Did the Sussexes promise the Queen that they will bring their kids to the UK?

Following the “surprise” news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly visited Queen Elizabeth in Windsor last week, the British media scrambled to explain how the meeting happened and what the meeting means for the royal family. The reporting is pretty scattered, as the Struggle Tabloids try to decide whether the meeting was conciliatory or punitive, whether Harry and Meghan are willing to come back in the fold, and whether this meeting was goodbye. The Daily Mirror’s version of the meeting was that Harry and Meghan are determined to visit again for the Jubbly, and they promised to bring their children this time:
Prince Harry and Meghan have told the Queen she will get to see her great-grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, “in the near future”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the promise on a whistlestop visit to London as they opened up the possibility that they will return from the US for the Platinum Jubilee.
Senior royal sources have described the meetings as “incredibly warm and good natured” and “very cordial”. The Duke and Duchess told Her Majesty their plan to return so the Queen can spend time with 11- month-old Lilibet and Archie, two, who are believed to be in the US.
A source close to the Sussexes said: “Both the Duke and Duchess are very mindful the Queen is getting older and has had health issues associated with her great age. They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future.”
The Queen’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne will be celebrated across Britain during a special bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5. The royals will unite for the annual Trooping the Colour as well as a special gathering at St Paul’s cathedral. The Queen also hopes to attend the Epsom Derby and the royals will also be at a special music concert outside Buckingham Palace for 10,000 lucky ticket-holders. Our source said: “It’s certainly a possibility the Duke and Duchess could attend the celebrations.”
Harry and Meghan’s “clear the air” talks with the Queen and Prince Charles were the first time the Duke of Sussex had seen his grandmother or father since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral 12 months ago. Their decision to stop off en route to the Invictus Games in The Hague was made “several weeks ago”, one source revealed. Harry is understood to have told the Queen about it in a phone call prior to Prince Philip ’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey last month, which he missed.
One senior royal source said of the Sussexes’ private meetings with the Queen and later Charles and Camilla: “There is very much a willingness as much as possible for everyone to come together for the Queen.” A Palace insider remarked how there was “added significance” to the Easter meeting, saying: “The Easter period and Maundy Thursday is a period of togetherness and forgiveness and that is very much the collective wish moving forward.”
Do you believe that the Mirror has a source close to the Sussexes? No. I do not. What I believe is that the Queen hasn’t briefed her courtiers about what Harry and Meghan said to her privately, but she perhaps indicated to those courtiers that she and Harry discussed the possibility of a Sussex family visit around the Jubbly. Which is why the courtiers are now fussing to the Mirror, the Mail and the Sun about “what happens if Meghan and Harry come to the Jubbly.” It’s hysterical to me that Team Sussex isn’t leaking and that the Queen won’t play ball with her own aides either.
You know what would be so amazing to me? If Harry and Meghan brought Archie and Lili for a quiet visit in June, and they basically just introduced the kids to the Queen and then peaced out of Salt Island without doing ANY Jubbly events.
I could see them doing a photo with her. Not to be released, but as a grandchild would want a photo of his grandparent with his child. I would love to have one of my grandmother and my girls.
If they were to go i can actually see that as well. It is quite a nice gesture. Still, if they do go and bring the kids (and personally i think that is a big if) i would keep them far away from grandpa charles and uncle william.
The Queen is “getting older”?! The Queen is 95! 🙂
I think Harry and Meghan will never do public events with the family again except for funeral or maybe coronation, just private visits with no photos.
I felt strongly that the Sussexes would visit the Queen and bring the children and unless something goes very wrong I expect the whole family to be here in June.
What they will do I cannot say, but the Queen wants to present an image of unity, so I expect to see them all with the children on the balcony.
I believe the opposite, I don’t think anything could persuade H&M to be on that balcony with their children
I also disagree. I don’t think we will see Harry and Meghan on the balcony.
Ok, let’s wait…..see you in June 😉.
I can see Harry wanting to throw his grandma a bone, and making one last balcony appearance, but I can’t see him ever doing it again for Chuck or Willnot.
