Duchess Kate wore green Edeline Lee to a British Fashion Council event

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday at the Design Museum in London. This is just the kind of fun event she could have done since 2011, honestly. She was there to highlight British designers, young British talents and hobnob with fancy fashion people. She also presented an award: The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The winner was Saul Nash and they posed together on stage with the award. Kate seemed to enjoy herself – she happily posed “in conversation” with various people, she was given a white rose, she met a someone with cornrows and she seemed enchanted.
Fashion-wise, it was a somewhat interesting look for Kate. Given the event, I thought she would go with a well-known British designer like McQueen (Sarah Burton) or Alice Temperley or maybe even Vivienne Westwood. But no, she went with Edeline Lee, a British-Canadian designer (who shows at London Fashion Week). This is the first time Kate has worn Lee and it’s a wonder, because this is such a “Kate” dress. Unnecessarily fussy sleeves with bows? Check. High neckline? Check. Sister Wife Vibes? Check. Big gaudy belt? Check. For a “Kate” dress, this is one of the better ones. I like the textured fabric too, that’s what makes it interesting. The dress retails for roughly $980 (that’s too much).
Since I’m in a good mood, I’ll give Kate a compliment: it kills me that she consistently looks good in big, dangly earrings and chandelier earrings. She really has the face to pull off big earrings and this pair is wonderful. They’ve been ID’d as Nadine Irena “Maya” earrings.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Ugly dress
Hideous dress and she’s disappearing right in front of us.
Hard to admire anything about the dress when all I saw – immediately – was how gaunt she was and is. Damn.
I LOVE the dress! It fits her like a glove, the deep green looks amazing on her, the straight hair and the earings – an absolute win in my book.
I also love the dress! I actually have a pattern somewhere that is similar. I’ll change a couple of things, but I’d totally sew this up for myself!
And then I’d stand up straight in it.
I love the dress too! I normally wouldn’t like the belt but she’s so thin and has such a long torso that it works. She looks gorgeous.
The color is great, and I do like the fabric. HOWEVER, those sleeves are awful, as is that double buckled belt.
If I could change it, I’d keep the draped neckline, make a Dolman sleeve, and a slim black patent belt.
I actually like it too. This might be the first time I saw Kate and thought, “I’d wear that!” I like her accessorizing and her hair as well. For once, her styling choices suit the dress. (She’s still a racist piece of trash though, so…)
I think in general it’s a good look, but I would change the sleeves. They’re a mess. She looks pretty in green. That’s a hard color to wear, IMO.
I would love this w/o the bow sleeves. Great color, good cut for her figure. Yes, fab earrings.
Same here!
I am in love with the colour.
Side note: her face looks better, refreshed even.
I love this dress too. This is the best she has looked in a while.
I love this dress. The arm bows should go, but otherwise I really like it.
I love this dress. The shape, the colour, the texture, hardware, everything. It’s absolutely gorgeous.
That fabric is ugly, it looks like some lizard-like creature’s skin. Otherwise, I do like the dress; although I don’t like the green shoes & handbag. Different colored accessories would have worked better, I think.
It also looks like a knockoff off a similar fabric Emily Wickstead was using for everything few years ago. Sophie, Kate, Meghan all wore outfits made out of that pebbled crepe fabric.
I love the dress, she looks good in it and the earrings fit her well! BUT! her shoe game is still hideous. I think she should just concentrate on being seen in small events, like ribbon cutting and stuff like that, and quit trying to do significant stuff. This fits her well, and she’d be more comfortable doing them. She’s too top-ceo-lighweight and it’s embarrassing for everybody.
But nice shoes.
Hate the belt, hate the bows, but it’s not bad – at least she looks like she’s from the 21st century.
Actually, I thought this was one of her better, more modern looks. Minus the hideous bows on the sleeves. She just can’t help herself.
At least they’re not buttons!
Honestly, I’d take a few buttons over those odd bows LOL! But, yeah, not bad.
Weirdly I actually liked the dress minus the belt (a first for me with hr fashion) but then saw the close up of the sleeves which are awful !
Also that’s insane price wise
I would love the dress minus the ugly belt and bows. If they achieved that silhouette through actual draping and not just cinching the waist, it would be a fab dress. As it is, the heavy hardware kind of hangs crookedly and the arm toes are inexplicable.
Arm toes 😂
Arm toes love it
@ Byzant, the price is offensive, even if it’s an awards for British Fashion!!! CopyKeen can’t help herself copying Meghan!! CopyKeen needs to give it up as she will never be a fashion icon no matter how many people before her came or Meghan!
The dress is fine without the hideous bows, the belt and her accessories. I do love the earrings but my gawd, she ruins the entire look with the shoes, bag and belt!! Plus the Botox and constant tweaking of her face is alarming!! This woman needs an intervention!!!
I’m usually not one to get into the whole Meg v. Kate thing, but her hair style here is straight up a Meghan copy. 100%.
I was just thinking that. I can imagine the vision board right now.
