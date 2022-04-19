Prince Charles ‘may well allow’ the Sussexes to be part-time royals in due time

In 2019 and 2020, the Windsors sent the message to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: we don’t want you, you’re too popular, you eclipse everyone, we’re jealous of you, you need to be put in your place, we’ll exile you, we don’t care if you live or die. Harry and Meghan understood the message and they left. And in the past two years, they’ve thrived. They’ve made deals with Spotfiy and Netflix, Harry is CIO of BetterUp, they are establishing themselves as creators and global humanitarians and they’re still very popular… just not on Salt Island. The people who were so jealous of Harry and Meghan are still seething, and clearly, some of them understand that they’ve made a horrible mistake. One royal biographer claims that when the Queen passes, suddenly the door will be open for Prince Charles to make a deal with the Sussexes to be “half-in” which is what they wanted originally.
Mending fences? Prince Charles has big plans in store for his reign on the British throne — and he might even find a place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the royal mix.
“We’ve already heard Charles say he wants to streamline the royal family, [to] modernize it,” royal author Tom Quinn recently told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing his book Scandals of the Royal Palaces: An Intimate Memoir of Royals Behaving Badly. “I think Meghan and Harry are hoping … Charles will be open to [them being] part-time royals, which is what they wanted from the start.”
The Duke of Sussex, 37, and the Bench author, 40, wed in May 2018 and announced nearly two years later that they intended to step down from their senior royal duties. The couple relocated to California in March 2020, with Buckingham Palace confirming the following February that Harry and Meghan’s exit would be made permanent. However, Quinn predicted that “things will change” once Charles, 73, takes over for Queen Elizabeth II.
“Of course, the queen — who grew up with this sense that you’re either in fully or out fully — she wouldn’t allow [it],” the writer claimed. “But … Charles may well allow this.”
The Prince of Wales may be “likely” to extend the olive branch toward his son for better optics. “It would be better to say to Harry, ‘OK, we’ll do it the way you want to do it. You can be here for six months,’” Quinn continued. “It’s not as if being a working member of the royal family involves anything politically sensitive or controversial, because really, when they’re full-time royals, they open hospitals. They, you know, give their names to charities. So that is possible that, that they could do that for half the year and, you know, do their other stuff in America.”
[From Us Weekly]
First of all, Meghan and Harry are NOT “hoping” that Charles lets them be half-in. Charles said sink or swim, fully expecting them to sink. Now the Sussexes are showing Charles and everyone else how to thrive and be free. The painful thing for Harry and Meghan is that honestly, nothing has changed. The Sussexes offered the Windsors a gift, they offered to remain working members of the family, which would have been a much better deal for the Windsors than the Sussexes. But the Windsors fumbled the bag and now Harry and Meghan would truly be slumming it if they “went back” to that toxic environment.
I hope Meghan never goes that back to that country… the same is true for her children! They talk as if royal duties are something to aspire to; are those people insane or what ? This is one thing I hope Meghan said NOPE regardless of what H thinks… given they are in perfect sync I don’t expect Harry to ever want his family to be used as scapegoats to cover the mediocrity of W and his wife
SAME. Charlie is only coming back with his tail between his legs because he knows Harry and Meghan are the only hope of preventing the monarchy from being abolished.
William basically gave away the “Kingdom” after his disastrous Caribbean Tour with his tantrum statement. I’m not sure they can recover from that statement.
The thing is, it’s not even like Charles is coming with his tail between his legs. The positioning on this is typically toxic and I hope they say thanks but no thanks.
This is total nonsense. Charles sees how well Invictus has been received in the press and he is acting like he may magnanimously “let” them back into the firm.
Yes, the RF are coming to the realisation that the Cambridges cannot work. Charles is going to be a very old King and will not be able to take on a huge amount of engagements. The Cambridges clearly do not have the capability.
@ pink
But this isn’t even Charles. This is some random biographer literally making stuff up from his own hopes. Harry and Meghan already said they regret nothing about leaving so why come back half in half out.
Maybe Charles does want the image of him welcoming them back but I don’t think this “biographer” actually has info on that.
It’s all “may”, “I think” no actually facts or sources.
W and K are worse than mediocre. They’re failures, whereas Harry and Meghan are success.
Add to that, W&K are spiteful, back-stabbing and totally untrustworthy.
William & Kate are what I call the 4V’s
Vicious
Vindictive
Vitriolic
Vituperative
It’s as simple as that.
Run Sussexes, RUN!!
Seriously! Can you *imagine*for*one*second* that this would be in *any*way* a “good” thing for H&M? To curtail their earning power, to do thankless ribbon cutting for the benefit of an outdated institution that would rather see one of them dead? That won’t acknowledge their childrens’ birthrights?
And forgetting ALL of this above… WHY would they do ANYTHING that would put them under Bitter Brother’s thumb (economically and every other which way) for ANY reason??? To put themselves in the line of fire to be shot at incessently by a hostile, racists press? To be torn apart daily by the Brexit crowd?
I hope they never even CONSIDER this outrageous scheme to uphold this crumbling house of backstabbers!
Totally agree…Why do anything to support this outdated relic of colonialism.
Harry and Megan are better than this…
Charles won’t even give them security. They would have to agree to let royal rota into their lives. It won’t happen. Too little too late.
Joining back the RF will be surrender themselves to racist abused, mocked, lies, leaks, jealousy, hatred, insult, no freedom, invisible contract, no driver license and passports, limit their potentials.
There is not one good thing about it. On the top of that, they Will have to beg for every penny to C or W when is is King later.
Compared to now in CA, the are flourishing, free, wear red lipstick, wear sexy dress or black nail polish, drive her own car etc., life is good, freedom is soo much better especially for Harry who gets his freedom for the first time in his life and sunny CA every day.
To everyone saying that the Sussexes shouldn’t go back to Salty Isle, I share my dream: they can go back when Meghan is appointed Ambassador to the Court of St. James!
Charles is keeping his enemies close.
Once the Queen goes, how dangerous will it be to have a glamorous, popular, self sustaining faction pulling focus from his dull, slimmed down increasingly pointless team?
I doubt he wants them back in the fold and i doubt even harder that if he did, and would offer Harry and Meghan the half in half out, that harry and meghan would accept. Why would they go from economical freedom to begging for whatever william is willing to give them? And yes they would be begging to william because when Charles is king William will be prince of Wales and control the duchy of cornwall.
And let me not even start with the security and titles issue regarding Archie and Lili
Charles’s enemy is William. William wants to undo all of his life’s work. This feels more like a scare tactic against William and Kate. That they are replaceable and Harry + family can be brought back into the fold.
