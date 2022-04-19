The Cambridges ‘are on increasingly shaky ground’ on the global stage

I got tagged on this story on Twitter and I was truly laughing my ass off. Australian columnist Daniela Elser wrote a piece for an Aussie outlet about the comparison between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Easter church walk versus the Sussex show at the Hague over the weekend. Elser is definitely more of a Cambridge-stan, a Keen defender, if you will. Perhaps we should read this as the normally Cambridge-sympathetic media starting to get seriously worried about the Cambridges and how dull they are, and how incapable they are of competing with Prince Harry and Meghan on the global stage. The piece is called “Hidden disaster for royals in stunning picture of Meghan Markle,” and you should definitely read these excerpts in the key of “breathless, blind panic.”
The Cambridges’ church walk: “If ever there was an image of sublime royal perfection, this was it. Sunshine! Happy families! Photogenic kidlets! It’s the sort of photograph that should have picture editors the length and breadth of Fleet Street excitedly barking into phones to yell about front pages and the sort of photograph that should have the Queen’s most senior courtiers breathing a long sigh of relief into their afternoon Horlicks. The reality? There was only one royal show anyone was interested in this weekend and it was taking place only a ferry ride away in the Netherlands, starring none other than our aforementioned small screen star, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Alarm bells: “If there is any sort of alarm bell inside Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, maybe some sort of handpainted porcelain number they nicked from their Hanoverian relatives and which is usually reserved for summoning a footman, then today is the day to start ringing it with urgency. Because what we have just witnessed is the shape of things to come and the news for the house of Windsor is all bad.
The Sussexes on the global stage: “What has just played out in The Hague this weekend has been our first real taste of what life post-Megxit is really going to look like and the picture is a dire one for the Queen, staunch monarchists and the Kensington Palace communications staff. Thanks to these clashing events, the Easter Sunday service and the Invictus Games, for the very first time we have truly seen the couples against one another by circumstance – and William and Kate have been totally and utterly blown out of the water by the made-for-TV Sussex show.”
Worst fears: “What we have just seen are the palace’s worst fears about Harry and Meghan come to fruition in high-definition close-up: That the Sussexes would completely and utterly monopolise the world’s attention and interest and nothing short of Kate rocking up to St George’s Chapel in an on-trend see-through dress baring One’s Knickers could come close to toppling the Sussexes’ dominance.
The currency of the monarchy: “Let’s get one thing straight here: We are not talking about some cheap popularity contest that the pinstriped palace staff can stiffly dismiss as beneath them. Public attention is the commodity which powers the monarchy. Buckingham Palace needs Brits and those of us scattered about the Commonwealth to pay attention to what the HRHs are up to so as to maintain support for the institution. To ensure survival, the palace has to be seen as relevant and a force for good in contemporary society, a message they can only get out there if we, the public, are paying attention. Because if a climate change project is announced in the woods and no one is watching, does it really make a sound?
Shaky ground: “William and Kate are on increasingly shaky ground here and I’m not sure they entirely know how to play this game. Right now, the Windsors look like they are at sea about how to compete in this new royal arms race. What seems increasingly clear is that the Cambridges’ program of (genuinely interesting and innovative) good works cannot compete when Harry and Meghan put on the razzle dazzle and dial it all up to 11. Two innately charismatic people, freed of any palace strictures and with the budgetary oomph of Netflix behind them, are always going to prove far more compulsively watchable than two well-meaning, hardworking sorts competently getting on with things.
LMAO. This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever read. It reminds me of the panic from the Kate-stans the very second Harry and Meghan’s engagement was announced. It’s been like this from the very start and don’t let anyone tell you different. But now, with travel completely opened up and the Sussexes’ two years of brand-building coming to fruition, the Cambridges are going to be in for some very hard times. Think also of the timing of the Invictus Games coming a month after the Cambridges’ Flop Tour as well – that was William and Kate on the global stage, doing colonialist cosplay and earning scorn from the international media. Crash-cut to Invictus, with Meghan and Harry showing off their empathy, heart, service, warmth and intelligence. God, I could eat this with a spoon.
‘two well-meaning, hardworking sorts competently getting on with things’
WHAT! W&K are well-meaning? In their constant display of lack of curiosity, contempt for the masses, judgment of those who dare ask questions, and incandescence? Hardworking, when they consistently have bare-bones numbers on the CC, and no personal projects outside the CC? Competent!!!! What on earth are they competent at? Oh I forgot, they’re competent at playing to their tory base and representing white supremacy.
If this is what their ‘fans’ in the commonwealth are saying, I hope it’s a sign that the mask is slipping and that the complicit BM aren’t playing ball anymore.
I snorted at that last sentence. Fan fiction.
I think I’ve said this before, but I genuinely think they operate under the assumption that if they say it enough times, it becomes true.
Yes. That sentence made me sit up and say “Who? Where? When?”
All the lols to well-meaning and hard working. Anyone paying attention can see they are neither. You know who is hardworking though? Harry and Meghan. Along with charismatic, dynamic, authentic, and compassionate. Their genuine warmth even more than their glamour is what people respond to.
Of course TOB and his ever keen wife cannot compete. Funny thing though is that Harry and Meghan are playing a whole different game and not trying to compete with those people.
This take is so so funny!
It goes back to a comment by a courtier a few years ago. I paraphrase but he said the problem with the Sussexes is that they just don’t want to ‘be’ but they want to do. Well we know that the other couple has never ‘done’ as their lazy asses misguidedly thought that ‘being’ was enough. Sadly for them they can’t have 21st century attention by just being!
And Harry/Megan did it all without Archie and Lili…..can you imagine how CRAZY it will be when that Fab 4 version shows up….EPIC!!!
These two constipated, colonists who bore each other rigid and offend with their entitled presumption at home and abroad well meaning and hardworking??
Comparing an international event that celebrates the service and sacrifice of wounded veterans with a gaggle of royals playing dress-up on a quick stroll to church is just inane.
@Nicki: I believe that William is often lied to by his staff. I’m sure he asked and was told his stroll to church with George and Charotte would overshadow the Invictus Games because he is just that important. William doesn’t live if reality. He lives in a bubble that worships and adores him.
I can’t add much else to the great points you have all made, except that I believe Harry and Meghan’s detractors were waiting for them to fail; punished for running out on the royal family. But there they are, thriving and shining. Ooooh, that would sting. The comments on the DM were absolutely vile. How long has it been now? They just cannot accept that Harry adores his wife and she him, and it’s there for everyone to see. William would have been fulminating at the welcome and coverage Harry and Meghan got this past weekend. 😂
Wandering Wilbur and the Stalking Mumbling Mattress have overused and overexposed their Cambinos so much that ‘cute kidlet’ fatigue has set in. That family’s foundations were built on sycophantic quicksand and DE and her fellow bigots desperately need pictures and stories on H&M, Archie and Lilibet Diana to pay the rent. I’m loving it!
