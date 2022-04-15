Jonathan Bailey can’t wait for Eloise Bridgerton’s season & big character arc

Spoilers for Bridgerton.
After watching Bridgerton Season 2, and reflecting on that mess, I honestly believe that producers and screenwriters felt they were still in “world-building” mode and that they needed to do a lot to build up the other Bridgerton siblings before “their” seasons. When really, the core love story needed more attention and more drama – Viscount Bridgerton and Kate Sharma had a lot of chemistry, but the way their story unfolded felt pretty patchy and uneven. There were too many (boring ass) subplots. Personally, I could have done with Eloise Bridgerton being written out of the show for good. What a snide little a–hole she is.
Anyway, if the show is going in the same order as the books (I think it is), then the third season will focus a lot on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, from the book An Offer From a Gentleman. It sounds like a Cinderella story, with Benedict cast as the prince. I’m fine with Benedict, he’s okay and hopefully they’ll do right by his character. But Jonathan Bailey (Viscount Anthony Bridgerton) can’t wait for Eloise’s season. And I cannot.
Jonathan Bailey is readying the popcorn and soda in anticipation of what is likely to be Eloise’s drama-filled season of Bridgerton. As the actor behind Anthony Bridgerton, Jonathan understands that a cold exterior is often hiding an internal struggle, making Claudia Jessie’s character, Eloise, an interesting one to unpack. “I can’t wait to walk Eloise down the aisle for so many reasons,” he exclusively told E! News. “Partly because, if there’s ever going to be another character that has a bigger arc as Anthony, in terms of having to overcome psychological warfare, it’s going to be Eloise.”
Like Anthony, Jonathan thinks Eloise is going to have to “overcome” her innermost fears if she wants to marry—the keyword being “want.”
Bridgerton viewers know that Eloise is keenly opposed to marriage or any traditional relationship as she’s a steadfast feminist. But the series is all about the Bridgerton siblings’ courtships, so Jonathan already expects his on-screen sister to change her mind: “I can’t wait—as a fan—to see that evolution.”
If new showrunner Jess Brownell, who steps in for Chris Van Dusen after seasons one and two, follows the path set by Julia Quinn in her novels, Eloise will somehow end up with Phillip Crane, who is married to Penelope Featherington’s cousin, Marina, in the show. But as Jonathan said, “We’ll have to wait and see.”
Jonathan is equally excited, if not more, to see Hyacinth and Gregory’s love stories play out, especially since they might be the last ones of the show. “Florence [Hunt]and Will Tilston, I think they’re just completely stunning, intelligent, brilliant young people,” he said of his co-stars. “It’s gonna be thrilling because they’re so talented.”
Nope. No no no, I am not looking forward to Eloise’s season at all. That will be the fifth season and I feel like so many people are going to nope out of there given how completely annoying Eloise is. And, I mean, the actress is fine. Claudia Jessie plays Eloise and Jessie has dutifully chewed the scenery. The writers have made Eloise jumpy, snide, rude, neurotic and a waste of privilege. Her season is going to be horrendous. I truly wonder what the writers are going to do over the next two seasons to rehabilitate Eloise in some way?
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Eloise was hella annoying this season, something about her affect just grates.
This season was dry. People are holding on for season 3 to decide whether this show is canceled.
The Eloise season better bring the sexy because the Season Two tiny man story was not….
I’m not sure who you’re talking to but people loved this season. It broke records. I don’t think it was dry, I think people just wanted more Kate or Anthony.
she’s a brat. full stop.
I started to really dislike Eloise this season because she’s so self-centered that she has no idea what Penelope is going through. Like, Eloise’s yelling at Penelope saying that Pen used her for the you-know-what was so hypocritical.
I guess I’m in the minority – I like Eloise and can’t stand Colin. I loved this season too although I agree, I could have used more #Kanthony.
I enjoy Eloise. I cannot stand Anthony so the mystery for me this season was why two incredible women like the Sharma sisters were settling for him.
I want more Eloise and Penelope. And the great Polly Walker does not have enough to do.
I’m in the minority too! Eloise and Penelope’s relationship is by far the most interesting to me. That fight at the end of season 2 was excruciating to watch because it felt so real. My heart was breaking for both of them.
