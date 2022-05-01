Prince Harry played polo with Nacho Figueras at the Santa Barbara Polo Club

Prince Harry was out and about this weekend! That’s right, it’s the start of polo season! Prince Harry played polo with his good friend Nacho Figueras at the Santa Barbara Polo Club on Saturday. Nacho posted this wonderful photo of the new polo team he and Harry have formed, Los Padres:
Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub ‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament. We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together.
The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers.
[From Nacho’s Instagram]
I haven’t seen any photos of Meghan at the polo club, and I feel like we would have heard if she was there. She gets pretty hot for Harry in his polo gear, she was probably like “no, I can’t get pregnant with another Polo Baby, not today!” But at what cost, girl. Meghan missed Harry riding around yelling “AHA!” and changing directions.
I definitely wonder if Harry maybe bought himself a polo pony in California? I was thinking that if this is the
first second time Harry’s been on a polo pony for a few years, he might be rusty (and very sore). But it didn’t look like he missed a step out there. Maybe he’s got a horse or two in Santa Barbara and he rides or practices sometimes.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram, Backgrid and Instar.
Didn’t he play in Aspen back in 2021 for sentebale once? Who knows maybe he’s regularly at Santa Barbara polo club and rides regularly?
He did! There was a lot of different polo matches in Colorado that particular time period, signs were up everywhere. It was a big deal, although I do not remember why.
I hope Meghan and maybe Archie show up,i read they are also playing today. It would be great to see them thriving in the Santa Barbara sun.
I recall Harry and Nacho did a charity event in Colorado last year. So, not too rusty.
I wouldn’t be surprised is Harry does have his own polo pony and has been practicing. I mean, why not? Santa Barbara has a polo community and a club.
I would absolutely put money on him having a pony and getting out and about regularly. At the very least he has access to ones he can ride. He’s got the resources and this is something he loves doing. Why wouldn’t he?
Wasn’t there something weird about Basher Bill selling their ponies in the UK? Obviously Harry wasn’t going to be rinding them but I seem to remember something a but vindictive in it. Maybe Charles was involved..?
As for Nacho… He’s shown himself to be delightful inside and out, hurrah for Harry having solid friends who have his back.
Seeing Willie riding Incandescence (his newest pony) in 3…2….1
@SarahCS, I remember exactly as many details as you do, lol, but yes I vaguely remember a story like that about William and it definitely came across as vindictive at the time. I cannot for the life of me recall when and where I saw it, but at the very least it was a rumor floating out there. And vindictiveness is so on-brand for Bill.
I think the polo ponies all belonged to PC and Will and Harry just used them. There was one story that they were basically older and probably sold as riding horses to retire them out of polo.
Polo is a big thing in both Southern California and Silicon Valley, among all types and levels of wealthy. My observation is you don’t own just one pony but at least two.
That’s what I thought, too; it’s always ‘polo ponies’, spoken about in the plural. I’m guessing you wouldn’t want to overwork just the one horse.
Yes, it’s ‘polo ponies’. Mid April one of our customers was telling us about his 16 year old granddaughter competing in a polo tournament in Argentina?. Wherever is was it was hot out. He shared pictures. A number of the women were wearing what looked like halter tops. . He told me, that after each chukka(round of play/period), horses are changed out to not overwork them. He went on to say that she was short one horse for whatever reasons. One of the opposing teams supplied her with a horse so she could continue competing.
Love seeing Harry have fun and living his life.
In deed! I’m enjoying his aura of joy and happiness! Live your best life Harry!!!
+1
These photos give me life. The top pic with his three mates, Harry with Meghan and Harry in the gray suit (swoon) are just wonderful. Thanks for cheering up a dreary Sunday, Kaiser.
It amazes me that they continue to go on about how clearly miserable Harry is, despite all evidence to the contrary. Some of them were saying how unhappy he looked at the IG. I was like, “are we looking at the same photos?!”
Exactly, Lorelei! Think of how bitter they must be if they see a photo of Harry clearly living his best life and still try to say he’s miserable. The mental gymnastics they must do is exhausting.
This is the same crew that thinks the Caribbean tour went well and that it was the Sussex squad and the media that only decided it went poorly. And then they post a few photos of kate and William shaking hands of black people as if that means the tour was successful.
My God girl get a life…
Harry played polo last summer in Colorado. I’m waiting for the British press to attack him for playing polo.
They almost definitely will. For playing (doesn’t he care about whatever crisis we’re smearing him with today!), and for either borrowing a string of ponies for the game from a rich friend (the horror! It’s worse than Charles’ money scandal!) OR buying his own (also a horror! Somehow!)
And it will also all be Meghan’s fault.
