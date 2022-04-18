Rihanna & ASAP Rocky are together in Barbados, will she give birth there?

Late last week, the rumor mill was working overtime, as Twitter was abuzz with the gossip that ASAP Rocky had perhaps cheated on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi. Muaddi is a shoewear designer who has worked with Rihanna on her Fenty line. It took a good 24 hours after the start of the rumormongering for denials to come out. CB and I updated Friday’s story, but there are more updates and Rihanna and Rocky even stepped out together in Barbados!! TMZ had the exclusive photos – it looks like they arrived in Barbados a few days ago. Considering it’s widely believed that Rihanna is due pretty soon, I wonder if she’s preparing to give birth to the baby in Barbados, with her family around her? Rihanna’s fans thinks so.
Rihanna Out with A$AP Rocky in Barbados, Cheating Rumors BS https://t.co/VScF1Lkn8E
— TMZ (@TMZ) April 16, 2022
Rihanna & Rocky em Barbados 💖 pic.twitter.com/qtF8Q8pBqM
— rapmais (@RapMais) April 17, 2022
Also, the “other woman” (except not really) Amina Muaddi issued a statement on her social media, denying the rumor that she cheated with Rocky. I believe her! So basically, everything is fine now and Rihanna’s baby will be born in Barbados with Rocky there to support her.
— Amina Muaddi (@AminaMuaddi) April 15, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The guy who put out the story apologised for spreading the rumour. Rhianna and asap turning up in Barbados and Amina denying the story squashes that rumour I think. All the best to Rhianna and asap on the birth of their baby.
The crazy thing is, Fashion Twitter dug out pics of this Louis guy and Amina looking friendly on several occasions over the years. Speculation is running rampant that she was the real target and Rihanna & Rocky were just collateral damage.
Also, the guy’s been accused of spreading lies about Bottega Veneta’s former creative director.
He seems messy AF and it’s unfortunate that a pregnant woman got caught up in his mess without any fault of her own.
On the plus side, it’s safe to assume that this guy’s fashion career is dead.
That’s messed up, especially when you factor in the way a lot of stans behave. Plus a pregnant woman doesn’t need extra drama.
I believe her too. I think I mentioned before I am a shoe designer. I manage a footwear division for a big company here in NYC. Small circle , she always had a nice reputation and very creative. I don’t think she will screw up her bag. She worked with both of them I believe on their respective fashion lines.
Anyhow , I don’t think she will screw her bag for some. There are plenty available others out there.
Disturbing how quickly people were willing to destroy Rihanna’s pregnancy joy over a rumour that was pumped out by a no name fashion influencer.
Vet your sources esp if you’re going to ruin someone’s pregnancy is all I’ve got to say.
Really awful. They weren’t just wishing to wreak havok on Rihanna’s life/health, but also ruin the life of another woman as well.
Totally. Muaddi has worked extremely hard to get the brand recognition that she has and she deserves better as well.
Agreed. Lots of dragging the parties involved. The speed with which people jumped on this to absolutely trash Rocky and Amina… Ugh.
She’s definitely planning on giving birth in Barbados 😍
Hopefully, with the rumor dying down, she can relax and enjoy the rest of her pregnancy.
Aww she has one of thee most pregnant faces i have ever seen.
An apology would in not suffice if I were involved. I hope they all sue the hell out of this guy. Especially the shoe designer since she looked the worst in all of it (this made her look like a callous and unprofessional backstabber) What a vicious thing to do. I think Rihanna is giving birth in Barbados.
She’s probably getting close to the no-fly period during pregnancy (I think she’s about as far along as I am and I’m there), although who knows if that guideline applies to celebrities in the same way, so yeah she probably went home to spend the rest of her pregnancy there. I hope the rest of her pregnancy is as peaceful and happy as it can be.
Poor Rhinna, she’s probably not due before at least 1 month, there seems to be no stretch marks yet. it must be so stressful to have those rumors circulating let alone when you’re pregnant. Unfortunately, it’s probably gonna happen somewhere down the road if it’s not true. the rich and famous life makes forever really difficult as we have seen over the years… hmmm even difficult for the regular dude and dudette.
Just here to say I didn’t have any stretch marks with my first (not to say that I wasn’t enormous by the end, just that I didn’t get stretch marks!) so she may be further along than that. My second more than made up for the lack of stretch marks, lol. I also got the dark line on my abdomen with the second pregnancy but not with the first.
I hope Rhianna is surrounding herself with people who bring her joy and comfort, those last few weeks are so tiring and hard. I also hope that she knew that story was BS from the get-go and that it didn’t cause her any stress.
Didn’t she say she wanted to have a huge party instead of a baby shower? She might be doing that in Barbados. Isn’t ASAP also from there?
His Dad was from Barbados, ASAP was born in NYC.
Thanks for the info !
It’s just sad to me that such a beautiful, successful woman who has her pick at men ended up having a child with this trash. Yes, I believe he cheated and will cheat again no doubt because men don’t change. Anyway, best of luck to her and her baby.
Rocky still seems shady as hell, commenters brought up a lot of gross things he has said and done in that cheating post which were easily verified. I wish them the best but don’t trust him at all. Glad she is with her family for support!
I am just amazed that Rih is still out in strappy stilettos! Her dedication to heels is next level. I get dressing sexy still but I will never understand subjecting herself to no-support skyscraper stilettos this far along. You can do a sexy dress and sneakers! Anyway, I hope the rest of the pregnancy goes flawlessly and wish them well!