I just assumed that sentence was referring to Charles and Anne!
Because “ hardworking sorts competently getting on with things” is not how W&K are describing themselves. So just imagine how much worse it will be for them! “Bumbling through the bare minimum of things, incandescent with rage” can’t possibly compete!
This is why the royal family is doomed. The “two well-meaning, hardworking sorts competently getting on with things” were in The Hague. You idiots are reaping what you sowed. Here is your prize for propping up lazy, uninterested, and completely incurious.
This! Their accepting mediocrity as the norm just doesn’t cut it in the real world. The Royal Family had a chance with the half in and half out deal but were too stupid and jealous to accept reality. H & M are the stars of the family and the rest are pitiful wannabes at best.
“Hardworking”. Hahahaha. The Queen and Princess Anne are the only ones I’d say are hardworking. Loving the media jealousy over the Sussex effect though.
@ Chrissy, that’s what is so comical about this entire diatribe that this boot licker is trying to pass as truth regards to The Other Brother and Skelator. Harry and Meghan already had the star power while they were with the BRF, nothing has changed!! W&K were too blind with jealously and rage while H&M were still members of the BRF, so why would they stop being seen as charismatic and a powerful couple now?
While neither one of them carries any character as portrayed by this hack, but his insistence that Brits band together and support these two vile creatures is unfathomable. W&K made their bed so they should own up to their asinine antics and suck it up!!
But I take my hat off to you Kaiser as your instructions to read this comical fan fiction with “breathless and blind panic” was impossible. Who could do that while we are all laughing too hard???
Yep, exactly this.
If they hadn’t run the Sussexes off, they would been there as part of the team and seeing them going about their duties would have been normalized. They would have been popular, but everyone would have been used to seeing them. As it is, they only make public appearances for special reasons and as the saying goes, if you want to make something valuable, make it scarce.
The BM is reaping what they sowed.
the idea that two people walking to a church with their kids (who they keep shamelessly using for press) is or should somehow be newsworthy, esp vis-à-vis actual work being done at the hague, is truly laughable.
seriously, sometimes i really do feel bad for cambridge fans and royalists – the insipidity of the windsors is actually painful to watch at this point. the cambridges get treated with kid gloves literally all the time now, and still they keep letting their people down, there’s just no there there.
once in a while you can just tell that even their most ardent supporters are getting real tired.
lmfao.
Are their staunch supporters actually tired of endlessly propping them up? As this hack is still defending them within an inch of his life if yo are to believe his utter incompetence in how he refers to W&K.
I also snorted at this sentence. Seriously?!
“I genuinely think they operate under the assumption that if they say it enough times, it becomes true.”
That’s one of the basic principles of power—and the propaganda needed to keep it. But reality has come a-knockin’ for these geniuses, and it ain’t playing.
Yes @ Deering24!! Had any one of this nitwits had a working brain cell between to the two of them they would have seen this coming 63 miles away!! But no, we are supposed to fawn and congratulate W&K for their refusal to work or put forth any bit of substance as they have done so for the last 10+ years!! And The Other Brother should be held at a higher level of critics more as he was born into his role! What is his pathetic excuse for being useless??
Yes, I almost choked over the, ‘the Cambridges’ program of (genuinely interesting and innovative) good works’ ….what was she referring to?? And then, ‘two well-meaning, hardworking sorts competently getting on with things’…….hardworking and competent?? Is she being sarcastic, especially after the Caribbean Calamity.
Harry and Meghan are not competing with anyone, they are just getting on with their lives and the mission they have set out for themselves.
They are so obsessed with Meghan it’s very concerning. Borderline crazy. Meghan and Harry are a power together.
My favorite part: “nothing short of Kate rocking up to St George’s Chapel in an on-trend see-through dress baring One’s Knickers could come close to toppling the Sussexes’ dominance.” THAT is worth a toast. Well done. 🤣
She could borrow the see-through skirt she wore as a dress in college. Thrifty duchess!
Haha, do we think this is a little barbed reference to the see-through dress Kate supposedly wore in college? Or accidental?
What I find funny is that even a supposed supporter can’t come up with a substantive way the Cambridges could try to “compete” – they know all Kate’s got to offer are her clothes ( or lack thereof as the case may be).
Personally, given the choice of that awful yellow floral monstrosity from the cursed tour, I’d choose going starkers every time.
there is no “supposedly” here, she wore the dress in public in a fashion show and there are photos.
Not only are there photos of the fashion show with the see through slip, but they made sure to include that event as the official “when William fell for kate” story.
His argument is all over the place. The Cambridges are well meaning and hard working but their best bet at drawing attention is for Kate to get naked? WTaF?? Why don’t they first try displaying genuine interest in their patronages?
The stupidity is real!
Well, she did try the flashing for years. And it did nothing for her popularity so ….
HA! I was coming to post the same exact thing!!! LOLOLOLOL. THAT is worth its weight in gold! Considering Keen DID just that, that having been the ONLY way she got Egghead’s attention!!!
Guess she’ll have to go back to flashing the world with her fly-up skirts…thongless this time?
Kate doesn’t usually wear knickers and even with her flyaway dresses her popularity is questionable. Another see through dress might catch Wills attention again but I doubt it.
Nah. Wills has been there, done that and got the bumper sticker.
my favorite too. The reporters all know how to hit the royals below the belt, but just hold back as part of the invisible contract.
The secrets they know about the BRF are the only power they have, and that’s really sad.
Flasher Middlebum would do that if she thought it would draw the attention she craves. Thing is though, we’ve already seen all her wares and all she has to offer are comparisons between the years she’s gained and the pounds she’s shed. Yesterday’s woman, yesterday’s news and I have no sympathy.
She sure wants a whole lot of attention for a very nonexistent ass.
Seriously, even her butt is an allegory for white royal mediocrity.
SERIOUSLY doubt anyone wants to see that.
Too bad, right?
Think of all the buttons that will remain unseen – what a tragedy.
I mean…. *slow clap*
This article is perfect because it’s written by a monarchist who has her feet in reality enough to see the clouds forming. If anyone in the RF could pull their head out of their a$$ long enough to actually hear this feedback they might be able to do something about it to improve themselves. But as we know, they are incapable.
It’s sooooo satisfying to read this hot mess. The writer is so bitter and keeps implying that Harry and Meghan are cheating/being unfair/victimizing poor little William and Kate. Lol. As long as this is the spin the royalists are putting on it, they will NEVER figure it out.
But honestly, better for them to live in their world of salty delusion. They only have Will and Kate to work with, so what’s the point of coming to the realization that Harry and Meghan actually earned people’s respect and admiration?
The Middleton- the same family who didn’t invite Meg to Pippa wedding cause they knew she would overshadow pippa.
