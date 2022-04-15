Prince Charles will take the Queen’s place at church on Easter Sunday

Here are some photos of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the Royal Maundy service in Windsor on Thursday. The Church of England retains a lot from the Catholic Church, and traditionally, Queen Elizabeth would have spent much of the Easter high holy days in church or doing observant events. But this year, QEII doesn’t want to be photographed in a wheelchair, so she keeps canceling appearances and sending Charles. One would think that Charles would then be able to delegate some of these appearances and events to his heir, but his heir is currently skiing in France during yet another luxurious holiday.
Anyway, this was actually Charles’s first time as THE royal at the Royal Maundy service. He got to hand out special coins to seniors and he seemed to do a good job of it. Charles does have a charming ability to look like he’s really enjoying himself even when he’s doing boring things or interacting with people he doesn’t know, and this church appearance was a good example of that. He was even good at gracefully transferring the little satchels of coins to seniors’ hands. Camilla looked like she was wearing a circus tarp but that’s another story. Memo to Cam’s stylist: don’t put her in wide vertical stripes, ever.
Meanwhile, Charles is going to do something else for the first time on Easter Sunday: he will be the most senior royal at the Easter church service. Queen Elizabeth is skipping that too. I believe that there will be a larger royal contingent out and about at church on Easter Sunday, although we haven’t heard if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be back from their ski holiday by then.
PS… I wrote all of this ^ before we heard about the Sussexes’ visit to the UK. While royal commentators keep saying that Harry and Meghan saw Charles during their layover in the UK, the Sussex spokesperson only mentioned the Queen specifically. I absolutely wonder if the Queen sent Charles and Camilla to church so she could spend time with Harry and Meghan alone.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I hate that I’m warming up to Charles. I kinda like him, or dislike him less as time goes by. I think it’s the William effect– I dislike him more and well, by comparison…
Just remind yourself that Charles stopped taking Harry’s calls and withdrew their security just as their location was leaked. Hard to come back from that without a lot of effort which has yet to be seen.
So, just my personal opinion, but I think Charles withdrew security and financial support from H&M not because he wanted harm to come to them but because everyone assumed they would scurry back to the family immediately. That is how the firm has managed and controlled family members for decades.
H&M have been outstandingly successful and the tactic blew up in his face. I don’t think he want to chase them off for good – he just lacked the imagination to understand they could pull this off and was going to be immune from the financial reins that work on all the deadbeat royals down the line.
He shows up and does the job he’s there to do, engage with the common folk and leave them feeling good. It wouldn’t be so jarring (and induce warmer feelings!) if the next in line wasn’t so bad at it and totally uninterested in the work. At this point in time this is literally what we pay them to do.
@ PINKOSAURUS – I 💯 agree with you.
Charles as POW actually accomplished quite a lot, beyond the typical visiting and ribbon cutting royal stereotype. Particularly true in the area of education and training opportunities; this goes back to the establishment of the Prince’s Trust when he was in his late 20’s, but that isn’t the only program he’s helped develop. Personality wise, Harry takes after Diana, but work wise, he follows in his father’s footsteps too.
Unfortunately for Charles, all of this is now lost in the public mind as the stupendously lazy and inept Cambridges, who attract the most publicity, have become the face of the RF and symbolic of the “work” they do (or, don’t do).
(And of course, being involved in things like the pay for access scandal don’t help Charles, though I’m curious what the money was used for – his programs?)
Not to forget Bishop Ball, Jimmy Saville and all the other pedophiles that he enabled, great uncle Mountbatten included.
I really love the idea that the old queen outplayed the fk and ffk by keeping this visit to herself until it was over. Lol.
William was probably in the dark but i think charles knew. Or at least he was made aware that harry was also at windsor when he got to the service. Everyone claims that even the aides didn’t know but I highly doubt that considering harry and meghan were at a royal property. I doubt you can sneak your way into the property without atleast security knowing. And i doubt you can sneak your way into windsor castle and just going up to see the queen without the aides knowing. So they probably knew.
KP was in the dark about everything and now we have even more confirmation on who was the worst leaker.
Yeah as I said on the other post, I don’t believe Harry and Meghan saw Charles and Camilla yesterday. This is the press and CH trying to save them from the embarrassment of Harry and Meghan visiting the Queen but not them. But where’s the outrage from the press that Camilla had a Chanel bag and shoes on yesterday?
“Charles the peacemaker” stories pending…
That surely will upset kate and Ma Middleton
I also don’t believe they visited with C&C since the Sussexes spokesperson didn’t mention them. if ANYTHING C&C caught them on the way out and CH is pushing that as a “visit”.
Hat, dress and purse ok but shoes look out of place and don’t tie the outfit together. I think the vertical stripes were meant to elongate and slenderize but fell short of that goal.
I actually quite like Camilla’s outfit, but I am a sucker for any sort of stripes.
The fact that Charles is taking over all of these Important-To-The-Queen events, combined with the H&M visit… I think Queenie’s days are numbered.
Maybe it’s my good mood after the Sussex Stealth Surprise, but I think Cam looks quite nice!
What i got from this is that the queens health is rapidly declining. I remain in doubt over whether she’ll actually be able to attend her own jubilee celebrations this summer.
Ps: when did the news drop that william was on holiday?
So TQ is obviously in physical decline to miss such events.
I’m definitely thinking she won’t be at the Jubbly. I’m also wondering if she’s avoiding these events on purpose. Maybe she wants Andrew by her side assisting her? And nobody has allowed it so she’s saying she won’t go out of spite?
Why does Charles always look so frumpy?!? They need to start dressing him for his height and body shape. His trousers are just eye-wateringly bad-fitting, Couldn’t Camilla at least say anything?
Actually, Charles has always been known for his dapper suits and detailed tailoring. The pants he’s wearing here are part of a standard “morning suit,” and they’re all cut with those horrible trousers. They even look awful on Harry, and he’s a fit young man.
All the men are wearing the morning suits, and they all look duck-bellied and dumpy-ish in them.
I think Chuck is good at this because he WANTS to be king. William does not. He wants all that comes with it, but not the “work”.