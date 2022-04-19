The royals are worried that the Sussexes will ‘hijack & overshadow’ the Jubbly

Obviously, the British media is not happy about the reception the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received at the Invictus Games. To be fair, I think many seasoned media professionals knew that once Harry and Meghan arrived in the Hague, they would be treated like rock stars. That’s why the British media spent weeks trying to “toxify” everything around the games and around Harry and Meghan. Once again, the Windsors and the British media look foolish, petty, out-of-touch and too small and parochial to handle genuine star power. Speaking of, apparently Prince Charles has his knickers in a twist at the very idea that Harry and Meghan might come to the Platinum Jubbly and sprinkle this decaying institution with a little stardust. Keep in mind, Harry and Meghan have not confirmed privately or publicly whether they’ll attend the Jubbly. This is just Charles and William throwing a preemptive tantrum.
Royals fear the Harry and Meghan show could “hijack and overshadow” the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee if the couple return this summer. Their every step at this week’s Invictus Games is being captured by film crew as part of their £113 million deal with Netflix.
The pair flew to the Netherlands for the event after Harry “instigated” clear-the-air talks at Windsor Castle last week. Senior sources believe the hush-hush visit — revealed by The Sun — was a bid by them to pave the way for “places front and centre” at the Jubilee events in June. The 30-strong Netflix crew are getting exclusive behind-the-scenes footage at the Games for a documentary series. And there are fears within the Royal Family that Netflix could apply pressure to film the Sussexes at the Queen’s celebration — although royal insiders point out the couple have always promised to “uphold the values of Her Majesty” in their new role.
A source said: “Charles wants the Platinum Jubilee to focus only on the Queen. Many are disappointed that Andrew overshadowed Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service and don’t want the Meghan and Harry circus to hijack the Jubilee. This is the Queen’s show and should be about her and her 70 years of service rather than Meghan’s fashion, the kids and Harry. They don’t want it to become the Harry and Meghan show. Charles and all the family are agreed on that.”
Harry and Meghan have yet to confirm that they will attend the Queen’s four-day bash, which includes family at Trooping the Colour and a line-up of royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
An insider added: “The Royal Family will be watching on at Invictus events this week concerned where Netflix will be when the Jubilee comes round. They will want to film behind the scenes or be in the crowd at the Jubilee as its better footage for the documentary.”
As Invictus has been happening, I’ve glanced through a few British media reports on just Invictus stuff, and they are completely unhinged. The Daily Mail and other outlets are just collapsing in a puddle of their own melodrama, screaming “Netflix! Cartier! BUT THE QUEEN! Netflix! They abandoned the royal family! Netflix!” They are acting like it’s a war crime for Netflix to film at the games for a documentary/docuseries. It’s insane. And the royals WISH Netflix gave a flying f–k about the sad Struggle Jubbly. As for that… like, I don’t even think Harry and Meghan will go there. Harry saw his grandmother, they likely shared some photos and had a nice visit and that’s that. Harry has already separated the “institution” from the handful of family members he cares about. He will not do anything institutional anymore. He will see his granny and his cousins privately.
Meanwhile, the reason people are talking around Harry’s visit with the Queen is because no one knows what happened. The Sun disagrees with the Daily Mail – the Mail claimed that Harry’s visit had been planned for a while, but the Sun said Harry sprung it on the Queen last-minute. What everyone agrees on is that the Queen met with Meghan and Harry alone and she’s not telling anyone what was said. They probably gave her a fresh burner phone.
Correction: The British Media is telling the Royals that they will make sure the Sussex’s overshadow the Jubby.
Look if her 70-year reign can be overshadowed by something as small as whether M & H come in from the us and do a stupid photo op then her reign could be seen as pretty meaningless and unsubstantial, right? Like, if an entire lifetime of work can be so easily dissolved into who is and isn’t on the balcony (like Andrew!) for one brief event, what has her reign even accomplished?
The stupid royalist press has done this to themselves with their hysterical fixation on M & H. If the British press actually wanted the coverage to be about the queen and her accomplishments, they’re literally the press! They could make it happen! They could literally write those articles rather than breathless unfounded speculation about whether the sixth in line and his family will be there. I’m just disgusted by the transparent hypocrisy.
