Duchess Meghan accused of ‘barbs’ when thanking veterans for their service

One of the craziest things about covering royalty as an American is the reminder that the British royal family seems to believe they have the franchise on “service,” and that service must be undertaken with grim hatred towards those being serviced. And yet, royals don’t think of themselves as public servants, which is how American politicians, military and civil servants view themselves. It’s a real linguistic and conceptual barrier, the idea that *only* royals are in the service business and yet they’re not actually public servants. I bring this up because unhinged royal reporters are trying to make it sound like the Duchess of Sussex made “barbs” at the Windsors when she thanked Invictus veterans for their service.
Meghan Markle may have hidden a subtle dig at the Royal Family in her speech praising the heroes of the Invictus Games, some critics are convinced. During the opening ceremony at the Hague the Duchess of Sussex took to the stage to rapturous applause. She began her remarks by thanking those present, her husband Prince Harry and in particular the team from Ukraine.
Meghan then issued what some have claimed is a veiled swipe at the Firm by telling Invictus competitors: “This is service.” Meghan told the ex-military heroes at the games set up by Harry: “Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and friends that are here who have been supporting you along the way. Because this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus family.”
While some may read the remarks as clear and unequivocal praise for veterans who have risked their lives in the arena of war, others have another interpretation.
Ingrid Steward, royal commentator and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, called it “an interesting choice of words”.
She told The Sun: “It’s evocative language and perhaps is slightly barbed. There’s definitely a little innuendo there.”
Levin is unhinged, but I get the feeling (from Twitter) that this is also a big cultural difference. In America, veterans and active military people are always thanked for their service. On Easter Sunday, I saw an elderly veteran in a Navy hat and I was one of several people who stopped and thanked him for his service. It’s just… very common in America. It’s not common in Britain, I guess. And I guess unhinged British commentators don’t believe military service is the same as “prancing around in colonialist gear whilst living in taxpayer-funded mansions” royal service.
FFS.
Can you see Stewart and Levin scouring all the footage, all the language and having that AH HA moment! “She said the word SERVICE!!! We can definitely pretend to be outraged about that!”
Thanking Veterans for their service must be an American thing. I don’t believe Johnson has said anything about Invictus and the Brits seem to be ok with that. In the USA that’s political suicide not to offer support for our Veterans from the Commander in Chief. The fact that the British Media was openly attacking the Invictus Game would NEVER happen in the USA…NEVER!
I believe it’s a response to the misplaced hostility veterans faced returning from Vietnam, being yelled at and called names by protestors who were often college kids who hadn’t been drafted. So now we go out of our way to thank veterans. It’s a nice thing but born in guilt and maybe other countries don’t share that guilt.
@Bettyrose
While u could be right that thanking vets in America for their service was born out of guilt following how they were treated after the Vietnam war, the phenom today, where no American passes a vet or active duty service man or woman without thanking them for their service is so far beyond its origins that no one remembers why it started……..only that its a patriotic thing to do.
@Charm – Yes, I agree that most people aren’t still aware of those origins, but it’s possibly the reason this is a uniquely American thing. I also strongly recommend anyone unfamiliar with the history to watch Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July. Yes, it’s starring Tom Cruise, but he’s amazing in it, easily his best work. I saw the film when I was 15 and for the first time in my life understood what my Boomer parents were so angry about. It had a huge impact on me.
The military are also thanked in other countries… In mine our president always thank them for the contribute to society, their devotion and their duty… Their dedictaion to service, etc.. Lots of ways to thank soldiers and any armed forces…
Canadians will thank veterans for their service as well. Maybe it’s taken from the Americans but it’s acknowledging that they risked their lives to defend the country.
I started noticing the public ‘thank you for your service’ post-911, particularly in airports where serving military personnel are frequently seen traveling in their camo. As they’re making announcements for boarding, they start with those who need assistance, etc., + active or former military and ‘thank you for your service’. I haven’t really delved into it, this is just a personal observation. And yes, I do remember the Viet Nam War, the homecoming protests, the spitting, etc. I can’t remember when we first started to hear & read about, more and more, the experiences of Viet Nam vets. Movies did start telling the story from multiple angles, in Coming Home, The Deerhunter, Apocalypse Now even. Well before Oliver Stone’s movie, although he was actually a Viet Nam vet as I recall, so this movie was more personal to him.
