Queen Elizabeth reportedly asked the Sussexes to come back for the Jubbly

Days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by Windsor Castle to meet with Queen Elizabeth, and still little is known about what they discussed. I love that for all of them. The courtiers, the palace aides, Clarence House and Kensington Palace were all completely cut out of the loop. And not just that, the British media is SO MAD that they were cut out of the loop, that their palace sources didn’t give them any information ahead of time, and that those same sources don’t have much info now. It’s glorious. But I do think this is notable and likely coming from the Queen herself and her closest aides: the Queen apparently asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to please come to the UK in June for some of the Jubbly events.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations but can have no formal role, it is understood. If the couple opt to travel to London to join their family in celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, they will appear at family events, which include the traditional balcony appearance as well as a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. However, as non-working members of the firm, they could not take part in Trooping the Colour or play any central role in the various events taking place throughout the four-day bank holiday weekend.
While the Queen’s increasing frailty means she is unlikely to make many public appearances, it is hoped that at the very least, she will take part in the Trooping procession, either in a carriage or watching from a dais, and then appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside her wider family for the traditional flypast on June 2. The moment will be particularly poignant as it will mark the last balcony appearance of her reign.
Aides concede that while the Sussexes’ presence would mean a lot to Her Majesty, it would take a leap of faith from all sides following the bitter fallout caused by the damaging allegations the couple have made in a string of television interviews since moving abroad. Prince Harry would also have to swallow his pride over the ongoing legal wrangle concerning his security after saying his family would not be safe visiting the UK following the Government’s decision not to provide them with police protection.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes said on Monday that they were not in a position to discuss future travel plans.
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace is making contingency plans for jubilee events to take place in the absence of the Queen, with younger royals taking her place. A series of meetings have taken place this month as palace aides seek to plot who will be where and allocate specific roles to different members of the family.
[From The Telegraph]
Personally, I’m not expecting to see the Queen at much of anything during the Jubbly? My guess is that she won’t even leave Windsor, and maybe they’ll organize some stage-managed photo-ops for her within the castle, or maybe even do a special Trooping the Colour for her at the castle (which they did in 2020). But I also believe that the Queen probably did make this special request of Harry and Meghan, that they should return for the Jubbly and do some events. I also think that when the request is coming from the Queen, it will be hard for Harry and Meghan to say no.
It’s about a lot more than Harry “swallowing his pride” on the security issue though. Harry is completely justified in his unwillingness to come back to the UK – much less bring his wife and children – and do any public events without settling the security issue. The only reason H&M visited last week was because they stayed entirely on the Windsor Castle compound and because no one knew they were there. It would be much different if they came back in June, with the media following their movements, and doing some public events. I just don’t see it, but maybe I’m wrong.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (C) reacts as she attends the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London on October 14, 2019. – The State Opening of Parliament is where Queen Elizabeth II performs her ceremonial duty of informing parliament about the government’s agenda for the coming year in a Queen’s Speech.,Image: 539313796, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
EMBARGOED TO 2200 WEDNESDAY JUNE 9
Queen Elizabeth II in the gardens of Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, where she received a Duke of Edinburgh rose, given to her by the Royal Horticultural Society. The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose from Harkness Roses has officially been named in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh. A royalty from the sale of each rose will go to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund which will give more young people the opportunity to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award. Picture date: Wednesday June 2, 2021. The Duke, who died in April this year, would have celebrated his 100th birthday on June 10th.,Image: 615053148, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, which is the Queen’s Norfolk residence. The Queen came to the throne 70 years ago this Sunday when, on February 6 1952, the ailing King George VI – who had lung cancer – died at Sandringham in the early hours.,Image: 659601975, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Giddens / Avalon
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games. The Invictus Games will take place from 16 to 22 April 2022 at the Zuiderpark and are intended for soldiers and veterans in the service who have been psychologically injured Robin Utrecht.

Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.

Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Yellow Carpet ahead of the Invictus Games.

Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.

Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
EMBARGOED TO 0001 GMT TUESDAY DECEMBER 24, 2019. Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
That photo of the queen stabbing the cake makes me laugh out loud every time 😛
I still feel like we’ll never know what happened when they met. She may have asked, and they may have been honest with her in why why might not. I wonder if TQ has the capacity for remorse. Based on previous actions, my guess is ‘no.’
I must have missed something because since when does the Queen send invitations for the balcony moment at trooping? I thought family members presence was expected, not asked.
The rota rats are desperately trying to make it seem as if harry and meghan were cast out of the family and that this is the queen extending an olive branch. Whereas in reality it was always going to look like this.
Anyway as long as the security issue isn’t resolved i don’t see them coming back. And definitely not with the kids. But the windsors putting this out there makes it incredibly hard for harry (and meghan) to say no. It’s disgusting all these games they are playing with them
Completely agree with all you said!! The RR trying to guilt Harry is awful. I think he’s clever enough to see through it but it’s still not nice. The sussexes lose in this situation because they clearly love Harry’s grandmother. The Windsor’s lose out on a dynamic, loving family.
Since this article appears in a legit publication it seems clear the queen is sending the message that she wants Harry’s security concerns to be met.
Perhaps this is from CH to try and take attention off Pedo being front and center on that balcony. We all know he’ll try and “escort Mummy” to her place (which will have to happen unless her spot is tented from the front to the window/door where they all enter, and she’s wheeled into place, then they drop the tent (and re-erect it for her to leave by wheelchair) which would make things WAY too obvious. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Considering how Chaz “slimmed down” the balcony last year, with only the heirs on display..? Don’t think they were going for that this year. I think this time, for the Jubbly, they are going for the “House Party Whose Deck Collapses Under The Weight Of All The Party-Goers” look. lol Wonder if they *can* jam all of the hanger-ons, I mean “family” on there, space wise.
@Chloe: “… the windsors putting this out there makes it incredibly hard for harry (and meghan) to say no. It’s disgusting all these games they are playing with them.”
Yes, the game-playing is beyond disgusting. But I do not see M&H having a hard time saying, ‘No,’ to attending Jubbly events if traveling to Salty Isle again this year is not in their best interests, especially security-wise.
It doesn’t make it hard for them to say no at all. All they have to do is keep doing what they’ve BEEN doing, which is chilling at home and minding the business that pays them.
I could also see Meghan saying, “Sweetheart, if you want to go back and support your grandmother’s event, I support you in doing so. However, your entire family can kiss my entire ass. They will never again get to use my image to boost their shit. Never.”
And then Harry can/will be there if he chooses. Which is exactly what those dumbass reporters said they wanted anyway – a Meghan-less Harry back with his (f*cked up) family.
I think they’ve already said no, or at least told TQ it’s unlikely. The Jubbly is just 6 weeks from now; Harry won’t even be back home in CA for another week. And, come back for what? Can’t imagine C&C or W&K wanting them there sucking up all the attention; we’ve already got one story about RF concerns H&K will “hijack and overshadow the Jubbly”. Maybe Harry alone might be okay, but not the two of them together. And TQ might want them, but I expect when the time comes she’ll be otherwise occupied 1) paying attention to her health and stamina, and 2) with favorite son Andrew, sure to be trying to put himself forward as much as possible, once again.
I’m inclined to think what others have suggested, that H&M told TQ they’d try to come back at a quieter time, maybe in the summer, possibly with the kids (depending on circumstances).
When people show you who they are, believe them!!! Stay away from Betty and her den of vipers!
It will be the same stupid stories and bullying whether they attend or not. The Sussexes should avoid the drama and likely egg on their faces and “just say no”! Betty and the vipers have NEVER spoken up for the Sussexes or tried to protect them. The Sussexes are real working people- just schedule a meeting during that time.
THE END!