It may be what you would like to see @PrincessK, as well as other observers who like seeing the Sussexes, or perhaps who enjoy the romantic idea of a happy royal family. But that romanticism is not reality. I agree with others who sense that M&H want no part of BP balcony and being around the snubby, jealous Cambridges, the thirsty, attack-dog rota, and the controlling, leak-ridden grey men.
Above all, remember Harry’s security concerns for his family. And, where’s the royal family’s public apology to Meghan for those false bullying accusations?! Their so-called ‘bullying investigation’ and toxic jealousy of W&K remain a stumbling block for any possibility of reconciliation. The apology to Meghan must come first.
It seems the tabloids are desperate to assign some larger meaning to a grandson visiting his grandma. They are still a family.
Plus Harry has always been very open with the fact that he’s still close to the queen and that there isn’t any bad blood between them. This visit was about to happen sooner or later. I am just happy is was a very private one instead of at a public event.
I still don’t believe he also saw his father when they visited.
Harry & Meaghan are very rich right. Has anyone else thought that maybe this time they did introduce Archie & Lili to the Queen? Just because we didn’t see the kids with Harry & Meaghan doesn’t mean they weren’t in the UK. They could have flown on a differnt plane with nannies. There aren’t that many photos of Archie out there and only the back of lili’s head. So a nanny with two children going around London wouldn’t be that suspicious. Then they could have gone onto the Hague or back to the U.S. Harry must realize the Queen might not be here in July. So would want to do it as soon as possible. They just didn’t announce it, if the kids went onto the Hague. They wanted to wait until the kids are safe at home.
The same palace sources who had no idea this meeting even happened now know what was said and promised? Try again RR. I honestly don’t see them bringing the kids until the security gets sorted out. I think this hush hush meeting happened because H&M probably know they don’t have much time to say their goodbyes to the Queen and knew that they could fly under the radar because everyone’s eyes would be trained on IG trying to get a glimpse of them. The Jubbly will just be teeming with press and all the family members they don’t want to see so unless that security gets sorted out I seriously Archie and Lili will be coming any time soon.
“The same palace sources who had no idea this meeting even happened now know what was said and promised?” 🤔🧐
M&H spokespeople never said anything about Chuck or Camela.
It’s funny that the sources who had no idea the visit was happening now has so much information. I agree that unless they have security Harry and Meghan won’t bring the children. Since the first visit was an undercover overnight trip the risks were low. I don’t think they’ll do any Jubilee events since they’re not working Royals and there problems with the courtiers and some family members.
Interesting that the visit was planned and discussed with the Queen before Phillip’s memorial service. So much for breaking TQ’s heart and blah, blah, blah. And all this lack of information has really put the BM in a quandary. “Incredibly warm, good-natured, cordial – what is happening here? How can we keep trashing H&M when TQ seems so happy to see them? We’re so confused!”
IF they do come in June, I suspect you will get you wish Kaiser. I just don’t see Meg participating in a public event with these people in England. Also can you imagine the fit William would throw??
I bet if they do come it will be to celebrate privately and introduce the Queen to the kids, and that will be that.
The guy who wrote this said on live tv they weren’t coming to the UK 😂😂. A meeting that no one knew about and now all of a sudden, they have an exclusive about details of a meeting that not even aides and reporters knew about. The papers seem to be losing it. You got one side who see the writing on the wall and knows the royals need the Sussexes and the media needs that Sussex money. Then you have people who actually hate them and think the royals are better off but don’t want to admit the Sussexes are vital. The fact that people have lost their minds over these two is truly baffling.
Let’s see what story will come next…”If Harry and Meghan don’t come to the Jubilee, it will be a slap in the face to the Qu…” oh forget it 😂
If the Sussex family travels to England at all at or around the Jubbly, I would bet big money that they will stay behind the scenes. I doubt they’d expose their babies to the inevitable “snubbing” and shunning they’d get from Cambridges and Wessexes, possibly Tindalls. Harry will never forget whatever horrible treatment his loves received from Bulliam and Khate, even in public at the CW service. I’m still skeptical about face to face encounters with C&C, but that seems more likely than bridging the “space” with the Cambridges. That’s a gulf too far.