I would love for the Queen and her family to wave from that balcony at the exact time H+M go to Starbucks in sweatpants.
The British press could then ignore her 70 year reign in lieu of angry diatribes about H+M debasing the monarchy with $10 drinks near their $14m liberal mansion. The gossip writes itself…
“Lactose-Averse Charles Wounded by Harry’s Hurtful Choice of Drink”
“Kate spotted post-Jubbly, supporting small business, Starbucks, telling baristas, ‘Louis adores macchiatos'”
I am with you, and I am rolling, because you perfectly summed it up. If 70+ years of being a monarch boils down to whether or not your grandchildren are on a balcony, you have failed at everything.
Oh, these salty bastards…Do they mean the “circus” like the one where they slipped into the country quietly to see his grandmother and then slipped out before anyone knew? That circus?
As far as this nonsense:
” “The Royal Family will be watching on at Invictus events this week concerned where Netflix will be when the Jubilee comes round. They will want to film behind the scenes or be in the crowd at the Jubilee as its better footage for the documentary.”
They are not doing a documentary on the stupid royal family, why would they need ANY footage of the little islanders at all? That is wishful thinking.
I had to bust out laughing when I read that. The documentary is called The Heart of Invictus and has nada to do with the frickin Jubbly. But mark my words, when nothing is mentioned about the Salt Island Royals and Petty Betty in the documentary, these same tabloids will pitch a fit. “How can Harry not mention his grandmother the KWEEEEN when its her Jubbly!!!!!!” I can hear the weeping and wailing already.
^^ Yeah @Celebitches. Sigh… I mean, ‘What Else’ are the grey men, KP, vile tabs and rota rats gonna come up with to contradict their competing Sussex gaslighting narratives? What’s next? This nasty, negative shizz is beyond exhausting already. 🥴😵🤮
Reading the Daily Fail you would think Netflix had greenlighted a reality version of the Crown.
Right after Harry and Meghan left the UK I saw articles and online comments that H&M had exploited the Queen via Netflix… by filming the visit I guess?! As if Palace security, aids and attendants would have let an unvetted camera crew in to film the Queen, it’s so absurd. Like you point out, H&M aren’t making a reality series about themselves and definitely not about the Royals, so why would they film the Queen now or at the Jubilee? It’s the craziest tabloid conspiracy theory yet.
As for the Invictus doc, of course Harry and Meghan need to include footage of themselves, that’s what is going to draw eyeballs to the film in the first place, and then those eyeballs will stay to see the inspiring stories about different athlete vets from around the world. But it’s a war crime according to the tabloids! Lol this hysteria meltdown is pretty funny.
^^ Yep. LOL! As far as M&H’s meeting with the Queen, most likely Meg took private photos of Harry & the Queen together, so Harry will have this lasting memory documented. Such photos will not be made public.
The Queen will be 96 this week. Anyone who reaches such an age can die at any time, even if they are relatively healthy. Everyone with common sense knows that. I’m glad to hear from Harry in the recent tv interviews that he has tried to ensure the Queen is protected and comfortable at this advanced stage of her life.
Lol forever that they think anyone outside of England is interested in the jubbly. The Sussexes don’t care about their little balcony scene. If they want media attention, they go to the world stage, not racist royalist Britain.
The Netflix thing is LOL. The BM keeps acting like Harry and Meghan are filming a reality series of their lives and not Invictus. I don’t know why they think Harry is going to talk about the meeting with the Queen or anything with the family for that matter.
H “instigated” clear the air talks
Gawdalmighty the man went to see his GRANDMOTHER who is clearly failing, he didn’t bust in the door and throw a hissy fit about anything and everything. That’s for Chuck and Wills to do.
Honestly the knots these people tie themselves into.
Considering before they said it was Charles who was leading this clearing of the air…. the new media strategy to take 1 data point and manipulate it to serve whatever spin you think will get the most ad revenue.
William might not want them but I bet Charles would much rather have the press talking about how H&M were standing on the balcony than oh… say… Andrew. He probably needs them there to avoid another Andrew incident because you know she’s getting Andrew to stand next to her.
