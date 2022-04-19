“The teaser for ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ is actually kind of confusing?” links

The first teaser for Thor: Love & Thunder is here. [LaineyGossip]
What career would be a dealbreaker for your partner? Mine is pretty simple: no Republican operatives or Republican commentators. [OMG Blog]
KJ Apa holds his baby. [Seriously OMG]
Fantastic Beasts 3 is bombing. [Dlisted]
President Zelensky thinks Russia will use nuclear weapons. [Towleroad]
Tennessee Republican: Hitler is so inspo. [Jezebel]
What weird things did you eat as a kid? [Pajiba]
Drake & Taylor Swift have been friendly for a while, I thought? [JustJared]
The Gilded Age peeps hit a Broadway opening. [GFY]
Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez’s son has passed away. [Buzzfeed]
Would you buy this quilted denim purse from Valentino? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Cute bag, but not for $3,000.
I don’t care much for the purse, but the sandals! I really like those
I was alone in a hotel room this weekend watching President Zelensky tell the world that he thinks this will result in nuclear war. I mean we’re all thinking that but that was hard to hear. We didn’t think the Russians would literally rape and pillage small non-military communities, but they have. It’s absolutely terrifying.
They raped and pillaged villages in literally every country they gave invaded from Syria to Chechnya. It’s literally their war plan. They attack civilians to wear down the will to fight.
Not confusing at all if you know the story Thor Love and Thunder is pulling from. Very excited to see Gor the God Butcher and see Jane as The God of Thunder.
Even without knowing the comic source, the teaser trailer seemed pretty straightforward.
I am looking forward to it! Gonna have a large popcorn and my drink and settle down deep into my seat.
Using Guns & Roses Sweet Child of Mine in the trailer was a nice touch.
In middle school during class I would chew on the end of pens.
Once the teacher asked me to stop and asked if I was a goat!!!
I stopped right there for good.
They didn`t show much of Natalie Portman. That part confused me.
That actually makes it more appealing to me. I just don’t like her in that role
I was hoping they replaced her
I thought the “Thor” teaser looks like fun. Teasers never show the full story anyway.
These doom-and-gloom stories about “Fantastic Beasts” are interesting; it’s fascinating to see which movies the media jumps all over and which they praise. The movie grossed $190 million worldwide in four or five days. That’s not exactly a bomb. It’s just not minting money, but almost nothing is doing that anymore.
That Thor teaser has me listening to Sweet Child of Mine on repeat like a crazy person 😁.
Yeah I agree it’s a stretch to say that Fantastic Beasts bombed, it underperformed totally but international is saving it from being a major problem. I think the series is done, but there will be more movies in the universe. I get that some people would like to see this as a blow to JK Rowling following her bizarre anti-trans vendetta, but I think that’s way too generous to moviegoers’ motives. I don’t think the general public is that aware, or (unfortunately) that they care. The second movie in the series was very VERY poorly received and add in COVID? Another drop on this third one was likely seen as inevitable by the studio.
I did end up seeing this one. I said I wouldn’t pay for it and I didn’t (friend had screening invites and I was curious). Ironically? They finally had something interesting to work with from the new screenwriter …but unfortunately they didn’t find it until the third movie, and it was totally owing to Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen and not anyone returning from the first movie except a CGI beast or two. Oops. Seriously, for creative reasons if nothing else they should try to kick Rowling to the curb. 🙄
A friend says they more-or-less ended it with this one, in case it doesn’t continue. I’ll wait until it’s streaming somewhere.
I think you’re right that the general public doesn’t know (or care) about JKR’s abhorrent views. You’re correct that it has to do with COVID and people just not wanting to go out anymore for just any movie and not liking the last one.
No spoilers, but yes there’s enough closure that this was fine as an ending (with some loose ends, but it’s a prequel so..). I say that, but I was always a casual Harry Potter fan at best, so others may feel differently. I would go so far to say as they I suspect did reshoots to make sure this worked as an ending. Could definitely do more with Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen, but even where they end up works for the « tragic love story ». Beyond that…eh. Oh but I will say, Ezra Miller? (who I am reading was arrested yet again today?!) He is sooooo done. No idea if that was the original plan but they are perfectly set up to kick him to the curb.
Overall it felt like they reeled in Rowling a bit…but yeah my sense is that was a creative/financial decision, not anything to do with her public nonsense.
The Thor trailer seemed pretty straightforward to me even without being super familiar with the source material it’s being pulled from. I guess it can be confusing if you don’t keep up with the MCU, but otherwise it seemed okay to me.
Im tired of the dark dreRy look of filming. I miss the brightness of the first 2 Harry Potter movies
Seriously hoping they drop Ezra Miller from both the Fantastic Beasts and The Flash franchises. And after a second arrest I hope they find a way to boot them out of Hawaii. This is the third assault on a woman they’ve done yet we’re still acting like the Will Smith slap was the height of violence while the wider media suppresses talks about Miller. Then people still want to insist the exaggerated condemnation of Smith wasn’t racially charged and biased.