I agree @ C-Shell!! It will be a cold day I hell before Harry and Meghan allow any of his vile family members to hold their children, yet alone touch them!! Harry and Meghan will do as they please and no one on this planet knows what their plans are, especially the rabid RR’s!
I don’t see Harry and Meghan coming during the Jubbly events either. TQ will be busy from sun up to sun down and the last intent that they have it to put any undue pressure on TQ.
I say no to the Jubbly visit but maybe later in the summer? I don’t know if the queen is well enough to go to Balmoral anymore but if she is, I could see them taking the kids there because it would be easier to keep the reporters away. Which would mean much gnashing of teeth and weeping by the rota, so that would be a plus.
100% I could see them coming later in the summer for a quiet, private visit.
I think the thing the media is struggling to comprehend is that the Sussexes view their public UK life as totally over and will not be scheduling things around public events.
They will be here for the Platinum Jubilee.
No they won’t.
In fact, I strongly suspect the Sussexes visited now cause they won’t be here in June.
Plus security isn’t sorted.
And the family are STILL briefing against Meghan, as we see in today’s papers.
Nothing has changed
A Balmoral visit seems plausible to me because of the privacy. However, let’s not forget that Meg has her podcast coming out sometime this summer and she’ll be busy working on that and promoting it.
The podcasts are pre-recorded, and a lot of the promo interviews can be as well. I doubt that them going over for a week or two would upset that schedule that much (esp. as it’d be worked out in advance).
And Balmoral does make a LOT of sense as it’s a private estate, with all the security, and NO press allowed *unless invited* and I doubt they would be. Like posters said above, there will be *family* pics taken, for the kids’ to have for the future. As we’ve seen, w/NY and England, H&M are VERY skilled at (literally!!) flying in under the radar (even commercial!) and no one is the wiser. I think if they take the kids, they’d go private though, for that extra security.
I can see them bringing the kids for Lili’s birthday. If security isn’t worked out, it will be private events only.
Lili’s birthday is in the middle of the Jubilee events. When is the Queen going to get time to spend private time with Lili?
Given the Queen’s age and my experience volunteering with seniors, it is likely that the Queen will oversee morning activities, perhaps a luncheon, but by mid-afternoon they slow right down, and most of them sleep until dinner. Activities of any kind will occur probably before tea.
It just occurred to me that I have never been in a seniors home after dinner. For all I know they could be jitterbugging or square dancing up there:)
She may also experience a condition called sundowning where the elderly get extra confused late afternoon towards evening. It’s like a switch going on. My elderly mother went through this a lot, she was fairly lucid during the day but became incoherent towards night.
Maybe the Sussexes want to remember Lilli’s first birthday with pleasant memories, chances of it happening in Windsor Island, not great.
If they do visit with their children, it will probably be similar to their last visit. The public won’t know about it until it is over. I don’t think they have any interest in attending official Jubilee events or in standing on the balcony.
I think Harry and Meghan will visit with the children at some point but not for the Jubbly. Just like their visit last week, when they do visit it’s going to be private. I’m predicting that Harry and Meghan will not attend the Jubbly and I can’t wait for the media outrage.
I agree they will try to bring their kids to meet the Queen at some point; if it is during the jubbly, it will be private (which may be easier than we think if the Queen isn’t going to be that active or involved in most of the public jubbly events). I mean it will be private regardless and no one will find out until the visit is over.
I agree that I don’t think we will see H&M at any jubbly events and I really doubt they will even be in England during that time. I can already see the RR stories now. A slap in the face to the Queen! The jubbly was the only thing the Queen had that was her own! LOL.
HA! I can just SEE them visiting with Liz while ALL the others are occupied with Jubbly activities (prohibiting any gate crashing of the visit) lololol. Now THAT would be Ninja Harry and Meghan Moves.
Agreed.
They won’t be here in June,
And the I think our rags know, which is why they’re pushing their hurt narrative, that the Sussexes only visited now for their Netflix show.😄😄
I disagree. I believe that they will be in the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee. If the Queen asks Harry he will be there.
I disagree.
This brief private visit was the Jubbly.
No matter how hard the tabloids and rota want it to be true.
Though Harry may visit in the autumn.
