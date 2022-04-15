The Sussexes didn’t ‘leak’ to TMZ, TMZ got their info from LAX

There were some very tragic anti-Sussex people on the internet yesterday. They were weeping and screeching loudly about how Prince Harry and Meghan “exploited” a poor old Queen by leaking their visit to her to TMZ. TMZ’s time-stamp on their story is 1:13 PST, meaning 4:13 EST, which is when the last-minute British reporting happened almost simultaneously. The British reporting centered around Harry and Meghan being seen by church-goers and tourists outside Windsor Castle. Minutes later, the Sussex spokesperson confirmed the visit, but Harry and Meghan had already flown out of the UK.
TMZ’s “exclusive” reporting seemingly comes from LAX, big surprise. Their LAX sources say that Harry and Meghan flew out on Tuesday night first class on a commercial flight, which means they would have arrived in the UK Wednesday morning, spent a day resting and hanging out with Eugenie, Jack and August, spent one night in Frogmore Cottage and then they went to see the Queen on Thursday morning and flew to the Netherlands soon after.
Just so we’re clear, the narrative in the British press before Thursday afternoon was “how dare Harry and Meghan travel so close to the UK and not even stop in and see the poor ill Queen.” Following the Sussexes’ visit, the narrative is “how dare they stop in and see the poor ill Queen, they’re such famewhores!” The Daily Mail’s coverage has been predictably bonkers, especially since all of their commentators are on record saying that Harry would never, ever visit the Queen again. One of the dumb new talking points is “It was all done for their Netflix documentary.” These people are complete morons – the Netflix documentary is clearly about the Invictus Games!
I was surprised that Ingrid Seward didn’t go hyper-negative (probably because she was wrong about sh-t too). She said: “It is a wonderful opportunity to clear the air and offer an olive branch. After everything that has gone on it must have taken a lot for Harry and Meghan to go to Windsor. Also Maundy Thursday is a very special day for the Queen as it is about forgiveness. She is not one to hold grudges and I think she would have happily welcomed them with open arms.” I think it was less about an olive branch and more about Harry and Meghan seeing the Queen one last time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Queen Elizabeth II views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. Issue date: Friday February 4, 2022. PA Photo. The Queen has since travelled to her Sandringham estate where she traditionally spends the anniversary of her accession to the throne – February 6 – a poignant day as it is the date her father King George VI died in 1952.,Image: 659181316, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601877, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601975, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659602010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
I can already see multiple RR spins forming and I don’t like it one bit. They’re definitely already acting like this visit was the beginning of some “healing process” as if H and M (the victims!!!) have anything to apologize for. This is definitely going to reignite the will they won’t they of the upcoming jubilee and lord help us all when Keen and Peen come home and find their leash being pulled HARD by the RR because they missed out on the biggest royal story of the year thus far.
I just said something similar down below. If anything the queen should be begging them for forgiveness because of her negligence.
And i don’t think bully’s leash will be pulled. I doubt it can be pulled at all anymore. But he sure won’t be happy about this.
I expected the gaslighting spin x100 from the press. The fact is THERE WERE NO LEAKS!! And that’s because Eggghead and Airhead did not know about it. The weeping, wailing and gnashing of teeth will last till the first glimpse of Meghan in a few hours then it will be back to body language/cost of outfits including wedding rings/any other imagined faults analysis.
they flew commercial and there weren’t any leaks until people noted seeing them going to church!!
The Queen knows to shut up. She probably cancelled Maundy thursday at the last minute because of Harry’s visit and sent Charles instead.
The Royal reporters are now pivoting to Harry and Meghan “healing the rift”. But I’m with Kaiser this was just about seeing the Queen, nothing else. I think it’s curious that CH is trying to insert themselves into this visit. I don’t believe that Harry and Meghan met Charles and Camilla as the Royal rota is reporting. I think the press is in for a big shock when Harry and Meghan don’t show up for the Jubbly.
They are all trying to make it sound as if they have some intel when in reality they found out at the exact same time as us. It’s pathetic really.