Also on a funny note I saw these photos yesterday and rolled my eyes hard apparently because my husband saw and went “ what did the Keens do now”? He gets it.
Yes, she is copying Meghan’s hair. She must have ordered her people to rush out and buy her an extra long wiglet. Also, she has re upped her botox game. Her face is totally jacked up.
Yes, she looks like she’s had some fine tuning
This is THE most severe her Botox has ever looked!! Could a Kate stan even look at the last two pics and deny it?
Copykeen or no, I will always prefer the straight hair to sausage curls.
I like the dress, but the Barbie matching accessories thing is getting extremely old. It’s almost never the best style choice.
She definitely is.
+1 – Pacific tour 2018
It’s fine,.kinda reminds me of what de teachers wear to school here, but it’s too plain and not fashion forward enough for a British Design Fashion awards event ! Sorry Kate it is what it is !!!
I think long straight hair has been done before both Meg and Kate.
Having said that, speaking of “Meghan vs Kate” – Kate looks much better than Meghan in these deep jewell tones, but then Meghan looks so so much better in neutrals than Kate.
It isn’t just that it’s straight. It’s the very specific hair parted down the middle and tucked behind the ears is what makes this a Meg copy. Meghan wore that style on the farewell tour weekend in the red gown, and it was the first time she ever did that look. Kate had never, ever worn her hair even remotely close to this before the recent Flop Tour. I get wanting to remain neutral, but this is 100% ripping off Meghan’s look.
It has, but this is a VERY new look for Kate in the grand scheme of things – the perfectly straight hair, no waves or curls – and the middle part.
Just wanted to add that I think Meghan also looks really good in jewel tones. Both do.
Also, the strait hair middle part like L84TEA said was from the farewell tour red dress and like Becks said had not been down before.
Yup, the straight sleek hair, shoes in the same color family, even the fit of the dress, which is body-skimming rather than fitted. That’s all Meghan.
I was thinking, who else has worn drapey dresses before? Hmm?
The hair is too severe for her face.
Remove the arm ties and use a smaller belt, and it’s a fine dress. I, too, like the textured fabric. You can tell Kate really enjoyed wearing this dress. Her smile is almost genuine.
I was going to say exactly the same thing re: arm bows and the belt. And look, no visible buttons! That alone makes it better than 99% of the other stuff she’s worn lol.
Same, there’s some details I’d change. Am into the textured fabric. But overall, like this dress and it’s much better than many things she has worn in the past.
The color is pretty and her and i like the length. I wish she’d deep-six all her long dowdy looks. A little fussy around the sleeves but a sleek modern look. Shoe game need work.
I totally agree about the arm ties. I like the belt, but I am a little tacky. I also just love gold, so it ties the earrings in.
This is a rare good look for Khate – green is a colour that looks good on her.
However to add – its a total Meghan cosplay from heat to toe.
So KP have crossed off the look from M’s departure from Fiji (the Jason Wu) on the moodboard
I wonder what’s next…
@Layla, I’m waiting on a slim, yellow sleeveless dress and a sleek bun. I wonder if she’d have the nerve to wear a bun. If she does, even the stans will have to admit the jig is up.
Head. To. Toe. I’m almost embarrassed for her. Almost.
The way she is swimming in this dress makes me uncomfortable. I think it would look a lot better if it was a little more fitted and not look like it’s a size too big for her.
The fabric texture is not my favorite but the color is nice. I suppose this is another let’s copy Meghan’s monochromatic looks and hair style to seem modern takes.
Overall, Kate does not look well at all.
Agree the colour is good on her. I also like the straight hair behind the ears – more sophisticated than the Miss Universe pageant 1982 curls. Her make-up is also good.
Buuuuut….The dress fabric texture is very late 70s and synthetic-looking. The frock itself is too big for her, and she’s still clinging onto the Amish Modern wardrobe. (I would love to style her.) And the whole outfit would have been vastly improved if she had worn more interesting shoes.
She looks pretty. Not much to say about the dress.
I do think that the more she moves away from her coat dress style the less unique she becomes if that makes sense. That’s what she’s become known for so I think her fans do notice (esp when the style she takes is sometimes similar to Meghan) and a lot don’t like it.
On their IG page her pic only has like 70k likes that’s very low for them.
I see Kate is leaning into the Meghan Middle Part. She’s been a side-part girl all her life. Could a messy bun be far behind.?
I want to say something nice about this woman, I really really do.
Give me time, I am not there yet. Lol.
I’ll join you. 😆
Some day, maybe. Not today.
She really is studying that Meghan style book hard. No way would she have worn something like that before Meghan showed up or monochrome colors. Even the suede pumps. The dress is a bit fussy and too big, but at least not a coat dress.
I second that Over It. I cannot forgive that woman, how she treated Meghan.