What does William even want? He’s so toxic that there doesn’t seem to be any positive goal or vision. Feeble irritable gestures instead.
He’s awful, but the toxic fam has been enabling him and hiding who he really is, instead of guiding expectations of what his time as a monarch will be like. You could spin it, but the message has been duty and value for the tax dollars received for so long, it would be hard to shift. If I was teaching marketing, I’d have how do we sell W&K as a assigned topic.
That’s the issue here @ Wiglet Watcher!!! Chaz is watching The Other Brother and his Stepford wife destroy over 100 years of commonwealth countries sever ties with The Monarch based on their incredible tone deaf and racists attributes and The Other Brother just spread the process along!!
Chaz only cares about Chaz and Cowmilla, yet The Other Brother ceremoniously destroyed the relationship with 2 potential Caribbean Islands positioning themselves to break free as well!!
Maybe had they behaved as mature, loving, caring and heartfelt adults and not like toddlers throwing temper tantrums at every turn, they COULD have had the Dynamic Duo within their fold. But Chaz is left with the Lambridges that have caused catastrophic events in their wake.
Chaz can suck on it!!!! You mistreated and abused Meghan within an inch of her life, and you can live with YOUR actions!!
William and Kate were sent to nations that have been decolonizing for years. There is nothing they could have done to reverse those republican movements. It was a huge mistake sending them there and whoever thought it was a good idea should be fired.
I agree with Cat Lady. Will and Kate are thorough disasters, but decolonization movements derive from the effort and vision of the indigenous people and are not given by colonizers. They did not start anything. They barged in clumsily and offensively at the tail-end of a century and more of independence and sovereignty success stories.
Cat lady Emma
Harry was successful in his tour over a decade ago and talks from Jamaica (?) about leaving we’re reduced to whispers. No, a tour can’t stop the movement, but it certainly didn’t accelerate it like William and Kate. Harry was also welcomed into their land while WandK were not. So there’s that.
Not to mention that one of the main reasons the Sussexes left is so they would not have to be beholden to the Royal Rottens, like the rest of the family is. So would Charles allow M&H not to inform the press about their events? To not brief them? To contradict them at every turn when they spread blatant lies (after having been briefed against by the other “palaces”)? Charles cannot do that–he’s too far gone and too far in. M&H aren’t going back unless and until the invisible contract is dissolved. They have it all right now, why return to prison?
Ironically, I’ll bet C&C and W&K WISH they could live as freely and without Rota intrusion as the Sussexes. But they just. Don’t. Know. How.
This right here. *IF* H&M were able to be financially independent while HRH’ing parti-time for (I guess?) sentimentality and/or the sake of their kids’ legacy (Archewell/Invictus are way better legacies than the BRF, but for argument’s sake), how does the BRF manage the media question? How do they manage the reputational damage done and continuing to be done to H&M by all three palaces’ courtiers and the Middletons leaking/paying media and trolls (online and offline trolls, including Thomas and Samantha)? There’s no BRF without the British media, and H&M will never work with the British Media outside of select media coverage for things like Invictus. There’s no going back for H&M, because there’s no end to the invisible contract that isn’t also an end to the BRF. Permanent stalemate. And the Sussexes are way better off now than they ever were or ever could be “in the fold” anyway.
I take issue with you assertion they don’t know how! They absolutely do know how, they know full well and all have agency. And now they even know explicitly how as Meghan and Harry laid a road map out for them.
They simply don’t have the character or courage to do so! They’re cowards.
You’re right HeyJude, they do know how, they just don’t have the character or guts to do so. Like, at this point we know Charles does cash for access like the rest of them, we know about William’s affair, we can guess at the Middleton’s shady finances, we know Kate is lazy – what can the press hold over them really? Unless the threat isn’t of the secrets, it’s the spin that they fear. Like, it won’t be William cheated, it will be a daily drumbeat of “he cheated and therefore monarchy should end.” They don’t want that. Clearly the fatal mistake was letting the media in in the first place, all those decades ago. Still doesn’t justify what the famstitution did to Diana, Harry and Meghan. Which is why they can all go down with the ship. Sorry to their children, but at least Uncle Harry (and Aunt Eugenie, slowly but surely) have shown some kind of path to separate family from institution.
The Queen has probably told Charles that he needs the Sussexes.
Regret and fear are sinking in for Charles (and William) …WTF have I done? They sure underestimated the love people have for Harry and now also his wife. They have managed to create a ton of hatred towards them via the british media but the world is so small these days, they have to start running their ’empire’ with that in mind. They can’t just focus on brainwashing and keeping the adoration from their own small kingdom.
Just like they underestimated Diana. In the immortal words of Spinal Tap, “The more it stays the same, the less it changes!” 🤣🤣😎
The BRF is trying to get back its superstars with its tail tucked firmly between its legs. Meghan and Harry have won by just being their true selves.
Exactly.
+1
The BRF threw away a real life fairy tale. Their behavior was so stupid and self destructive I will never understand it.
Jealousy and racism. They could have had the most popular, hardest working representatives of Britain, but the jealousy was just too much.
Harry and Meghan did not *want* to part time royals. They *were willing* to be part time royals out of courtesy to the Queen. It was an attempt to negotiate. There’s no reason or need to negotiate now.
The Sussexes would be fools to let the BRF get their claws back into them. I don’t see it happening, unless something drastically changes.
I don’t know, families do sometimes repair even quite broken relationships.
I can see the Sussexes being back in the EugBea way, in that the do their own thing, but they show up sometime – but they don’t have to show their kids or bother too much with the press.
I think the main force preventing at least some level or reconciliation and rapprochement are the Cambridges, and they have been significantly sidelined after their failure of a tour. If the Cambridges influence over family affairs is waning, Charles probably can have some mental and emotional bandwidth to try and reconnect with his son and his family.
Of course the Sussexes are in no way obligated to take the deal, be the bigger person, or anything. They’re good people, not fools. But I trust them to do what is right for themselves.
Esmerelda- what your saying is kinda what I meant by “unless something drastically changes.”
I’m not as optimistic that that will happen.
Some folks just have NO concept of how ‘work’ and ‘business’ work in the real world. SMDH
The Sussexes have OBLIGATIONS to meet in the real world. They have CONTRACTS to execute in the real world. They have JOBS (Harry) in the real world.
So…..no. They wont be able, willing or interested in picking up their family and relocating to Shidthole Cuntry FOR 6 MONTHS EACH YEAR, just so they can cut ribbons and open already-opened hospitals and etc., so that charles can feel like a king when he ascends to the throne in that Cuntry That Time Left Behind.
