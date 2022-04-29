“Tom Ford hates when celebrities wear chandelier costumes to the Met Gala” links
  • April 29, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Wow, Tom Ford dragged the f–k out of Katy Perry. [Dlisted]
Will Blake Lively wear Sergio Hudson to the Met Gala? [Go Fug Yourself]
Elle Fanning wore vintage Givenchy to the LA premiere of The Girl From Plainville. This looks cute on her. [RCFA]
Rachel McAdams came out for CinemaCon! [Just Jared]
George Clooney does the running man? With his bad back?! [LaineyGossip]
Recap of the latest episode of Moon Knight. [Pajiba]
Justin Long & Kate Bosworth are in Hawaii together. [Gawker]
Derek Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction. [Towleroad]
Russian television is still producing horrible, homophobic content. [OMG Blog]
Barbara Palvin is the new foot of Jimmy Choo. [Egotastic]
Nicola Coughlin auditioned to be on Stranger Things. [Buzzfeed]
Andrew Garfield clarifies his “taking a break from acting” comments. [Seriously OMG]

30 Responses to ““Tom Ford hates when celebrities wear chandelier costumes to the Met Gala” links”

  1. Oh_Hey says:
    April 29, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    I don’t get Tom Ford’s comment. The theme was camp and the bitch nailed it. She then changed into that iconic burger costume. Like…the KarJenners are right there

    • Trina says:
      April 29, 2022 at 12:55 pm

      I agree. And all he’s done is make attendees more anxious over taking a chance. I love the outfits, and especially those that are on theme.

    • Tiffany:) says:
      April 29, 2022 at 12:59 pm

      I get the comment. Katy’s chandelier and burger outfits were costumes, they weren’t fashion.

      • Brendar says:
        April 29, 2022 at 1:05 pm

        So is it better to wear something costumey that matches the theme, or wear whatever dress and tiny sunglasses that are ‘fashion’ but have nothing to do with the theme? I’d rather see over the top outfits that are clearly trying to match the theme, but I could see how a fashion insider would just want people to dress like they are going to a fancy event and not a party.

      • HoofRat says:
        April 29, 2022 at 1:08 pm

        I freaking loved that the Fug Girls referred to her as the Katyburger; that’s how I think of her now. And it made me happy that she didn’t take it as seriously as La Wintour would dictate.

      • Merricat says:
        April 29, 2022 at 1:12 pm

        Tiffany, agreed. Costumes are not fashion, and this event was meant to be a celebration of fashion, not a masquerade ball.

      • Tiffany:) says:
        April 29, 2022 at 2:08 pm

        I think the best choice is to wear fashion that goes with the theme. Many people have done it successfully. From my personal perspective, fashion is wearable art, so I’m not saying that it can’t be outrageous (see Rihanna), but there should be some craftsmanship involved. To my eyes, Katy’s dress in her look above seems to be an afterthought in comparison to the prop that dominates both her head and body. The cheeseburger was all prop.

      • Katie says:
        April 29, 2022 at 2:19 pm

        Isn’t the whole thing a benefit for the Costume Institute?

      • OG Bella says:
        April 29, 2022 at 5:41 pm

        The Costume Institute isn’t about costumes like you are probably thinking about.

        The collection that is curated at The Met is not “costumes” but six or seven hundred years worth of fashion, including clothes and accessories.

      • Snoozer says:
        April 29, 2022 at 9:57 pm

        Ummmm… it’s the Met Costume Gala and it raises money for the Met Costume Institute. The whole point is to be overboard and costumey. Guests are expected to curate their fashion to match the theme of the exhibit which includes Haute Couture and costumes. Are we really saying that Rihanna’s pope cosplay wasn’t also a costume? Or Zendaya’s light-up Cinderella dress? Of course they were! And those outfits are rightfully revered. Katy was on theme and looked great!

    • Isabella says:
      April 29, 2022 at 7:07 pm

      Tom is the kind of celeb who wears sunglasses indoors. Hard to take him seriously. He’s not even that famous.

  2. prk says:
    April 29, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Okay I’m hearing rumors Kim Kardashian is wearing Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday” dress to the Met Gala. I wonder if it’s true. I mean would she fit in it nicely? I don’t think they’d let her alter it. I guess we’ll see.

    • Tiffany:) says:
      April 29, 2022 at 2:10 pm

      I really hope that’s not the case. I don’t think their measurements were anywhere close to each other’s, so I’d imagine they’d have to let the dress out quite a bit in areas. Old fabric can be so delicate!

    • Eurydice says:
      April 29, 2022 at 6:07 pm

      I remember reading that the Happy Birthday dress was something like 36 bust, 23.5 waist, 33.5 hips.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        April 29, 2022 at 10:30 pm

        OMG, my high school measurements were 33, 23, 33 1/3; but dang! I looked nothing like Marilyn! Does 3″ make that big a difference in one’s figure? Then again, there was only one Marilyn.

  3. NorthernGirl_20 says:
    April 29, 2022 at 12:53 pm

    I am so excited for the last season of Grace & Frankie and I can’t wait to see Dolly on it. I just love Jane Fonda and she is my style idol (like is it weird that I love the way an 80 year old woman dresses?.. I’m 46 btw lol).

  4. girl_ninja says:
    April 29, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    I know that Tom Ford can be such an snob but I just love him! I can’t help it. Katie Perry’s Met Gala outfits always make my eyes roll. She’s so extra and I cannot with it.

  5. HeyKay says:
    April 29, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    OMG. Please don’t let Kim K or anybody else wear anything of Marilyn Monroes.
    MM had a damn tough life, please let her rest in peace, and leave her personal items alone!
    That poor woman was used, abused, victimized, called stupid, and IMO, murdered.

    The Kardashians are talentless, money grubbing, attention seeking, nothing we will not do or say for a buck idiots. PMK has no boundaries. When will their 15 minutes of fame end?

    • prk says:
      April 29, 2022 at 1:27 pm

      I don’t know, but Kim and Pete were pap’d in Orlando at the Ripley’s Museum (where the MM dress is kept). They spent three hours inside. There are rumblings she was there to try on the dress. But then again, knowing the Kardashians, they might be the ones who put out this “rumor” just to get people talking about Kim and the MET. I mean do paps normally hang out at the Ripley’s Museum lol? Could have all been staged for pr.

      Reply
      • Lala11_7 says:
        April 29, 2022 at 1:45 pm

        @HEYKAY…in my opinion Marilyn was murdered too….(Bobby Kennedy is one of my political heroes…but…and you KNOW where I’m going with that)…and I agree…seeing that dress on KK would just piss me TFO too 😒

  6. Tyle says:
    April 29, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    When, exactly, SHOULD a chandelier dress be worn, according to Tom Ford, if not to a public event known for outrageously creative attire on its red carpet where the theme is “Camp”?

  7. Peanut Butter says:
    April 29, 2022 at 1:53 pm

    Katy Perry’s costumes are a whole lot more fun and interesting than Tom Ford’s comments

  8. Mcali says:
    April 29, 2022 at 4:13 pm

    He’s not wrong.

  9. Liz in A says:
    April 30, 2022 at 4:28 am

    Costumes can be cheap ass halloween style OR specific wardrobe choices meant to highlight a mood, genre, era , story, etc.

    Yes the Gala is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute but they dont mean gimmicky cheap choices. Interpreting the theme, displaying craftsmanship and materials while highlighting creativity is all together different than a tacky anything goes cause ” it’s a costuuuume” approach.