I don’t think they’ll do events for the jubbly. If they go back during that time, it’ll be checking in on their charities that aren’t royal.
That only happens if they get security.
Count me surprised that they are openly saying (at least in the tabloids) that “this will mark the last balcony appearance of her reign. ” While I wouldn’t be surprised if the Queen doesn’t see another birthday next year, how do they know for sure?
Perhaps the firm has determined it will increasingly be too difficult for QE-II to walk, and they have no plans for her to appear on the balcony in a wheelchair?
I found that chilling as well. I read it several times, trying to conjure up words like “perhaps”, “might” and “possibly”. While I agree that things don’t look good, I’m hoping that she makes a few random appearances — perhaps during another stealth visit from Harry and Meghan — to wave at startled tourists snapping photos.
QE II has been the Queen for longer than I’ve been alive. It’s hard for me to imagine anybody else’s face on the stamps and coins and such.
I think this suggestion is not coming from the Queen but the press. The main clue is non-working royals do partipate in the Trooping parade. The press wants that money shot of Meghan and Harry on the balcony. That’s why it’s being talked about so much. I don’t think Harry and Meghan will go to the Jubbly because they would be under the thumb of the Palace and the press. They left to get away from that. They chose not to attend Philip’s memorial because they didn’t want to be on public display.
Usually I agree with your font, but I’m not so sure about this story.😕
Yes, the Torygraph is tight with palace snakes.
But the other KP rags- Scum, Heil- have been very anti-Jubilee Sussex appearances.
I mean BP spokesperson distancing themselves from this story openly.
Even our TV shows are banging on about Harry & Meghan been booed on the balcony.
And we know GMB especially take their cues from courtiers *looking at you Kate Garraway*.
Remember Piers Moran openly shouting out KP on social media, while virulently attacking Meghan.🤐🤐🤐
That stood out to me too AmyBee but I was wondering if I was misremembering – I thought that non working royals did usually participate in the Trooping parade. They don’t do any of the military exercises (like Anne and Charles do) but they ride in the carriages – thinking of Bea and Eugenie here specifically. Am I thinking of Ascot though?
I can believe the Queen wants H&M there, but I also think the press REALLY wants them there. I’m sure some are pushing for this big time behind the scenes – “you got your private family visit, now we want a public appearance.”
I agree @ Becks1! TQ would probably love to have all of her family members present and that she probably asked Harry and Meghan during the visit, very poignantly. But she needs to consider the security risks involved for Harry and Meghan. I hope that they countered with that exact response with her request. Furthermore, Harry and Meghan should be as involved as others with regards to the non working royals, as they stepped away while others were pushed off of the balcony.
To celebrate your long life (thanks to taxpayer funded nutrition, healthcare and medical care) have a normal birthday. Maybe save the money and donate it to British causes so they celebrate with you. Keep the day as holiday so ppl get a break. You’ve had so many parades 😴 …
My vote is sorry but no (If I had a vote, lol). Someone on YouTube said the Fail had an article about their security in The Hague, including identifying who their bodyguards are and how many. The tabloids can’t be trusted. If the queen is disappointed they don’t come, then the Sussexes should forward her a copy of that article.
@ MsIam, this is extremely unsettling. Any loon in Britain would use that information happily!
Yet all these months/years later, it boils down to the fact that either TQ, OR Chaz, with one phone call could have called the rabid dogs off but chose NOT to. Same applies for their necessary and essential security.
Don’t tell me you want me to be there and NOT protect my family with the simple action of ONE call…..
Will Andrew participate in the trooping of the colors? How about Annes crew? Sofiesta? I love how the petty bunch wants to somehow create a divide that is supposed to “shame” Harry and Meghan. The Queen has publicly embraced Andrew at a public focused memorial (not the funeral which would be understandable, but the memorial) what freaking high hill are these low rent inbred idiots trying to stand on?
