Prince Albert posed with Charlene & their kids for two Easter portraits

Prince Albert wasn’t going to allow his second bout of Covid stop him from enjoying some tennis this weekend. Albert missed almost all of the Monte Carlo Masters tournament last week because he was isolating after testing positive for Covid yet again. But he did show up for the men’s singles final on Easter Sunday, presenting the trophy to (beautiful idiot) Stefanos Tsitsipas and no one wore a mask. Sure.
Later in the day on Easter Sunday, the Prince’s Palace published portraits of the royal family. These are the first photos of Charlene since last fall, when she finally returned to Monaco, only to be sent off to a Swiss treatment facility just days after her return from South Africa. At first, I thought the palace was playing a bit fast and loose with NOT showing Charlene’s face, but there is one photo where you can see her face somewhat clearly. She looks tired, but she seems to have put on some weight, which is important considering she was reportedly drastically underweight last year, following her health dramas. Charlene is still doing super-short hair too. Anyway, I think this whole thing is still pretty bizarre, but I’m glad the Prince’s Palace finally offered up some proof-of-life photos of Charlene.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
So much misery rolled into one photograph.
That family, children included, are desperately unhappy. Charlene looks better, marginally, but she is captive to this hopeless situation.
I really hope they each have joy in their regular lives, because everyone always looks miserable in photos.
(Happy for the proof of life photo though!)
Charlene does look healthier.
She does!!! And I love her hair!! I cut mine less than 1/2” long for a 3 week RV trip and hiked every national park from here to there!! Plus, it looks fabulous on her too!!
Totally agree about her hair. It looks fantastic. She looks great with super short hair.
She does look healthier. Hair is probably short because it’s been falling out/breaking after such a prolonged period of being underweight. The son looks so much like her now in the face! The photos would look relatively normal if not for the large creepy bunny statue.
Or the large creepy Prince Albert.
Ha!
The bunny is terrifying,
Right? I burst out laughing at how weird it is.
Charles and Diana vibes.
They could not look more miserable or awkward if they tried. Eek.
She looks great and I actually like her hair cut. I don’t know what’s up with their marriage but I’m happy she’s with her kids and healthier
I love her hair too, very chic. But that family…yikes.
I wish her healing and health, and hope that she can find a way to be happy.
Her hair is cute. They looked relaxed to me. Not like last year when she finally returned.
She looks better. Healthier. The kids are cute.
They all look good. I kind of miss her daughter’s self-cut bangs, though. 😆
She looks better than she did last year. They as a family look like they are miserable. I don’t know if it’s the health issues or the faking for the public or a combination of many things. I don’t understand why they won’t just divorce because they haven’t looked happy long before her health issues. Get a divorce say the usual we will remain friends and coparent. Albert has his legit heir now
Charlene looks healthier and that’s a plus! The other thing that stares you in face is that she looks miserable! I agree with the comment, Charles and Diana vibes.
I’m not a body language expert but JFC!
+1
Charlene looks better but boy does she also look so unhappy. On a different tone, can somebody thread more string on Albert’s button, it’s about to pop and poke out someone’s eye.
Prince Albert seems never to be able to look connected to anyone. He might as well be alone in most of his photos. He is posing so much higher that he is above the entire rest of his family. No joy comes across in the photo. They don’t come across emotionally as a family, if that makes sense. Other royal families do formal and staged poses, and one sees that for what they are- something for the record. But this family I think is trying for a warm family feel, and it just doesn’t translate.
Excellent analysis @ tasmin!!! There are many royal families that pose for photos and the warmth and love comes across in their faces and the energy they put out. But Albert and Charlene, nope!! I the utter fact that Albert is purposely at a greater height than Charlene is his message to all that he is the one in full power and control. Albert will not allow desertion from anyone, especially Charlene!!
Not good. So surprised they released these photos. Very sad.
Agreed.
I know its nobody’s business, but I am just so freaking curious as to what was happening with her. It seems like she was on such a health rollercoaster. Poor thing. I hope she is doing much better now.
Comorbidities I believe. The existence of 2 or MORE diseases or conditions occurring simultaneously. This is perhaps why he couldn’t say exactly what was wrong as there were too many things going on at the same time. Frustrating for her and her family. Prayers.
They need to fire whoever styled this picture but something says this was all down to Albert who’s posing like an overlord while his wife and kids look like captives. An apt picture, if ever there was any.
I hope Charlene continues to get better, h/e, that’s very unlikely when she seems stuck in a situation that’s making her miserable.