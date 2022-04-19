Prince Charles ‘may well allow’ the Sussexes to be part-time royals in due time

In 2019 and 2020, the Windsors sent the message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: we don’t want you, you’re too popular, you eclipse everyone, we’re jealous of you, you need to be put in your place, we’ll exile you, we don’t care if you live or die. Harry and Meghan understood the message and they left. And in the past two years, they’ve thrived. They’ve made deals with Spotfiy and Netflix, Harry is CIO of BetterUp, they are establishing themselves as creators and global humanitarians and they’re still very popular… just not on Salt Island. The people who were so jealous of Harry and Meghan are still seething, and clearly, some of them understand that they’ve made a horrible mistake. One royal biographer claims that when the Queen passes, suddenly the door will be open for Prince Charles to make a deal with the Sussexes to be “half-in” which is what they wanted originally.

Mending fences? Prince Charles has big plans in store for his reign on the British throne — and he might even find a place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the royal mix. “We’ve already heard Charles say he wants to streamline the royal family, [to] modernize it,” royal author Tom Quinn recently told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing his book Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly. “I think Meghan and Harry are hoping … Charles will be open to [them being] part-time royals, which is what they wanted from the start.” The Duke of Sussex, 37, and the Bench author, 40, wed in May 2018 and announced nearly two years later that they intended to step down from their senior royal duties. The couple relocated to California in March 2020, with Buckingham Palace confirming the following February that Harry and Meghan’s exit would be made permanent. However, Quinn predicted that “things will change” once Charles, 73, takes over for Queen Elizabeth II. “Of course, the queen — who grew up with this sense that you’re either in fully or out fully — she wouldn’t allow [it],” the writer claimed. “But … Charles may well allow this.” The Prince of Wales may be “likely” to extend the olive branch toward his son for better optics. “It would be better to say to Harry, ‘OK, we’ll do it the way you want to do it. You can be here for six months,’” Quinn continued. “It’s not as if being a working member of the royal family involves anything politically sensitive or controversial, because really, when they’re full-time royals, they open hospitals. They, you know, give their names to charities. So that is possible that, that they could do that for half the year and, you know, do their other stuff in America.”

First of all, Meghan and Harry are NOT “hoping” that Charles lets them be half-in. Charles said sink or swim, fully expecting them to sink. Now the Sussexes are showing Charles and everyone else how to thrive and be free. The painful thing for Harry and Meghan is that honestly, nothing has changed. The Sussexes offered the Windsors a gift, they offered to remain working members of the family, which would have been a much better deal for the Windsors than the Sussexes. But the Windsors fumbled the bag and now Harry and Meghan would truly be slumming it if they “went back” to that toxic environment.