In Greece we thanked veterans for their service in words, but also acts. It’s also celebrated nationally. I’ve also heard servicemen and women were thanked prior to Vietnam (WW2) so it may have had a rebirth of popularity post Vietnam, but that was never why.
Why it’s a foreign concept to GB puzzles me.
I shouldn’t be shocked the rancid rambling rr’s melted their minute brains to come up with these comments. Maybe they really do believe service is only a royal thing or something needed for tea.
Tissues might be needed. The impact thanking a veteran for their service might have. WW2 vet meets woman who sent him a thank you letter when she was in 3rd grade.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TnoW2pg-gE
Agreatreckoning: OMG, thank you for this! yes, everyone, have your Kleenex handy.
It is both a response to the treatment of troops during the Vietnam War and because the US now has an all-volunteer armed forces, unlike other countries that require national service.
Agree with Betty Rose, I think the “thank you for your service” tradition is very much a reaction to the Vietnam era, at least here in the US. Sometime in the 80s we decided as a society to separate our respect for individuals in the military from our thoughts on the wars our government chooses to fight. Honestly, IMO it’s one of the last good changes we were able to all agree on.
Dead thread, but putting it here for posterity. Although Rambo and many Vietnam Vets movies of the 80s talked about returning vets being spit on by anti war protesters, historians who have looked at newspapers and other contemporaneous accounts found that the spitting incidents were perpetrated by veterans of WWII and Korea, who saw the soldiers in Vietnam as longhaired freaks who were cowards who let down America by not winning the war. Because the Left is always wrong, the spitting stories were repurposed to attack those who were against the war, reclaiming patriotism for the right.
@ Agreatreckoning, thank you for posting that story. What a wonderful story and a beautiful moment. I am so glad that they found Ms. Priest. Now Ms. Priest has Frank and Dolores as an additional family as well ❤️
Concern Fae:
Thank you for sharing that point. Interestingly, Rambo is actually a movie about a small town police force terrorizing a Vietnam vet. In the current political climate, the movie would never be made, but yes the vet is portrayed as a long haired drifter who the police chief doesn’t approve of.
@BeanieBean & BothSidesNow, it really is a tearjerker, beautiful story. Like Dolores said, it started with love, faith and trust and ended with love, faith and trust. My eyes were watering before he said, “I love you so much.”. The watering started when I read Dashauna’s first line of her letter, “Thank you for saving us from Hitler.”. Along with the employees deciding to be internet sleuths.
Concern Fae: the spitting stories have not been debunked. They’re debated. There are historians,Pullitzer Prize winners and law professors who’ve supported the stories. Didn’t find where it was started by WWII/Korean war vets? I was born in the late 60’s so I can’t say I’m speaking from memory. There is this link.
https://www.startribune.com/disrespect-for-vietnam-vets-is-fact-not-fiction/160444095/?refresh=true
@PaulaH, It is sad if Johnson hasn’t said anything about the IG and or UK veterans participating during these times. He seemed quite comfortable sharing himself strolling down streets with Zelensky while beling protected by armed military personnel. Don’t want to be bounced by sharing another link. A good story about Barack Obama thanking a veteran for their service. Learned something new. Handshakes and coin challenges. A search of President Obama thanks a soldier should bring it up. Benjamin Cushman Dowell is the name of the soldier. October 8, 2014. Love the Northwestern University connection.
It probably wasn’t, but I hope it was a subtle dig. The Royal Family does not have a monopoly on service. They don’t even have Boardwalk or a railroad. “Go to Jail, go directly to jail” is about the only space they land on.
It doesn’t even have to be a dig as much as calling attention to what service really is. If the RF takes that as a dig that’s on the.m.
I agree. I actually thought it may have been a little dig, and I was okay with it. It felt like Meghan may have been saying that these vets have given actual service to their country, and that waving and cutting ribbons and riding around in carriages is anything but. “Service is Universal” will forever be associated with Harry and Meghan and the royal family has no one to blame but themselves. I am still offended and astonished that no one from that train-wreck of an institution has wished the British team well publicly. The petty is strong with them, and I hope the taxpayers who support them see this, finally.
Right. Something is only really a dig if it hits the mark.
Oh, I heard it as THIS is service, implying that it’s not just what the royals do, but I’m petty that way; M&H are not.
“It’s evocative language and perhaps is slightly barbed. There’s definitely a little innuendo there.” Said without even a trace of irony? Sure, Jan.