Kate the same person who has to copy Meg just so she can get the same attention, however, when she opens mouth. The interest fades completely. She also has ditched her coatdress, have worn pants and modern clothes for the first time in 10 years, but because of who-in the past two years.
Bill who can’t stand that his brother has always bested him in everything in spite of him being the future king. Has had to settle for Kate because no aristocrat or jecca wanted to be with him.
Charles just wants everyone to get along but only cause it’ll make him look like the King he’s supposed to be instead of the coward that he really is.
Queen is doing what she always have done. Make sure the monarchy exists while burying her head in the sand long enough for things to work out on their own.
The rota wants blood and knows it’s not coming from the lambridges even trotting the kids out. George looks like he’ll be the next Will. With Charlotte being the one to watch.
Windsor knew this all along and thought that California would come crawling back. Instead it’s the other way around. The media are the ones that are slowly coming to the conclusion that California is playing chess while the royal family is playing connect four. California is in the super bowl, the royals are in kids flag football league begging for a door to be opened
@What: “The Middleton- the same family who didn’t invite Meg to Pippa wedding cause they knew she would overshadow pippa.”
I agree with all your great analogies and with the gist of your comments. It’s definitely true that the Midds were leaking, playing games, and carrying on in the run-up to Pippa’s wedding to get all the publicity and attention they could.
Someone in the Midds/ KP camp leaked where Meghan was at the day before the wedding (a gym or a spa), so the paps caught Meg waiting for her ride back to KP. The evening or next morning Sun newspaper blared the headline, “Battle of the Bums,” with a photo of Meg’s back turned away from the camera. I remember this when it happened.
At that point then, it was Harry’s and Meghan’s decision for Meghan not to appear at the church. That’s my feeling. I could be wrong, but I believe Harry was invited with a +1 invitation. It seems more likely that he and Meg chose for her to only appear privately at the wedding reception, especially after the Sun’s nasty headline, which had been aided and abetted via a purposeful leak.
@What…thanks for reminding us about that. This happened even before Meghan was married to Harry, and showed the depth of concern that the Middleton’s had about Meghan’s ability to outshine everyone. I thought that it was ridiculous and petty that she was not invited to the Church wedding and had to hide going to the reception. The Middleton’s definitely seem to have had a big hand in this jealousy thing and remember Ma Middleton’s comment about being good at public speaking isn’t everything.
Now the same thing is playing out over the fears of the Sussexes and their children coming over for the Jubilee and outshining everyone. Is this really what should be a big issue when the royals should just concentrate on trying to make the Jubilee a success and happy event, rather than messing it all up like the Cambridges.
Remember all the stans coming on here and trying to say it was no ring no bring and justifying that bs? Yeah the Middletons were very scared of Meghan’s popularity even at Pippa’s wedding. Kate was concerned from day one and that’s why she was a beyotch with not giving her a ride to go shopping. Kate is generally dumb but she has an instinctual understanding of who is a threat to her popularity.
Eat this with a spoon lol but no lie. It’s delicious!
Will and Kate just don’t have charisma so after a while the novelty wears off. A lot of Hollywood actresses go through this once they start aging. They are no longer chosen to be on screen once the novelty of youth wears off. Get a personality and learn to carry a conversation and people will care to listen to you.
Another boring pap stroll in blue outfits doesn’t have longevity. The Sussexes have also barely been photographed so it was nice to see them out and they didn’t have to bring Archie to attract attention.
@jessica – Right? What is with the constant dressing the entire family in blue? By the time she’s in high school, charlotte will refuse to wear any shade of blue ever again.
@Jessica.
She constantly does blue to remind everyone that she is the one wearing Big Blue and not the biracial woman.
“… the Cambridges’ program of (genuinely interesting and innovative) good works cannot compete when Harry and Meghan put on the razzle dazzle and dial it all up to 11.”
What good works? Buttons? One Tupperware filled with snacks for people helping Ukraine refugees? Slides? No-one cares Earthshot and Early Years? Colonial cosplay? The list goes on and on.
Also, ‘the occasional smile.’
And there’s nothing innovative or interesting about the ‘work’ the FFK and FFQ are doing. It’s all cosplay to them, nothing comes from the heart (see how Heads Together, which was innovative, has floundered in the wake of Harry’s leaving).
H&M have star power, and the Cambridge’s don’t. But it’s not just that. It’s that H&M love what they’re doing, and they’re driven to use their platform to advance causes they believe in. The Cambridge’s are play acting and they have no real convictions, which is why–on top of their being boring–their ‘work’ doesn’t generate excitement.
That’s the biggest wtf of the piece for me. The lady sounded almost realistic until there, lol. Also, what dazzle dazzle, was there exactly? One televised speech and then just waking around and existing at an event. Bitter brother just finished a weeklong tour, he accomplished no razzle dazzle with far more high glam events.
Anyway, I hope the monarchists start to choke on their words soon, and find themselves only able to write about whatever Will mess they’ve been avoiding for years.
@lucy exactly! And this is why things will NEVER improve for the Cambridges. The truth is just too painful. It was the Cambridge tour that was all “razzle dazzle”. What else was that Land Rover white supremacist parade if not razzle dazzle??
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are pure work and authenticity. Did you read her letter to Mayhew? Anyone whose ever worked at a nonprofit recognizes the difference between the board member who Skypes into the annual meeting and the one who helps your write every grant, fundraises for you, finds you spaces for events, helps with your contracts, etc. I was floored by that letter. More than any speech, for some reason the level of detail she knew about the org and her passion was so striking to me. The Cambridges could NEVER.
They have no good works, bad works, or any work to show for the decade they’ve been married. The author knows this. She just has to lie to make it less obvious that Will and Kate are failures and flops.
I am fairly certain that pre 2016 this same author was criticizing the Cambridge work ethic or lack thereof. But of course all that stopped when Meghan arrived and was an easier target.
Don’t you remember the embarrassment when Billy was asked by Ukrainians if there was anything he was going to do to help in cash or in kind and he said no. This shows that he has no diplomatic skills at all and cannot think on his feet when ask a difficult question.
“…in an on-trend see-through dress baring One’s Knickers ”
Is she taking a shot at Buttons with this – seeing as she did EXACTLY this to get Basher’s attention at that fashion show in college? Or is just delicious irony?
This whole article is unhinged.
She was more critical of the Cambridges prior to Meghan’s arrival so I believe she is well aware of the flashing incidents.
They have always been on shaky ground because they are so lazy. Laziness and jealousy do not go well together! Only their sycophants “like” them and they got an increased boost from the supremacists when the biracial American came on the scene.
I am convinced that the disaster tour was flung together at the last minute right before the Invictus Games in an attempt for the Dolittles to “outshine” HM before the games. It was like a haha, think quick type of moment,,,,,lets visit the colonies where we should have lots of adoring subjects who will just be happy we graced them with our presence, that will show the Sussexes! Oh how that backfired magically!