@Charm. Thank you. I was about to type a reply regarding their real world obligations. But more important would they even want to get back into that cesspool again, knowing that they will be required to diminish themselves so as to not overshadow Chuck, his Clydesdale, Baldy and Keen.
Zero chance they’ll ever be back. Their problem isn’t (entirely) with the Cambridges, it’s the invisible contract with the media. The media has already proven to be abhorrent, and the Royal courtiers have proven to be feckless in their defense AT BEST.
There’s literally no upside for Harry and Meghan to come back. Whatever obligation to “service” they feel, they’re secure in the fact that they’re doing that outside the RF.
Esmerelda, the problem is is that this is no normal family. Everything comes with strings attached. The devil is always in the details with the RF, and the Sussexes would constantly have to be constantly “watching their six.”
Enough with this racist institution. Harry and Megan should run for the hills…. They will only be used by the Monarchy and tossed out when not needed. The house always wins….
I agree with everything Kaiser has said here. I think the real problem is some are starting to realise that allowing Harry and Meghan to leave was a mistake. I believe out of the two Charles was more punitive than the Queen towards Harry and Meghan and so here we are. It’s still the best decision Harry and Meghan have made.
Truly this. However, I think that ship sailed the moment the royals ran them out of Canada. Now Harry and Meghan have gotten used to doing things their own way. Why would they ever go back to being under the thumbs of those jealous, petty, lying, racists?
I forgot to add incompetent! That is like going back to a nightmare employer.
These fan fiction writers are entertaining. M&H were not chased out of Canada, they chose to settle in California. If anything chased them out of the country it was the west coast rain and tabloid press on motorboats. In addition, there was this tiny little global health incident that caused major upheavals to traveling across borders I suppose being in lockdown with family and friends in sunny warm California versus alone in rainy, damp BC with the government refusing to cover security is a difficult choice worthy of a coin flip.
@Sunny — no they weren’t chased out of Canada. They were here on temporary visas but unable to work so they chose to relocate to Meghan’s home state. Covid was having an impact on travel and security was an issue. When Tyler Perry offered them the use of his house, which came with full security, it was an offer too good to pass up.
@Rosalee, I live very close to where the Sussexes stayed on Vancouver Island, just outside the capitol city of Victoria, and the weather is beautiful. It’s the mainland that gets tons of rain, but our climate here is rainy during a brief winter, then sunny and 70 degrees in the summer. Spring and fall are mild with occasional rain.
Both the Queen and Charles took advice that it is best to keep William happy. It now seems that they realise this mistake because William has shown very little sign of stepping up. The rumour that Kate primarily wants to be a mother was interesting, a sign that she does not want to increase her engagements.
Charles was definitely more punitive. He’s the one who demanded Diana be stripped of ‘her royal highness’ while Betty was ok with her keeping it (seeing as she was the mother of the FFK). Charles was probably even more jealous of Harry and Meghan’s popularity than anyone else as well. He does a better job of hiding his flaws behind his work ethic than Elegant Bill, but in the end, Charles is nothing but a small, petty man who is totally driven by his enormous sense of entitlement and even bigger bag of insecurities.
Why on earth would they go back to that nest of vipers? Lol, no; too little, too late.
Agreed. I can see why Harry might feel that toxic familial loyalty pull (its unavoidable, I know it all too well) but WHY ON EARTH would Meghan subject her children and herself to that toxicity??
Agreed. But as time and space became greater and further in distance, the easier it will be for Harry to see how abusive his family clearly is. It’s a wonderful position to be as the visions in your rear facing mirror become clearer and more defined.
Though, I think that Harry has realized this revelation already. Chaz would have a better chance getting CopyKeen to perform any substantive work than convincing Harry willingly returning to the Salty Island of Jealousy and Racism.
But whereas you might have not, so far, done therapy and the requisite work to manage “that toxic familial loyalty pull” Prince Harry has, indeed, done the work on himself. He’s no longer at the mercy of, and susceptible to, those people.
As he told us as far back as October 2019 in his interview with Tom Bradby: “I will always protect my family; and now I have a family to protect.”
And as the told a group of young people in South Africa during that same period in 2019:
“To me, the real testament of your strength isn’t physical, it’s what’s up here [touches his head] and what’s in here [touches his chest]. Your strength is in your spirit, which for me means honouring and protecting my wife, and being a positive role model for my son.”
So…..no. Prince Harry wont be taking his family back to live in little ol’ england.
Co-sign. No way would they consider half in half out. They have found their purpose with Archewell and will continue forward with that venture. I pray and hope they don’t allow themselves to be used for Charles’ vanity project and self-rehabilitation and appear on the balcony and especially not with the children. Not even if her Maj goes on her knees and begs pretty please.
My gut says they will go back for Jubbly celebrations, but it will all be in private and for a few official photo ops. Personally I can’t stand the public walk-bys similar to the Easter walk to church. It feels like observing animals in a zoo and I hope Meghan never subjects herself to that again. Harry can go by himself if he is so inclined to do it for duty, but keep Meghan out of that BS.
The one thing Charles could offer that would interest Harry would be the return of the military patronages. Whether a deal could be worked out there would depend, I think, on the number of strings attached by Charles. Considering that Harry walked away two years and already lost them, Charles can’t attach too many strings and have the offer be worthwhile for Harry.
Otherwise, I don’t see what the RF has to offer that Harry would want.
Even IF they accepted this half-in deal (that doesn’t exist), they would still have to deal with the Windsors. It’s a net loss for the Sussexes, so it’s not going to happen. They are winning w/o the BRF and don’t need to ride on any coattails to do so. They are creating their own events, their own organizations, doing their own version of philanthropy and making big name contacts along the way. I am sure Charles and William are jealous of all the goodwill the Sussexes are getting. And that’s exactly why H&M will NEVER come back. Freedom feels too good.
I just don’t see how they’d find the time to be half time royals. They’d have to cut back on some of their other commitments, and why would they do that?
And when they made that incredibly generous offer, the BRF had already behaved so badly their little family was on the brink of mental disaster. Since then, the Racist Royals have doubled, tripled, quadrupled down on the abuse, smearing, racism. Bullying “investigations” anyone?! Rather than laying the groundwork for any kind of a reconciliation or return even on an intermittent basis, they’ve burned bridges with abandon. Nope. H/M/A/L are not going back to that hell hole.
Right. What about the bullying investigation? This is delusional.
Yeah I don’t think H&M want to go back. Why would they want to go back to being criticized and lied about in the tabloids again? And Charles won’t live forever, then they’d be under the other brother.