Saw this yesterday and damn near sprained my eyeballs rolling them. Meghan doesn’t care enough about the BRF to slag them. She was speaking directly to the veterans and their families about their service and sacrifice. The RRs are ridiculous. Instead of writing a positive story about Invictus and the UK contingent, all they can do is write nasty crap about the woman they abused and chased away from Salty Isle.
🎯 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Because Meghan’s name and image still garner more clicks and interest than all the royals put together. And being hateful does, as well, unfortunately. And they need to make some catch up money since they’ve been so starved of new Meghan material.
I wonder when its gonna occur to the left-overs on Saltine isle that as far as M is concerned, they dont exist and so she has no reason to reference them as she goes about her daily business?
They should take a hint, re her father: she told us back in March 2021 that she lost her father. And none of the antics he gets up to, aided and abetted by the britshidtmedia and their cohorts, will ever get her to acknowledge them.
Yes @ Charm! I agree that Meghan has removed any thought or concern from the Island of Salty Petty Bitches. Despite the fact that her comment carried no ill intent whatsoever.
Levin and her “kind” are utilizing ridiculous antics are nothing more than a power trip to create more hatred. Meghan and Harry have their number and it kills them that they refuse to acknowledge or react to them.
Can any Brits weigh in here? If someone is walking through an airport in military fatigues in the US, multiple strangers will walk up and shake their hand and say “thank you for your service.” I assumed that happened everywhere.
As a Brit I took her talking about “service” as an Americanism. Americans tend to use the word far more than we do to thank their public servants, military, police, etc.. We would (well I would anyway) more likely say something like “you’re doing a great job, or “well done”. Until it was pointed out by the media I didn’t think she was having a dig at anyone. I took her comment to be a reminder to everyone in the room that all THEIR efforts were worth a mention and should be thanked.
I guess my question would be – what does TQ, as a Brit, mean when she says “service”?
@Eurydice:
“I guess my question would be – what does TQ, as a Brit, mean when she says “service”?”
Er…….betty means: her patronage and that of the royals in general; as in: kindness done with an air of superiority. Ergo, only royals can do “service.”
@Charm – it certainly seems like that’s what she means, but is that what the public hears when she says it? Is the word “service” only applicable to the RF and everybody else gets a “well done”?
@Charm, @ Eurydice:
“Kindness done with an act of superiority” Bingo! A great way to put it. I’m sure that’s what she means; that is what I hear when she says it. It is arguable that that notion is the essence of noblesse oblige, on a superficial level, and I think that Elizabeth Windsor only sees the superficial level.
Not really a thing tbh, other half is in the military and we’ve had it once in 11 years, and it was really strange.
The military generally isn’t a big thing over here, unless you’re in a ‘military family’.
With the way the royals dress up in military regalia I thought the military was revered and honored- I guess only if your a royal cosplaying.
Brit here and no, I’ve never seen anyone do that here. I used to travel to the US quite a lot for work and it always surprised me, like the pilot on the flight announcing that there were military personnel on board and everyone clapping. It’s definitely a cultural difference.
Okay, I need clarification, Sarah. Are you uncomfortable when you see/hear people thanking soldiers for their service? I am not being snarky, at all, I am just curious.
I’ve never noticed this anywhere in Europe, at least not where I have been. Nor Britain.
People walking up to strangers for ANY reason other than ask for help would be considered odd in most coutries.
To strangers? Yes. I’ve never thanked a veteran for their service without having some form of ice breaker. It would be rude to approach a persons private space imo.
Around Memorial Day and Veterans Day here in the US, the VFW (Veterans of Foreign War) usually has tables set up outside stores and sells artificial poppies. My dad served in WWII, I always buy a poppy and always thank them for their service.
This entire conversation is fascinating, to me. It has never occurred to me not to talk to strangers, much less soldiers in uniform. I was married to a army vet, in my 20s and early 30s, and I beeline to anyone in a uniform, at 47, to say thanks. Is this really a thing we only do in the US?
Never seen this happen in the UK.
Brit here who’s brother served as a paratroopers in the 80s- at that time it was not allowed for anyone in the services to wear their uniform off duty or travelling due to the constant IRA threat. Since then we’ve had the Al-Qeada threat with soldier Lee Rigby being attacked and killed outside woolwich barracks in 2013, so that protocol is still in place. So we simply do not see people in the forces in their uniform as we’re out and about.