I’m still skeptical. I admit it’s not UNlikely that Harry’s grandmother told them she’d love for them and their wee ones to take part in her Jubbly, but an official invitation, with an outline of their roles? Not seeing it. IF the security dispute is resolved in the Sussex’s favor, that would at least open a door. Without that, I don’t see another *public* visit happening. And, while I can see H/M agreeing to a photo op with the Queen and their children, and I can stretch my credulity to a photo with C&C …. Maybe ….. I absolutely do not see them agreeing to photo shoots with the other Racist Royals.
absolutely. I think there won’t be many more photo ops of QEII with *anybody*, if there are any at all. And H&M will not allow themselves to be used, that’s very clear. So no making nice with the rest of the family just to feed the beast.
I hope they don’t go in June. If they did the press would feed on it for weeks and it would be open-season to smear and malign them.
Whether they go or not they will be in the news and criticised, so at the end of the day it does not matter.
I feel for them so much because I think it’s a lose-lose. They either don’t come and endure all the awfulness from family and media about it or come, and get lumped in with Andrew as “controversial ex-royals” in every article. One of those seems a significantly worse option to me, but who knows.
Also, it WILL be the last balcony appearance of her reign? Not “may”? Yikes.
ETA: I do hope Harry drilled out some kind of agreement with TQ to support his security needs for future visits during their meet though.
Agreed. It’s a lose lose for Harry and Meghan. They go, then they “over shadow the Queen” they don’t then they are “disrespecting the Queen.”The press will always do this. After the jubbly they will find another event to try and guilt them to come to. It’s never ending.
I don’t think it is a lose lose for the Sussexes because their profile internationally will just continue to rise, as it just has as a result of Invictus. The Sussex cannot lose, they hold all the cards right now. The Cambridges and Charles are the losers.
I’m not much for conspiracy theories, but I’m not sure if I was H&M I would feel safe with the appropriate security. Wasn’t it really recent that I read an article about what the Met Police were saying on WhatsAp–sexist and racist sh!t? They were in the same division as the guy who killed the girl/woman. Isn’t the Met Police supposedly the ONLY ones who can adequately provide security to the royals? I, personally, would never get on a balcony and make myself a target. Just sayin’.
“…it will mark the last balcony appearance of her reign.” This made me gasp! I feel like until now, everyone has been tiptoeing around talking about the Queen’s death in more than vague references, but this is an outright prediction that she will pass this year! Why does seeing this in print feel so weird to me (even though, honestly, I predict it, too)?!
If H&M do go and if they take the kids, I hope there is an opportunity for the kids to be seen *before* the balcony photo op. You know that if the kids’ first appearance is on the balcony, H&M will be lambasted for stealing the spotlight, etc. But this whole thing is a damned if they do, damned if they don’t situation.
They are not predicting her death. There was a post on here yesterday about palace sources saying people shouldn’t expect to see the queen making any more future appearances unless it is announced on the day of. My prediction is that they will announce a formal “retirement” after the Jubbly and Charles will be the official regent.
Good point – Thanks for the reminder about that story, I’d already forgotten!
if she even makes it that long. my spidey sense says 50/50
@Ginny …good point, the first photo op should not be on the balcony.
^^ @Ginny, I too am surprised re the open statement about this ‘marking’ the Queen’s final balcony appearance. Sounds like a death knell, but could be just acknowledging her increasing difficulty walking.
@Ginny: “You know that if the kids’ first appearance is on the balcony, H&M will be lambasted for stealing the spotlight, etc. But this whole thing is a damned if they do, damned if they don’t situation.”
We’ve seen Archie & Lili on the most recent Xmas card. I seriously doubt that the Sussex kids’ first public appearance in the UK will be on BP balcony. At least not this year. They are too young yet, and the pandemic isn’t over. Not to mention the unresolved bullying claims against Meg, and the ongoing security fight Harry has mounted.
Plus I don’t think that M&H are at all viewing any of this as themselves being in a ‘damned’ either way situation. The Sussexes are far ahead of Salty Isle ratchets and grey men — and taking care of their own business with style and grace.