That’s happening now. Already the media are putting out innuendos about how concerning it is that Harry has all these “business ventures” just like Andrew did. The Sussexes should sever ties once the queen passes, not build more. None of those Windsors are up to any good, at least not any good for Harry and his family.
Well how else is Harry supposed to support his family if he doesn’t work and have “business ventures.” Harry’s not still attached to the Royal tit like Andrew was with his so called businesses.
Exactly. And “Pornce” Andrew’s business ventures were all pretty sleazy and self-serving whereas Harry and Meghan’s are the complete opposite — global philanthropy, mental health and wellness programs for employees, women’s initiatives, Invictus, ecology, etc.
More like Charles is going to beg them to do him several favors a year bc he knows the Keens are a liability.
This! It’s not about wanting H&M back and mending bridges as much as it is saving the monarchy, or at the very least Charles’s reign.
After the Caribbean tour disaster, the writing is in the wall. They’ll start losing more and more commonwealth countries unless H&M come back.
I agree. There is no significant republican movement in the UK. A constitutional monarchy is generally accepted as a safeguard against extremism. However the monarch and those of the monarch’s family who assist her/him need to have some credibility in the role. They need to reflect something of what people see as good about the UK.
It isn’t easy to explain but it is something felt at times of national significance. Our tiny and frail Queen is the focus for much criticism and complaint but when we see her tottering into Westminster Abbey on the arm of a son she loves despite his public disgrace there is a feeling of being united in something good.
Charles can evoke that feeling too. He will be supported as King. However, he will need to show some love for his younger son and respect his choices and his work. He will need to acknowledge that Harry has been scapegoated and made to carry the failings of the royal family. Failings which include racism, snobbery and indolence.
Agreed. No way can they send Baldy to tour any other Commonweath countries with majority people of colour. Only countries he will show his face are Canada, Australia, New Zealand…maybe Singapore, Brunei and Cyprus.
AnotherLily, it makes me incredibly sad that seeing the queen honor a rapist and pay for him to evade accountability in court is considered “something good” by anyone.
That’s just really, incredibly sad to me, and I wouldn’t even know where to start explaining why.
Would commonwealth countries give up leaving anyway? It sounds like they are way past done with the whole British Empire deal.
This! Charles will be an elderly monarch and his heir has his own agenda and a low energy work ethic. The royals leak and use the press to put out feelers, so this is his way of seeing if in future, he can get the Sussexes, specifically Harry, to give him some of their glow. This is to benefit Charles and Charles only, to appease the rabid press. He doesn’t care about the Sussexes. Let him wait a few more years when they’re even further away from that institution and more established in their own lives. He’ll be lucky if they even show up for a handshake.
So they won’t let them pay for their own security, but now want them to be
part time royals? Nothing worse than a man (PC) who thinks he’s the master of the universe totally losing control over someone.
If this is true, this can only be for 2 reasons: 1. so the RR & BRF have more access to them in order to further abuse Meghan & the kids & 2. to capitalize on the popularity of H&M.
All I have to say is: LOL Charles wishes!
The wording of this article feels off to me and I wonder if it’s the timing of seeing the Easter Sunday Royal parade with all the other young royals welcome, including Peter Phillips who has traded on his name for commercial opportunities for a while (no shade on him for hustling).
It wasn’t mentioned at all, but it just struck me as no one causes a family break so bad because of half-in, half out”- but racism, yes. Gaslighting and verbal abuse? Yes. Concerns about the sources of money and the Royal Foundation? Yes.
Charles should push that bunch out more, plenty of willing hands there. He doesn’t need Harry and Meghan. After all, like the article said, royals just “open hospitals”.
Look at the facts everyone 💯. California came to the UK and noone knew. Apparently not even Charles 😂 who got a fifteen minutes chat. Collar his wife got seven minutes since she came in halfway. So communication is less with Charles. William gets nothing and gets called out for being out the country so he has to get back in time for Easter to make an appearance since he once again has egg on his face this time. Designers are falling over themselves for Meg to appear in there designs. While Kate has her regulars copy what Meg has been wearing. While the royal family has to dine and mingle and do favors for people Charles scandal to keep the royals financial situation going. Look how putting in the work and getting the right people around you will make the Invictus games look and be professional. You’ll see Kate putting a coat on someone and will and Kate be in mini cars with kids plus for earthsot will navigating in a hybrid. This is the press wishing to have access and noone else. Look at all the articles since Harry and Meg. They getting money that can only come from California and not what they have in the UK. Even the Cambridge kids can’t keep the papers going longer than two days. But that’s just right now it’ll change in the future and I say it’ll be Charlotte that will keep the rota making money not George. Anyway, calm down people. The press, Charles and will got what they wanted and they see it was the worst decision to listen to baldy. California is never coming back, so that’s why the rota is counting down till George and Charlotte comes of age
Nope never happen. The only half in/half out I could ever see H&M ever entertaining would be if Charles gave back some of their patronages and (especially for Harry) his military commissions.
But if they would be expected to deal with the royal rota, Harry would refuse any deal. And there’s no way Charles would stand up to the RR who would throw a snit fit it they couldn’t follow H&M’s every move.
The Sussex’s will never WORK for The Firm EVER again. Let’s be clear on that first.
But MAYBE, if they act right and give Harry and his family the level of security he is asking for, they will come to visit more often and do the occasional family outing. Harry has made it clear he wants to mend bridges with his FAMILY, not The Firm.
If Charles is willing to just be Dad/Grandpa, then I think the Sussex’s would be OK with that.
Personally, if Charles is serious about it. He needs to swallow HIS pride and come to visit Harry and Meghan in Montecito on THEIR terms. Bear witness to the wonderful new life they have created for themselves and publicly acknowledge that they’ve built something wonderful and worthy of respect and admiration.
THEN we can talk about the future.
The Sussexes are in a good position to represent the RF in America in a limited way.
Theres no need for RF representation in america.
JFC!
@Charm – there isn’t, but the BRF doesn’t know that, lol. Remember how W&K are supposedly going to conquer America this year 🤣
Snuffles, 100% agree
Why is Charles so scared of William!? I dont think that its because he is FFK because the Queen was never scared of the next heir. William has something horrible on his Father,it must be it.
There was a lot of pushback against Charles after Diana and he’s probably still conscious of the bad press towards Camilla that William could incite. When he is king and her queen consort, I wonder if he’ll be more willing to put the FFK in his place because the press won’t be as big a deal to whether or not he gets the regency he’s after.
Probably true and major cause for concern if Charles is ever in the position where William has to be his regent.