However, during the covid pandemic we’ve had army medics in uniform helping out in clinics and hospitals and most people I’ve observed take the opportunity to thank them.
Agree – I’ve lived in the UK for 10 years and never seen it. Since covid, I’ve actively seen people thanking medical staff (especially those working for the NHS) the way that is being described, although that still isn’t super active. I think there is a cultural difference also in the way that strangers are approached in the US vs UK, I tend to find Americans a lot more forthcoming, whilst Brits are a bit more reserved towards strangers and personal space
I’m prefacing this by saying this is NOT how I personally feel, but this is the prevailing feeling about the military in Britain that I’ve certainly heard (as someone who is British but also lived in the States):
We tend to view the armed forces as a bit ‘uncouth’ and stupid – most of us know the army as ‘Squaddies’ who tend to be young, not very smart, sometimes had juvenile criminal behaviour and had no other option to go into the army. It’s basically seen as the thing you do if you can’t even stack shelves in Tesco. Even people who go into Officer training, the first question is always ‘they couldn’t do anything else?’ It’s not seen as a career like it is in the States, it’s seen as a dead end, not aspirational at all. We oddly view it as an idiotic move to sign up to die for your country (we’re British, we like nothing).
The people we tend to venerate in the armed forces are those that go in on an engineering degree exchange and after their service is done, they enter a company likes Rolls Royce or Airbus to make megabucks. Then, their time in the army is seen as sensible because they got a degree out of it.
However, the far right loves the armed forces – always banging on about being patriotic and thinking of the people who died for our right to send refugees to Rwanda (yep, that’s what this island has currently proposed doing) – and the zealotry of this puts most Brits off (we’re a bit more reserved in general) as it feels a bit… fascist.
We don’t tend to like anyone clapping anyone unless they’ve been on stage; we just don’t understand why you would applaud anyone for doing the job that they agreed to and are paid for (again, not my opinion, just general sense of how people feel).
Because I associate service with hospitality, I wouldn’t associate it with anyone from the armed forces so I personally would never thank anyone for their service other than the waitstaff in a restaurant and people in retail.
Basically, we’re all a bit dour and shit lol
LizzieB This is so interesting! Thank you for this explanation. Perhaps this was another reason why the UK press used to portray Harry as dim, when he is actually very intelligent.
Imagine, thanking vets, WHO ACTUALLY EARNED THEIR MEDALS AND RANK (AND paid a huge price coming home wounded in so many ways), and getting peeved on the behalf of nonces who prance in uniforms of companies they’ve *never* served in, wearing medals they’ve *never* earned…!!! The chutzpah!!!!!! (SMDH)
Truly insanity is ruling Salty Isle.
Well put!
THIS.
Hear! Hear!
Jan90067 – huh?
So you don’t think Prince Edward who dropped out of military training is performing acts of service when he sticks all those medals, honors and whatnot on his royal service uniform? 😳
Just kidding.
This is, genuinely, one of the most offensive takes on the IG among so many coming from the BM. Seward and the rest have not once offered praise or support to the UK team that served Queen and country and have worked so hard to represent the UK at this major international event. Even if there’s a cultural gap re: “service,” this is vile. Those veterans deserve so much more and are not even seeing the bare minimum from their homeland. Even as the surviving spouse of a disabled veteran, I get thanked for MY service all the time. I feel humbled because my DH was the one who paid the big price, but families serve too, and that’s what Meghan and Harry were both talking about this past weekend.
The UK are grasping at straws. They are DESPERATE to find anything “bad” or “controversial” to try and make it as bad as that disastrous tour the Cambridge’s did.
@C-shell, Agree it is incredibly offensive to the veterans who are at the games to reduce such a lovely tribute to a “dig”. What a self centered arrogant thing to say. This isn’t about the royal family. Anyone watching that speech could feel the love and respect and energy in that hall. This was about thanking those veterans for their sacrifice and praising her husband.
I don’t think she meant it as a barb, but I did laugh when I saw the quote bc I knew the BP would be mad over it.
I just really don’t think that Meghan is as focused on the BRF as they are on her. I don’t think she prepares speeches for large international events with the thinking “how can I get in a dig at my husband’s family.”
I just want to reiterate that Americans regularly thank military veterans for their service because being a public, civil, or military servant is all voluntary. It must be exhausting to have a black woman who lives in a whole different continent to be the source of all your problems.