I liked Eloise also and am not looking forward to Colin or Penny’s stories. I loved season 2 more than season 1. Some people complained that there weren’t enough sex scenes. It’s not game of thrones ffs. I’ll take story over sex scenes all day.
I’m OK with her too. There is a place for an Eloise character in the show.
Eloise is like a lot of teenagers — which means she’s really annoying. She’s disaffected with the life that she sees around her. She smart and wants to change the (her) world, but doesn’t have as much of a clue of the big picture yet as she thinks she does. She’s just dimly starting to become aware of what a bubble of privilege she lives in economically, socially, and in the protection of a loving family.
So, if her character arc is to mature and start to do something useful with her privilege, I’m OK with that.
Same! I like her and she’s one of my favorite characters.
I love Eloise and look forward to the “taming of the shrew” kind of vibe. Someone will melt her down and make her a more contented person (I hope). She wasn’t annoying to me, she livened up the show.
I felt like they did “taming of the shrew” with Kate.
I enjoy Eloise too. Eloise has an edge and a contrast that I can relate to. I hope it’s gonna be upbeat and fun, and i’m hoping that the passion of courting will come back because the passion and excitement of season 1 did not transfer in season 2 and I really missed it. I hope her story is not gonna be boring and serious like Sybil and Tom branson love story from Downtown Abbey – that was absolutely boring & dreadful to watch.
I WANT to like Eloise, the Feminist seeker…but she comes off as spoilt & tone deaf. Eloise is to Bridgerton what Briana was to Outlander.
I don’t dislike Eloise, I don’t like her. But then I kind of didn’t like Anthony much the first season and liked him this time around. And I definitely could of used more of him and Kate, less of the Featheringtons for me, I think.
But yeah, Colin’s is the season I’m not sure about, honestly. I think it was his hair the first season. This season was much better. His and Anthony’s. And I like Penelope fine. I’d like to see her finally tell her mother to stuff it.
I can’t believe they are going to stick to the season-per-sibling concept.
The first season was fun.
Second season had more tension because Anthony was the head of the family- but I didn’t like the way they dragged the love triangle all the way to a non-wedding with one sister, and then a rushed wedding to the other.
Penelope is irritating me. I can’t get over the fact that she is deceiving her so-called friends so consistently.
I don’t actually mind Eloise but the others are so boring. They would be better off mashing them all as one season and then growing up the younger siblings.
A couple of the books ( I think it’s Colin, Eloise, and Francesca) overlap a lot in terms of their timing. Francesca has been kind of a non-entity in the show, and her story plays out over years. They might actually loop the beginning of her story into the next season, and also the beginning of Colin and Penelope.
Francesca is missing from pretty much all the books except her own so the non-entity issue is not surprising.
Yeah, they need to start setting Francesca up soon…OR FRANKLY, HAVE HER IN THE SHOW AT ALL. Maybe they’ll start setting Benedict up since from what I recall it was a few years between the Cinderella ball and their meeting again later.
I’m hoping that they kill off lady whistledown and that stupid newsjournal. It had its place in season one, but it doesnt add to the story anymore – I just want each story to be told without the whistledown comments. Let me just take in the story. It feels very immature at this point and i’m not into a new version of gossip girl.
I’m sorry, I have no interest in her season, the character is obnoxious. And isn’t Crane like 40 years old? Or at least I’m guessing from the few very boring scenes in which he has appeared so far.
Phillip was…not the best in that series.
I was rather disappointed by this season. It took freakin’ FOREVER for Edwina to grow a spine, and even longer than that for anything to happen between Anthony and Kate.
Also seemed to be *so*many* subplots going on then dropped… they need to find a lane or two for each book and stick to it.
(And I did find Eloise rather annoying this season).
I find Eloise and Penelope beyond annoying so having seasons focused on their love stories sound awful. I actually fast forwarded Eloise’s scenes to get back to Kate/Anthony.
I was really fed up of Eloiseby episode 2 of this season. But the writers did a great job of redeeming Anthony after making him unlikeable in season one so hopefully they can do the same for Eloise in her season.