@chloe: Yeah, they’re all acting like they got the scoop when in reality they didn’t know anything about it before it happened
Meghan and Harry proved that the RRs are a SCAM. The don’t know shit and make up stuff as they go.
I agree with Kaiser: this was Harry’s chance to see his Granny one more time, and the queen was happy to make it happen under cover.
And it shows that Harry and Meghan are on good terms with the Queen. Big time.
Maybe she cancelled to see them?? I love that this proves where the leaks come from!
Yes @ Merricat! I was reading as this went down in the early morning. The visit had been planned well in advance and no one knew, well the public.
No one knew of their visit and members of the public weren’t aware until they saw Harry and Meghan out in public. There were a few mentions of meeting Chaz as well, but we all don’t know the truth.
It points out the fact that those who NEEDED to know were informed as opposed of those who DIDN’T need to know and no one was the wiser!
It also proves that TQ knew of their impending visit and told NO ONE, including her own son! So the rest of the family can go suck it!!!
Same Amy Bee. I’m not convinced Charles and Camilla met with them. Maybe they did but only after learning late to the party that Harry and Meghan were actually there. Or imagine, they went to visit the queen after the service, walk in, and boom, Harry and Meghan are in the room, all like surprise b*tches! Have no idea if that’s how it went down but it would be amazing. Normally unflappable Camille would have gotten the vapors. Charles too.
Why is she stabbing that cake like an enemy?! 🤣🤣
you should see the one where she uses an actual sword to cut a cake! that was not long ago, right before they radically cut back her public engagements. seems like they really shouldn’t be letting her near sharp things anymore.
Seeing that pic makes me wonder if she has ever done something as ordinary as cut cake? 95 years and Betty had no idea how to hold a knife?
Betty’s cut hundreds of cakes. I’m convinced she’s got some dementia which seemed obvious at the sword cake cutting thing. Everyone around her were panicking.
Take a look at the expression on the woman’s face beside her. It’s like, OMG the queen is murdering the cake!
She was having fun with it. In the clip she was really enjoying herself, very self aware. People have always said she has a sense of humor, I think it’s one of her connections to Harry. They can indulge in a bit of mischief, she’s just his Gran and they have their secrets.
I agree Truthiness. I think she has a sense of humor, especially since she’s probably cut hundreds of cakes in her life. She’s getting up there, why not have a sense of humor with it?
What a load of bull-crap! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan by-passed reputable media outlets to leak their travel to TMZ… lol.
And at this point the Sussexes are private citizens with no formal state or royal or firm roles.
All that happened was “man visits his gran with his wife” no need to alert the press, he’s just going along with his private life, with his career in public service, same as thousands of other people.
Harry and meghan have nothing to regret and if anything the queen should be begging them for forgiveness
TMZ is a rag. A dirty one at that. Sold to Rupert Murdoch. If they weren’t already anti-woman and anti-black, and anti black woman, they’ll have gone full GOP with their racism and sexism now.
Anyway, like others were saying, the ninja in the Sussexes is remarkable. Glad that they got to see the Queen. Maybe it will light a fire under her tuchus to allow them the protection they need to bring their kids next time.
Moving on, can’t wait for the Invictus coverage!
TMZ is the Enquirer. a total birdcage publication, like america’s version of the fail.
@SomeChick….100% true, pure trash!
Exactly, on all points.
This is so dumb. There isn’t a rift between Harry, Meghan and the Queen from what we have seen. It is the rest of the family(mostly) and the rota that the rift is with. Harry has remained clearly fond of, respectful to, and devoted to his granny even if he is personally done with the institution.
God, these royal reports must be so mad. All the lols.
When Harry was securing the dates for IG last year, I’m sure he said, I will visit Granny on Maundy Thursday.
Wonder who is doing the forgiving?
TMZ was Toxic Tom mouth piece, but after he lied to them about his heart attack, they use a lot of snide remarks about him and Scammy, tmz is owned by Rupert Murdock, so the Sussexes leaking to them, is nonsense.