They’ll say poor, henpecked Harry is playing polo to get away from controlling Meghan. And focus on that’s why she wasn’t there. Trouble in paradise and of course it’s Meghan’s fault.
@Lucky Charm, and they’ll use it as evidence of how much Harry misses his “real” home or some such nonsense
There are pictures online of Meghan and Harry at some black tie event. I think these were from Saturday evening? And I’ve seen pictures of the announcement the flyer online that says the official match is today May 1. So maybe Meghan will be there today.
Regarding the pictures of Meghan and Harry at a black tie event, are they recent?
I believe so. She’s wearing a black dress, sort of the breast plate style that’s popular now that I’ve never seen her wear before. Its pretty low cut. The pictures are not professional like at a step and repeat, they are more like crowd shots that someone took and then posted online.
Aaaarrrgh. Where’s the pictures!!!
Aarrggghhh — have looked everywhere for the pics — do you have a link?
They’re old pictures. When they were still in the UK
@Jaded, my guess would be Instagram because this happens to me a lot— whenever people are talking about photos like this that I can’t find, that’s usually where they are, and I’m not on IG. Hopefully someone will put them on Twitter and direct us to them!
(That just reminds me I never saw the pics of the Cambridges that people here were talking about, loading up their car or whatever after the memorial service (I think?). I saw references to them but never the actual pics. It’s possible I was on a short internet break, though).
@lorelei. The loading up the kids post memorial service was a video of them as well as Beatrice and Edo and posted online by the DM. It could be removed by now but it was available for several days.
And the location of the camera and length of the video basically confirms this was set up by the family because no average tourist would have been able to film them for that long or even be in the area when the loading up was happening.
Just saw on TMZ that Meg was at today’s polo event with him — so I’m sure we’ll get the full update tomorrow!
Who are the two men in the center of photo?
Other members of the team
I see that. I was wondering what their names are and maybe a little backstory on how they became Nacho & Harry’s team members.
They look like brothers to me, anybody else think that? Chin, hair, eyes, etc. I bet they’re brothers. Plus, what the heck happened to Nacho’s forehead/eyebrows? Did he get whacked by the ball or whatever their sticks are called? (I could google, but I won’t.)
That must be the powder they put on their hands to grab the stick and it doesn’t slip away. Doesn’t look like sunscreen.
It has to be said, the man looks good on a horse….of course of course.
I’m surprised I had to scroll through so many comments before someone mentioned it. Harry is looking quite fine up on that horse.
There’s a video of them playing. This buff, intense player rides into the shot and hollers something masculine and sporty sounding. It was Harry!! Lord have mercy!
Wil-burrrrr!
I’ll confess to having some impure thoughts when looking at the pictures, as they say in the Catholic church.
Am only here for the pics of Nacho – hot hot hot.
Right? 🔥🔥🔥😅
Yes! Momma likey
Seriously, Harry and Nacho together are the perfect “ahhhhhhhhh” for this Sunday.
I don’t remember what year it was when Michael K. started his ‘Hot Harry on a Horse’ thing. Just remember thinking, yes, Harry is the better looking brother. Subsequently, just the better brother. Harry will be ‘Hot Harry on a Horse’. Nacho Figueras is Snack Figueras.
Wait ..what? I thought Harry was miserable and homesick in California.
Yeah! And I’ve been trying to sign up for the Meghan California Indoctrination course but haven’t been having any luck.
Lol and I’m waiting for the cheques they owe me since the derangers claim we are being paid!
LOL right? I thought Meghan made him give up all his old friends and he wasn’t allowed out to have fun.
Are you telling me the tabloids lied?! Gasp! 🤣
Yes, and the weather is also absolutely miserable there. He has to drag himself out of the house (after first getting permission to go) and then play this miserable game with miserable friends. Poor Harry.😂
That horse he rode is absolutely beautiful.
My hubby informed me last night that his grandfather was a founding member of the Santa Barbara Polo Club so that was rather exciting! Now, I feel that I’m somewhat related to Harry😃
That’s so fancy!
Yes, I feel like I’m royal-adjacent 👑👑. Duchess Harla…I do like the sound of that 🤣
Meghan lets her “hostage” play polo?
He looks so happy and moisturized for a hostage!
I want you to know I tried REALLY hard to not make the reference, but failed miserably….
It puts the lotion in the basket, obviously.
Unfortunately,it seem meghan is the hostage.
Harry locked her up and take her out a couple of time once in a blue moon to make sure sussexsquad didnt go crazy.
I love polo Harry. He is an incredible polo player. I’m so glad he is playing here in the US.
Yes!!! And I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a pony or two. Polo is a sport that requires practice as you use so many of your muscles, plus you want to stay active for strategy and playing purposes.