The Duchy of Cornwall is the real bank for the BRF nowadays, it bailed out Andrew and bought Camilla her title. William will legally have that. For himself only, if he chooses.
That’s why they’re trying to keep him sweet, I guess.
Its the SUCCESSION. Nobody wants to get blamed for the end of the monarchy. Each monarch wants to safely hand over the baton to the next one when the time comes. So both TQ and Charles must keep William happy.
Screw keeping William happy. There are dozens of people in the line of succession that it will easily fall to should tragedy occur.
When the present bunch of dumpy mediocrities was brought in, they skipped over about 50 people in the line of succession. Was to avoid a bunch of Stuart Catholics or summat. Usually in a hereditary monarchy you have to take whatever’s next in the line of succession no matter how useless and unpleasant they may be, but if there’s the will to skip somebody really unfortunate, there are ways.
LOL at the narrative that Harry and Meghan want to be working Royals. They made a life for themselves. They would have to give up so much to return. Mostly the freedom to do, say whatever they want however they want.
It’s hilarious to suggest this is what THEY want, not the royal family. The only reason I think they’d even “want” it would be so they can stay involved in and stay patrons of the charities and causes they really cared about and were forced to give up.
But that’s it. What other perk is there? That’s like leaving a shit workplace full of toxic colleagues, setting up your own successful startup and running your business well… but then opting to also go back into a contract role in the workplace you hated. Whyyyy
Thats an irrational argument. Why wd they wish to be patrons of organizations that are too cowered by the royal machine to determine who they want as their patron?
Someone on a previous thread said this is like a breakup with a narcissistic ex. It totally is! You say you are leaving, they say you will be nothing without them. You leave and find happiness in your freedom, they then tell you that they ‘might just allow you to come back’ to them. You are like, yea, nope!
I wonder if these people are delusional enough to think H&M are waiting to be allowed back in or of they’re just desperately grasping at straws. Whatever it is, it’s really funny and I can’t wait for them to be disappointed.
Hilariously, it’s probably the delusion
The Queen, who has several cousins who are part-time royals, is the one who thinks that won’t work? I think PC wanted them all along under his thumb as full-time royals and thought if he pulled security they would come crawling back. He over-played his hand and lost. Time to cede the game, PC.
This exactly! The time to do the half in half out BS was before Harry got a taste of what true financial and emotional freedom felt like. He was talking about how Archie wants to be an astronaut, and in this beautiful life his kids can be anything. No way he would rob them of that now. At this point knows what he has been missing. The Windsors blowing up the offer so badly was the best thing that could have happened to this little CA family. The “working” royals can make do with the messy relatives left behind.
Even if there was a bit of residual Stockholm Syndrome for Harry, he’s over it now.
@equality
Thats it in a nutshell! So yeah……time to cede the game, British Royal Firm.
And does Charles think the Sussexes are going to risk being at William’s mercy in any way if something happens to him? Forget how it’s a good bet William’s shaky business dealings will only get worse after he’s king. Why would the Sussexes want that stain?
I don’t think this will happen BUT I do think Charles is astute enough to see he – the firm- needs H&M.
I can’t see how H&M would return, after all that has happened. Going back would literally (and figuratively) be going backwards.
Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!! Omg, I love this so much:
“It’s not as if being a working member of the royal family involves anything politically sensitive or controversial, because really, when they’re full-time royals, they open hospitals. They, you know, give their names to charities. So that is possible that, that they could do that for half the year and, you know, do their other stuff in America.”
So, basically, the RF are useless, they add no value and it would be super easy for H&M to take time off from their “other stuff” to pop over and cut the ribbon on a supermarket opening. What an honor!
And yet, despite this statement of the RF’s essential uselessness, there’s still the implication that being a (working) royal is the height of aspiration. Sheesh. Some people have really been brainwashed.
Well, reading this particular piece, I don’t really see any implication that being a working royal is the height of aspiration. This guy is outright saying that royal “work” is so paltry and performative that H&M could just fly over once in a while, do a couple of chores and then fly home. It’s really a slam at the RF.
That’s the take I’m getting from the fact that a good part of the article is also phrased around Charles doing them a favor by allowing them to return part time. “Charles will be open…which is what they wanted from the start.” “…Charles may well allow this.” “The Prince of Wales may be ‘likely’ to extend the olive branch toward his son…”
The RF made their position crystal clear two years ago. Half in/out was not on the table. H&M (but especially Harry) could come crawling back, but only if he capitulated completely (and they did everything to try and make that happen). Instead, they’re becoming hugely successful and effective on their own. So now Charles presumably may graciously allow them to have a part-time role? What advantage is there – for them – to come back and open hospitals, etc? None.
Also “their other stuff” is actually useful and meaningful and making clear differences in the world (like pairing with world central kitchen, and obvs invictus). I can’t imagine either of them would find it fulfilling to go back to opening hospitals and whatever the other shallow, surface level events they would be expected to do. m & H have proven that they can be modern and successful why would they take this huge step back?
They make it seem as if Chuck would be doing a favor for Harry and Meghan. Poor Chuck. He probably still hasn’t recovered from the publicity surrounding the Invictus Games. Sorry, Chuck, you should have pushed Mummy to accept the offer the first time.
Lol have the BRF only just realised that by rejecting H&M’s half in half out offer they’ve given up all control they might have had? Whoever turned that down made a huge mistake.
Too late now, the Sussexes are thriving and free in the sunshine! Why would they ever want to come back?
They’re not going to be part time royals at this point they have a child that will be in pre-k in another year and then starting real school. That leaves them at best a few months in the summer and a few weeks at Xmas to spend in England.
So I remember around the time of Sussexit, Peter Hunt tweeted that he wouldn’t be surprised to see a change in a year or two, and that what was unacceptable in January 2020 might be acceptable to a 95 year old monarch with an effective regency in Prince Charles. (meaning that by April 2021, he wouldn’t be surprised if there was an effort to pull H&M back in.)
It’s hard because we have heard that the Queen and Charles were okay-ish with the half-in idea, but William was the one opposed. And then some other sources have pushed that the Queen is the one who was all “no, you’re either devoted to service or you’re not.” I don’t think we’ve heard too much about where Charles landed on that specific idea, which doesn’t tell me that he was okay with the part-time royal idea, but it does tell me that he is trying to figure out which way the wind blows even now and whether he “should” be seen as supporting the part-time idea, and I think we’re seeing that now.
My guess is that Charles was also opposed to the part-time idea both as a matter of controlling H&M and as a matter of keeping them in the fold so he wasn’t stuck with William and Kate – meaning that he thought they would flop on their own and come back.
