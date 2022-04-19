The royals are worried that the Sussexes will ‘hijack & overshadow’ the Jubbly

Obviously, the British media is not happy about the reception the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received at the Invictus Games. To be fair, I think many seasoned media professionals knew that once Harry and Meghan arrived in the Hague, they would be treated like rock stars. That’s why the British media spent weeks trying to “toxify” everything around the games and around Harry and Meghan. Once again, the Windsors and the British media look foolish, petty, out-of-touch and too small and parochial to handle genuine star power. Speaking of, apparently Prince Charles has his knickers in a twist at the very idea that Harry and Meghan might come to the Platinum Jubbly and sprinkle this decaying institution with a little stardust. Keep in mind, Harry and Meghan have not confirmed privately or publicly whether they’ll attend the Jubbly. This is just Charles and William throwing a preemptive tantrum.

Royals fear the Harry and Meghan show could “hijack and overshadow” the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee if the couple return this summer. Their every step at this week’s Invictus Games is being captured by film crew as part of their £113 million deal with Netflix. The pair flew to the Netherlands for the event after Harry “instigated” clear-the-air talks at Windsor Castle last week. Senior sources believe the hush-hush visit — revealed by The Sun — was a bid by them to pave the way for “places front and centre” at the Jubilee events in June. The 30-strong Netflix crew are getting exclusive behind-the-scenes footage at the Games for a documentary series. And there are fears within the Royal Family that Netflix could apply pressure to film the Sussexes at the Queen’s celebration — although royal insiders point out the couple have always promised to “uphold the values of Her Majesty” in their new role. A source said: “Charles wants the Platinum Jubilee to focus only on the Queen. Many are disappointed that Andrew overshadowed Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service and don’t want the Meghan and Harry circus to hijack the Jubilee. This is the Queen’s show and should be about her and her 70 years of service rather than Meghan’s fashion, the kids and Harry. They don’t want it to become the Harry and Meghan show. Charles and all the family are agreed on that.” Harry and Meghan have yet to confirm that they will attend the Queen’s four-day bash, which includes family at Trooping the Colour and a line-up of royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony. An insider added: “The Royal Family will be watching on at Invictus events this week concerned where Netflix will be when the Jubilee comes round. They will want to film behind the scenes or be in the crowd at the Jubilee as its better footage for the documentary.”

As Invictus has been happening, I’ve glanced through a few British media reports on just Invictus stuff, and they are completely unhinged. The Daily Mail and other outlets are just collapsing in a puddle of their own melodrama, screaming “Netflix! Cartier! BUT THE QUEEN! Netflix! They abandoned the royal family! Netflix!” They are acting like it’s a war crime for Netflix to film at the games for a documentary/docuseries. It’s insane. And the royals WISH Netflix gave a flying f–k about the sad Struggle Jubbly. As for that… like, I don’t even think Harry and Meghan will go there. Harry saw his grandmother, they likely shared some photos and had a nice visit and that’s that. Harry has already separated the “institution” from the handful of family members he cares about. He will not do anything institutional anymore. He will see his granny and his cousins privately.

Meanwhile, the reason people are talking around Harry’s visit with the Queen is because no one knows what happened. The Sun disagrees with the Daily Mail – the Mail claimed that Harry’s visit had been planned for a while, but the Sun said Harry sprung it on the Queen last-minute. What everyone agrees on is that the Queen met with Meghan and Harry alone and she’s not telling anyone what was said. They probably gave her a fresh burner phone.