As for Harry, he looks delicious as does Nacho!!
Let those of Salty Island of Pettiness get their knickers in a twist. We all see how happy Harry is and he and both Meghan deserve all of the happiness that can come to them!!
Meghan is the worst hostage keeper, left him on his own in the Netherlands for 6 days, now he is riding a horse and will return home of his free will, is that called Stockholm Syndrome?
Maybe it’s called Sussex Syndrome? Lol
I know it won’t happen, but it would be lovely for them to have another Polo Baby.
Yes yes yes, I am definitely here for another polo baby. Lol. Damm Harry looks good on and off a horse.
Happy to see Harry so happy.
The whole paragraph about Meghan avoiding watching him change direction and shout aha made me laugh before coffee, which is an accomplishment.
He looks so good! Glad him and Nacho have each other. Nacho is more like a brother to Harry than William currently is or probably ever was.
Love these pics! Harry is living his best life in California.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he has bought a polo pony at this point, it seems like he intends to keep playing polo regularly so having his own pony/horse makes sense.
I don’t know Becks1, Harry would have to play a lot to justify the cost and upkeep of polo pony and I don’t know if he plays all that often.
@Harla justify to who tho? I genuinely don’t mean to be snarky but I’m fairly certain he’s rich enough to own and maintain a polo horse even if he doesn’t play frequently if it’s important to him
Harry just doesn’t strike me as someone who spends money just because he can but yeah, if it’s important to him then maybe he does.
At this point it seems he’s going to be playing regularly so having his own pony could make sense for him 🤷♀️
If he just formed a team then I’d say he plans to play pretty regularly.
Ponies – plural. I think even in the most friendly of matches a rider needs at least two, probably four or more. The riders switch mounts at the end of every period. What I’m not sure about is if you can ride a horse you aren’t familiar with. I would think a rider and horse would need to develop a working relationship before tearing up and down a field chasing a tiny ball.
Nacho has hundreds of horses, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think he’s sent some of his second-tier ponies to live in Santa Barbara for awhile.
Typical “string” of polo ponies is 6 per player.
If meghan goes to watch him play polo, I hope we get pics of her surrounded by friends and smiling faces, as opposed to the weird polo pics with the cambs. Replace those pics with her looking peaceful and then followed up by a hot kiss from Harry.
Mentioned above, but TMZ has pics of her there with Harry at today’s event. She looks relaxed and laid back!
If Harry has bought a horse and started a team in the US he’s definitely putting down roots. The kids mays get their riding lessons in the States too.
I though buying a home and getting a job was putting down roots in the US, but maybe it’s the horse that seals the deal😉.
@Jan I was about to say the same thing. It reminds of the BM claiming Harry is going to return to the Firm any second. It’s weird that people don’t think a home, a job, major production deals is putting down roots. What more does it take?
I swear I read somewhere from one of those local Santa Barbara papers that Archie was taking riding lessons on a pony.
He probably bought horses. Archie is already taking lessons!
I hope his two adorable children both get ponies to ride, in future.
Harry’s team is a quartet of snacks. All 4 fellows are hunks.
Not to be off topic, but there was an article in The Fail recently with PC’s biographer saying that Harry “isn’t the brightest.” The headline used the word stupid, in all caps.
I look at these pics and think, “this guy is the smartest” cause he looks so damn happy and healthy and he is clearly prospering with his wife in CA. The tabs and the brainwashed readers who buy the tabs’ narratives just can’t handle it.
Harry is stupid but he must come back because, something! They tell on themselves don’t they, lol.
They’ve been repeating that “Harry is stupid” line so much for so long that they legitimately believed the BS they were selling.
That’s why they were shell shocked that Harry not only managed to escape, but be successful. They still don’t believe it. That’s why they keep putting it on Meghan like she’s some sort of evil mastermind. (NOTE: It’s called COMPETENCE)
But Harry is clearly extremely intelligent. Keep in mind, there are more types of intelligence than just book learning smart.
1. Linguistic- I think this is where he had trouble because apparently Harry is dyslexic and went undiagnosed for most of his school days. I bet you anything he got diagnosed is the military and got help for it there
2. Logical-Mathematical-not sure about the math but he’s incredibly logistical and strategic
3. Bodily-kinesthetic-1000% yes!
4. Spatial-not sure
5. Musical-probably not
6. Interpersonal-Check
7. Intrapersonal-Check
With Will’s string of flops and Harry’s successes, it’s clear that William is the stupid one. And forcing educators to inflate his grades won’t change that.
See also: Dim Witted Kate Middleton
I would suggest he’s both pretty good at/tops at both math & spatial awareness, given his ability to fly Apache helicopters.
