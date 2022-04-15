Prince Charles will take the Queen’s place at church on Easter Sunday

Here are some photos of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Maundy service in Windsor on Thursday. The Church of England retains a lot from the Catholic Church, and traditionally, Queen Elizabeth would have spent much of the Easter high holy days in church or doing observant events. But this year, QEII doesn’t want to be photographed in a wheelchair, so she keeps canceling appearances and sending Charles. One would think that Charles would then be able to delegate some of these appearances and events to his heir, but his heir is currently skiing in France during yet another luxurious holiday.

Anyway, this was actually Charles’s first time as THE royal at the Royal Maundy service. He got to hand out special coins to seniors and he seemed to do a good job of it. Charles does have a charming ability to look like he’s really enjoying himself even when he’s doing boring things or interacting with people he doesn’t know, and this church appearance was a good example of that. He was even good at gracefully transferring the little satchels of coins to seniors’ hands. Camilla looked like she was wearing a circus tarp but that’s another story. Memo to Cam’s stylist: don’t put her in wide vertical stripes, ever.

Meanwhile, Charles is going to do something else for the first time on Easter Sunday: he will be the most senior royal at the Easter church service. Queen Elizabeth is skipping that too. I believe that there will be a larger royal contingent out and about at church on Easter Sunday, although we haven’t heard if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be back from their ski holiday by then.

PS… I wrote all of this ^ before we heard about the Sussexes’ visit to the UK. While royal commentators keep saying that Harry and Meghan saw Charles during their layover in the UK, the Sussex spokesperson only mentioned the Queen specifically. I absolutely wonder if the Queen sent Charles and Camilla to church so she could spend time with Harry and Meghan alone.

With the service dating back to 600AD, the special coins have retained much the same form since 1670. This year, Maundy money has been newly minted to portray The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. pic.twitter.com/kEtpwEwe9V — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) April 14, 2022