“The damaging allegations the couple have made in a string of television interviews since moving abroad”
I have to say it really does still amaze me the way the British press just straight up lies so effortlessly. Meghan only did 2 interviews last year and in the second one the only royal family member mentioned was Eugenie and that was in anecdote about how E, J, and Harry flew to Toronto in 2016 and spent Halloween with her. If you count The Me You Can’t See as a tv interview Harry did two where he mentioned his family. That’s not a “string” and it’s annoying as hell that they gloss over the way the RF had spent last few years attacking H&M through the press including in 2020 after they’d already left. If they’d just left them alone to have a peaceful exit and new life there would’ve been no need for H&M to have to say what they did.
@Chelsea: “If you count The Me You Can’t See as a tv interview Harry did two where he mentioned his family.”
Counting Harry’s podcast guest spot prior to the debut of The Me You Can’t See, it would be three interviews in 2021 where Harry referenced his royal relatives, but all mentions were in connection to his own mental health and to his core family unit’s safety and well-being.
I agree with you, of course, that these three interviews by Harry do not constitute ‘a string of interviews.’ Plus, Harry made no ‘damaging allegations’ about the royal family. The behavior of the firm and of individual members of the monarchy has been damaging and detrimental toward the Sussexes!
The royal institution has been hastening its own decline, without any help from the Sussexes!
Good strategy for the royals to keep attention focused on the jubbly. Otherwise, they are sweating out what will H&M be doing to “overshadow” them, like breathing and existing. It would be funny if they went though so the haters can tie themselves in knots and become the anti-monarchists they swear they will be if H&M are allowed to return.
I would not show up just to stick it to the BM! Did you see the obscene amount of stories they got for Meghans few days. The BM are disgusting ,the venom they have for the Sussexes is unhinged. I have never seen such cruel,crass and inciting behaviour from a publication.
@Noki, and they may not stop villifying her if she managed to unalive herself. They already talk trash about Diana, they would continue to make money off her. They’re very cruel.
If Diana were still alive, she would be treated just like the Sussexes or worse. Even before she died, she was being called a “loose cannon” and I’m sure they would have gone after anyone she married, whether it was Doria (unlikely) or anyone else. The media and that family are horrible and dangerous.
Sorry my kindle spell check is out of control. I meant Dodi not Doria, lol.
Even if they have security I doubt they would do any Jubilee events. They would have to deal with family, the firm, and media. They would likely do private events and visits. If no security maybe a secret visit with the kids and Queen.
My guess is “yes.” The event is a big deal and if TQ has actually asked it, I think they’ll do it. BP will figure out some kind of royal security.
We know that BP will never outright apologize for anything, and H&M don’t need TQ’s approval to live a happy and fulfilling life, but attending the Jubbly would be a nice gesture from both sides – and a definite poke in the eye for W&K.
^^ IMO, nope @Eurydice.
‘A nice gesture’ !? You mean a ‘nice gesture’ for the monarchy and for the despicable rota/ BM! That’s all who would be benefiting from such a ‘gesture’. If Harry desires to pay his respects to the Queen during the Jubbly, he can do it privately.
The first ‘gestures’ needed are: 1. a public apology for the slams against Meghan; 2. give Harry what he’s demanding for security in the UK; and 3. f’ing ‘Call off the rota dogs!’
Its so funny to me to read the wishes hopes dreams expectations suppositions and guesses of royalists who make utterances that run counter to what H in particular has actually said out of his own mouth.
* Harry told Dr Jane Goodall that Archie [his children} will not grow up doing the “royal wave.”
*Harry said his family will not return to the UK unless their security arrangements are to his satisfaction. Meaning: he’s not about to accept an offer of security from the brit establishment that doesnt give him autonomy over his movements!!!