What I find sad is that it’s always about the Queen meeting the children and never Charles. I do understand why Harry doesn’t want to speak to his Dad but, it’s such a shame that it’s gone so far that no-one even thinks it’s a shame that Charles has never met his youngest grandchild.
Well, the Queen can’t travel to California. PC could. It would be easier for him to fly there than for two children to fly for hours to see him.
Charles and Camilla are going to Canada. What’s stopping them from making a side trip to California to see the kids. Especially if Charles likes to travel by private plane, he can stop over if he chooses. I think Invictus being successful and this visit by the Sussexes to see the queen are really putting the screws to Charles to make an effort to mend fences with Harry. Now that his heir went “splat!” in the Caribbean, Charles knows the royal family needs to rebuild their image.
@MsIam – Yes, I can see this as a calculated move to put William in his place. A cordial visit with the grandkids – no details about what was discussed, so that supporters of each side can imagine the other made apologies, but some cute gifts and everybody happy. Which leaves William on the outside, holding the “royal racist” bag.
Chuck does not have mobility issues, unlike Grandma.
Chuck is rich enough to provide for his own security in USA.
Chuck is able to meet youngest grandchild if he wants to.
Probably because nobody likes/cares about Charles much and he’s probably not a doting gramps. Also, not 95 yet so time isn’t ticking as bad.
Considering Charles wouldn’t defend his grandson being depicted as a chimp, nah.. I don’t feel a single shred of sympathy for a grandparent who would sell out his son and that son’s wife and infant child’s security for control. That is NOT a caring grandparent.
I hope Charles NEVER gets to see/hold Archie and Lili, that they are never exposed to his kind of “love”.
Yes yes yes! All of this! I choke on how easily the BM ignores or dismisses the actual emotional damage that Archie will inevitably feel when he’s old enough to learn about the “concern” and conversations before his birth about how dark his skin might be. His own blood relatives!
These people are the epitome of white supremacy and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near H&M’s children. Especially not Charles, William, or Kate. I recall those horrid photos of Kate in the Caribbean, interacting with the children as though they were some foreign or alien species, instead of human children, like white kids. Archie and Lili deserve better than that! They may be better off – at least for now – without contact with their Cambridge cousins. No child deserves to be made to feel like The Other.
welp, the one who can fix that is Charles.
What if the kids are with Doria and the Queen right now, and H&M were able to keep the rags off their scent because they’re several countries away? Operation Babies’ Breadth.
Doria would totally want to spend time with people who treated her daughter crap on the bottom of their shoe. *eye roll*
I saw Doria dealing with the Paps one time, and she does not put up with nonsense.
Even Toxic Tom said Meghan is tough like her mother, meaning they don’t put up with his crap.
You are the second person I’ve seen say this in the last two days. Honestly, the way H&M operate, it’s possible.
With the way Harry and Meghan operate so stealthily, those kids could have been in and out of the UK already.
I’m inclined to believe the visit was Harry visiting his grandmother who doesn’t have much time left.
They probably mentioned it in passing like any grandchild with kids would say to their grandmother. Like a “it was lovely to see you again granny. Next time we come we’ll probably bring the kids around for some tea.” That’s it. Not a promise. Just a heads up.
What I find mostly interesting is there is never any mention of the Cambs and the kids meeting the sussex kids. It’s always The Queen and Charles. I guess not even the media can push an agenda regarding the cambs missing Archie and Lili and being “desperate to see them be play”. There’s no “Kate the peacemaker desperately wants to hold her niece and play dress up with Charlotte and Lili” there’s no “Prince William is saddened th his children have no relationship with Harry’s kids”
After how Kate completely ignored Meghan and a newborn Archie at polo a few years ago, and kept her kids away. I don’t think they could sell the idea of any cousinly bonding being a goal.
Interesting that after the Cambridge disaster tour and the popularity of H&M and IG, the BM seems to be reporting somewhat more positively about H&M and W&K seem to be getting more criticism. Did the RF realize they needed the popularity of H&M and tamp down the BM or did the public get across to the BM that they are taking it too far? I hope that H&M don’t get sucked back in, even part time to be “working” for the RF. It will be nice for Harry if he can get some family support and some peace from the BM though.