I agree with you entirely, and I love that they got caught in their own stupid “trap”.
“It is the kind of thing that happens to you when you are stupid. Things go entirely differently from the way you planned them.“ — Agatha Christie
You are all so right! Plus they wanted some photo ops with “The Blacks” so they can show what a not racist family they are. Oh we got some photos all right! My favorite pics: a) The colonizer parade of two lazy ass White Supremacists inspecting the Black troops just like them good ole days b) the posing next to a statue of Bob Marley while not a single Marley relative would meet them (Will: this counts as a photo with “the Blacks” right? Their aides: “I mean it’s a statue but of a Black person so it counts!” Kate: “Interesting.”) c) Kate recoiling from a Black Minister’s touch unaware that the cameras are actually rolling d) isn’t this fun kids? Does this image bring back fond memories for you just as it does for us? The pic of her grinning at Black children through a chain fence e) Kate wearing the opposition colors to the Jamaican Prime Minister’s office right before he fires them on camera. Hmmm let’s see…WHAT ELSE? Let’s not forget the piece de resistance f) English Rose channels plantation owner’s wife in an offensive ballgown at a reception. But where is the pic of Kate or even William holding their new nephew at a polo event? Or Kate even acknowledging her sister in law that day? Did they think we’d forget how they drove out the only Black member of the Royal Family and bullied her to the point where she was suicidal because they were insane with jealousy? Nothing gets under the skin of lazy White Supremacist mediocrity like Black excellence. I can only imagine how Meghan’s arrival completely discombobulated them. They were already lazy, useless, and entitled, but this was magnified by a thousand suns with Meghan’s arrival. I hope Harry and Meghan never go back to this sh**show.
I agree this article is hilarious. But no Cambidge sycophant its not the contrast between Invictus and the Easter walk, its the contrast between Invictus and the Tour of Doom. There is real excitement from the international press about Invictus that was just not there for the Cambridges.
MSIAM…I firmly believe that the tour was scheduled before the Invictus Games so that Kate and William would have had a “successful” tour of Caribbean which would take the edge off the expected success of IG.
Unfortunately the exact opposite happened and the comparisons are so damaging, not only to William and Kate, but to the BRF brand.
MsIam and Islandgirl, I read the entire article and hoped it would mention the Colonizer Tour…but there was nada. The success of Invictus vs the failure of the tour is why the royal family is looking so incompetent right now–it should have been mentioned in the article. The royal family just doesn’t have the savvy and star power that the Sussexes have.
I have to say this has been the most interesting time for royal watching since the Sussexes left the monarchy.
He nailed the part about public attention as a commodity but then the implications that the Sussexes are Hollywood backed glitter and the Cambridges are dull but hard working … a desperate and transparent attempt to reframe what’s happening.
“Two innately charismatic people, freed of any palace strictures and with the budgetary oomph of Netflix behind them, are always going to prove far more compulsively watchable than two well-meaning, hardworking sorts competently getting on with things.”
^ That last sentence was for me, the most hilarious in that laugh-a-minute diatribe.
Imagine, trying to make a case that the Sussexes Netflix deal means that the resources available to them/their “budgetary oomph” hv placed them waaaaaay beyond the meagre resources of………………………………..the ROYALS?
I mean, how many twists and turns of one’s neck does one hv to make in order to be able to grasp that upside down/inside out/turned all the way around gaslighting?
Gaslighting for sure. Because Netflix came through with funding for a globally relevant event – Invictus Games – the event is no more than a slick Hollywood show? That’s not how any of this works. All large scale charities have private/corporate sponsors. And those sponsors generally get something in return, tax breaks, publicity, whatever. In this case, Netflix gets content.
And bizarrely, the RF works the same way. In theory, their patronages are for the good of the country and the Commonwealth, but let’s be real they also get publicity from it.
I’m so over all the Netflix references making it sound like a Kardashians-style H&M show. As with his book, I can’t wait for it to come out and be focused on spotlighting their worthy causes, with nothing for the grubby press to use!
I honestly believe it will highlight how thoughtful the Sussex’s have been in their media deals, using their platform to raise others as they clearly wish to, other than just to embiggen themselves (aka the Royal model).
You nailed it!
This last month and a half have been terrible for the Royals and it’s what they deserve.
What did you just say in the other post, that this past weekend has shaken the royals? This basically is just saying the same thing, lol.
The royals are panicking and its exactly what they deserve.
This line made me laugh out loud:
“two well-meaning, hardworking sorts competently getting on with things.” Hardworking LOLOLOLOL.
I think that is a perfect description of Princess Anne and her husband on their tour. They came, they saw and they didn’t embarrass themselves or their country, lol.
Well, kate already flashed her knickers a couple of times and that didn’t work, so on to the next idea.
This article was perfect.
Recently she had no problems with the shellfish genitalia…I mean there’s that for what it’s worth.
That thing on Kate’s head is so juvenile! (Not to mention hideous.) No 40 year old woman I know would be caught dead in it. This woman has major arrested development issues. She loves to infantilize herself 😬
41 here and wouldn’t be caught dead with that headband.
Sixty here—and wouldn’t be caught dead with that headband _or_ husband.
I have to agree. Meanwhile Meghan is teaching a masterclass on how to look chic and modern going into your forties.
That Brandon Maxwell blazer is going to go down as the most important garment of the year/decade lol.
“…nothing short of Kate rocking up to St George’s Chapel in an on-trend see-through dress baring One’s Knickers could come close to toppling the Sussexes’ dominance…”
Isn’t that how Kate got Will’s attention at St. Andrew’s? Hey, if it worked once for the gullible and stupid…
Two innately charismatic people who love each other and their work…vs. two unhappy, awkward dullards who love only themselves and the promise of their positions. Gee whiz, what’s a palace to do??
That’s it exactly.
That is a perfect encapsulation of the issue. And royalists are too dumb to see it.
As @Nic919, stated, that’s it perfectly and succinctly stated. Yes, what is a Palace to do??? This is where actions show the stupidity at the Palace.
What the palace did obviously didn’t work…shoving the two charismatic, hardworking people out the door in the hope that without the RF behind them they would crash and burn. Oops! Anybody got another idea?
Yes, admit the monarchy has run out of road and shut it down.
“the Cambridges’ program of (genuinely interesting and innovative) good works …. two well-meaning, hardworking sorts competently getting on with things“.
You have to laugh. I mean, not a single word of this is true (well, there are two of them, but that’s it).
The Cambridges already showed the world who they are with that terrible Caribbean tour. It’s just the icing on the cake that the Sussexes are effortlessly showing the world how it should be done.
This is why they will never improve because no one is ever honest with just how little the Cambridges do. Their involvement with anything is superficial and they are always getting credit for things where others did most of the work. Where is Heads Together? Nothing has been done since Harry left and yet we kept hearing how much the Cambridges were involved with this.