I think we’re now seeing kind of the opposite of that – obviously they haven’t flopped on their own – so now Charles wants that star power for his own uses, which is stupid because HE HAD THEIR STAR POWER.
The way the family really messed up this whole situation with the Sussexes will be studied for years IMO.
Really, there should be a Harvard case study on “How to Screw Up Your Monarchy.”
My tin foil tiara is saying that the Caribbean Disaster Tour was much more of a disaster than we thought. That William made his power grab by booting out H&M and thinking he could go it alone, even to the point where he thought he could leapfrog onto the throne. But W&K have shown themselves to be incapable over the past 2 years and the Caribbean tour sealed it. So the power is swinging back to Charles with an assist by TQ. H&M are necessary to Charles, but Charles is not necessary to H&M – it will be fascinating to watch how this dance unfolds.
lol. I would love to see video of William and Kate’s jeep ride in their KKK white outfits with William’s voice over says “Very much not a racist family”. Oh boy. My day would be full of laughter.
Eurydice, yep. One also suspects no one over there realized just how badly W&K would crash and burn.
What happened to you are either all in or out? I think this is tabloid wishful thinking. They want their money makers back on Uk turf making regular appearances. Meghan having limited appearances in 2020 & 2021 especially was probably bad for business. So many photographers ran to The Hague taking beautiful photographs of Meghan in particular & they are eating good with the new content. I read that Meghan’s intro to Harry has got 5 million views on tik tok. Whereas the other royals don’t (authentically) generate that interest.
I saw that Richard fit William say that the monarchy’s image amongst youth isn’t great after Oprah & with Elizabeth getting the boot in certain Caribbean countries , the royal press are probably worried it’s going to be much smaller & local. No more glam pics from foreign tours for them.
I read that Charles was really against Sophie & Edward working previously so I imagine he was the one behind saying no to being part time. I think he’s the one who’s made the big decisions around Harry eg around security- to teach Harry a tough lesson & scare him into his senses. So I think that’s why Harry was more angry at him then Elizabeth.
The same jealousy etc issues that drove them out is still there. It’s probably worse since they haven’t flopped outside the firm. So I doubt the royals want Harry & definitely not Meghan back. And with all the nastiness around& after the Oprah iinterview & setting up life in montecito with no leaks- can’t see why H&M would want to be back part time.
Richard Fit William!
The entire ecosystem of the RF, firm, and RR is a chaotic mess of conflicting motivations of the not-so-bright. They don’t have the intelligence or discipline required to navigate bringing H&M back in. The press wants them back but isn’t capable of laying off their hate for profit model for more than 5 minutes. Charles is too wishy-washy and self-serving to make the kind of moves required to protect H&M from his own staff, much less the jealous, vindictive, and colossally stupid Kensington\Middleton branch. He could threaten to green-light the RR’s exposing W&K’s serious marital issues to try to bring them to heel, but that only works if KP and the Middletons are capable of controlling themselves, which they aren’t.
On a side note, it would be absolutely hysterical if C&C went to Montecito for a visit and they all showed up at Disney Land. I know it won’t happen, but the melt-down on salt island would be something to behold.
Why in the world will they go back? There is nothing for them there, the BRF can do nothing for them not abuse them. They are free… it’s ridiculous to think they will sacrifice all they have built so far to go back to those snakes.
It’s as if Chucky issued a statement saying he might consider allowing Angelina Jolie to be his girlfriend.
Delusional much?
Yes!!!! 💯 yes!
H and M will never be working royals again (I’m laughing at even the thought that they’d give up their fabulous new life for that mess), but it’d be nice for the family to heal and to see them show up at important events (like Anne’s kids do) without a dark cloud hanging over everyone.
I can’t see that happening as it would be offering up their children as targets. Then there’s the security issue. I imagine there have been many creditable threats that we don’t know about and one true fact that cannot be denied is the RF can never ever be trusted.
Chuck could fix the security issue with one phone call. Just like the Queen did for Andrew.
And the BM would continue to trash their kids. Too much of a risk to take.
I honestly doubt CH are talking to USWeekly. But I do think some in the palace are realising that driving H&M away wasn’t the best idea and a lot more realising that H&M are not flopping like they predicted/wanted.
I think 2 years ago, H&M would be open to coming back but now, too much has been said and done and they’re happy doing what they are. I don’t think it’s out of the question for them to come back for regular visits (Meghan included) once security is sorted and do public engagements (sorta like a tour) I think working *for* the firm is a chapter that has closed.
I still think they only suggested half in/out cause they knew if it was seen as something they’d want, the establishment would say no. they did and now no one can say H&M didn’t try. At this point it’d be a step down to go back in any capacity. They seem too busy anyway.
Ahahahahhahahha, eat those salty sandwiches brf. Why would they come back? Whew racism is a hella delusional drug.
I believe it’s the British press putting pressure on that dysfunctional family. Their not making money. I doubt if they send the Donothing’s to America. These people need money and access to the Sussex. You don’t think Harry approach the family with his ideals? Of course he did and was rejected. Harry’s his wive and children job in Cesspool England is to make the Donothing’s look good. People have never liked the Cambridge’s. But when Meghan came along she was to independent, confident with excellent speeching skills and work ethnics. She gave Harry confidence and he cleaned his ass up from drugs , smoking and drinking! The interview with those children summed it up for me. All this balcony and 1/2 in is bull💩 from the British press. Invictus makes William and Kate look like assholes. People are comparing the 2. And the Cambridge’s are pissed. The Cambridge should have been responsible for Europe and the Sussex the CW. Being round melanated people does not work for WK. They can push their colonialism amongst their own the 12 elite families. Yet these people didn’t see that. They have insulted America and it’s people. For the queen to parade Andrew in church is an insult to America and anyone who’s been trafficked. If the queen wants the Sussex at that boring jubilee it’s for American viewers. They are in survival mode. They need us to support their bogus charities; It’s too late, their to ignorant. They continue to attack the Sussex. I saw a headline Kate getting back at William. Their stupidity is unbelievable. Let that ship sink; take it out of it’s misery!
Is this a bit of Charles throwing Mum under the bus?
Yep, if the Queen’s smart and concerned about her legacy she better make it obvious now that it was not her idea to reject the half in half out offer because CLEARLY Charles is going to blame this whole mess on her once she passes away.
Also we don’t have to worry about what Harry and Meghan will do they tell us. Harry said in the James Corden interview that he never left his family he stepped back from the royal role but will always live a life of service. He will visit the family members he likes privately and is no longer under any obligation to be on parade for the media. Its the media who want them on that balcony Charles and William do not.
