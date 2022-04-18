Prince Harry: Kids should learn ‘the history of conflicts & the power of recovery’

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday night. Meghan spoke first and she introduced Harry, who was sitting in the audience among the veterans. When he walked on stage to take the microphone, he leaned in and kissed Meghan in front of everyone. Because he can’t help himself! I think so much of Harry’s brain space is devoted to him thinking “mine, mine, she’s mine!!” Anyway, sexy photos. Sexy yet wholesome? These two are so in love.
At the opening ceremony, Harry gave an interview to two Dutch youths, Sophia and Jay. The kids work for De Kindercorrespondent, which is a digital outlet focusing on youth voices. From the looks of it, Jay and Sophia truly got media credentials and they were given access to the Games at every level. They also scored Harry’s first on-camera interview since Oprah!! LMAO. This video is amazing.
Last night Prince Harry gave an exclusive interview to two youth reporters for the Netherlands-based De Kindercorrespondent—a new digital outlet focused on making the voices of young people heard. Safe to say they were happy to meet him! https://t.co/2aWGaLdQVapic.twitter.com/gHsZDtNH0y
My favorite part was when Harry spoke to them honestly about how children need to learn about “the history of conflicts, but also the power of recovery.” Harry was also asked what his wish is for Archie and Lili. Harry said: “To grow up in a better world. To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It’s not going to be easy, but I will never, ever rest until I, as a parent, have tried to make the world a better place for them, because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now. And I don’t think we should be bringing children into the world unless we make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future.” What a man.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_3kZt8rtPJ
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_ywJT2hHYS
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039588
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039705
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_Dij2XmkjN
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Harry’s just fucking awesome. I’m so impressed with him getting on their level by altitude, but treating them like professionals, answering their questions thoughtfully and without condescension. One of the best interviews of Harry we’ve seen. The RR should take notes, but they won’t.
THIS is how you engage with kids. And the kids responded. I think it’s because Harry really cares, and it comes through. Whereas other royals (*cough* Kate *cough*) only fake their interest, and the kids pick up on that too, and don’t engage with her.
My god the royals are so so DUMB. They really pushed these two out because they don’t have the guts to tell Will and Kate and Charles, because make no mistake he’s just as jealous and petty as they are, that they aren’t going to be popular just because they’re the “heirs”. It seems after that horrible Caribbean tour, some of the press see the writing on the wall. They’re practically screaming for them to return.
They now have some RR saying “After the queen dies, Charles is open to H&M’s 1/2 in/out …” I’m like…stawp with the lies! I’m betting Betty will be on a plane to Cali to recoop and rest in the sun – hence the full stop on her appearances. Ya’ll watch…she’s on a plane at the end of the week heading to see Lilli & Archie. lol
Look at harry when speaking to these 2 youngsters and then tell me if william would ever do the same. He got on his knees so he could be at the same level as them. He’s just so humble.
Yeah, I think it’s important not to overlook that. A royal prince got down on his knees to be at the same level of children who were interviewing him. That’s significant.
I haven’t watched it but from the still pics the knees were what jumped out most to me from this. Won’t anyone think of the PROTOCOL. And the worst of it is that the clown-show in the UK genuinely believe that stuff like that matters.
Harry on the other hands respects people and tries to meet them on their level, whether that’s literal or figurative.
This interview was beautiful! Harry’s kneeling before the child interviewer and looking up while talking to them was so wonderful. The only other working royal I could imagine doing that was Diana. The York princesses might have done it if given a chance.
Every single thing they have done at this event has been perfect. Perfection. Everywhere.
It is absolutely wild to me how this couple with so much potential was treated so poorly by an institution that is barely holding on to relevancy.
Comparing this to the flop tour…? Night and day. THIS is the couple that wasn’t supported?? THIS is the couple that was pushed out?! Insanity.
imagine if the queen had said to the media, lay the F off. Imagine if the leaks and briefing against was halted in their tracks. Imagine if the Sussexes were given the same support the likes of the Wessexes are given.