You’re right about Heads Together. Kate was given all the credit but looking back the Heads Together kick-off was paired up with the 2017 London Marathon and that was Harry’s patronage. The work that was done for Heads Together started and ended with what Harry brought to the table. The Cambridges ignored Heads Together during the global pandemic when the services of their charity partners should have been constantly promoted.
It is impressive that Harry managed to keep Will from glomming onto the Invictus games. He kept it separate. I bet he knew that if he made it a royal project that Will would claim all the credit while doing nothing whatsoever.
Just like Heads together. It is pretty clear now that Harry was the driving force and did all the work. Will and Kate just showed up for the photos.
@Travelin I think the royals thought that Invictus would be like the Warrior Games in the US. I don’t think they realized the potential and how much global interest would build up because of PH. Otherwise, I’m sure they would have glommed onto it. That is why afterward, they have made his things like Heads Together under the royal umbrella. And even that isn’t seeming to do as well without PH there to put in the work.
@Nic919: “This is why they will never improve because no one is ever honest with just how little the Cambridges do.”
That’s exactly right @Nic919. These rota royalists need to give it up if they aren’t going to make any effort to be honest. Constantly coddling the Cambridges in order to reframe and control narratives simply won’t work.
The Sussexes are free, charismatic, authentic, and hard-working. The Cambridges are trapped, petty, clueless, and lazy. End of.
The problem is that Billy and Kate refuse to try to think out of the box and do something a bit original.
What good works? The Cambridge Closet Early Years Center? The Cambridge Colonist Tour? The Earthshot Prize for which no one knows anything about the winners?
And enough already with the snide comments about Meghan.
Oh the Easter Sunday church walk sank in the Mail’s front page big time. The Cambridges are panicking and the Rota are pissed. Case in point, yesterday’s fake as fake video of the happy family loading up their SUV in front of Windsor, featuring the MIA Louis clowning around. I don’t want to thread jack because there is so much to be said about that video being allowed, but the pressure is on from the tabs for the Cambridges to dance.
Also, please, I am dying: Because if a climate change project is announced in the woods and no one is watching, does it really make a sound?
The dislike for the Cambridge’s was contained in England. Yet the Donothing’s were supported by the monarchy, elite , BM and trolls to destroy Diana’s son and his family. Their dislike has spread throughout the world. Diana is obviously was most popular royal international. The BM and monarchy shot themselves in the FEET. They can’t recuperate from this. The disrespect of the British veterans is a shame. The continuous lies and trashing of the Sussex is a disgrace. No one cares about that family.
They look down upon th commoners. These fools need them. Without the commoners their zero! They need us not we need them.
I really need to see their recent Range Rover photos side by side. Only one couple is actually charming, the other just offensive.
Oh wow, look. Another coat-dress. An insanely expensive coat-dress. *yawn*
Can someone tell me when Will and Kate have ever been the “well-meaning, hardworking sort”? And since when do they engage in “genuinely interesting and innovative good works”. The Cambridges have been coasting on a manufactured image of keenness for 11 years. Unfortunately for them, the actual well meaning and hardworking royals also happen to be very charismatic.
When? Never. The answer is never. Empty words, nothing more.
I think William was freaked out by the tour because he got bad press aimed squarely at him.
He might be more open to right the ship but they don’t have advisors who can help them and they don’t have personalities that could take that advice.
The ship is too far gone.
Charles will not be able to right this either, but maybe all he ever really cared about was becoming King Charles with Queen Camilla by his side.
Maybe he is more than comfortable with being the last King of England.
So help me out CBs, I was wondering – what is Charles decides he will be the last KoE. Can Wills do anything to stop this?
Charles doesn’t have the power to decide, that would be up to the British government. He could sabotage it, though. Do such a bad job that anti-monarchy settlement rises? But I don’t think he would risk marring his legacy like that. Pretty much any action he takes to end it would likely result in calls for him to step down and hand over power to William.
I do think that if the remaining countries which have the British King/Queen as head of state change that after Elizabeth dies, that could start the ball rolling. I don’t see most of them doing that before, not because of her alleged popularity (I am convinced people are more used to her than actually like or love her), but because switching over from Liz to Charles will require just as much effort as switching from Liz to someone local, so why not make that case when the switch is forced by Liz kicking the bucket?
I read this with relish yesterday, and just read it all again because it’s so delicious. The usual suspects in the BM are still trying to make fetch happen, but even the monarchists and Keen-stans around the Commonwealth see the writing on the wall. Juleps on the veranda, y’all!
It’s amusing that this person is trying to portray Will and Kate as competent hardworkers and Megan and Harry as shallow dilettantes by … contrasting Will and Kate dressing up for church and Harry and Megan supporting a huge charity for wounded veterans.
Seriously…also blaming the Sussexes for the lack of attention is another false argument. If the Invictus Games weren’t happening people still wouldn’t care about the Cambs walking to Easter Service. How delusional is this writer? How could she possibly think a boring couple walking to church would generate global press interest?
She also criticized Megan for … wearing different clothes each day. Apparently true hard workers only own one set of clothes? Which they… wash every night or something? Has anyone told Kate?
Exactly!
Very rich people, who take money from taxpayers, got dressed and walked to a church in front of a wall of cameras. What idiot thought that would ever compete with Invictus Games?
+1,000,000² Lolololol
“…hardworking…”
Yeah…okay.
The Cambridges will always have the stench of racism & corruption of the monarchy, it will follow them everywhere. Of course people prefer the Sussexes, they wisely left that mess.
I take umbrage at these words, ‘two well-meaning, hardworking sorts competently getting on with things’. I am a well-meaning, hardworking sort competently getting on with things, and therefore can recognize the type, and these two Cambridges ain’t it.
Is 9:57 AM too early for popcorn and a glass of wine?
I’m seriously considering a gin and tonic after reading this shite.
LOL! Couldn’t wait to get back to this thread tonight with a bowl of vanilla ice cream drenched in some Baileys. The perfect evening.
Just as a random thought to add to this – this was always going to happen, right? the cambridges just didn’t think it would. They’re lazy and boring (the latter is okay, the former is not) and they’ve relied too long on their children and their image as a young normal family to bridge that gap, PR wise. But their children aren’t at an age where they just aren’t that interesting to the press anymore – they’re not changing dramatically between pictures or staged appearances (the difference between an 8 year old at Christmas and an 8 year old at Easter usually isn’t that significant, as opposed to the difference between an infant over the same time frame), and they’ve also overplayed their hands with the children. We almost see them TOO much. I mean I know we don’t see them that frequently relatively, but compared to 5 years ago, it does seem like we’re seeing them a lot more and while that’s fine on its own, it means their value PR wise has diminished significantly.
and yes I know its gross to talk about children’s value “PR wise” but the Cambs have always used their kids for PR and its a problem now that it no longer works. A few years ago if the Cambs had a spout of bad press they just had to be seen taking the kids on a country walk or going to a museum or whatever. That no longer works for them and I don’t think they know what to do about it. They really thought that going to Easter in color coordinated outfits would be a huge PR win and it just wasn’t.