*Harry & Meghan said bk in 2020 [see: sussexroyalDOTcom] that one of the main reasons for their decision to leave, was the rejection by the RF of his proposal to NOT give exclusivity to the rotarats for cvg of activities of the royals but to open it up to more media. So theres no way he’s gonna be a part of the jubbly where ONLY ROTATRAT media will be allowed to cover it. So…….no balcony displays for the Sussex family, thank you very much.
*As far as I can see, H&M will allow betty to take her last hurrah, basking in the slavish worship of her subjects. He’s not gonna get involved in that. Thats the life his relatives choose to live; thats the life he chose to reject for himself and his family.
I theorized this yesterday, but I think it’s mostly about them needing the Sussexes for image reasons after the Caribbean tour. The other side of the coin is that The Queen also wants Andrew at all the same events for image rehab and if H&M are there, she knows they will distract.
I would say pass, and just bring the kids for a private visit – take some pics for the historical record and keep it moving. The only way a balcony appearance or any other public appearance is worth it to them is if they aren’t being pushed to the back. And trust, palace officials will want to look for ways to publicly humiliate them.
Your last suggestion is absolutely perfect, let Andrew stand and wave at his mothers subjects. Let their visit be private.
I am loathe and repulsed to say that people are already speculating the Petty Betty *only* invited The D&D of Sussex to assist in drawing attention away from the fact that Paedrew WILL be on the balcony stood next to Liz 😣🤯😣🤯 TRH’s have every right to be on that balcony but I know our media will have an absolute field day at their expense for weeks, and it’s for that reason, I hope they (The D&D of Sussex) decline.
This isn’t the queen’s wish, it’s the wish of the press. They’re Better off visiting her in private, maybe attending the thanksgiving service but I wouldn’t want them to be at the balcony and trooping.
This. I suspect TQ said, “we’d love to see you again this summer.” Which could include any number of things like the jubbly, Balmoral, Lili/Sienna’s christening, etc. I doubt she’s giving them the hard sell.
If that was asked then is extremely manipulative but I doubt it. This is the rats creating a narrative to force them to come and get their money shot. I hope that they do not give it to them. F those people! Meghan and Harry deserve way better than those clowns .
Hmm. Remember how right after the Sussexes visited, there were several reporters who commented that they were “surprisingly” quiet about the visit and hoped they would not “betray” the Queen’s trust by leaking what was discussed?
Once again, it’s clear that it has never been Harry and Meghan who can’t be trusted. If anything, this and the hints about a renewed “half- in” royal situation point to Charles. He wants credit for bringing everyone together and getting his prodigal son to “forgive” his own terrible treatment. We see you, Chuck.
Like I said yesterday, I can see them do a private visit to the queen but none of that balcony stuff/public events. But H&M have nothing but respect and love for the queen so if she’s specifically asked them to do something, I can see them seriously considering it. Not saying that they 100% will but they’d probably *think* more about doing something if the queen asked compared to, let’s say, Charles.
H&M have made it clear that they will not allow themselves-or their kids, or their brand-to be used. Particularly if it means sharing space with Andrew- or William for that matter. They won’t willingly make themselves tabloid fodder. So no, I don’t expect them to be there at all.
LOL I’m gobsmacked that folks find it difficult to grasp this simple truth.
I guess theyre still not convinced that H is his own man whose decisions regarding what his family does or doesnt do are made by him and his wife only.
Whew chile! Guess folks g’on learn!
This is hilarious that they are still trying to make it that Harry betrayed his family. Whatever.
I don’t think they will return because there’s no way that Harry is going to have no security and be forced to pretty much hide out on Palace grounds for several days. I wouldn’t get on the balcony either cause you know Andrew is going to be up there. Let Charles and William wear that mess.
And people claiming they will get booed? Why? I still need to understand why outside of the racism any British people would boo her. What has she supposedly done that is so awful?
Well besides marrying Harry, she looks at the camera too much and is always smiling. Oh and she spends too much money on clothes and something, something Sunshine Sachs. Clearly Meghan belongs in prison for these offenses.