LOL. It’s very fascinating how they want to push the “Harry is stupid” business. Not surprising. It just means that the BM/BRF are concerned (and disturbed/embarrassed) that Harry is doing well outside of them. Harry’s speeches and interactions with people on a global level disprove those nonsensical headlines. The IG had a very positive response globally. Harry was intelligent with what he had to say. Them salty @sses are mad Harry has found a new barista.
Lol . Kaiser you and your lines kill me. At what cost girl. Lol
I think Megs should listen to you and go congratulate or console her polo husband. Either way, she and him both win.
Harry is such a romance novel hero oh my god. Hot. Damaged childhood. War hero. Fought the bad guys for the woman he loved. Ungodly hot on a horse.
(And then there’s his brother, Prince Incandescent.)
Also as a horse girl? You usually don’t have a polo pony you have polo ponies. It’s basically HIIT for horses so you switch out.
Alice, I agree. Harry is definitely a romance hero come to life. I read a lot of romance books and Harry fits the description perfectly.
Harry as a horse girl, you’re killing me.
Maybe the Brits thought he’d be miserable because unlike his brother and father, he has no mistresses?
Yes you need to keep a string of ponies
Exactly. Not a string of mistresses.
Cue to the other duchess ogling the pics and reminiscing of old times hahahaha, sorry k middleton!
I am amusing myself with thoughts of Meghan and Delfina speaking Spanish with each other. And Archie learning Spanish from his Tio Nacho and Tia Delfina.
I saw some headline yesterday that stated Harry is NOT part of the SB community. No one ever sees him. It seems someone was making it up or they talked to someone throwing stardust to misdirect. It seems like every time a tabloid comes out with something, the Sussexes prove them wrong.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry has polo horses since Nacho said that they would be playing for charities in So. CA. He always looks like he’s having the time of his life when he’s on a horse chasing a ball.
The Santa Barbara “community”? I’m sure with a population of 88,665 they can find people whose “community” he’s not part of.
The tabloid and crazies want them so bad to be pariahs. Well, guess who got their butts kicked on royal tours? And in their own face.
It appears they interviewed some retired royal rodent living in Santa Barbara who obviously would have no access to the Sussexes. He mentioned that they haven’t been seen at a certain pub. In fact they are virtually never seen. Obviously, this idiot royal rodent has no access to the Sussex social circle or the Montecito one in general. How desperate! Obviously Harry and Meghan live a very private life in Montecito and see their friends and social circle very privately.
The season for white trousers.
Harry needs some loafers and a shoe tree! The other men are so chic.
Well they’ve certainly got room for ponies.
Hyacinth (aka Carole M) would be so jealous!
Apparently Meghan was there — TMZ has pix. Love how Harry is such a natural athlete — a pleasure to watch him.
Yes, she’s wearing dark shorts with a white jacket.
Thank you for tip! She looks adorable (and so young!) in the shorts/skort? and long white blazer.
I saw the TMZ pics and Meghan looked gorgeous, of course, but I wasn’t happy with the pic of Harry “exercising his glutes.” I think it was an embarrassing shot and it shouldn’t have been published. Did he have any control over photographers there?
Meghan was there, or at least, according to TMZ. They have photos..she looked like she was having a blast!
What is wrong with stretching? too much going in the World to worry about a picture that is PG.
Meghan was there. TMZ has photos.
TMZ and Omid Scobie are the only ones so far with the pictures of Harry and Meghan. British pap must be banned from events.
Jan, sorry, but it an inappropriate ass photo. I guarantee you would not see one like that of William (yet William through his actions does show his ass all the time, I admit).
Please, we’ve seen Kate’s ass several times; this photo of Harry is a non-issue. Clearly it’s a papped photo & there’s no royal control over pap photos in the US. Not of the adults, anyway.
^^ Yes, TMC has 14 photos up. Meghan is casually dressed in what appears to be short black culottes or shorts, and an oversized thin white (cotton or linen?) blazer. Meg is pictured in a number of shots talking with Nacho, his wife, Delfina, Harry (jumping around loosening up), and an older guy who appears to be Meghan’s close friend, Markus Anderson (he’s surely one of Archie’s godparents).
Amazing fact: Nacho is 45 years old! He’s 8 years older than Harry. Nacho is like an older brother to Harry, and Markus is like an older brother to Meghan. Delfina is 41, about 8 months older than Meg.
Plus, I didn’t realize that Nacho and Delfina have a 22-year-old son who is a professional polo player, Hilario Figueras. Nacho and Delfina remain so youthful. They have 3 other children — their youngest daughter was born in 2013.
TMZ has pics of Meghan.