Plus with kids in general (not just the Cambridge kids), there’s a “shelf life” of sorts to how long the “oh look how cute they are” can be repeated until a) people are bored and b) they grow out of their cutesy looks. Which tends to be around age 10-11 for kids. Aka they start puberty and the “awkward phase” starts. Then for these kids, the press and public lose interest in them until they’re 18+ and they’re going out partying, dating etc etc so the press once again, has something to talk about other than looks.
And we’re seeing that interest in the kids fall off, especially as George and Charlotte are getting older.
Sure, the real problem is that the UK and the monarchy themselves are not global anymore. W&K could be lazy and boring if they had some power behind them, but they only have minor celebrity and that’s not enough to keep the global stage interested. H&M are a billion times more charismatic, but what takes them beyond the tabloids is that their work is global. They’re creating a power base and directing it outwards – the more people they affect, the more global they become. W&K are directing everything inwards, so fewer and fewer people care.
@Becks1, I agree that this was always going to happen (the clear-cut comparison), but I think the BRF thought that the Cambridges would get their act together with Earthshot and Button’s Early Years Center…but that doesn’t happen in a year or a few months, so they just don’t have that credibility and goodwill with their projects.
So to have H&M who have continuously supported organizations financially, publicly, tangibly, to consistently organize and launch projects that are praised, even during the pandemic, THEN to finally present Harry’s baby “Invictus” which is a multi-day international sporting event by country for veterans that can compare with other sporting events of its nature (It’s not just for show or ego)…it’s a gut punch to the BRF who can’t hide out and pretend like they are capable of doing the same thing. They’re not.
The royals were born into an empire. A dying one at that. Harry is creating his own (in a way) and his dynamism shows.
William was arrogant to think that he was going to be popular much longer than his father was and so he didn’t stick to the working part that the older Windsors have been doing. He wants to just do a few things a year and he believes his popularity as Diana’s son will be enough to sustain interest otherwise.
Harry was always the more popular brother, which William can’t accept, and his smear campaign again Harry and Meghan only helped make the Sussexes more visible and he didn’t plan that a large group of people were going to like how the Sussexes do things, especially not when surrounded by sycophants who don’t tell William the truth.
Especially outside of the UK, most people find the Windsors to be bizarre and their skewed sense of duty has always been self serving anyway.
So now we have the reality of what the world really thinks and William can’t accept it.
It’s quite a reversal on William’s part to see him rely on good press from George and Charlotte (Louis is useless to him). However, the Cambridges are a mostly silent movie group of people … the kids just smile and wave, so there is no real connection formed with them. And they are predictable in their dress so there is no buzz about their styles. Kate is all style, she can’t speak with the public in a warm and engaging way so for her it is better to stay silent. William talks but he is a bore, or else puts his foot in his mouth. They have admitted they are worth nothing more than the odd smile here or there. Until they break down and admit their deep unhappiness, they will remain uninteresting. The public just isn’t attracted to cold and phony robots.
So compare that to Harry and Meghan. I couldn’t get through Meghan’s intro of Harry at the Invictus Opening without tears welling up. Then Harry takes the mic and says “Thank you, my love,” and lets that hang in the air till the tears are even bigger. And this is just five minutes with Harry and Meghan. No wonder the Cambridges are on shaky ground.
Bottom line is that the Palace seriously underestimated the Sussexes when they kicked them out. They did their best to make the Sussexes dwindle into infamy.
The Palace these days is packed with short sighted fools repeatedly shooting themselves in the foot. Let us see if they make a mess of the Jubilee.
All they needed to do is read our comments when we were predicting that letting h and m go to the US would create a second court and a more popular one with no archaic restrictions. We all predicted this in 2020.
(Actually some were saying when the move them to Africa article came out that letting go of H and M wouldn’t be good for the rest of the royals).
For some reason I read this in Lady Featherington’s voice. It’s a delish treat!
Same. That alarm bells paragraph was delicious shade and I am here for it.
I will never stop laughing at the attempt to connect “competence” with “Cambridge.” In what alternate universe is this true?
“What William and Kate need to do, and sharpish like, is to work out how to wrest back control of at least some of the spotlight.”
And what happens if the Cambridges, that hardworking duo, cannot wrest back some of the spotlight?
The excerpts were fun, but this bonkers article was truly amazing: you were right, @Kaiser. Reader, I laughed.
Yeah, I’m kind of baffled. How in the world can the Cambridges wrest the spotlight back from the sussexes? The author admits the sussexes are innately charismatic which pretty much answers that question. This lamentation is bizarre.
Her forehead is mysteriously wrinkle-free but sporting botox dimples. William looks like he’s in pain in every picture, like he’d rather be anywhere else. Zero interaction between them, just zero.
So this stodgy old heifer is upset that a work trip to a competitive games in honor of veterans garnered more attention than a pap stroll to a church service??
Yes, I’m very sorry that Cosplay Catherine couldn’t summon up more than a yawn in her throwback frock and Delta Skymiles antique store cap.
I doubt we would have seen the kids if the tour wasn’t a disaster and Invictus wasn’t this weekend, no one really cared anyway. They all need to finally realize that Kate and William are just as boring and dusty as the old members of the family. They had the advantage of being young and appearing “modern” but not anymore
They wasted that advantage after their wedding by being lazy dullards who hid behind Harry. Now karma has come back to bite!
The thing is they were boring and dusty long before Harry and Meghan ever even met. This is just who they are. Based on the heavily scrubbed Kate the Great Tatler article, they don’t want to do extra work and resent having to do it, it’s exhausting without the benefits and holidays of a top CEO. The Cambridges “projects”, is like Louis XVI thinking his lock collection makes him busy and interesting, while the affairs of state are neglected and they refuse to modernize. Their actual job they don’t want to do entails ritual and boring stuff funded by taxpayers. That’s what their minions like.
Well I don’t know what William and Kate expected. They successfully pushed out the brother and sister-in-law to have all the attention only to find out they aren’t as fascinating or interesting as they think they are. I get sibling rivalry and jealousy are at the root of Harry and Meghan leaving the BRF but if William could only have gotten over himself, he could have greatly benefited from his popular and charismatic brother and sister-in-law. Now he hates himself even more for making a toxic situation even more toxic but it’s his own doing. Now that Harry and Meghan are gone and the Queen is not long for this world, there’s only Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate to focus on. Not having to adhere to stupid palace/royal rules, Harry and Meghan can do whatever they want whenever they want and dominate the global media. William doesn’t realize his bullying and releasing them out into the world would be a launch pad for success for them and catastrophic for him. Did he think karma wouldn’t come knocking on his door?
