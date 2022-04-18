Duchess Meghan has left the Hague, she’s flying home to see Archie & Lili

Something I still think about ALL the time: when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from the UK to Canada in late 2019, that was the last time Archie was ever in the UK. Archie did not travel with Meghan and Harry when they went back to the UK in January 2020 (when they announced their Sussexit plans). Archie did not join them in the UK for the You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch Tour in March 2020 either. The point is not just that Harry and Meghan don’t want to travel with their young babies/children, it’s also that they’re not willing to ever bring their kids back to the UK without firm guarantees of safety and respect. Thus, the kids are staying in North America. So Archie and baby Lili once again stayed in Montecito for the Sussexes’ trip to the UK and the Netherlands. And now Meghan is on a plane to go back home to see them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dazzled royal fans since arriving in the Netherlands last week for the Invictus Games. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have met with many of the teams taking part in the Games, which shine a spotlight on the “unconquerable” character of servicemen and women, their families and their “Invictus” spirit, as well as the opening ceremony on Saturday. But all good things must come to an end, and they did for Meghan on Monday as she flew back to Los Angeles to be reunited with her children, Archie, who turns three next month, and Lili, who turns one in June. It’s no surprise that the 40-year-old hasn’t stayed with Harry during the whole duration of the games as on day two, she revealed she was really missing her children. Meghan made the confession as she sat in on a reading to a group of 12 children in a private event held in the Zuiderpark. She told British army veteran James Stride that she had wanted to attend the reading as it meant she was around children, and they reminded her of her own, which stayed behind in Montecito, presumably in the care of her mother, Doria Ragland. “Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children,” James, one of the GB competitors in the games being held in The Hague, told MailOnline. “She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own.”

[From Hello]

I mean, when the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed that Meghan would join Harry, they said that Meghan would only stay for a few days and that Harry would stay for the length of the Invictus Games. I kind of wish they had brought the kids to the games, but I suspect they avoided it because they knew they were doing a layover in the UK, and once again, Salt Island won’t ever get their hands on those kids. Anyway, I’ll miss seeing Meghan at Invictus but I’m glad she gave us so much content for days!