You know, I remember being thanked for my service at a coffee shop by a woman who had been sitting at a nearby table when a friend & I met for coffee. I work for the National Park Service and my friend for the Forest Service, and she had overheard our conversation. This had never happened before and it felt kind of awkward–I’ve always heard the gratitude expressed to the military–although I do firmly believe in the ‘service’ aspect of NPS or FS; we are doing a service for the American people (and our visitors) whether they know about it or not, or whether they like it or not. And we’re not law enforcement, we’re archaeologists! Still performing a service, though. As Meghan said, service is universal.
@BeanieBean I have started thanking poll workers for their “Service” because I appreciate them so much in this particular political climate.
Listen, don’t forget that when her Maj (nah, it was really Chuck) instructed the public to accept queen consort Camilla, she signed the communique…. “your servant Elizabeth Regina”. I choked on my coffee when I read that. They seriously believe what they are doing is serving, which is why they need a reality check. Like yesterday.
I don’t believe ANY of the RF has given a statement about Invictus before it began, or congratulated any of the athletes (let alone the British ones) have they? I’m just hearing crickets.
In Dutch you would also refer to service in the “American” way. From what I can tell, in German as well… how do Brits refer to service (for veterans) then?
It’s starting to sound like they don’t.
There must be a tabloid guidebook for how to write weasel words. So, some critics are *convinced* that Meghan *may have* *hidden* a *subtle* dig at the RF – they’re absolutely positive that something so subtle that it was hidden might have happened, if you look at it in a way that’s not clear and unequivocal. It’s actually kind of impressive.
Good grief, I saw that and shook my head at those dummies. Service in this forum meant military service saying this is service, this is family, this is Invictus. No one was thinking about the Royal Family and opening up hospitals which is what their service entails.
Brit here, lived in the US for 20 years. British people generally wouldn’t say ‘Thank you for your service’. The first few times I saw/heard this in the US, I thought it was lovely. I’ve often wanted to say it when I see people in uniform in say the airport but I am overtaken with residual awkward Britishness and instead just smile and nod and then get mad with myself.
Hilarious!
That is a deeply unhinged take and also demonstrates utter lack of familiarity with American norms. Imagine taking something as anodyne and appropriate as thanking the military for their service and trying to make it about … the royal family?!? Narcissists much?
I come from a military family and appreciate the respect.
Hi tatannelise, Is that actually your name, because it’s a seriously cool name. It’s also quite pretty.
Me thinks thou doth protest too much. One person serving doesn’t take away from another person serving…unless you realise that your ‘service’ is nothing more than lip service!! The BM & RR constantly tell on themselves don’t they?
So every word is “innuendo” and a veiled insult to the royal family, but their disdain, leaking and incandescent rage can never be called out as racism, right? Did I get that right?
The word ‘service’ was the last thing the queen had that was truly hers .
🍵
Well yeah since they “stole” her super special nickname for their baby! Should’ve named the kiddo Lilibet Service Diana Mountbatten Windsor!
@ Songs. That is so funny.
I believe it was Queen Victoria who came up with that marketing scam to make it appear as if the royal family was value added.
Oh GAWD! Honestly the BRF did not see the ground changing under its feet with the Internet. They think “we’ve survived before. We’ll survive again.” All this unhinged drama right now is going to be their downfall ans they just. Don’t. See. It. FFS
Maybe it was – maybe it wasn’t – which is why it was perfect! When they try to assign even more motives and nastiness to her, they just reveal how awful and desperate they are in the process. As usual – Point Sussex!
That’s an interesting distinction, and I think you’re totally correct.
Americans (mostly non-military people, ironically) have been known to fetishize military apparel and weaponry, but ACTUAL people who served deserve a lifetime of respect. And for a group of servicemembers who became wounded, injured, or sick as a result, it’s important to celebrate and recognize that service.
In summary, not everything is about you, Ingrid.
I’m sure when they thank their dog groomer, its evocative language too.
FFS
I thought it was a little barbed. (And rightfully so.) Remember when the RF said something about how the Sussexes, in leaving, were turning their backs on “service” and they clapped back with “service is universal”? I think they were deeply offended by the RF’s statement and have since dedicated themselves to proving that service is, indeed, universal.