William has never had to face consequences. He doesn’t believe in karma/justice for the likes of him, so he’s never been ready for the fallout.
Hey Kaiser! I’m the one that tagged you on twitter. I’m pleased you found this article as hilarious as I did, and saw fit to write about it! I’m fascinated by this recent trend of articles from monarchist where they seem to think by couching their blatantly false propaganda about the Sussex’s (e.g. all their success is razzle dazzle…) in truth (e.g. Sussex are more popular, media savvy, etc) will make their pro-Cambridge agenda more believable. Trying to paint Harry & Meghan as meretricious when that is literally the Cambridges whole brand is preposterous! It only makes these monarchist columnists look more unhinged to anyone reading with an iota of critical thinking skills.
Thank you for bringing “meretricious” to my attention. I love learning new words. The Shamebridges have a knack for being dull and meretricious at the same time, which is probably the only remarkable thing about them.
Its gaslighting on steroids!
And btw, we’re not supposed to see that we’re being gaslighted.
The Cambridges are back to their 2016-2017 popularity levels when every BM article about them talk about them being work-shy or bland. The RR themselves said during this time that they don’t sell. IMHO the only reason their press got better was because the media praised them in order to take digs at M&H. We are now two years out and the media is realizing that W&K are just as bland and boring as they were in 2016-2017 and no one is interested anymore, despite all those you.gov surveys. While the kids are cute, seeing an 8 year old in a suit is not relatable. I honestly forget about Louis.
No lies detected.
Chalk this up to karma for a bland future regent couple who weaponized a vicious media, vicious staff (Jason) and vicious American in laws to harass and hurt a woman who won the heart of a British prince. They even used the UK courts to damage her privacy case and a kangaroo process over bullying to destroy Meghan. Invictus blew it out of the water.
Oh well. Can’t compete where you don’t compare. This kind of reminds me of trolly Jan Moir’s article about the Cambridge’s terrible colonial tour. They still hate the Sussexes but recognize the Cambridge’s are still amateur hour and not stepping up. What good works are they doing that aren’t getting attention? Seriously what are they talking about? Another thing is they keep acting like Netflix are funding the Sussexes, the way the taxpayers fund the royals. So laughable. No, the Sussexes have a production deal with Netflix and are producing a sports documentary about Invictus, which was announced over a year ago. Do they not notice the multiple sponsors like Land Rover and Boeing at the games. Anyway, this is silly. The Sussexes have jobs and causes they focus on as high profile private citizens and stay out of the other’s business.
My goodness, that is the most unflattering picture of Kate that I have ever seen. It makes me think that is Kate’s natural state, no putting on a public face, or fake laughing. I thought Kate looked good in her blue coat dress on Sunday. The silhouette is very flattering for her- it emphasizes her height and the bulk of the coat fills out her figure. This style suits her, although it keeps getting criticized as old fashioned. I think she should stick to coat-dresses; they suit her and they set her apart as “royal” because they are occasion wear (being quite impractical garments) and no one else really wears them. And what “innovative” projects, what hard work, when have they shown themselves to be genuinely well-meaning? Will’s comments at the Ukraine centre is a case in point. There is an example of well-meaning coming from someone who has no idea how to “do well” for others.
What is unsaid here is that the Cambridges can only compete in still, carefully curated images – and that’s not gonna cut it on the world stage.
This blogger thinks she’s belittling Meghan by referring to her as a “small screen star”, when in reality that’s one of her super powers. It’s not just about attracting eyeballs, but both Harry and Meghan made speeches, gave interviews, and created moments that could be shared online. When is the last time either Cambridge answered an unapproved question or did a real interview?
They’re not just on different levels, they are competing in different events.
“Hard working” applied to the Cambridges; that’s satire, right? There’s a reason Kate’s nickname is the Duchess of Dolittle.
“Because if a climate change project is announced in the woods and no one is watching, does it really make a sound?” It doesn’t if you rely on PW to be the main face of it because when given the chance to hype it up during an interview he goes on and on about himself and playing in the woods. If they used some of the other people/organizations involved to push the award it might help. The big thing though is that it isn’t him actually doing anything except getting other people to donate money to award other people putting in the work.
It was indeed hilarious except the part when she flat out lied and called the keenbridges hardworking and dedicated. Well I guess that is funny considering they haven’t worked since Philip service.
The keenbridges should stick to building Lego’s and leave the grownups Harry and Meghan to do the adulting and real work
These peopel consider Philip’s service and Easter stroll “work”!!!
Watching their cognitive dissonance play out in real time is fascinating.
The words “hard-working” and “Cambridge” don’t usually feature in the same sentence. Not everyone has the natural charisma that Harry and Meghan have but William and Kate are completely devoid of personality. They can’t muster any enthusiasm or motivation for the small number of appearances they do. I can’t think why any organisation would want them as a patron.
People are finally starting to realize that their future monarch has zero experience, zero charisma, zero ability to do the job…and he’s 40.
Huh. They must be “blind sighted” by this news.
Maybe this is a warning from the media to the Cambridges to step it up, do more, be interesting and engaging like the Sussex’s. If you don’t, we’re gonna start dishing the dirt on you in order to get our clicks and ratings. Because kissing your boring asses aren’t paying the bills.
Here’s the thing. Bill and Kathy don’t like people. They see “people” as existing only to honor them and serve them; they don’t see us as real humans. The public exists only for the adoration of the RF, nameless faces in the crowd. Harry and Meghan look at the gathered, cheering crowds and see real people. They see the loves, lives. hopes, struggles, and dreams. They honor that. That is why they are beloved. They don’t expect to be worshipped, they want to help make others’ lives better and they do. Bill and Kathy can’t compete with that bc they despise anyone who isn’t them.
Exactly. And no amount of cosplaying, media sucking-up, and image-calculating is ever going to make up for that void—or keep covering it up.
I agree, but I have to ask, why does Kate not like people? Will was raised that way, for worse and for worse. But Kate came to royal life as an adult (over 18) from a middle class family, waited around for a decade (embarrassing), has had no job or meaningful contribution beyond keeping coat dresses in the conversation. On what basis is she so lazy and entitled? She’s not nobility or an heiress to a great fortune, or talented enough to justify such prima donna behavior. Is being mother of heirs really enough for her to be so snooty?
The snobbishness is the point, I think. Like William’s appeal to her wasn’t just about money or palaces, but what that represents. And she is HRH and the mother of a future king so she thinks that makes her superior to all others and that she is Queen Bee bc she will one day be Queen Catherine. That’s what she wanted.
