Jessica Simpson loves lifting weights, they ‘actually give me energy’

I always thought it was mean and unnecessary how people used to scrutinize and pick on Jessica Simpson for her body and weight fluctuations. One major inflection point was when she performed at some sort of chili cookoff festival in a rather poorly-cut pair of high-waisted jeans, accessorized with an exceptionally ugly belt. She was mocked for her size in those photos, which was terrible. There was also talk of her weight after her pregnancies and she had a partnership with Weight Watchers as well.
Jessica was in Mexico with her family for spring break last week. She was feeling herself and as one does, she posted a few bikini shots (wearing her own collection, of course). In one of her captions, Jessica noted that this bikini pic accompanied a major milestone: she’s gained and lost 100 pounds three times. She spoke to People shortly after about body image and her workout routine.
While chatting with PEOPLE, the singer and fashion designer, 41, says she believes all bodies — no matter their shape or size — should be celebrated daily.
“It’s hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that’s great because every body’s being celebrated,” she tells PEOPLE.
“So I understand the mentality of all women, and I understand loving where you’re at or wanting more, or wanting something better,” she says. “I understand that.”
Simpson has famously dealt with weight gain and weight loss throughout the years — all while in the public eye — and says she’s always shocked by her body’s ability to go back to her pre-baby size.
“I always celebrate my body,” she says. “The fact that it made children is unreal, … but you just don’t ever think you’re going to fit back into things. It’s crazy. A woman’s body is phenomenal in what it can do.”
Adding that she has “been happy at every size,” with the exception of her weight “at the end” of her pregnancies, Simpson says, “I’ve definitely embraced myself.”
“And I think that people get that with me, and they know that I’m being open and that I’m being honest about my life.”
“I never thought of being in a bikini again, because I was stretched out as big as the couch,” she says. “So to be able to put on a bikini … I just hadn’t thought that was even a goal until I put it on, and I was like, ‘I think I was afraid of that.’ ”
“It really made me emotional,” Simpson continues, before explaining that she shared photographs of herself rocking the swimwear on social media as a way of reminding herself that “the impossible can happen.”
“And for me, as a woman, to be able to look as good as I feel was a major moment,” she adds. “You’re proud of yourself and you deserve it … [and you’re] understanding yourself and feeling good on the outside. When those two things click, the sky’s the limit.”
Simpson — who recently partnered with Flonase — says that she works out often, and her go-to exercise involves weight training, which she describes as being “something I love.”
“I don’t know why I’ve always loved it. Maybe because my papaw was a football coach, and he always wanted me to have big calf muscles, and I made sure I accomplished that in my life,” she continues with a laugh.
“But I love weights. There’s something about it that actually give me energy. And I know it burns fat,” Simpson adds.
I’m guessing the three 100-pound weight gains and losses were for each of her three pregnancies. Her youngest is only three so the timing lines up. I’ve always found Jessica relatable when she talks about this stuff. She’s always talked openly and candidly about her struggles with weight and exercise and what she liked to eat and drink. And it rang true more so than the many celebs who would claim that all they eat is burgers and then work out so they could eat those burgers. (Sobriety probably helped with her weight loss goals as well). With Jessica, it doesn’t sound like talking points to seem relatable, it seems like that’s how she really is. So if she says she likes weight training, I believe that. (I also think it’s adorable that she worked on her calf muscles because her grandpa thought it was important). I’m still a cardio girl myself, but I’ve gotten more into weights in recent years and agree with Jessica about the energy and fat burn. I always like to hear about the workout routines of celebs who are shorter/curvier, like Jessica, because I’m also on the short side.
It’s great that Jessica is feeling good and proud of her body and accepting of herself. Anecdotally, I recall hearing women, both famous and not, say that they became less hard on themselves about their bodies after having babies because their body had just done this amazing thing, which it sounds like Jessica is saying here as well. I like that while she is happy with where she is, Jessica also acknowledged the ways other women might feel in terms of still wanting to reach specific goals. The body acceptance movement is great and at the same time people who have specific goals they’d like to reach for their own bodies shouldn’t be made to feel bad for wanting to lose weight, tone up, etc. Again, very relatable and honestly a great message!
I really like Jessica. I think it was the podcast “You’re Wrong About” that did a couple of episodes on her memoir and it made me like her even more.
It was a good memoir, I didn’t expect that, but it really was. You really see what the industry does to young women too.
I do like what she says, I am just wondering how she doesn’t have loose tummy skin after 3, 100 lb weight gains and losses? That’s what my mom’s friends always complain about. They’ve had multiple children. I’m an only child and my mom didn’t gain anywhere near that much weight with me. So I can’t go by her.
After seeing her lips, I guess it’s plastic surgery. I’ve only known one person who ever lost her mommy tummy after multiple births. She was a long distance runner and very tall and thin. I’m not saying it’s not possible, and I’m not snarking on Jessica, but that’s my honest guess.
Yes, I think you are probably right.
Jessica has been open about having a tummy tuck after her pregnancy.
She has commented that she has had a couple of Lipo surgeries after each of her pregnancies.
It’s in her book.
I’m also trying to fathom how she could gain 100 pounds during each pregnancy?! I gained 28 for each of mine and I didn’t in any way deprive myself of food. 100 pounds seems incredibly excessive and possibly dangerous.
Judging by the belly button I’m going to guess a tummy tuck.
She could have had pre eclampsia or some other condition. I gained over 80 lbs with each of my 3 and I wasn’t over doing it. It was pre eclampsia, you can’t control it. Every woman’s body handles pregnant differently.
She talks about getting a tummy tuck in her autobiography.
