Jonathan Bailey can’t wait for Eloise Bridgerton’s season & big character arc

Spoilers for Bridgerton.

After watching Bridgerton Season 2, and reflecting on that mess, I honestly believe that producers and screenwriters felt they were still in “world-building” mode and that they needed to do a lot to build up the other Bridgerton siblings before “their” seasons. When really, the core love story needed more attention and more drama – Viscount Bridgerton and Kate Sharma had a lot of chemistry, but the way their story unfolded felt pretty patchy and uneven. There were too many (boring ass) subplots. Personally, I could have done with Eloise Bridgerton being written out of the show for good. What a snide little a–hole she is.

Anyway, if the show is going in the same order as the books (I think it is), then the third season will focus a lot on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, from the book An Offer From a Gentleman. It sounds like a Cinderella story, with Benedict cast as the prince. I’m fine with Benedict, he’s okay and hopefully they’ll do right by his character. But Jonathan Bailey (Viscount Anthony Bridgerton) can’t wait for Eloise’s season. And I cannot.

Jonathan Bailey is readying the popcorn and soda in anticipation of what is likely to be Eloise’s drama-filled season of Bridgerton. As the actor behind Anthony Bridgerton, Jonathan understands that a cold exterior is often hiding an internal struggle, making Claudia Jessie’s character, Eloise, an interesting one to unpack. “I can’t wait to walk Eloise down the aisle for so many reasons,” he exclusively told E! News. “Partly because, if there’s ever going to be another character that has a bigger arc as Anthony, in terms of having to overcome psychological warfare, it’s going to be Eloise.” Like Anthony, Jonathan thinks Eloise is going to have to “overcome” her innermost fears if she wants to marry—the keyword being “want.” Bridgerton viewers know that Eloise is keenly opposed to marriage or any traditional relationship as she’s a steadfast feminist. But the series is all about the Bridgerton siblings’ courtships, so Jonathan already expects his on-screen sister to change her mind: “I can’t wait—as a fan—to see that evolution.” If new showrunner Jess Brownell, who steps in for Chris Van Dusen after seasons one and two, follows the path set by Julia Quinn in her novels, Eloise will somehow end up with Phillip Crane, who is married to Penelope Featherington’s cousin, Marina, in the show. But as Jonathan said, “We’ll have to wait and see.” Jonathan is equally excited, if not more, to see Hyacinth and Gregory’s love stories play out, especially since they might be the last ones of the show. “Florence [Hunt]and Will Tilston, I think they’re just completely stunning, intelligent, brilliant young people,” he said of his co-stars. “It’s gonna be thrilling because they’re so talented.”

[From E! News]

Nope. No no no, I am not looking forward to Eloise’s season at all. That will be the fifth season and I feel like so many people are going to nope out of there given how completely annoying Eloise is. And, I mean, the actress is fine. Claudia Jessie plays Eloise and Jessie has dutifully chewed the scenery. The writers have made Eloise jumpy, snide, rude, neurotic and a waste of privilege. Her season is going to be horrendous. I truly wonder what the writers are going to do over the next two seasons to rehabilitate Eloise in some way?