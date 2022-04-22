Jessica Simpson is just like us, her credit card was declined at Taco Bell

Jessica Simpson’s whole appeal is that she’s truly a “normal person.” She reminds everyone of someone they know, a wacky neighbor or a friend from high school or that girl with the bad picker and a good heart. Jessica is just like us. She farts in meetings, she dates sh-tty guys, she has trouble losing weight and she wears her heart on her sleeve. Now we can add something else to the list: Jessica’s credit cards get declined at Taco Bell. Just like us! The backstory is simple, which is that Jessica and her mom have bought the majority stake in Jessica’s billion-dollar shoe/fashion empire, which means Jessica doesn’t always have funds available for a Taco Bell run.
Jessica Simpson has been investing money in her brand — and it’s resulted in an awkward moment or two.
“I am draining my bank account,” the “Irresistible” singer, 41, said during her Tuesday, April 19, appearance on The Real. “I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day and my card got denied. I’m on a budget, ladies!”
The Open Book author explained that she’s currently working on expanding her clothing brand to include lines for boys and men, and when it comes to her business, she’s willing to go all in.
“With money, there’s just so much fear attached to it,” the Texas native said. “And I’m the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I’ll put it all out there if it’s me that’s driving the show, because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try harder.”
It’s remarkable to think of how few women actually approach business this way. Like, even reading this story made me want to check my bank account online. I need to know I have money… in case of emergencies, in case I need to walk away (from what, I have no idea), in case I need an emergency fast food fix. That being said, it doesn’t sound like Jessica actually has her finances together if her card is being declined at Taco Bell? But whatever.
I’m including the full interview on The Real below. She also talked about how it took her three years to lose 100 pounds following her three pregnancies, and how she’s big into goal-setting and incremental progress.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Jessica Simpson and family at a fan event for “Open Book” by Jessica Simpson at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York.
Pictured: Birdie Mae Johnson, Eric Johnson, Ace Johnson, Jessica Simpson and Maxwell Johnson
BACKGRID USA 4 FEBRUARY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Jessica Simpson departs her hotel with husband Eric Johnson in New York.
Pictured: Jessica Simpson
BACKGRID USA 6 FEBRUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Jessica Simpson departs her hotel with husband Eric Johnson in New York.
Pictured: Jessica Simpson
BACKGRID USA 6 FEBRUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY – Jessica Simpson, daughter Maxwell and mother Tina arriving at the Airport in NYC ahead of a departing flight.
Pictured: Jessica Simpson, Tina Simpson, Maxwell Drew Johnson, Tina Ann Drew
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2020
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA – Jessica Simpson keeps her cool as animal rights protestors interrupt a promo event for her new autobiography Open Book alongside Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt. Jess was being interviewed by Katherine onstage at LA’s packed Aratani Theatre when protestors interrupted them two times. The activists wore T-shirts on which were written anti-fur slogans. Jess’s sister Ashlee and husband Eric were in the audience. Theatre staff ushered the protestors away. None of the activists managed to get to the stage and the friends completed their 80-minute chat after a brief pause.
Pictured: Jessica Simpson
BACKGRID USA 10 FEBRUARY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA – Jessica Simpson keeps her cool as animal rights protestors interrupt a promo event for her new autobiography Open Book alongside Katherine Schwarzenegger-Pratt. Jess was being interviewed by Katherine onstage at LA’s packed Aratani Theatre when protestors interrupted them two times. The activists wore T-shirts on which were written anti-fur slogans. Jess’s sister Ashlee and husband Eric were in the audience. Theatre staff ushered the protestors away. None of the activists managed to get to the stage and the friends completed their 80-minute chat after a brief pause.
Pictured: Jessica Simpson
BACKGRID USA 10 FEBRUARY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sorry, not like us.
Not in the least…..we don’t like in expansive mansions, have millions of dollars at our disposal nor do we have a multitude of homes. Nor do we eat at Taco Bell!
Wait this makes no sense to me lol. She owns a multimillion-dollar, possibly billion-dollar, brand, and she can’t get a credit card? I don’t understand the world of high finance I guess but ???
And her husband is wealthy himself, so I just think this must be a joke.
Jessica doesn’t own her brand anymore and hasn’t for some time. She just the face of the brand which she was only partial owner of.
She didn’t for a while but she bought it back/is in process of buying it back, so I think she does currently own her brand.
Her husband is wealthy? Or his parents.
I think he have a degree in Finance, only a short stay in the NFL, but can’t remember, if he had another job.
She probably has a lot of money in different accounts. Her business managers would/should keep watch on her cards so they can keep it paid down. But if she made large purchases on a Saturday and went to Taco Bell on Sunday, they might not have had a chance to pay down that particular card.
When you’re that rich, it’s about moving money.
Poor Jessica — you are so right Kaiser, she is just like us!
The way she converses has changed so much in the past few years. And it’s not just because she had her lips done. There’s a mental delay or something – I know she’s sober now, but it reminds me of someone who’s inebriated.
… yeah something funny happening there 👀
Not like us, normal people don’t use a credit card at a fast food restaurant. But I agree, if her credit card is getting declined, then she’s having some financial issues.
Wait, really? I use a credit card for everything, unless I have to use cash or a check (dog groomer, I’m looking at you….)