I really don’t understand this article. If petty isn’t up for all the celebrations because she isn’t doing her best, then why the heck is this circus performance still going ahead? Like people are supposed to be there to celebrate her, how does having other royals step in like sophie or the keenbridges make up for that.? It’s. Not them that have been pretending to work for 70 years. Also how do they know for sure it might be her last balcony appearance of her reign? Does this mean that after the jubbly she is stepping down and moving to wood farm and Chucky is taking over permanently ?
I am sure Queenie did invite them to the Jubilee. It is damage control for the Caribbean tour and to cement herself and great unifier.
I hope they stay home.
Why wouldn’t they be allowed to take part in trooping the colour? Princess eugene and Beatrice take part and they are not working royals. Is this just to appease the Cambridges?
I think they take part as Andrew’s daughters and because he has been (allegedly) banned they will be too? I don’t know how it all works though. It seems totally arbitrary on the surface and just another way to “punish” the Sussexes.
QE2 must be failing faster than expected for the “it will mark the last balcony appearance of her reign” sentence to be put out so openly like that. She’s what? 96 on the 21st of this month? (I think that’s her official birthday?)
This is going to sound crass and cruel (so don’t come for me) but I feel like this is beginning to be the near end of the black watch (as we call it in our family). I could be wrong (I usually am) but the visit by H&M was a goodbye, knowing they would not be coming back for her funeral.
I also shudder to think what could happen if they did show up and stand on that balcony. Way too many unhinged mouth breathers out there who…well you know
Yeah, we do know…you see how closely cameras are able to zoom in for the tight shots. There are…other things…with zoom capabilities, and there are enough sickos out there with the itch to use them. Those that would try have been whipped into a frenzy of rage and hate by the trash tabloids for the last five years, and those trash tabloids would be the first ones wringing their hands and weeping big crocodile tears if something tragic were to happen, easily ignoring their part in being the main cause. We only know a few of the threats against Harry and Meghan. I guarantee they number in the hundreds that we don’t know about. I remember reading after the Obamas left office that the number of threats against them were several hundred EVERY YEAR. I don’t doubt that the Sussexes have easily that many. I wouldn’t want to be in Harry’s shoes right now, facing the decision of to go or to stay here. It’s a lose-lose either way, but they’d be much safer here. The tabloid media has made it nearly impossible for them to safely return.
Babz, I said something similar above before I read your comment. I can’t imagine that H&M would bring their children before they can have a covid vaccination. I can’t imagine after protecting their children’s faces from cameras that they would offer them up to British tabloids. I can’t imagine they feel they need to “help” any member of the royal family, including TQ, by being in the UK for the Jubbly. I can see them spending time with TQ at Balmoral if she goes there this Summer. It’s probable that no one would ever know.
Given the circumstances of the past two years, I think this is the best opportunity they’ve had to visit her quietly and privately, and that’s why they went. And if it turns out her health is that precarious, they will have the consolation of having seen her one last time.
I can see them not coming back for the Jubilee. But I can’t imagine them not coming back for a funeral.
I can’t roll my eyes hard enough at this one. Just because Katie Keen typically elbows her way to the front of the balcony doesn’t mean anyone else gives a tinker’s damn about it.
windyriver, maybe she will elbow her way to the front and stand beside Randy Andy in order to be close to TQ!!!
I would make sure the security issue is settled before the Sussexes go. I would also state the kids get royal rank by Letters Patent.
What bothers me is the fact that Meghan has to put all the racism, disrespect and her very valid hurt feelings to the side to be around people who think she’s less than if they decide to go. If they don’t go then Meghan is disrespecting a woman who paid off a former teenage human trafficking victim of her son.
Well said. I don’t care how much Harry loves his gran, when he needed her, she let him down. He should love his wife and children enough to put their well-being ahead of his nostalgia or his gran’s vanity.