The issue, though, is that she’s not the Queen Bee and the real aristocrats make sure to remind her of that (as we saw in the Tatler article.) And all of it is stupid anyhow – lands or titles don’t make someone better than another – but even in the very hierarchical British society, she still isn’t #1 so she has to kind of fake it so that others will think she is.
Heck, some of the worst, most snotty “elite” folks in the world are those who “worked” their way in. They are insecure every step of the way because down deep, they don’t feel they are “good” enough. As a result, they abide by the “rules” way more than anyone born to nobility would—and they are ruthless about enforcing the rules on “outsiders.” Guarantee you Kate has never felt like she fits in, and every social gain has just made her feel more worthless inside. Which makes her nasty to everyone “beneath” her—that gratification is all she’s got.
Converts are always the most zealous and in Kate’s case she needs to be super snobby to fit in with the aristos, even though they will never accept her.
Thanks Becks and Deering24, your comments make sense. It makes me wonder about the psychological and spiritual impact of being so unsatisfied/self-loathing inside, but having to put on a smiling face outside. We know the face slipped for Meghan at the 2020 CW service, and she didn’t even bother putting on the face at that 2019 rugby game with the kids, but what about the rest of the time? I guess the smile is sometimes a grimace or a gawp, especially in video… but man. What a life. She could have married a Terribly Moderately Wealthy Man and lived a comfortable life of lululemon, tweed, and real school runs (I don’t believe she makes a fraction of the school runs we’re told she makes)… but as you said, the snobbishness, the Crown jewels, and sucking the life out of the McQueen brand is the point. What a waste of this one precious life.
SunnyW, read about Ann Woodward if you want a good look at how this mentality works. Either The Two Mrs. Grenvilles or Crazy Little Thing Called Love will do the trick—though the first is fiction. And, yeah, it’s a shame to waste time on this ultimately-worthless mess.
“Buckingham Palace needs Brits and those of us scattered about the Commonwealth to pay attention to what the HRHs are up to so as to maintain support for the institution. To ensure survival, the palace has to be seen as relevant and a force for good in contemporary society, a message they can only get out there if we, the public, are paying attention.”
WTH😂🤣
Yup, of course it’s us peasants who must start paying attention to the poor F… I mean, Buckingham, Palace instead of someone actually interesting.
No it’s not at all up to them to make themselves relevant, they NEED our support to stay relevant and survive.
So we freaking _have_to_ start *seeeeeeing them* as relevant and giving them our support or otherwise they will freakin _not_be_relavant_ and they’ll be bummed. Our fault.
Bad peasants, bad BAD peasants.
This writer is bonkers. What Commonwealth country needs so urgently to see the royals? Certainly not Jamaica, or Barbados or Belize. Maybe Australia because their media seem to take the Sussexes leaving as personally as the editor of the Daily Fail, but seriously doubt that anyone in most of these countries were waiting to see the Cambridge’s walk to church, or criticize Africans having babies, or ride atop a Jeep to survey their former dominions.
We are paying attention — only it’s focused on their laziness, stupidity, zero diplomatic skillz, lavish lifestyle, lying, leaking and generally being pigs at the trough. Oh yes Cambridges…we’ve got our collective eyes on you.
Well stated!
” . . . a message they can only get out there if we, the public, are paying attention.”
The medium is the message.
– Marshall McLuhan
The SHADE in this article! Is she really truly a Cambridge-stan? From Kate needing to be seen in an “on-trend see-through dress baring one’s knickers” (classic references) to “if a climate-change project is announced in the woods…”. This is hilarious. With friends like these…
If I had seen this article without being told that the writer actually stans for W&K, I would have taken it as a funny sarcastic piece.
She’s a lot like Palmolive in that they were both critical of the Cambridges prior to Meghan’s arrival in the family. But of course they stopped the criticism to go after Meghan instead. The needles seems to be turning back with these types which is not good for the Cambridges.
Fact is Meghan is way more “modern” than Kate and she brings that modernity to Harry who used to look as dull as his brother and SIL before meeting her…
She’s way more trendy than Kate, she looks way younger though she’s a bit older, she’s more stylish, more dynamic, more genuine…
And when I saw those pictures from the Invictus Games, it was really stricking…
Kate keeps dressing herself as the future queen but she seems to forget that the queen is 90 or so…
As it’s been said before, M&H have nothing to lose from leaving the RF as seniors while having Megan really brought a bit of fresh air to that dusty family…
Karma is coming for the Cambridge’s they played a dangerous game when they decided to work with the press in their desperate need to destroy Meghan and Harry at all cost . Now the press especially the British press have realized that the Cambridge’s aren’t not globally love like royal reporters think their a joke . Nothing the Cambridge’s can do can take away from Meghan and Harry shine global star power .
They are the definition of “your success is attacking me”.
Good one!
Did they cut out one son ?
The Fail put out a story today about unpublished pictures of the Caribbean Car Crash tour. They were taken by Pippa’s wedding photographer (no you didn’t read this wrong). There are pictures of cheering crowds and the Kerns holding black people’s hands. There was a pre-Jeep picture. The Colonizer tour was a month ago; where were these pictures then?
A day late and a dollar short.
Still in the works being photoshopped.
Trump was famous for having photos doctored (remember “The Biggest Inaugural Turnout in History” crap?) The crowds were edited into official pictures to make the crowd appear bigger. Just sayin’…
I thoroughly enjoyed this.
The Australians, as part of the Commonwealth, seem to be very anti-Sussex. Is that right? I was reading an Australian news article and most of the comments were anti-Sussex. I don’t know if it were that particular newspaper or the chosen comments, or what, but I think the Australians get a lot of material from England that is meant to manipulate them with the same propaganda that the Brits are getting.
Rupert Murdoch started his media empire in Australia so a lot of the anti Sussex stuff comes from that.
Well the Oceania tour was very successful and they did very well in Australia and Meghan was in her early stages pf pregnancy, but she still worked hard and made it a big success.
The Aussies who post on the Fail are decidedly anti Sussex, though there are exceptions
Australian here, we have a very weird media landscape that is 85% owned by very conservative-leaning groups. There is recent talk that it has been overly influential in Australia continuing to vote for conservative parties without giving airtime or fair press to moderate-left opposition. We are also following the global trend of an increase of neo-nazi fringe groups (flowing on from QAnon and destabilising bot influence) which in turn increases troll visibility online.
So to tie to the Royal coverage and comments you see, I would suggest that it is not entirely representative of the country. I don’t know of anyone younger than seniors that actually follow the royals. While there may be awareness of some anti-Sussex bias, people generally don’t seem to care much either way about what H&M or W&K are doing, let alone the older ones. If you did a street poll of 100, I doubt 10 people could tell you it was a Jubilee year.
Thanks for the feast today, Kaiser 😄💚
I think you just have people who excel at jobs they have a passion for and love and folks being mediocre or failing at jobs they really do not like. The truth shines through.
Haters gonna hate, I guess.