Lionel, I think if they want to make a point about “service is universal” it would not be at the Invictus Games. As an American, I can assure you that scoring points on the backs of Veterans would be reprehensible. So, no, there was nothing pointed here. M was sincerely thanking the Veterans and their families. There is no hidden meaning. I’m trying to understand that in a country which does not thank their Veterans (and perhaps it wouldn’t occur to them to do), they would find anyone doing this as some spiteful comment. I just can’t understand. Thanking Veterans is part of our day-to-day living in the US. The comments on twitter were indignant, because the accusation is insulting.
I respect your opinion, but Harry is also a veteran, and allowed to think differently than you do. It’s quite possible that as his wife, Meghan feels even more protective of him and his service than he does, in the way that one person can get more upset at comments directed at his/her partner than the partner. I doubt she would have said anything that her husband, who is, again, also a veteran and entitled to his own feelings on the matter, would have disapproved of.
I mean, if the barb fits, and it does for sure. I don’t know if she meant it as a barb or not but I’m not mad at it if that was the subtle intention.
@Lionel, this was the statement from BP February 2021..
“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service…”
Meghan’s speech wasn’t barbed towards the Royal Family It was in recognition, support, dedication to the men and woman who served and were wounded, their families and friends who helped them get there. While the IG athletes may no longer be serving their countries as they once did, the ‘This is service’ statement was directed at them. They are just doing their service in a different way. Meghan’s speech..
“It is here at the Invictus Games that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family, and your community off the field,” she said. “Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and the friends that are here who have been supporting you along the way. Because this is service. This is dedication. And this is the Invictus family.”
It’s so interesting to read these reactions to my comment. Meghan is someone who understands the power of words, and I assume she chose hers carefully to emphasize the universality of service. “This is service” is absolutely directed at the Invictus athletes! It thanks them for their service in the military and their service as veteran athletes. It is appropriate and is a powerful statement on its own, but it has an additional and more nuanced meaning when put in historical context. Both things can be, and are, true. I highly doubt anyone on this site thinks Meghan would be unaware of this.
Nah. My girl Meghan is direct. Her words delivered to the Invictus Family comprised of veterans, active service personnel AND their friends and family who came to support them had one meaning, gratitude.
@lionel, I will concede both things CAN be true. A stop at ‘are, true’. Agree that the Duchess of Sussex is very good with words – Prince Harry knows too. He has served. He has profound admiration for people who have served. He has spoken of their service way before Meghan. ‘Historical context’ is a wee stretch. The fact that any member of the BM/RR’s wants to make anything out of Meghan’s use of the word service in relation to the veterans is laughable. imo There is a point in people’s lives when they become unconcerned about the words they use and what people make of it. Harry & Meghan are at that point.imo
agree @kirk.
There is a culture difference and I also believe that the Royal Family don’t regard the military in the same way as most Americans do, hence the freak out from the British press.
The royals can’t treat the military as Americans do because then they would realize how offensive it is to wear fake medals for being born or married to one particular family.
I agree with others that she was probably using “service” as in military service, not royal engagements esque service. But it’s more fun to think about her sending a jab to the BRF through her words! LOL
Here in the U.K., the “royals” just like to play dress-up. All the remembrance services and these so called engagement to military camps and rehab centres is just a ploy for their PR. But when it comes to actually supporting veterans, they’re all quiet. There are a lot of army vets who are really struggling, some are homeless. You only have to look up “lack of support for army vets in the U.K.” to see how the government has left them in the dust. Despicable
(Someone help me out, Didn’t Harry point this out at some point?)
I believe he has spoken about the suicide rate among veterans and how it was higher than the average. Same here in the US. Shame on bitchy women like Seward and Levin who find fault with anything attached to Meghan.
Did they sprain their backs from reaching this far??? FFS! This is very common to say in America! Plus where is the BM? Are they praising their veterans for their sacrifice?? Anything to not talk about the actual Invictus games.
Well when I was growing up, going into the military was always referred to as being “in the service” whether you were drafted or you volunteered. (I’m American btw) Military members were referred to as “service men and women” although I don’t know if that term is used anymore. But of course, leave it to the royal narcissists to be offended by anything that Meghan says, even when it involves thanking people who sacrificed and suffered for the sake of their country.