It’s baffling to me that this site that I love has so little love for Bridgerton season 2. I do agree that more Kanthony would have been wonderful, but the writing and the 3 leads were so captivating and on point. And on the world building – well, I like Lady Featherington having to dig her family out of a precarious situation. And Eloise is a spitfire – I’m not sure we’ve seen a character like hers on a show – the physical gangliness of her character is so well portrayed.
And, as much as I enjoyed Kanthony, as a woman in my 50s, I particularly enjoyed watching how the women of a similar age were holding this thing together (featherington, violet, lady D and of course the queen). Or at least they think they are 😉
I recognize it’s all just a matter of taste, but it just intrigues me that of all the places in the internet, this site has more (vocal) Bridgerton detractors than fans. Alas, I’ll stick to the other articles.
I don’t want to speak for everyone. I liked season 2, but I liked it as soap opera entertainment. I hated the incestuous aspect of Anthony playing two sisters (But he’s a GENTLEMAN!! /s) and Kate just riding the ride so that Edwina could get her inheritance. But all of it was entertaining.
I really struggled with Eloise’s character because she seems completely disconnected from her environment and reality, yet wholly connected to her privilege. They have her doing all of these things outside of her world, but at the end of the day, she needs to get married rich so she can continue to eat bonbons and buy Lady Whistledown, right? I would watch her season if she learns some self-awareness, but I can’t take ANOTHER season of the same drivel from Eloise.
I also need the Featheringtons storyline to shape up or ship out.
Well, I liked Eloise in S1 and didn’t like Anthony. Eloise grated on me for part of S2 but I grew to like Anthony, so I think they can give her a good arc and make her likable again.
As of now the storyline I am not anticipating with joy is Colin and Pen’s, because they both annoyed me in S2. But that was then. I’ll give them a chance too.
As to whether Eloise will end up with Marina’s husband, hmmm. It’s hard to imagine Eloise as a stepmother, at least as of now. And they’d have to kill off Marine which would be sad. I’ve never liked her but I certainly don’t wish her dead. I’d rather see Eloise with Theo the apprentice!
That’s why Anthony and Kate’s season was stunted, chapters of their story will be interspread to the other siblings’ seasons. Sucks but they know the Viscount and Viscountess are book favorites and predictably became show favorites so fans will keep coming back. They lucked out with Bailey too who is charismatic enough to anchor the show and seems happy to stay as long as he has a few months to go back to theatre.
Personally want Bailey to do other things than this show tho despite loving his character.
I think Eloise, Penelope and Lady Featherington have the juiciest roles on the show. Eloise and Penelope are both trying to step out of the rigid strictures their world has for women, and Lady F is doing her damndest to work within it, and showing she’s got more on the ball than most of the men.
Think of Anthony like a much sexier William. Looking to save the family, do his duty, and all that, including sacrificing his feelings for it. Only in Anthony’s world he didn’t marry the Kate Middleton equivalent; he married the woman he actually loves.
I did a rewatch where I skipped every scene that didn’t involve Kate and Anthony and it was MUCH improved. All those boring subplots that weighed down the plot. Give it a go-you’ll love the characters more.
Eloise in the books isn’t a spoiled nasty brat who can’t imagine that other women want to be wives and mothers. She’s not snarky. She’s bored as she’s been put in a box despite being witty and having a mind of her own. Ennui vs being a rich pampered jerk. I think they had done that season 1 when people loved Eloise and then wrote a different side of the character in season 2. She was a bulldozer to poor pen all season long.
Also that actress is to old to play that character.
Season 1 is forever tainted by marital rape to me.
I want Jonathan to date another high profile actor. Want some power couple energy from this guy.
Or he can just live his life the way he wants and not be entertainment fodder for the masses. Insert **eye roll**
Eloise’s book arc is actually interesting, but I have no idea how they’re going get there, given what they’ve done with both her and Penelope’s character. I can see the show combining her, Colin, and Penelope’s love stories into one season because they overlap in time. But if they’re going to follow the books, then they’ll definitely need season 3 to rehabilitate those characters.
Also – unpopular opinion but season 2 was better than season 1. I think everyone was blinded by Rege Jean Page’s hotness and did not pick up on the fact that Daphne is super boring and not a good romantic lead. Their chemistry was meh. Season 2 had issues (they dragged out the love triangle too long, and the subplots were out of control), but the chemistry between Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley was off the charts.
