Jessica Simpson is just like us, her credit card was declined at Taco Bell

Jessica Simpson’s whole appeal is that she’s truly a “normal person.” She reminds everyone of someone they know, a wacky neighbor or a friend from high school or that girl with the bad picker and a good heart. Jessica is just like us. She farts in meetings, she dates sh-tty guys, she has trouble losing weight and she wears her heart on her sleeve. Now we can add something else to the list: Jessica’s credit cards get declined at Taco Bell. Just like us! The backstory is simple, which is that Jessica and her mom have bought the majority stake in Jessica’s billion-dollar shoe/fashion empire, which means Jessica doesn’t always have funds available for a Taco Bell run.

Jessica Simpson has been investing money in her brand — and it’s resulted in an awkward moment or two. “I am draining my bank account,” the “Irresistible” singer, 41, said during her Tuesday, April 19, appearance on The Real. “I have no working credit card. It’s OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day and my card got denied. I’m on a budget, ladies!” The Open Book author explained that she’s currently working on expanding her clothing brand to include lines for boys and men, and when it comes to her business, she’s willing to go all in. “With money, there’s just so much fear attached to it,” the Texas native said. “And I’m the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I’ll put it all out there if it’s me that’s driving the show, because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I’ll try harder.”

[From Us Weekly]

It’s remarkable to think of how few women actually approach business this way. Like, even reading this story made me want to check my bank account online. I need to know I have money… in case of emergencies, in case I need to walk away (from what, I have no idea), in case I need an emergency fast food fix. That being said, it doesn’t sound like Jessica actually has her finances together if her card is being declined at Taco Bell? But whatever.

I’m including the full interview on The Real below. She also talked about how it took her three years to lose 100 pounds following her three pregnancies, and how she’s big into goal-setting and incremental progress.