Keisha Lance Bottoms was turned away from Capital Grille for ‘wearing leggings’

Keisha Lance Bottoms served one term as the Mayor of Atlanta. She did not seek reelection last year, and she completed her term in January of this year. She currently works as a CNN commentator, plus President Biden appointed her to the vice chair of civic engagement and voter protection at the DNC. She still resides in Atlanta, and last Friday, she went to Capital Grille to have lunch. Only she was turned away at the door because she was wearing leggings.

I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

Some people – white women – pointed out that Capital Grille (a chain restaurant) has a “dress code” which excludes tank tops and gym attire. To which other people pointed out that this dress code is never enforced when it comes to white women customers wearing tanks, leggings, yoga pants or gym-like gear. Even Mayor Bottoms pointed out that she saw other people in similar-ish clothing:

Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in “mall” attire. Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, “No.”. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service. https://t.co/4GRq97cwGP — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 15, 2022

Again, no one is saying that a restaurant cannot have a dress code, but if a place has a dress code, they better enforce that sh-t with every single person, not just Black folks. It absolutely looks like this is a major f–k up from Capital Grille’s management.

It didn’t take me long to find photos of white women in leggings tagging themselves at The Capital Grille. pic.twitter.com/TwH0D28bxK — THEE Not Today Colonizer | #LandBack (@WolvesforKamala) April 16, 2022