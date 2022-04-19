Queen Elizabeth reportedly asked the Sussexes to come back for the Jubbly

Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by Windsor Castle to meet with Queen Elizabeth, and still little is known about what they discussed. I love that for all of them. The courtiers, the palace aides, Clarence House and Kensington Palace were all completely cut out of the loop. And not just that, the British media is SO MAD that they were cut out of the loop, that their palace sources didn’t give them any information ahead of time, and that those same sources don’t have much info now. It’s glorious. But I do think this is notable and likely coming from the Queen herself and her closest aides: the Queen apparently asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to please come to the UK in June for some of the Jubbly events.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations but can have no formal role, it is understood. If the couple opt to travel to London to join their family in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, they will appear at family events, which include the traditional balcony appearance as well as a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. However, as non-working members of the firm, they could not take part in Trooping the Colour or play any central role in the various events taking place throughout the four-day bank holiday weekend. While the Queen’s increasing frailty means she is unlikely to make many public appearances, it is hoped that at the very least, she will take part in the Trooping procession, either in a carriage or watching from a dais, and then appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her wider family for the traditional flypast on June 2. The moment will be particularly poignant as it will mark the last balcony appearance of her reign. Aides concede that while the Sussexes’ presence would mean a lot to Her Majesty, it would take a leap of faith from all sides following the bitter fallout caused by the damaging allegations the couple have made in a string of television interviews since moving abroad. Prince Harry would also have to swallow his pride over the ongoing legal wrangle concerning his security after saying his family would not be safe visiting the UK following the Government’s decision not to provide them with police protection. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said on Monday that they were not in a position to discuss future travel plans. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace is making contingency plans for jubilee events to take place in the absence of the Queen, with younger royals taking her place. A series of meetings have taken place this month as palace aides seek to plot who will be where and allocate specific roles to different members of the family.

[From The Telegraph]

Personally, I’m not expecting to see the Queen at much of anything during the Jubbly? My guess is that she won’t even leave Windsor, and maybe they’ll organize some stage-managed photo-ops for her within the castle, or maybe even do a special Trooping the Colour for her at the castle (which they did in 2020). But I also believe that the Queen probably did make this special request of Harry and Meghan, that they should return for the Jubbly and do some events. I also think that when the request is coming from the Queen, it will be hard for Harry and Meghan to say no.

It’s about a lot more than Harry “swallowing his pride” on the security issue though. Harry is completely justified in his unwillingness to come back to the UK – much less bring his wife and children – and do any public events without settling the security issue. The only reason H&M visited last week was because they stayed entirely on the Windsor Castle compound and because no one knew they were there. It would be much different if they came back in June, with the media following their movements, and doing some public events. I just don’t see it, but maybe I’m wrong.