Andrew will be front and center and there is not a Dang thing Charles can do to stop it…..The Queen will not allow the pervert to be ignored…PERIOD
If you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t, then damn it all to hell and do what you want.
I need this on a T-shirt stat!
Ooh! I ditto that comment!
Good grief. Why would Netflix even film the Jubby? It has nothing to do with Invictus you twits.
They still don’t comprehend that the center of the world is not in Britain.
So what I’m decoding from this article is that the royals want Netflix to film their jubilee. I’m sure they’ll jump at a chance to have a documentary called “the queens jubilee” so they’re just putting it out there so Netflix would be like you know what f it, let’s put a request 😂😂😂. They truly think they’re that important and not a skeletal decaying structure
Actually, I think that Netflix would jump at the chance to film the Jubbly, if the RF really wanted it – it would make a nice bookend for The Crown. But the RF probably already have deals with the BBC or other UK outlets.
I doubt the hoped-for documentary would have the point of view that the monarchy would find positive.
Yeah, doubt Netflix wants to deal with the ninety-bazillion conditions and requirements the RF and the Men In Grey would freight this project with. 🤮🤮
Every streaming service, every major network has a precanned Queen documentary worked up which they will add jubbly footage and footage of her funeral and fling on a week after she dies. If she manages to die during the jubbly the footage will be slightly longer. Her obituary is prewriyyen in the obit dept of every major newspaper. It’s just a matter of when…
So if Charles is worried they will overshadow the jubbly doesn’t that conflict with the other story about him wanting to find more of a role for the sussexes? I don’t think these can both be true….lol CH need to focus on at least leaking a coherent narrative…or it’s the rota just scrambling in the wake of the top secret visit and IG…
I know!!! My gawd, how hard is it to keep your lies straight for three days? Apparently impossible for Chaz, CH, The Other Brother and rabid RR’s!!!
And yes, we can all see Harry storming into BP to demand that TQ allow Netflix to document their family gathering that supposedly was construed by Chaz and/or Chaz was the gatekeeper and he allowed them in…..🙄
Charles loses his isht when somebody upstages him and he has been planning a ‘star moment.’ Just cannot handle it. He is FINALLY getting to the soft regency he wanted in the 70s and 80s and the Queen wants only a rare appearance. This jubbly should be his time to shine then! He can’t have a coherent plan, a single message, he wasn’t counting on TQ to have her own agency! He can’t think on his feet like that! And Will is in the background with smoke coming out of his ears…
“My gawd, how hard is it to keep your lies straight for three days?”
And this is the family who has led the “British realm” for hundreds of years? HOW?! They are all so stupid.
The Netflix handwringing as it pertains to the Jubby is made up outrage unsurprisingly.
1 isn’t the doc about Invictus?
2 Even if it weren’t, isnt the royal family capable of not allowing Harry and Meghan to film while they were at royal events? These talk tracks sound as though filming is some sort of inescapable situation. It’s not. Ask them not to film and they wouldn’t. Have security keep the cameras out if they try to film (I don’t think H&M would try after being asked not to, I’m just trying to make a point).
It’s just a made up problem that they are well within their power to prevent if they want.
They’re being deliberately obtuse about Netflix. H&M didn’t sign a deal with Netflix for Netflix to make a documentary about their lives, or a reality show. They’re not filming “Keeping Up with the Sussexes.” As part of the production deal, there is a documentary being made about Invictus. There is no reason that H&M would be filming at the Jubbly events.
Becks1 – Yes to your post 100%!!
Why are they acting like William didn’t do the exact same kind of thing when they did a documentary for earth shot? Netflix isn’t going to do anything different.
Sorry British press, your jubbly events aren’t important enough for Netflix, LOL.
(I’m partially joking about that, bc Netflix will make a documentary about anything royal-related, but it’s just the tone of “OF COURSE Harry and Meghan want their Netflix crew to film the jubbly, what could be more important?!?!! that is cracking me up.)
Seriously though this is just unhinged. The idea that the Jubbly events should be about the Queen and not “Meghan’s fashion” – tell that to the Duchess of Cambridge who can’t stop herself from spending $$$ on new clothes, and that’s with taxpayer money. It’s not Meghan’s fault that she outshines Kate without even trying.