Well, then, she’s being disingenuous in this article. She can celebrate her body and be proud, etc etc but be honest and say you had plastic surgery instead of “I lift weights”. Typical celebrity bs
@RA44 Unlike a lot of other celebrities, Jessica Simpson is pretty open IMO. She doesn’t pretend she doesn’t work out, and just has “this body” This woman got horribly body shamed in the past for basically not being a size 0 anymore – looking back on it, so vile & disgusting!! She was ridiculed when she gained a lot of weight with her pregnancies, and when she was a spokesperson for Weight Watchers. She was also very open about her sobriety, and struggle with alcoholism, which I am SURE played a huge role in her getting slimmer. AND she never hid the fact that she got a tummy tuck after her last child, UNLIKE so many other celebrities (cough, cough, the Kardashians and others who flat out lie).
I hardly think her message here is simply – I lift weights, hence I look like this.
Good for her. Being in a good place about body and mind is a very peculiar, particular, important and difficult balance to achieve and hang on to. After my November ordeal, I’ve quit many things. I’ve added many things. I’m fairly certain my family never thought what happened to me would change behaviors, but it did. I’m not at a point yet where I’d wear a bikini lmao, but damnit I’m getting pretty frakking close. Maybe by summer, and whatever I’m doing has rubbed off as my 16yo is now exercising everyday with me. Score.
@ Mabs – I hope you are okay! Also, I always enjoy your comments. ☺️
@RA44 — you can do both you know…have a tummy tuck and lift weights. Lifting weights will give you great muscle definition but it doesn’t help with getting rid of post-pregnancy stretched-out skin.
@Mabs – you go gurl!!!
I think she does both (ie exercises and gets plastic surgery).
From the way she discusses it I think the lifting of weights might simply be an activity she likes to do.
They all have tummy tucks, that’s just not real life. The women’s body can do amazing things but after pregnancies, if one expects to spring back 100% is being unrealistic. I know 1 girl who did but she worked out at 5am for at least an hour or 2 everyday of her life without exception. It’s probably not gonna happen for the rest of us. lol You will have a mother’s bone structure and skin forever. Plastic surgery can make it better, but it’s not all from lifting weights. My friend there, lost all her boobs after her pregnancies, so had a boob job with her great body. Nothing’s perfect.
This. 💯
You are absolutely spot on. We are all subjected to how our bodies behave, and minus the financial means to seek out everyone related to boosting our facades, we’re left with what we can do on our own. A friend of mine also has three kids, and we used to work out when she lived around the block. She “hated” me because no matter how many crunches she did, she could never see her abs, and no matter how many arm thingies I did, my arms never looked like hers. Heavy sigh.
I can relate to what she’s saying about weights. I’ve varied in weight over 100 lbs, I’ve gone to the gym since I was a teen and done lots of cardio, general weights, sports etc, nothing ever made me feel as good as when I was lifting heavy regularly. Maybe because weights are accessible and you can still feel accomplished at much of lifting weights even when you’re bigger (not chin-ups, sigh.) You can do all sports heavier but it feels, at least to me, like you’re not on a level playing field when you have a lot of extra weight. But lifting weights is different and helped me feel a little like superman through down parts of my life, at one point after I lost a child, after a year of darkness, weights slowly helped me get out of that mindset, symbolically rebuilding my strength, and in the process I built an inch of muscle around my abs which made my long term back pain disappear. Not saying weightlifting cures anything, and having access to weights is a privilege, but I guess I just wanted to share how grateful I am.
I feel you – lifting weights makes me feel strong and badass. It also helps me to feel good about my body, no matter what it’s looking like at the time. And lifting is an exercise I really enjoy, so I’m more likely to create space for it to happen.
I really liked her book and became a bigger fan. She has had many procedures done, including a tummy tuck so not exactly realistic for a lot of women. Her upper lip work is getting crazy though and I wish she would lay off the surgery and fillers before she looks more real housewife like.
What a bunch of bullsh*t. She says she always celebrates her body but in the next breath, says her weight makes her insecure and couldn’t imagine wearing a bikini. She is only celebrating her body now because she is super thin. It’s one thing to admit you have insecurities, but don’t say you’ve accepted them when you’ve only accepted them after you’ve had a tummy tuck and starved yourself to 100 pounds
Agreed. Put on a bikini no matter how big you are if that’s what you want to do. This is thinspo to a T.
Lift weights ladies!!! As a physical therapist, I keep up with research which is really showing that weight lifting is like a fountain of youth. It helps with everything from joint health to balance. Even just carrying something heavy and taking some laps around the house is great. Live well and love yourselves, celebitches.
I agree that people should do whatever makes them feel good; lose weight, not care or whatever. BUT the body (over)focused mindset our society has, and especially for womens bodies, is NOT healthy.
To put it in another perspective:
If you could count how many hours of your life you’ve spent focusing on how your body looks you would be shocked! All that time could be spent on meaningful things. You know, like loving life! Being present and enjoying your life.
This topic is also written about, how men are free to focus on other stuff and get more done in their lives because they’re not conditioned to constantly think about their looks and whether they’re good enough or not. They have pressure, but less pressure. And they are not conditioned from childhood that their value is reduced down to how they look.
I can attest to the weights. I was a former fatty and I started doing cardio with a co worker. Just treadmill walking and then running, but nothing helped me achieve my goals like the weights did.
I remember some guys in the gym asked me why I went so hard, and I said “it’s because I am big” they told me I had not looked at myself–I had actually lost over 30 lbs using weights. At the time they were inquiring, I was running 4 miles and then hitting the weights after. I now alternate and have seen even more progress. WEIGHTS truly do help, like a lot.