The royal family makes things up on the fly so if later down the road Charles tries to sweeten the plot and offer a half in half out set up that’s to their liking then who knows? But for now nah
I could see Harry wanting to reconcile his personal relationship with his Dad and Camila, but I don’t think he wants to rejoin The Royal Family at all (and Harry very clearly distinguishes between the family and The Family). But, who knows down the road
Super hilarious. And yeah it really shows that Charles who was always smarter than people gave him credit for realizes he fumbled the bag. I think he realized it after the New York trip and after the Daily Mail wins that Harry and Meghan were not going to just go off somewhere and die broke and beg for scraps. I still say it was William that was the one they need to go to Africa (cause he’s a racist POS) and thought he ban them from the country so he and Mumbles McGee could rule over their subjects.
Harry isn’t going to allow this though. Why go back to being briefed against and having your movements outed. Why allow your children to be used as scapegoats when William messes up or George does something awful.
Have y’all see how great sister Meghan has been looking? She doesn’t have to shrink herself beneath mumbles.
As long as there are Middletons around, lying to the press, I don’t think she will go anywhere near the “palace.”
Not just the Middletons, Camilla as well. She’s been underrated as a viscous enemy of Harry and Meghan.
The bottom line is financial independence. Can you imagine Meghan having to beg for grocery money from William? He would have used his access to the Duchy money as a way to control them and keep them in their place. No going back!! Please.
Meghan would never do that. She and Harry would leave first. Meghan would get a job at McDonalds before she did that. She knows how to work: no one ever will hold money over her head. William thinking he could control her that way is what’s ridiculous. He can’t imagine life outside the Palace walls because he’s never lived it. That’s a big no sweat for both Harry and Meghan. So William’s leverage means nothing.
Exactly, that’s why I said it and why they would never agree to go back. She knows how to work, so true.
I don’t know about this, does Charles realize that if he does “allow” the Sussex’s to work as PT working royals he will completely piss off the core monarchists and the British tabloids, demographics that he’ll need during his reign? The BRF have allowed the tabloids to whip up such a hatred of the Sussex’s, that bringing them back into the royal fold will completely backfire on the royals. Robert Jobson thinks that the people will accept the queens judgment and word on all things but the people absolutely will not accept Charles’ judgment and word on anything.
“Allow”? ALLOW???
I know there’s supposedly been talk of having the Sussexes on the balcony for the Jubbly. Of course, this was floated by Egan, so all the antis were crying fowl, and saying the Sussexes will be booed. The other nonsense they’re spouting is that if that’s the case, then Andrew should be allowed, too. Why these crazy people are equating any “awful” thing the Sussexes did with Mr. Pedo, I’m not sure.
Sounds to me like it’s time for Charles and William to sink or swim. When people show you who they are, believe them.
Thoughts: Could it be true that Charles realizes what he’s lost due to Sussexit? Sure. However, during the Oprah interview, his son Harry mentioned H&M’s successful Australian tour as the turning point in their relationship with the RF. Specifically that it revived dormant feelings of jealousy, which was a barely veiled reference to Charles. And after that, life in the RF got incredibly hairy for Meghan. Ironically, Charles enjoyed a huge popularity boost when he walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding. If this article isn’t some RR’s fever dream, then perhaps Charles has been forced to realize his future doesn’t look as bright without H&M. I absolutely don’t see H&M accepting a half-in deal anymore, and actually, because H&M trigger Charles’s jealousy, I don’t believe he would be all that happy to have them back either.
I would love to see them back. I totally understand it if they won’t, but Harry and Meghan are really good at being effective royals and I really liked the way they did things and would love to see more of them in that role.
That institution will never change. They will still treat Meghan with contempt while exploiting her labor and the attention she brings. I hope she never does a damn thing for them. What Harry does is up to him but maybe he can support one or two charities, or show up for an event here or there if it works with his schedule. However, he has a lot going on that he has established in the past few years. Meghan said her only regrets is trusting them so she’s seen the ugly underbelly. Interesting this is now an issue after a disastrous colonial cosplay tour and the amount of worldwide attention and goodwill for Invictus. Meanwhile, they couldn’t even lay a wreath for Harry that was made by a UK. Military organization., and made sure the world knew they deliberately chose to spite him. Whatever.
The institution probably will implode before it would change. Still, Harry and Meghan were absolute naturals at it, the quick and sincere connecting with people. It was amazing to see them at work in that capacity.
Why does everyone assume half in half out means 6 months of work in England and for the crown and 6 months off doing your own thing? Is it not possible to be engaged in work for the crown while also working on your own projects? Today a meeting with Netflix, tomorrow a stop at XYZ town and patronages? Isn’t that what Will does anyway when doing Earthshot and then regular bread and butter events? Earthshot is basically his “own thing” unrelated to the goals of the monarchy.
Because no one wants to be flying back and forth across the ocean every other week. Plus what happens when the kids get older? They will not only have school but friends and other commitments. The part time ship sailed. And really, it would only have worked if the Sussexes still lived in the UK. Even then, I don’t think the country is big enough for all the egos involved. Anne and Edward seemed to be the only ones content to stay in their lane and keep their heads down.
As “coming back” to work part-time for the Firm would be subjecting their children to further racist abuse, I seriously doubt the Sussexes will consider this for a moment.
It would be insanity to go back to that life. And within 10 years, W is King and they have to deal with his enraged personality on the daily, no thanks!! Stay far away from that family H&M!0
I don’t think any of this is true and this is just someone doing some serious wishful thinking. They have no reason to come back in as they’re perfectly happy to be out. Why give the family the opportunity to have ANY say in their lives? Nope.
“Allow” then back?? Biotech please, you need THEM not the other way around. You need HM to save your ugly face from recent disasters, not the other way around. You made your OWN bed of nails, now lie in it.
Personally I would love H&M to come back as part-time royals BUT (and it’s a huge BUT) only their terms. They are a huge asset to this country and I for one find it hard to forgive the way they’ve been treated by the rest of the royals. If just one of them had come out and publicly supported Meghan when she was (and still is) getting hammered by the media then maybe I would let it go. She was treated appallingly by the media and it was awful to watch – so goodness knows what it was like to have been her during that time. However, my main concern for them re-joining the royals would be the children. I think Charles and the Queen would welcome the kids with open arms. However, Kate, William and the Middletons are a different story all together. There is no way in a million month of Sundays would I trust any of them with Archie and Lili, and I’m pretty sure Harry and Meghan would feel the same. Just the thought of the awful names that toxic nest of vipers would call those innocents is enough to make me weep. Sadly, in short if I were Harry and Meghan I would say “Thanks, but, no thanks”.