@equality I paid attention to the change of tone too. The articles about the first two days of Games were neutral, even flattering somehow. Though it didn’t last long. Maybe it’s just a coincidence but DFail returned to be its poisonous self immediately after Keens returned from France.
It’s possibly even the BM don’t want to go negative towards a veteran event. Not because they care but bc it looks bad. Plus, the event is happening now and they think if they’re a little nicer Harry might throw them a bone or some kind of access. As soon as IG is over, there will be a new reason for outrage.
It was all getting stirred up on Twitter over the weekend. I made myself look, and I wish I hadn’t. The people retweeting the petition to get Harry “removed” from Invictus Games weren’t even close to the most unhinged, and, to be clear, they are bonkers.
Harry and Meghan are living life with their $250m jet worth. The royals can try but they won’t ever get them back. That ship has sailed.
This totally contradicts what Richard Kay said. This is hilarious. No one knows what happens or what was said.
I always thought H&M could do a private trip to the queen around the jubilee. Maybe they’ll go and bring the kids, maybe they’ll go and not bring the kids or maybe they won’t go at all but I doubt the BM who didn’t even know the meeting happened until it was done, know about future plans and details.
My theory is that after the disaster tour in the Caribbean, Charles and the Queen want Harry, Meg and the children for the balcony shot. It will cynically show they are inclusive. I wouldn’t be surprised if this was brought up and talked about.
As for The Mirror – I don’t know. Russell Myers has gotten accurate info about the Sussexes before. I know they supposedly have a ban on dealing with rota reporters, but my eyebrow was raised at such a benign cover story being produced on them. It’s possible their team is cultivating select tabloids to work with.
Meghan has enough sense to not allow them to use her and her kids for diversity PR. Gross tokenism.
Agreed!
@Talie: When has Russell Myers ever been accurate? He was on TV last week saying Harry and Meghan was not going to visit the Queen
Sources ‘close to the Sussexes’ are not talking. I don’t see Harry ever backing down from his stance of not working with members of the royal rota. He doesn’t need to. I’m not familiar with any accurate breaking story Myers had about the Sussexes. Myers had an article out ten days ago that included Megxit in the headline. So……no.
Harry & Meghan didn’t make any promises to come back soon.imo The rr’s seem to forget that both H & M have work obligations.
Isnt the mirror still part of the phone hacking case? Or is that just the sun?
@Jais, you are correct.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/oct/04/prince-harry-begins-legal-proceedings-against-sun-and-mirror-meghan
Well many people here said Meghan was done with the U.K. and would never set foot. I disagreed and have been proved correct.
Many people also said that H & M would make a point of visiting the Queen and would want to meet up with the charities they’ve supported..
My question is: Do you believe, right now, Harry & Meghan will bring their children to the Jubbly if the security issue isn’t resolved? Outside of the judicial review results.
They didn’t bring them to Invictus and they had the security, so there’s no way those kids are going to put a foot in the UK if the security situation is not resolved.
And in the same vein of Archie and Lili not being in The Hague, I don’t believe for a second that Harry and Meghan would put them in public for the Jubly. If the security question was resolved they would probably bring them to visit the Queen maybe even for the Jubbly, but there’s no way they are putting those kids in front of the rabid dog that is the British Media.
Ace, ITA. I can’t believe that they would go to the lengths they have to keep their childrens’ faces out of the public eye just to turn around and put them out in the public in the UK. They are going to continue to protect them. I also have difficulty visualizing H&M on a balcony with anyone during the Jubbly. They are no longer working royals and their disgust of the bm, I think, would preclude them giving them ANYTHING. They no longer have to and I can’t think of anyone in the brf who could talk them into it. Clearly, they will do what they decide to do, but somehow I don’t see it even if they get security (which they should get anyway). Their security is not predicated on Jubbly media shots–at least it shouldn’t be.
My theory is they will slide in a private visit with the kids and Lizzy before jubilee or a little time after. Because time may not be on their side if they wait and later with her failing health and this on going pandemic.
LILIE ALREADY MET HER GREAT GRANDMOTHER. It’s called FACETIME!!!
Archie was always around her before they left for Montecito!
They just haven’t been back together IN PERSON. I keep seeing misinformation about this.