If Harry and Meghan can walk out on to the balcony with the rest of the royal family, maybe even the Queen, and they would still be the stars of the event…….then maybe the issue is with the royal family and their complete lack of star power.
@Becks: It’s clear the Palace and some members of the Royal Family have been shaken by what has occurred over the weekend.
Agreed. I think so much of it goes to what we have been saying on here for two years now – H&M were never planning on “hiding away” in Montecito. The only reason they’ve been pretty under the radar for the past two years is because of a global pandemic (well that and Meghan’s pregnancies.) So I wonder if that kind of gave the BRF a false sense of security, so to speak. Like they thought they would only have to contend with a few zoom calls here and there and that would be it. So this was a big wakeup call.
Also, my guess is that they really thought “people” would hate them because of “disrespecting the royal family” or whatever, and the past few days have just solidified that hey, people love them. Hey, foreign governments respect them. No one cares that they aren’t going by HRH anymore.
So yeah, they are definitely shaken up.
+1, Becks.
Ditto @ Becks1!!!
Watching the RF shake, rattle, and roll has been most hilarious. They really are afraid the
Sussexes are going to set up a “rival court”, aren’t they? 🤣🙄🤣😈😎
From what I understand (please someone correct me if I’m wrong) this visit to the queen was arranged between Prince Harry & the queen? No ‘men in grey suits’ no-one to potentially quash it or hijack it. That the queen *asked* to see PH? And it was arranged on the d/l? In my (very humble) opinion, I think the visit was for PH to say his goodbyes to his grandmother. I have my reservations about the queen even lasting till the Jubbly (God forgive me) 🫣🫢
I love how these articles always have something weirdly poisonous in them about the RF. So here we end with the RF watching the Invictus Games, not to cheer on the UK team or to appreciate the courage and service of all these veterans, but to worry about what Netflix is doing behind the scenes.
Have any of the royals commented or cheered on the Brit teams involved?
Southern Fried, about as much as William has been praising Earthshot’s winners and participants…🙃😎
Yes. The latest news from the Hague is that Harry passed on messages from the Queen.
The UK’s two major TV networks BBC and ITV are covering the IG with daily reports and interviews with Harry.
The most hilarious thing about the “we need to focus on the queen and her 70 years of service” is that if these people had any sense at all, showing a queen with biracial great grandchildren would send a message of modernization and highlight the diversity of the commonwealth. That would be a positive in 2022. Instead the overshadowing will actually be Kate and whatever garbage she wears and how she makes her kids coordinate. None of these dolts are worried about the queen or the monarchy surviving they’re all only worried about their own coverage and PR. Clown behavior.
I picture in my mind Kate walking out on the balcony wearing one of the queen’s tiaras and trying to pass it off as a “sweet tribute”. Lol! And yet they keep claiming that Meghan is the attention hog in the family.
Yep. This article may have originated with Kate because she wants to make it the “Kate fashion show”.
I’ve got news for these 🤡🤡🤡, they’ve ALREADY turned the Jubbly into a circus. It’s ALREADY “The Harry and Meghan Show,” thanks to these unhinged articles. The more they drag this around the track, the more convinced I am that the Sussexes will not be participating in the public aspects of the Struggle Jubbly (thanks, Kaiser!). Also — the Netflix documentary/docuseries is about the INVICTUS HEROES, which includes Harry (and Meghan), it’s not about Harry and Meghan, let alone the BRF or the freakin’ Jubbly. This article is NUTS!
This Sun piece is unhinged. Harry didn’t have “clear the air talks” he just went to visit his grandmother. But there is no doubt that the Palace saw what has happened over the weekend and are worried. I don’t think Harry and Meghan will attend the Jubbly so there will be no chance of the other Royals being overshadowed but there will the usual press outrage when they don’t come. I suspect that Harry has already told the Queen they won’t be coming for the Jubbly.
Well. Didn’t take long for them to roll out this salty narrative.
If the sussexes do end up on the balcony, can you imagine what the size of Kate’s hat will be? Extra high heels and an extra tall hat should do the trick.
And a dress that’s mostly buttons.
