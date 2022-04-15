Dolly Parton: Cheaper products are just as good as expensive ones, sometimes better

Dolly Parton is consistently one of the best interviews in the world, but I would be remiss if I didn’t remind people of her iconic Marie Claire interview a few years ago, conducted by RuPaul. Go back and look at those quotes and laugh. She out-drag-queen’d RuPaul, she talked about her antique wigs, she confessed to getting up at 3 am and starting to work crazy-early. She also talked about feeling like she needed to be “street-ready” at all times, meaning that she always has her “face” on (makeup) and a wig ready. She always has heels ready to go too. It was an amazing interview. Well, Dolly recently chatted with Insider and she’s still talking about how she’s a crazy early-riser and how she loves cheap products. When I say I stan…

Dolly Parton may be working “9 to 5,” but she’s actually getting up much earlier than that! During an interview with Insider that published on Sunday, the country music legend opened up about the simplicity of her morning routine, revealing that she hops out of bed at 3 a.m. every day. “I don’t need a whole lot of sleep,” Parton, 76, told the outlet. “I go to bed pretty early, but even if I’ve been up late — it’s just kind of like a little clock inside of me that says ‘it’s 3 o’clock!’ ” “I do some of my best work there, but I get enough sleep,” the country music legend added. “I don’t require as much sleep as a lot of other people do, that’s kind of a Parton family trait.” Parton went on to explain that she starts her morning like most people, with a skin-care routine. However, she doesn’t have any tips or tricks to looking energized throughout the day, admitting, “I don’t do any big rituals with my skin or anything.” “I don’t think you have to pay a ton of money to have good products,” she said. “Most of the products that cost less are just as good, and sometimes better than the ones that cost a fortune. I don’t buy for fame. I just buy the ones that work for me.” The “Jolene” singer simply attributed her good skin to her inability to tan when she was younger. “I never got out in the sun,” Parton told Insider. “I don’t have a lot of the same problems that women my age do ’cause I never baked myself in the sun. I would’ve if I’d been able to tan but I couldn’t, so now I’m glad!”

[From People]

It drives me crazy that there are people in this world who can wear a full face of makeup all day, every day and still have good skin. Like, I would break out like crazy if I wore makeup with any regularity, much less every day. But the other stuff… I use cheap drug store products too. I’m not paying $200 for a nightcream, I’m sorry. I’m convinced that the $30 stuff works just as well, if not better. As for Dolly being an early riser… I am too. I only get up at 3 am if my cats wake me (which they do, often). But I can wake up at 4 am or 4:30 and be pretty functional. I can write coherent posts within minutes of waking up too. I can’t really explain it. But even though I’m an early riser, that means I do try to go to bed earlier and earlier. I need a good six or seven hours of sleep most of the time.