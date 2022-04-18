Did the Sussexes promise the Queen that they will bring their kids to the UK?

Following the “surprise” news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor last week, the British media scrambled to explain how the meeting happened and what the meeting means for the royal family. The reporting is pretty scattered, as the Struggle Tabloids try to decide whether the meeting was conciliatory or punitive, whether Harry and Meghan are willing to come back in the fold, and whether this meeting was goodbye. The Daily Mirror’s version of the meeting was that Harry and Meghan are determined to visit again for the Jubbly, and they promised to bring their children this time:

Prince Harry and Meghan have told the Queen she will get to see her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, “in the near future”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the promise on a whistlestop visit to London as they opened up the possibility that they will return from the US for the Platinum Jubilee. Senior royal sources have described the meetings as “incredibly warm and good natured” and “very cordial”. The Duke and Duchess told Her Majesty their plan to return so the Queen can spend time with 11- month-old Lilibet and Archie, two, who are believed to be in the US. A source close to the Sussexes said: “Both the Duke and Duchess are very mindful the Queen is getting older and has had health issues associated with her great age. They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future.” The Queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne will be celebrated across Britain during a special bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5. The royals will unite for the annual Trooping the Colour as well as a special gathering at St Paul’s cathedral. The Queen also hopes to attend the Epsom Derby and the royals will also be at a special music concert outside Buckingham Palace for 10,000 lucky ticket-holders. Our source said: “It’s certainly a possibility the Duke and Duchess could attend the celebrations.” Harry and Meghan’s “clear the air” talks with the Queen and Prince Charles were the first time the Duke of Sussex had seen his grandmother or father since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral 12 months ago. Their decision to stop off en route to the Invictus Games in The Hague was made “several weeks ago”, one source revealed. Harry is understood to have told the Queen about it in a phone call prior to Prince Philip ’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey last month, which he missed. One senior royal source said of the Sussexes’ private meetings with the Queen and later Charles and Camilla: “There is very much a willingness as much as possible for everyone to come together for the Queen.” A Palace insider remarked how there was “added significance” to the Easter meeting, saying: “The Easter period and Maundy Thursday is a period of togetherness and forgiveness and that is very much the collective wish moving forward.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Do you believe that the Mirror has a source close to the Sussexes? No. I do not. What I believe is that the Queen hasn’t briefed her courtiers about what Harry and Meghan said to her privately, but she perhaps indicated to those courtiers that she and Harry discussed the possibility of a Sussex family visit around the Jubbly. Which is why the courtiers are now fussing to the Mirror, the Mail and the Sun about “what happens if Meghan and Harry come to the Jubbly.” It’s hysterical to me that Team Sussex isn’t leaking and that the Queen won’t play ball with her own aides either.

You know what would be so amazing to me? If Harry and Meghan brought Archie and Lili for a quiet visit in June, and they basically just introduced the kids to the Queen and then peaced out of Salt Island without doing ANY Jubbly events.