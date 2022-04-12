Rihanna: ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle’



Of course Rihanna agreed to pose for a Vogue cover in her third trimester! Of course! Rihanna has been enjoying the hell out of her pregnancy and that’s basically what this Vogue cover interview is all about. Rihanna talking about how unprepared she is, but just kind of going on a vibe. She talks a lot about how much she loves ASAP Rocky and how easy it is between them. But the funniest parts are when she’s talking about how much she hates maternity clothes and how particular she is about baby clothes. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

Her pregnancy cravings: “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-​covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever,” she says, giggling. Tangerines are a thing too. She eats them by the dozen, sprinkled with salt. Yes, salt. “It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them. Trust me, it really is a thing.”

No maternity clothes: “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing….I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Falling for Rocky: “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

Going on a roadtrip with Rocky during the pandemic: “I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart. I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business. I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh-t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

Whether the baby was planned: “Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of sh-t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

She hasn’t had crazy mood swings: “I was bracing myself for something insane because I knew I wouldn’t have my usual coping mechanism: I can’t just go and smoke a joint right now. But I was pleasantly surprised that I’ve been able to manage.” Still, there will be times when an innocuous Instagram post will trigger a flood of tears.

She put a night nurse on hold at the urging of friends. “I’m sure that will be helpful, but they’re going to have to fight my mom, because I can’t imagine anyone telling her how to put her grandkid to bed.”

She doesn’t want a traditional baby shower either: “No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing. I mean it’s lit for a lot of people—I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.” A gender-reveal party is off the table too. “I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom? When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them.”



She hasn’t bought so much as a pair of baby booties. “I’m so behind on everything… I haven’t bought anything yet.”