Clearly Harry and Meghan talk to her often so she probably sees them a lot maybe even more than the grandkids that are in the same country.
Remember Harry said he talked more to his grandmother since he left than he had in the years prior.
Harry and Meghan always surprise me so I have no idea what they’ll do but I would love if they shock the BM and courtiers again.
^^ Exactly @Polo! ITA with you! 💯
If the Queen is well enough to go to Balmoral this summer, I think that would be a great place to bring the children. But they are not vaccinated, so I’m sure Harry and Meghan would be careful about flying them anywhere. I think the private visit was their Jubilee visit, and if I were Harry, I would also see this as a case of preparing for the worse and hoping for the best. If he is not able to see his grandmother again, he had a good last visit.
The Windsors and the British media doesn’t deserve the privilege of seeing Harry and Meghan children.
They did nothing to protect them so why should they get good will off their backs.
Yes I know it’s not my decision to make since they aren’t my children but I am petty like that and they put Meghan through hell so no to seeing her children.
I don’t think for a minute that Meghan and Harry would take that kind of chance just so TQ can see Archie and Lili in person. Taking those kids into the eye of the storm is not something either of them would consider. Yes, they can do a stealth visit by themselves but traveling with a baby and a rambunctious little boy would be a whole different issue and put them at risk of a sh*tstorm of paps and media finding out and hounding them. They lead a very peaceful and protected life in Montecito and the fear of their little ones being exposed to that kind of frightening situation would just be too horrible to consider.
Does anyone else find it shocking that Charles has not visited his grandkids? Like it’s unreal! He’s a wealthy man and could go visit them whenever.
Yes, I do. It would have been a nice gesture as a parent and as a grandparent if Charles had flown to California at some point.
It’s also quite possible that Charles HAS spent time with them and kept it quiet. I doubt that he has, but it is possible.
Lets remind all the still-living-in-the-past monarchists tht: we’re almost 25 yrs into the 21st century; every industry is evolving as a result of ICT. And the way we live & hv our being in the world is evolving for the same reasons.
I said all tht to say: do u recall how H&M took their pregnancy announcement photo tht they released on Valentine’s day 2021? It was done remotely. Their photographer was in either NY or London & they were in Cali.
Who is to say there hasnt been a photo session of the Sussex family, with Harry’s grandma/the kids’ great-grandma in it as if they were all in the same place & time……and which we just might see on the desk where the queen sits & delivers her xmas msg, along wth the usual other in-the-line offspring & their families.
I believe whether or not the queen is still alive at xmas, there WILL be a queen’s xmas msg….because it will be recorded long before xmas ’22 – wth a view tht it could be her last; perhaps itll be recorded in June……because i hv no doubt tht the courtiers are highly exercised by the possibility tht things can go south very rapidly after the jubbly……if not before.
Such strong feelings here about what the Sussexes will do. I have no idea, and no strong preferences, as long as they do what their hearts and minds and security dictate. I can envision a visit during the jubilee, mostly behind the scenes, with maybe even a concession or two to special requests from the Queen. Special requests might include a complete royal family portrait for the historical record or a photo of the Sussexes with the Queen for public release. The balcony is a stretch IMO unless the Queen is there.
We’ll see. I support what HM decide and will be perfectly fine if they stay in Montecito or if they take our ginger babies to see the Queen. Also ok if they have a private christening for Lili and a small birthday celebration while there. I’ll pray for peace.
Has anyone considered that maybe TQ knew C&C would visit before the Maudy thing and schedule H&M at the same time so they would kinda be forced to meet face-to-face? This was totally my grandma’s style when she had feuding sons.
My thoughts or guesses would be the Sussexes may visit before the JUbliee with their children-this would be a very private visit-this way they visited the queen and maybe Charles with the kids and keep their children safe from the monster mob called the UK press-maybe they would spend a week or two under the protection of the Queen and Charles and be out of the way before the Jubliee actually starts-that way they brought the kids to see the Queen and Charles-maybe take a few pictures under very strict privacy-this way they won’t be accused to overtaking the Jubilee celebrations and being placed on the balcony to cause upset for the royals and the UK public-this way they can air out some differences without causing turmoil during the Jubilee activities. If I had my way that is the way I would do it.