The need us to watch that useless jubilee. The last one didn’t interest us. To get any attention the need the Sussex and their children. Could you imagine exposing your children to those blood sucking money hunger vultures? Screw them; you get no lifesaver from us. Harry asked 3 times to tell the press to back off. That family did nothing. The queen parades her criminal son in church. She doesn’t care for the Sussex. It’s all about criminal behavior and the firm!
At this point, the tabs have a rotating list of fears and accusations to integrate into their articles. Now, in addition to the de rigueur 14-bathroom home in Montecito, H&M left the royal family two years ago to pursue commercial ventures, I imagine the tab editors bouncing the stories back to their peon writers saying “add–the Sussexes are accompanied by a Netflix camera crew or the Sussexes will overshadow the Queen’s Jubbly if they come–to this article on Princess Anne please.”
“Queen’s values” my ass. Do those values include covering up and paying for her son’s exploitation of a trafficked teenager? 🤔
Yup, those are the values.
Exactly her values. She probably thinks Andrew was just having a bit of fun, like when he was dating that soft p0rn actress in the 80s. Nothing to see, moving right along.
^^ You are right to satirize this craziness. However, for accuracy: Kathleen (Koo) Stark was not a ‘soft-porn’ actress. She’s an actor and a photographer. ‘Koo’ btw is her childhood nickname. She was born into a wealthy American family, and she had a genuine love relationship with Andrew. It would probably have been a boon for Andrew had the f’ing rota backed off and not falsely portrayed Koo as a porn star.
When Koo was trying to break into acting as a 17-year-old, she was exploited by a director, under the guise of making an ‘experimental’ film. The role did not help her, and it came back to haunt her years later after she met Andrew. The royal family actually liked and accepted her, but willingly cast her out when the tabloids blared about the earlier film role where she had appeared nude in some scenes.
So isn’t The Telegraph the queen’s favorite paper that she reads everyday? So I’m guessing that balcony invite article must be from BP. So this one from the Sun, who do they speak for? Is this a William source or a Charles source? Or is it a Middleton source, you know the other royal family.
So after Charles hijacked the Queen’s jubly by having the Queen endorse Camilla as Queen Consort NOW Charles wants the focus to be on the Queen? He got his business out of the way so now let’s make sure it all stays focused on the Queen and her 72 year reign. I can’t with these people.
With the queen’s poor health, the Jubbly has major Weekend at Bernie’s vibes.
It sound as if they are hoping Harry would do a documentary on the Jubbly.
‘Struggle Jubbly”!
I’m officially dead….but then I performed a self-exhumation so I could die laughing all over again.
She totally has a burner phone! Do they have any self awareness about how unhinged this all is? I think they know they are in trouble so they are just throwing everything at the wall until SOMETHING sticks in their favour, but they are just so obvious and they CANT compete. I said before that Megan’s white suit at the Invictus games reminded me of a 2022 version of Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman” on Rodeo Drive and now i can just see her saying, “Big Mistake! Huge” at them all.
Oh they’re worried alright. Did anyone see that daily fail “exclusive” footage of the keenvridges leaving Windsor castle. The smell of desperation…🤧
Even better – have you seen the twitter posts from the Fail asking people if they could use their invictus videos (the answer was obviously no) – or even more entertaining, the fail sending out twitter posts asking if anyone had any photos of meg and harry at Windsor they’d like to give them. Delish!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Off to the comments section fer me…😈
The utter deliciousness is that, in fact, HM WILL overshadow the other royals. That to me is the funniest thing: absolutely no one will even GAS about Baldemort, Khate, Chucky, or Whorseface. The RF NEED HM to save them from themselves, to rescue them from one utterly self-inflicted disaster after another. I am getting great joy thinking at how that must be eating up Wills. 🤣🤣🤣
These people are unhinged about Netflix. Archewell Productions is doing a documentary about the Invictus Games and the athletes so naturally they are in The Hague filming as the games are going on there, but for the unhinged “journalists” to imagine that they would want to film the Jubbly? Why would Netflix be interested in the Jubbly, it has nothing to do with the Invictus Games. Do they realize that the documentary they’re shooting is call “Heart of Invictus” not the “Queen’s Jubilee”. I don’t think Netflix are remotely interested in that hot mess.