I agree with you. I liked it better too.
Regé Jean Page had chemistry for both characters so we didn’t notice how little we got from Daphne. To me it became obvious when we saw what Simone Ashley was doing with Kate. Her character had far more depth and the push back with Anthony felt like a battle of equals.
Besides Anthony, Benedict and Eloise are my favorite of the siblings, so I’m looking forward to their seasons. Eloise doesn’t get on my nerves like she does some other ppl I guess. I don’t know, I find her funny for some reason.
Eloise is an off brand Anne of Green Gables. It is true that the sub plots were too much and took away from Kate and Anthony but I think that is because Anthony was so disliked in the first season. They didn’t expect the chemistry between Kate and Anthony would be so off the charts and sharing his backstory of the way he lost his father would garner the sympathy that it did. We shall see what season 3 has in store for us.
Interesting. Eloise/Jessie are fine but I have a hard time imagining a season about her. S2 at its best was in the character arc for Anthony & the story arc with Kate, bolstered by stellar performances by Jonny & Simone. The subplots were annoying, with way too much Faeatheringon. I’ve rewatched dozens of times already, forwarding to only Anthony scenes. You get the best of the season that way.
I’ve rewatched the Kate and Anthony scenes multiple times. It’s definitely the best way to enjoy the season. 😊
Penelope and Colin have the best story. When you get to the inner thoughts and working of Pen it all makes sense. I thought Colin needed to be fleshed out more but by the end worked perfectly with Pen. I never read Eloise’s story because it appeared annoying from jump.
Like the rest of you I wonder what the writers are going to do with Eloise. She is a privileged young woman who does not want to conform to what high society is expecting her to do: Find a suitable husband and have babies. She wants to fight for the working classes’ rights and for women’s right not to be just wives and breeding cows. At least that’s what I get from her behavior. Does she realize that without a rich husband she wont’ be able to lead the life she is accustomed to? Probably not. I cannot stomach another season of her acting like in season 2 though.
We loved season 2 in our household,it was like an updated Pride& Prejudice following a similar arc in the storyline, dislike, denial of mutual attraction and a satisfying love explosion at the end.
I felt that season 1 was too gimmicky and I understand that in the show lots was added to the original storylines in the book and things were taken from other books e.g the line “ I burn for you “, is actually a line in the second book.
I read an interview with Simone Ashley (Kate) where she talks about season 3 being Colin and Penelope’s story and Kate and Anthony still having a major role as they settle into married life and have a baby.
I loved Season 2 better as well for the same reasons, and clear linking to PP: her overhearing him being part of something rude, romantic tension, wet shirt, nose touching etc. I never rewatched season 1 but am rewatching season 2, if only for that library scene. I would rather have one good sex scene near the end then have a whole lot. I find Bridgerton 2 felt like a fun extension of P&P and where we had more world building and got to catch up with friends.
Agree with others here, loved Eloise in season one, loved the actress and her physical acting, but was really annoyed but how badly she was written by the end of season 2, she clearly never actually puts herself in Pen’s shoes and it was grating.
Eloise’s book is my least favorite by far (in general I prefer the books for the Bridgerton boys after the girls) so I’m not interested in that.
I really hope the TV show is an improvement over her book.
I like Eloise. I think that a) we’re watching through the lens of 2022, not the early 1800s, and she is an aristocratic young lady who is growing up being stuffed into a life that doesn’t fit her. That would make anyone insufferable. And b) in season 1/2 she’s supposed to be 14-16 years old. The actress is older or looks older so her behavior seems juvenile, but her character is basically every sullen teenager ever, only with money and living in a gilded cage.
I haven’t seen the show but Eloise’s book was one of my favorites (Gregory’s is good because you get a fair amount of Kate). Back to Eloise – let’s say, she gets as good as she gives from some children.
I just can’t imagine being interested in Eloise’s season. There’s nothing that screams romance about her at all.
I loved season 2 waaaay more than season 1! I’ve watched it twice and have just ordered the book.
I hope they redeem Eloise because right now she’s a spoiled brat, but that gives her a lot to grow into. Think that’ll be fun to watch.