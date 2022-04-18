Prince Harry: Kids should learn ‘the history of conflicts & the power of recovery’

Here are more photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday night. Meghan spoke first and she introduced Harry, who was sitting in the audience among the veterans. When he walked on stage to take the microphone, he leaned in and kissed Meghan in front of everyone. Because he can’t help himself! I think so much of Harry’s brain space is devoted to him thinking “mine, mine, she’s mine!!” Anyway, sexy photos. Sexy yet wholesome? These two are so in love.

At the opening ceremony, Harry gave an interview to two Dutch youths, Sophia and Jay. The kids work for De Kindercorrespondent, which is a digital outlet focusing on youth voices. From the looks of it, Jay and Sophia truly got media credentials and they were given access to the Games at every level. They also scored Harry’s first on-camera interview since Oprah!! LMAO. This video is amazing.

My favorite part was when Harry spoke to them honestly about how children need to learn about “the history of conflicts, but also the power of recovery.” Harry was also asked what his wish is for Archie and Lili. Harry said: “To grow up in a better world. To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It’s not going to be easy, but I will never, ever rest until I, as a parent, have tried to make the world a better place for them, because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now. And I don’t think we should be bringing children into the world unless we make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future.” What a man.