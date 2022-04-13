Prince Harry got BetterUp to be the official mental coaching tool for Invictus

More than a year ago, Prince Harry joined BetterUp as their Chief Impact Officer, providing ideas and guidance for the company and significantly raising the profile of the life-coaching mental health-intensive company. Partially because of their newly raised profile, BetterUp’s valuation skyrocketed throughout 2021, and they expanded their business throughout North America and Europe. Now Harry has put BetterUp together with Invictus Games, as BetterUp has become the official mental fitness coaching tool of Invictus. From BetterUp’s press release:

Today BetterUp®, the human transformation company and inventor of virtual coaching, and the Invictus Games Foundation announced that they are forging a new partnership, making BetterUp the official mental fitness coaching tool of the Invictus Games Foundation. As part of this new partnership, BetterUp will offer 1:1 coaching, live group programming, community support and personalized assessments created and designed by PhDs and behavioral scientists that will support, encourage and guide members of the Invictus community made up of service members from around the world who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses. “At its heart, the Invictus Games is about empowering every single person around the world. It’s a worldwide display of resilience, determination, and community for which each of us can draw inspiration. I couldn’t think of a better new partner for the Invictus Games Foundation than the mental fitness platform BetterUp. The mind is like a muscle: it needs to be honed, trained, rehabbed, and coached. The men and women I served with understand this, the Invictus community knows this, and now the world is beginning to see it too. I’m honoured to bring the work we do at BetterUp to Invictus and look forward to expanding the support systems that service members and veterans depend on to achieve remarkable feats,” said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, and Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. The partnership will provide BetterUp access for the Foundation to support and encourage the recovery journey of wounded, injured, and sick veterans and service personnel from around the world via the online platform We Are Invictus. The Foundation will provide access to 500 members at no cost to the individual. The two organizations share a commitment and passion to support the veteran community through actionable programs and resources. In December of last year, BetterUp announced their Impact commitments, including their commitment to the Pledge 1% – donating 1% of equity, staff time, product, and profit to communities and organizations that can make a positive impact on the world. The military and veteran community and their families were a key focus of the impact commitment made by the company.

[From BetterUp]

The press release includes glowing quotes from Dominic Reid (Invictus CEO) and Alexi Robichaux (BetterUp CEO) about this new partnership. This is complete synergy for Harry – his “day job” with BetterUp working perfectly with Invictus. Interestingly enough, it’s not just about free mental fitness coaching for Invictus warriors either – BetterUp has also made a significant commitment to supporting and hiring veterans and military family members in the workforce. BetterUp is also hosting a “conversation” for Invictus competitors, families, supporters and more at The Hague.

Of course, the Salt Island loonies are criticizing Harry for… providing free mental coaching to veterans. And for the corporate synergy of pairing BetterUp with Invictus. Nevermind pairing Netflix with Invictus. It strikes me that Harry has wanted to do this for years, find better ways to help veterans’ mental health and find better ways to highlight and promote veterans’ stories.

BetterUp is now the official mental fitness coaching tool of the Invictus Games Foundation! Through our partnership with @WeAreInvictus, we’ll support service members from around the world and empower them as they transition from military to civilian life. pic.twitter.com/Qp3SEbO7so — BetterUp (@BetterUp) April 12, 2022