The firm could have deployed Harry and Meghan to places like the Caribbean and not have to worry about sending Sophie and Edward to pick up the mess.
(would the countries have left the Commonwealth still? Oh yes. But the soft diplomacy and optics would have been better and spun to say the Sussexes succeeded in securing diplomatic ties etc)
Wasted opportunity due to jealousy and insecurity. Thank god the Sussexes left that mess.
“jealousy and insecurity”
Thats it. Thats the Tweet. Instead of using the momentum Meghan brought to do more and be more, to increase the likability to the institution overall, they (W&K specifically) had to push H&M out because Harry is the spare and he cant outshine the heir (!!!!!!)
You are so right. Harry and Meghan would have made the difference of parting as friends, rather than a petulant statement more appropriate for a huffy teenager. Sure, the Commonwealth would still dissolve, because it SHOULD dissolve, but it didn’t have to be bitter.
It’s really nice video. I do think that not only do the athletes get a lot out of these Games but Harry does too.
I absolutely adore Harry and his interviewers!!! I love how Harry is on his bended knee to be at eye level with them!!! I thought I couldn’t admire and adore Harry and Meghan more, but I must admit that my admiration has grown leaps and bounds, as we all watch the IG!!!
Harry and Meghan are so in love as well and I am truly happy for both of them!!! I wish them nothing but the best that the world has to offer!!
Harry is a phenomenal human. Intelligent, empathetic, down to earth. Just amazing.
LOVED this video with darling Kindercorrespondents and sweet dad Harry. Will need several Kleenex boxes for Netflix doc if it’s anything like this past weekend with amazing Invictus people.
Wow. Just, wow. What a wonderful interview. and kids today will feel this and get inspired! He’s probably inspired a bunch already!
And, his growth away from the UK is staggering. Harry was already the most remarkable and relatable in the BRF bunch, but with therapy and independence, those gifts of his get to be flexed to greater use, receptivity, and impact.
Shame, shame, shame on the idiot royals, courtiers, and press who thought to scapegoat him forever..
I love how they’ve included kids in the events and that they call him Harry, lol.
Harry is his mother’s son! Her values are in him more than in his brother!
Harry has always had such dad energy even before he had kids of his own. It’s very cute and Harry just lights up in front of kids. Not that he’s not great with adults but you can tell he loves talking to kids.
Harry freed from the RF has made the Diana in him blossom and be unafraid to show his authentic self. There is so much of her in him, sometimes he has her look, that cute grin and he has all her heart for sure. Meghan obviously adores him, they are still crazy about each other. It makes me smile all over to see them together.
Harry is amazing in every way. Meghan & Harry are lucky to have each other and we are lucky to have them making this crazy world a better one.
Good luck topping any of this keenbridges and remaining Windsors.
You had it so good with Harry for years and then with Meghan, but you done f it all up.
Those kids are so cute.
Keeping these two in the family would have done wonders to clean up their image as stiff and out of touch. I think rather than being too liberal, it would have offered the perfect balance to W&K, who could have kept the traditional role as future king and queen. M&H could have addressed the pressing issues of our time while being fun and accessible. Perfect for the second-in-line, since he doesn’t have the pressures of maintaining the crown.
They really blew it.
The BBC are reporting on the games in the news bulletins and tonight there’s a full hour’s report with Harry in the on-site studio. This is really making an impact.
I’ve been making an effort to open every BBC, ITV, Sky News story. As much as I admire H and M, I love the ones focused on the athletes. They are so inspiring.
I am dying to see the end result of Invictus Games this year. Surely this will be the thing that shows how completely irrelevant the monarchy is in modern times. What Harry and Meghan and IG have done is remarkable. I watched every video put out by the various teams on Twitter this weekend, and the impact they are making cannot be stressed enough. It is a beautiful thing to see.
Harry, the best King England will never have.
He has empathy, courage, kindness and determination. Meghan is a great match for him.
#ServiceIsUniversal
+ 💯