The Jubilee will already be airing on BBC and nobody outside the UK (or probably even in the UK) would be interested in viewing the events.
The Sussexes have star power, yea but the (British) press itself should admit, THEY themselves created this situation.
Sadly, that same press is the one somewhat gaining $$$ from it. They don’t have the Sussexes, not even their crumbs, so they continue making up stuff.
I am happy they left, and they will do whatever is ok to them. I don’t think they will cut the queen (not her, of course) or Charles totally off. William, oh, sure.
I do think they will be at the jubbly in some form or another, FOR HER.
Remind me again who the Windsors are and why they think anyone outside of salt Isle and I am not not sure most people in salt isle care about the damm jubbly
What if Diana hadn’t died and she would have fully supported H&M? Would the British media still be such lying, racist a-holes about the Magnificent Duo?
Really good question.
It’s my understanding that Diana was posthumously canonised by the press. If she were alive, who knows what she might have (continued to be) subjected to. So, no clear answer to your question.
Diana was human which is why she was popular. IF she had not passed on, she would not have been “in the royal family” so to speak. She’d have been called on to be at events involving the sons she shared with prince Charles. But she would not be doing royal work. She would IMO have empathized with Harry and Meghan because they too were not “establishment.” She probably unlike her ex spouse would have flown over many times to visit Harry and Meghan and the Family. She would have been an advocate for Harry and Meghan plus I don’t think william could have pulled his stunts of trying to interfere in Harry’s life, she would have corrected him and not let him get away with things. I don’t think William would have gone to St. Andrew’s and married Kate had Diana been around. Diana would be around to defend herself also. And Junor and Brown et al could not have written all those things about her and Diana would be around for a rebuttal. So many things would have been different.
I hope H&M do keg stands on the damn balcony. I hope Harry and Wills fence like Inigo Montoya and the Six-fingered man on live TV. I am here for it. I am here for the drama that is Jubbly.
If the Brits wants drama then by God let’s give it to them.
“Hallo. My name is Ginger Avenger. You tried to kill my wife. Prepare to die.”
LOVE The Princess Bride reference!!
“Service? I do not think that word means what you think it means!” Seriously the image of Harry and Baldemort having a full on Inigo Montoya sword fight gives me life…
If they come, they’ll “hijack” all the head lines
If they don’t come, they’ll “hijack” all the head lines
If they come but don’t bring the kiddos, they’ll “hijack” all the headlines
If they come and DO bring the kiddos, they’ll “hijack” all the headlines and then some.
Consider your headlines hijacked, British Media and BRF.
Exactly, they can never when no matter what they do.
Well, Netflix could start shooting scenes for the documentary “The Decline of the British Monarchy” if they were so inclined. I think Monarchy is a concept that has had its time, but George will probably still be able to preside as King of England, and possibly Wales.
Hee—a burner phone, eh? One suspects the Queen picked up some pointers from James Bond when he parachuted in with her at the 2012 Olympics. 🤣🤣🥷🏽🥷🏽
The Jubbly doesn’t deserve H&M’s presence. I hope they don’t go and there’s little interest and the biggest headline is stupid Andrew being present on the balcony.
Or the part where Charles “accidentally” knocks Andrew off the balcony…
Please. The royals are wishing, hoping, thinking, and praying they come back for the Jubbly.
Cling to any bit of relevance, Salty Isle.
I can’t remember where I read it that Harry called her “my love”. 🥰🇬🇧 Hearing him say must be heavenly to Megan. He has such a lovely voice
And now it’s being reported that H&M haven invited to be in the balcony during the Trooping.
So either Liz ignored William’s (and maybe Charles’) wishes/“concerns” and invited them herself, or Charles and the Queen did it. Because no WAY would William approve, but. Barked is savvy enough to know that the Keens are a huge failure, and after such a glowing Invictus reception, freezing the Sussexes out and letting the colonialist nightmares be up there would been HORRIBLE optics.
THAT is what would distract from the Jubbly. Freezing out the only younger couple who has had major successes on the world stage.
That should’ve said that they HAVE BEEN invited; I missed the editing window. Whoops!
And I don’t know why my phone autocorrected “Charles” to “Barked,” but there you go. 🤷♀️