You know, I keep going back to the interview Harry gave years ago when he talked about the last time he spoke with Diana. He said that he and William rushed to get off the phone, not knowing of course that would be the last time they talked to her. I think that really messed with his head and it might be what’s motivating him to reach out to the queen before its too late, even though it looks like she’s let him down. I don’t think he wants to live with anymore regrets. And I think that unlike Meghan’s father, the queen is not actively working with others to hurt them. Maybe that is why Meghan is willing to give her a pass too.
I see that many folks still fail to grasp that H has done monumental work on his mental fitness. He knows how to manage, as he referred to it in an interview with Dutch teevee published earlier today: ‘the gifts and challenges of life’ i:e the ups and downs, and the lessons they bring.
People, he has done the work on himself. And he told daxsheperd last year that now, while he doesnt NEED therapy, he WANTS it and so he continues to do it.
So H has learned to live his life with no regrets.
The Queen can be proactive when she chooses to be. . I think it’s good Harry cares for her. But she just sat back and did nothing to help them and she made it her business to help Andrew and make it known that she supports him.HM could have issued a statement praising Harry and Meghan hosting Invictus. That would send a strong message to the critics in the media. That’s the trouble I have with this whole thing, her not being active and helping them. She could have also let that wreath of Harry’s be placed. Inaction can be interpreted as disapproval at times.
On any given year, I assume that several members of the family are barely holding back from – I was going to say defenestrate, but that’s for windows, so whatever the term for balconies is – debalconating (?) someone else. Charles wants to push off Andrew, William wants to push off Charles, Camilla and Kate want to push off one another. Edward and Sophie would probably jump just to get the attention. If Harry is within 100 miles of that balcony, there’ll be a free-for-all of falling Windsors and he’ll get the blame.
^^ LOL @CC !!! 🤣🤣🤣😂🤪
OMG, good one! 😂😂😂
@CC, who’s gonna push off Arthur Edwards while he’s inside a fake pillar? Can Charlotte do it?
The media want the Sussexes back because they know when they capture the Sussex family photo and put it on the front page, their comfortable retirement income will be guaranteed. The money the Fail paid to Meghan when she won her case against them, will be easily recouped
I really hope they don’t do this. I believe, like others, that Elizabeth will get Andrew on that balcony. The photos from that event are going to be used in history books forever. As soon as Elizabeth dies, more will come out about Andrew, and those photos will also be used in the press coverage. Stepping on that balcony means tying themselves to the Andrew story forever. It would be a huge mistake. Plus while the inbred white royals can brute force a “no questions on” policy, the Sussexes cannot. The American press won’t stand for it. As of now, they get a pass because it’s assumed they are no longer part of the “official” working family. But if they re-introduce the relationship publicly, they’ll have to answer questions about whatever new revelations come out. And if they insist on not being questioned on the matter, the reporters will note that in their articles.
I also think there are two levels of Sussex supporters. The ones who know everything, or most everything, and the ones who only know the main headlines, or what they happen upon accidentally. This would have the potential of drastically reducing the main headline “soft” support. And for what? A photo op which would provide all benefits to the inbred white royals and the British press and next to no benefit for Meghan and Harry?
I suspect they will end up visiting the Queen again sometime this Summer. Maybe with the kids. However I don’t think they will do the Balcony thing.
I can see Harry possibly going and making an appearance. If I were Meghan I would not go and I would not bring my children.
Absolutely not. The image of them on the same balcony with Andy, all smiling and looking happy would be terrible optics. One more private visit with the Queen and the kids for memory’s sake and call it a day.
If the entire Royal Family is on the balcony,then that’s the Security.Provided for one and all.
Patricia, well as long as he is with the family. What about the drive to and from the airport? What if he wants to visit any of his Spencer family or his friends? There would be NO security for that.
I doubt they would go since Lili’s first birthday is that same week. Being with that toxic family are not the memories I would want to have of my daughter’s birthday!