Same, in fact I just used it at Taco Bell last week.
I was also just joking with a friend of mine who had to go to the bank and get out cash to go deposit it at another different bank because of her taxes about touching cash and how rare that is these days.
Credit card or an app on my phone, unless I need cash for tips or have to write a check, and I never have my checkbook with me. But, then, I don’t go to fast food places (Starbucks excepted) because I’m Celiac and that part of my life is over.
Still, Jessica doesn’t sound just like us to me. If she’s increasing her financial stake in her brand, why doesn’t she have better money management?
I was asked for cash by two different guys in the parking lot outside the supermarket last weekend. And I realized I never carry cash (or change) anymore. I’m not crazy about the idea of a record somewhere online of every penny I spend, but I guess I’m giving up financial privacy for convenience.
I put EVERYTHING on my card, every purchase, no matter how small or large, and pay it off at the end of the month (incl Rx/medical ins/car ins). You’re making out the checks anyway, so I just consolidate it into one payment!
I have the Cap One Venture (Jen Garner’s card lol: 2 pts for every dollar) and it’s paid for just about all the trips I took, pre and now post Covid (and I flew 1st class on this last trip to WI and NY). It paid for the hotel, the spa massage for my nephew and myself, and 2 theater shows for us.
I highly recommend it! As long as you have to pay for something, why not get something you enjoy back? 😉
Had to laugh at ‘looking at you dog groomer’ as I just returned from taking my yorkiebaby to groomer for a nail clipping. They don’t take credit cards and I ran out of checks 3 years ago. It’s such a pain to remember to get cash to make the payment.
I have a good friend who uses her card for everything (I think she gets points?) It’s not uncommon these days; especially when Covid first hit, a lot of places weren’t accepting cash.
My curiosity is basically how much did that Taco Bell cost?? I’m assuming she was buying for the family, because their menu isn’t exactly super expensive. Like if it was declined for $8 then she needs to get her budget in order stat, but if it was $88 then that makes a bit more sense lol.
I use credit cards for almost every thing because most cards have points or discounts. I always pay them off so that there’s no interest. Nobody knows her finances so it’s a leap to say Jessica is having financial difficulties. It could have been an expired card or her financial team closed a bunch of cards.
I put everything on my credit cards and pay in full, if they hack your debit card it’s such a hassle but if it’s your credit card, the bank will fight for it as it’s their money. Plus, cash back!
I hate carrying cash, wish it was abolished.
I use my credit cards to pay for everything; it raises your credit score and if you have a rewards card, you get great benefits. I then use my debit to pay the card off each month so I get cash back. Make your money work for you!!
I also use a credit card for everything-much safer
I use cash only to the farmers to the local market !
I became a fan of hers after reading her autobiography. Lately though, something seems “off”. She’s posted a few videos on social media (mostly recently the Flonase ad) that have me wondering if she’s okay?
She is clearly not sober in the video where she discusses her card declining. I hope she can get things back on track.
Feeling much better about using quarters a nickel & penny to pay $5.06 for 3 tacos at Taco Bell yesterday. Lol
I think there’s still a coin shortage (at least my barista thinks so) so it’s patriotic to pay in coins. 🙂 (maybe my barista is just being nice, though)
Agree with Cava. Businesses need coins, so good on you! 🙂
I do use cash for small purchases, if it’s under $20. I do still write checks though as I would pay my vet, housekeeper and anyone else that is here for a service, like the A/C techs.
The Mexican Pizza is coming back in May.
I am SO….EXCITED!!!
Re the photos in the black outfit: She should fire her hair and makeup people. The hair needs updating and that orange foundation is not doing her any favors. I actually like Jessica and her hot messiness. I read her book and found it entertaining.
I’m pretty sure that’s Caitlyn Jenner.
Not cool. It’s not Jenner though, it’s Jessica and she may need to get some help and change up her look but it seems as though she tries to be a honest kind person.
I feel bad because she and Brittney and I are all around the same age and these women seem to really struggle with letting go of the early aughts styling. Both women seem unnaturally attached to their ratty extensions etc. I firmly believe that women should do what makes them feel good about themselves but it doesn’t hurt to get an updated look, either. It’s good for us forty-something ladies…
They need to give JLo a call on how to update your look to current times while still preserving “your” look. Britney and Jessica look very trashy, Britney I do excuse for everything she has been put through though.
I appreciate how she shares it took her 3 years to lose 100 pounds. She did it in her own time and pace. It makes me appreciate Duchess Meghan and how she seems to be taking the time to lose weight after having her children. I think it’s important for people to know that they can take their time and not torture themselves to reach their healthy weight goals. I still dont get how Jess’s card was declined though 😆
Just like Brit, I feel oddly protective of Jessica Simpson. Girl never claimed to be a rocket scientist or a stable genius, she’s just trying to live her life, raise her babies and eat some tacos. She’s diversified her brand a lot more than she is given credit for by many, and I wish good things for her.
Isn’t it one of the chief appeals of a black card (which she flaunted on Newlyweds) that it won’t ever decline? This is probably BS.
Songs, Same. Jessica Simpson never bothered me in the least, not one little bit. Same way I felt about Britney Spears, before all her troubles (and now I feel sorry for her).