The BM is obsessed with olive branches. They also said the Dutch royals did not offer an “olive branch” of staying in a palace during their trip. Why would it be an olive branch with the Dutch royals? They are so desperate to infuse ever sentence and phrase with negativity and innuendo, it doesn’t even make sense.
Olive branches are needed to sell stories of the continuing saga. Conflict sells.
It’s a shame TMZ got some details but I suppose it is inevitable. They actually have been pretty good with evading TMZ in general but TMZ does have sources in places like LAX so like I said inevitable.
Sadly TMZ tend to have paid sources at the LAPD, LAX, EMS, restaurants etc. People sell their soul for cash all the time. I’m very impressed with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan team.
TMZ has so many people on their LAPd payroll it’s scary. No integrity and privacy for victims just because they’re wealthy and famous.
Haha
We’ve been on Daylight time for over a month so your timestamps should be PDT and EDT. TMZ just used PT in their timestamp.
Stealth Sussexes still managed to avoid the press knowing until they were gone, even with TMZ leaking.
Bravo to them.
I’m betting TMZ assumed the flight was heading to The Hague, if they knew at all before the church-goers spotted H&M and waved at them. At some point, it will be interesting to see if one or more of those people on the bus post pics to SM (or sell to the tabloids). Whatever the details, it was a typical master stroke by the Sussexes. Again LOL!
I thought LAX had an option for VIPS where they could avoid the crowds & security process inside the airport and go directly to their plane with pre-clearance. Regardless TMZ is very resourceful and everyone has a price I guess
They do. They have their own little suites they can hang out in. They probably boarded first with the other VIPs so the rest of the plane had no idea who was sitting up there.
I’m wondering if TMZ’s LAX connection hung on to the info until they were already on land across the pond. I’m having a hard time believing someone would be so nice, but I suppose it could happen.
The Duchess of Sussex is a better woman than I could ever become. After what they did to her those years ago were downright reprehensible. But then again these are the miles that the Queen has to go before she sleeps.
It seems that even TMZ did not know they were flying into London, or could not confirm the flight would not continue to the Netherlands, before yesterday afternoon. For TMZ, a more than 24 hour delay in reporting the flight seems quite large.
Kudos to the Frogmore Cottage occupants for keeping this entire planned visit locked thoroughly down. I’m so curious about who in the Queen’s coterie can be trusted with this kind of stealth. I wouldn’t have given them that credit, tbh. Meanwhile, we are just into day 2 of the Sussexes Break The Internet Tour!!! Might need to start on the prosecco early!
The Sussexes don’t have to leak anything and their spokesperson confirmed it on the record. TMZ have a whole network of sources on payroll at airports, hospitals,restaurants, courthouses. They leaked Kobe’s death before his family was informed. They are despicable and unscrupulous, but at least they scooped the UK press. The press is desperately trying to spin this because the Sussexes showing up in Windsor right under their nose exposes them for the lying fools they are. They continually underestimate and disrespect the Sussexes, and it blows up in their face. The way they’re trying to spin this is just pathetic.
Sorry?? What leak?
Their official spokesperson released a statement for fu*ks sake 😒
Exactly.
The best revenge is living well…quietly! So happy for the Sussexes.
Am thinking The Sun broke story first after hearing about sighting by church goers on bus. TMZ reported after checking other srcs.
Both LA and London are on daylight time (+1), so consistent on time reporting base. Difference between time zones is 8 hours:
London = UTC+1.
Los Angeles = UTC-7.
The Sun original timestamp is 20:42:14.
TMC original timestamp 1:13 pm (convert to 13:13 for 24-hr clock). Counting 8-hr time diff The Sun report equiv to 12:42 LA time.
Bottom line is nobody knew what was happening until it was done. Speculation that M&H saw Chuck or Camela is only just speculation since it has not been confirmed by M&H spokespeople.
Reason for M&H visit – put your own spin on it, just like the tabs.
Correction: TMC original timestamp s/b TMZ.