won’t be seen in public. But they will be filmed by the Netflix film documentary crew and appear in the documentary. Netflix will control any and all images from it and if the British media want to use them, they will have to pay Netflix for the rights.
I like this!
Yep I think this is what will happen too.
Oooh, I bet you are right.
If that’s the case, I hope they charge British outlets EXTORTIONATE fees for any images from the show.
I think this is probably a good bet. Additionally, time will pass between the games and the documentary coming out so the Sussexes may allow the children to be seen in the doc because by the time we see it, the kids won’t look like that anymore.
The Sussexes will all be there, but I seriously doubt we’ll get a clear picture of either kid. If Archie goes to any event with his dad, his head will be covered or he’ll be sheltered in a box. And I’m fine with that. Should be a great 2 weeks of events with plenty of exposure from the Netflix documentary.
Harry and Meghan are not Michael Jackson, ok? And they were fine bringing Archie to South Africa and showing him on video and in pictures. The reason why we don’t see Archie is because there is no need. Harry and Meghan are not working royals and Harry is not the heir. How much of the other royal grandchildren and great grandchildren are seen? Its really just the Cambridges.
It is clear W&K have traded access to their children for better press. We only see W&K’s kids now when they need good PR, like sending them out to the horse trials after another Rose affair blow-up. For the first few years, W&K illegally threatened photographers who took legal pictures of the kids in public places. Denied a press pass to one photographer, Keen’s fav from the dating years, because they wanted to punish him for legally taking pictures of their kids. Keen’s ‘editing’ of the UK HuffPost for a day only took place in a deal to stop the non-UK arm of HuffPost from publishing *legally taken* photos of their kids.
Harry & Meghan have taken great pains to keep their kids’ faces out of any pictures or videos they’ve released. It’s not about shielding them like Michael Jackson’s kids. It’s just their preference to either show them in profile or from behind or under a hat. Unlike the Cambridge kids who have been photographed extensively throughout the years at their parents’ discretion.
It’s wild how they act like having cameras around them during public events is somehow different than what the tax payer funded royals do every second they leave their palaces to do engagements. The main difference is that the documentary will bring attention to Invictus specifically and won’t be to the agenda of the UK tabloids.
Is this even legit? Not ONCE did they mention the price of their home, (or the eleventy billion bathrooms) although there was that mention of the Netflix and Spotify deals.
They also act like the Invictus documentary will be a Kardashian type show, which…. It won’t. They reportedly had a camera crew in New York for the Global Citizen vaxx event too, so I wonder if they also have something specific in the works about all their advocacy/charitable works or whether they are recording for a possible doc one day (like how some artists record everything).
Yaay! I hope this is true, and we get tons of pictures/videos of them working, maybe some interviews about their projects. We’ve waited a long time to see them out in the world doing their thing.
There’s going to be great coverage and I love that this is coming on the heels of the bungled Caribbean tour. There must be so much wailing and gnashing of teeth at KP.
I really hope she’s there to support Harry and the Invictus family. Wasn’t “Heart of Invictus” announced over a year ago? Imagine that, a film crew documenting an international sporting event. Who as ever heard of such a thing—shocking. Part of me thinks some of the crazy attacks against this event isn’t just because of Harry or the press whining about security, but because Meghan will be there. That’s why they’re getting so worked up. Hope both her and the kids are there with Harry.
So their spokesperson confirmed Meghan will be there for the first few days. I actually hope she stays the whole time and that they have a lot of fun there. No mention of the kids, which would cause too much of a frenzy. So many people excited about these games. I hope she interviews some of the athletes for her podcast. Can’t wait to see them.
I definitely thought Meghan would be there, she’s gone to the other ones. Of course, her life and circumstance have changed massively but Invictus is Harry’s (other) baby so it wouldn’t have surprised me to see Meghan go. As for the kids, maybe, maybe not. I remember we all thought (myself included) that the kids faces wouldn’t be on the Christmas Card but it was so who knows. Also Archie is nearly 3 and Lili is not even 1 so if the kids don’t want to go/are feeling temperamental the day of, plans can change.
I love love love the picture of her meeting with all those handsome men , everyone smiling and in good spirits, charm oozing from her every pore. Damn Kate just couldn’t and it kills her
I’m sorry to hear the invictus hashtag is under threat. Jesus will those people get a life
I love it too! I also observed the double hand, handshake. I love it when people give me one as it always ( to me ) denotes warmth & enthusiasm.
Doesn’t it ever occur to the Royal rats that the pictures of Meghan and her lovely demeanor bely their unhinged narrative?
If they bring the children maybe, and it’s a big maybe given Harry’s security concerns in the UK, they’ll visit the queen.
I would be very surprised if they don’t visit the Queen.
Princessk, if that does happen I’m sure it’ll be one of their stealth visits where they slip in and out before anyone realizes it and the RRs will be screaming bloody murder over the lost photo opps.
I have no idea if Archie or Lili will make an appearance at Invictus, but if they do, I imagine that CopyKeen will rush to imitate their appearances, as usual. Meghan carries Lili in her arms and cuddles her? Expect KP to release photos of Khate cuddling Louis, maybe even carrying him (he’s a bit big for that, but …). Harry and Archie tossing a ball with Invictus athletes? Suddenly there are a ton of photos of Baldimort tossing a ball to George in the KP garden, maybe even with a pro athlete or two. Lili wears a cute lil’ bonnet with the Invictus logo on it? All three Cambridge kids will be shown wearing the logo of some pro team or another. My official prediction for April!
I think it’s still pretty risky to travel with two children under five as they are almost completely vulnerable without any vaccinations. I think Archie’s pre-school is probably as secure and safe an environment as possible, but going to something like Invictus, even if the children simply stay in the hotel, still exposes them to some risk from the virus. There will be another Invictus Games after this one, and Archie by then will definitely be old enough to enjoy some parts of it. Also, it seems that there are bids in for the Games from cities for Games after that one.
Yup, many of us called this reaction – the British press are SO MAD that Harry is treating them like a flyover state. Should have let Harry pay for his own security, guys! So sad for them.
Watching Harry and Meghan have a successful Dutch tour will probably be like watching your ex hitting it off on a date at the table next to yours. Painful. I think we can expect more salty tears, not least because the tabloids won’t be able to get as many photos/ insider sources as they would in England.
At least they’ll get to spin their wheels writing endless speculation about whether they’ll be a brotherly reconciliation (No), whether Charles or the Queen have “offered” a place to stay (I think probably – it makes sense to me to stop in to see Gran if possible) and whether the Sussexes have agreed (?). That last point is the most important: Harry and Meghan have learned not to tell anyone in the family their exact plans to avoid leaks.
Jay I agree on all of this ^^^
@Jay I’m crying laughing at the idea of H&M considering the UK “a flyover state.” 🔥🔥
It is so accurate and so funny, and I might have to steal it. It’s the best burn (:
Sussex spokesperson confirmed Meghan will be there for the first few days of Invictus. The children may be there because this upcoming Sunday is Easter. Dutch and US press will get first dibs and the BM will get sloppy seconds. Cue the meltdown if there’s a meet and greet with Holland’s royals.