NENER. GO. BACK!
I don’t think Harry and Meghan would want to subject every business and philanthropic decision that they make to interference from the courtiers if they were half-in and half-out. This train of part-time royaling has long left the station. It’s an absurd idea, really. Besides, Harry has always mentioned supporting The Queen, his grandmother, not specifically the monarchy. I think it’s because he was already working for his grandmother, and wouldn’t want to abandon that. She did count on Harry to do really effective work. Harry and Meghan have created their own entity and they now have huge responsibilities to their staff and their charities, not to mention raising their children in a healthy and free environment. They certainly would not let that bunch of idiots living in a bubble and seem to have no idea of the real world outside the monarchy touch any part of their lives or their children’s.
They are never going back.
Harry is not willing for the British press to use his wife as a punching bag. And they want their kids to have a normal childhood and are committed to keeping them out of the spotlight.
These two have built a multimillion dollar brand and are using it to further good works in lots of places. To go back to a life of cutting ribbons and smiling for the cameras without doing anything truly meaningful to advance the causes they are committed to-uh, nope.
“Living well is the best revenge” the saying goes. Well, H&M are doing VERY well. and the rest of that bunch of vapid, gormless tw*ts thinking that they would willingly subject themselves to racist abuse and tabloid gossip is simply further evidence of how out of touch they are.
The only reason they’ll go back will be for private visits with trustworthy members of the family. That would be Eugenie and Jack, possibly Beatrice and Edo, a few of their former patronages, and TQ as long as she’s around. I’m sure they’ll go for TQ’s funeral when she passes but stay under the radar as much as possible. I’d be surprised if they turned up for the Jubbly, I’m sure they discussed their reasons with TQ. Other than that, it would be like asking to be sent back to jail if Charles capitulated to the half-in/half-out plan. Meghan and Harry would NEVER go back into that slime-pit of a family and firm, especially now that they’re parents.
And why pray tell would Harry and Meghan do this? They don’t need the Windsors, but it’s 💯 perfectly obvious that it’s the winsome that need Harry and Meghan. Just look at the coverage them showing up at the games is bringing in and Meghan was only there for a weekend.
Yup , good luck with your struggle slim down Chucky
I hope they tell him to shove it and keep doing good and servicing the world based in the US.
Charles went further that this theory after his father died. The performance from the two individuals were of such that it could not be ignored. They were informed that the Sussexes and especially Harry’s contribution was much more val6 to the monarchy and the Cambridges.
Charles further expressed the hope that both Harry and Meghan will return in some capacity to be an active part of the RF under his reign.
He acknowledged that it would not become an easy reality, (not sure if it was a tacit acceptance of his part in the ill advised summit that impelled the Sussexes to move).
This was followed by a staff reduction since Bill complained about being overworked.
This was due to continued leaks and overspending. Some of the staff were moved to the Royal Foundation with the communications department gutted.
Bill’s response was to start leaking on his father, who suggested at the time that there should always include staff member signature on any statement to the media. There should be no euphemisms like courtiers, royal sources etc.
I really like that this article refers to Meghan as an author instead of a former actress.
The tides are changing. My guess is Charles and maybe even TQ are tired of the Cambridges games. They’re ok’ing positive Sussex coverage/critical Cambridge coverage as a way to put William in his place because the Sussex’s success to the Cambridge’s fails are getting real worldwide attention.
Even if Charles somehow makes everything puppies and roses…under no circumstances should they consider this in my opinion (and just my opinion).
After Charles is William. If there is a throne to be had he will be sitting on it and he will not be amiable to anything Sussex because of racist insecure jealous reasons. So they’d just be doing this all over again (but with a more secure landing pad).
Just my 2 cents which, given inflation, are worth even less!
Why on earth would H&M want that? They’re doing just fine on their own.
h&m have definitely moved on – everybody on that salty island needs to get that already…
it is sweet, tho, to see the carnival start to tacitly admit how badly the windsors screwed themselves by letting the sussexes go – instead of just saying so, the experts are trying to pin it all on the queen, “but charles will *allow* them”, lol. that ship has sailed, fam.
Harry and Meghan are doing great things now — IF they were to return to royal duties, who knows if they could make the same impact in the world. I mean, there is nothing wrong with opening a shopping center, but the Sussexes seemed more focused on doing things of substance, things that make a real difference. I think royal duties would shackle them.
Edited to add: if anyone thinks William and Charles will “allow” Harry and Meghan to do any work that is important, I would say you haven’t been paying attention. William won’t even let Kate do anything important (he is taking on those duties himself) and will relegate Kate to frivolous stuff. Can you imagine how he would treat Meghan?
Meghan and Harry showed salty isle that sink or swim wasn’t even an option.
They’re sailing the damn yacht.
It’s The Duke of Sussex, 37, and The New York Times Best Seller of The Bench author for you, hun get it right.
I hate how they refuse to use her titles when writing about her, swear they do that on purpose. H&M will not return to part time royal. My girl Meghan doesn’t seem like one to regret her decisions, and as much as Harry care for the Queen, he loves his wife and kids more. They are bigger than that Monarchy.
This is a man, with a subtle move, could have blistered that BBC reporter who called his own grandson a “chimpanzee”, but noooooo! He still believed in the “never complain, never explain” crap when this was RACISM against his own flesh and blood. Also, when he was doing damage control when Barbados became a republic, he could’ve taken his tampon-loving ass on a plane to visit his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. Now he cares about his son and his family just to “save the monarchy”? I know Harry loves his paternal side of the family, but they only love him to save their bacon. And I don’t believe Tampon Man and Whorse saw them at all when H&M saw Lilibet Sr. It’s all PR at its worst.
The royals had a once in a lifetime opportunity to modernize the institution and extend its popularity with H&M. Instead they ran them off, bullied and tormented them. Once the queen dies, it’s really hard to see how the whole thing doesn’t crumble in our lifetimes. Charles has never been popular and Will & Kate are too busy doing colonial cosplay. I wouldn’t even be surprised if we were in for some anti-monarchy protests in the next decade or so!
No absolutely not. That would be a slap in the face of everything and everyone harry and Meghan worked towards. That monarchy ship is going under, and Harry and Meghan know that. it’s too bad the other Will stole headlines after that dreadful tour and now harry and Meghan with the invictus. These are lucky distraction for William and kate when really what happened should have been a time to resonate. Even now we saw how Everytime harry and Meghan were out promoting the games Kate and her family used it as an opportunity to one up them, and show off her latest taxpayer spends.
That type of person doesn’t learn their lesson unless it’s the hardest way. No stay far far away from the royal family they are bad omen.