Meghan’s speech was very heartfelt and when she emphasized service, I thought only of the veterans she was addressing. They served their country. It is common to thank them for their service. Yes, service is universal and has different contexts, so if someone sees the speech as other than what it is, so be it. These people get so twisted and act like the royals need to be defended for some reason, once again trying to center them in an event that has nothing to do with them. Seriously, it’s not about you boo.
They never sleep over Meghan. She has power over them and they don’t know it.
The BM are increasingly frantic in their hatred of M&H. They really want them to be unsuccessful and come crawling back to the RF and to them essentially. It has been stressed since the foundation of the IG that it was an opportunity for the athletes to continue serving their countries, to wear their countries uniform, and be a part of a supportive unit again. It’s principles are based on service. Not everything relates to the BRF. They need to get over themselves. This is the reason why the RF are becoming so unrelatable to people and keep getting egg on their faces. They expect deference in the day and age. Deference is not service.
Well when you use the word service as an excuse to collect public money to live on in your palaces and stolen jewelry and money ,then to them and idiots in the British media who needs said pretend public serving royals to have jobs. Then indeed Meghan thanking those men and women who actually did serve their countries is a barb
If people in the uk were to unanimously open their eyes and put a stop to the nonsense and end the monarchy, then the gig is up for the British media and then what’s left for them to write or comment about since none of them are actually real journalists.
From an antipodean point of view, New Zealand, saying “thank you for your service” does sound very American. But, hey, it’s a lovely thought and I’ve said it to people in uniform myself.
We may not say it but the respect is there and it’s very obvious on days like Anzac Day (25 April) where people still turn out for the Dawn Service on the day, even in the rain.
“At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them”
Every kid in Australia and New Zealand grows up knowing these lines.
We thank our SERVICEMEN/WOMEN that SERVED in the armed forces for their SERVICE as often as we can.
An American would be hard pressed to find the vocabulary to thank the military without using the word SERVICE.
Having said that i do agree “service is universal”. LOL
I do find the linguistics between our countries that speak the same language fascinating. I would think that any British citizen that found the use of the word irritating would soon understand that is just how Americans use the word. We don’t have a monarchy so the word was reused for other parts of our society that SERVE.
This is common in the States. I hope people went to these cauldron stirrers’ SM pages and hit them with this.
I need these people to get out of their bubble.
Meghan is American and Americans, rightly or no, have been using the phrase “thank you for your service” towards the military since the post 9-11 invasions. We even call them service members because the words soldiers, sailor, marine, and airmen are specific to branches. Service members encompasses them all.
We also use terns like serve your country, military service, served x tours in y nation/combat area.
Honestly, I always thought the royal use of the word “service” makes them seem overly self congratulatory, especially when it is compared with the American usage. We use it here in reference to people putting their lives on the line for others, and the royal family uses it to talk about how many ribbon cuttings they go to. It’s just such a contrast.
It is very apt to use the word in honoring Veterans who were injured in the line of duty.
It’s called SERVING in the military. SERVING your country. Giving your life IN SERVICE TO your country. There was no dig, no shade. Just genuine gratitude to all these people at Invictus who not only served, but were injured. These reporters are mentally ill, completely unhinged.
I’m really confused about what “barbs” means.
I think Meghan incorporates the message about service as a way to build the Sussex brand, which is about service and support of all kinds. Invictus allowed them to show their hard work and enthusiastic support in person, they elevate it (with appearances, interviews, etc) and then they will build on it to do even more good works in the future. It’s a terrific marketing strategy, but it takes real planning to deliver that message effectively (H&M are brilliant at it though). I think the RR getting riled up was just an added bonus. 🙂
Not gonna lie…my initial reaction was Meghan threw withering shade. To be clear, I was here for it!
She said ‘This is service’ and emphasized THIS…at least that’s how I heard it. But I’m petty like that.😜
Agreed! She didn’t say “Thank you for your service,” she said “THIS is service.” It was subtle, it was classy, it had plausible deniability, and I am HERE for it!
The Royals are only in service of their own wants. They should be ashamed of how useless and unnecessary they are. Of course they’d be jealous of Harry and Meghan doing actual work to uplift people and be of real service and that being recognized by the masses.
Oh Brexit Island. These are the same “reporters” who thought it was a compliment to call the Cambridges a pair of “crackers” and didn’t get why theUS was laughing at them.
Meghan owns the media and I love the way she “dog walks” them over her words and actions. That is power they just can’t wrangle and subdue to fit the tired narratives.