Someone said “if you want that new house at Windsor, you better work!” lol
Seriously though, these are the kinds of events she should be doing on a regular basis. She can do a few receptions/awards appearances like this, open some schools and hospital wings the rest of the time, and bam, she’d be well over 200 at least. But they try to cover up her laziness with the whole “big projects” thing and it just falls flat.
I think this dress is okay. I do like the fabric/texture and I think the color is good on her. I think the sleeves are bad though and I think the belt just highlights how skinny she is. And while I think its good that she’s highlighting a new to her designer who was at London Fashion Week, the constant parade of new clothes is getting old.
So nice how she could highlight a new designer for this event, but couldn’t be bothered to do it on the Island Tour of Doom, eh?
While wearing a new designer makes sense for a British fashion award, I agree that this parade of new clothes every time she steps out really is tiresome. It’s clear that’s part of why she bothers to do anything, but it’s so ridiculous at this point. She’s not even trying to hide then conspicuous consumption at taxpayer expense.
Plus the jacked botox face is just scary at this point and the dead eyes show she doesn’t care about any of this.
She looks terrified of the Black people she’s interacting with. Like I know botox makes you look surprised, but this is extremely uncomfortable looking.
I gasped at how thin she is. Good lord, she’s disappearing. There’s something so rotten about marrying into that family.
I can’t even enjoy this mild improvement on her fashion sense, and I don’t actually like the big earrings on her. She doesn’t have the persona for them. She’s a pearl and diamond conservative and she doesn’t carry drama for me. She isn’t MM. she should just dress in conservative clothes that fit her, stop playing at being a sister wife or MM or Diana. She has the figure to carry off boxy Chanel suits, portrait necklines, but she’s too busy play dressing to own who she is.
I cringed when I saw her in that dress. One of my least favorite things she’s ever worn.
Sometimes I ask myself if the clothes she picks are ugly or if she chooses the wrong clothes for her. Maybe it’s both?
And her presenting the award… she still can’t say one single (and simple) sentence without looking her notes.
I mean… I understand being nervous… But it’s a simple sentence in your mother tongue.
When I see Mary making hour long speeches in danish…
I agree if you need to look at notes and look up just to say the word “and” then to look back down at the notes something is wrong. She can’t do a speech live. Her talking is always brief, incoherent and without conviction. Like I’ve said before as hard as she copies at the end of the day she’ll never be Meg. Go to the daily fail article and look at the video. Its cringe worthy
I think its because she never reads the speech beforehand or even the cue cards, she just looks at it for the first time as she’s reading it.
The bottom half of the dress is nice, but I think a more shapely woman would have pulled it off better, it’s clearly meant to highlight hips and a nice bum but it kind of just hangs off Kate. She looks best in dresses that create/give the illusion of a shapely hip.
No matter, all I see here is her insane Meghan’s cosplay from the neck up…. hair, makeup..also, is her nose more up-turned than usual? liquid nose lift?
The belt hurts my eyes but I’ll say something nice: her hair and makeup look great. She may be copying Meghan but at least it’s an improvement.
What bugs me is that her smile never reaches her eyes. Too much botox or just no real interest in people?
I really like the colour and general shape of the dress, even if it’s somewhat overwhelming her frame. Maybe without the belt would be better? It’s definitely appropriate for the event, and not as fussy as she usually goes, so that’s a win.
Now she’ll likely go back into hiding until trooping, right?
Dress is OK. Accessories are the wrong color though. Anc that Meg style hair doesn’t work for her, imo.
Okay I was trying not to be a hater but for real. A middle part does NOT work on everyone. Meghan has the hairline for it..I tried it once and looked AWFUL lol.
With Kate is makes her forehead look bigger and like she has a receding hairline..
Very dowdy
I give her credit for trying but I don’t like the dress. Too many things going on there and the dress doesn’t suit her figure.
The way this woman tries to become Meghan is one of the more startling parts of this whole drama. From the hair, to the dress, to the shoes, even down to the spray tan. It’s really scary, guys.
That aside, she needs to pick dresses that are elegant but understated. She always gets overpowered by the “knockout” outfits, and ends up looking like the dress is wearing her instead of the other way around. If there’s a Black woman she needs to be cosplaying, it’s Michelle O, who has a similar build and whose brand is more in line with what she should be trying to do. You don’t have to try to compete with Meghan’s looks and frame to be elegant Kate, there are other style references beyond your extended family.
Khate has a LOOOOOONG history of cosplaying women she is threatened by or women that William shows interests in.
Same goes for the clothes – they have ALWAYS worn her, esp when she started wearing high end.
The lights are on but there aren’t even any ghosts rumbling around.
Kate is going to be Queen Consort. Meghan will not.
@AlabamaSlamma: I doubt that Meghan gives a rats ass that Kate will be Queen Consort of Salty Island.
Elizabeth wasn’t supposed to be Queen either AlabamaSlamma, and look how that turned out.
The previous article about MM not liking the tour in 2018?
Look at the photo of the purple dress.
It’s this green one without the fuss.
There’s a teal outfit in those photos that’s even closer. And Meg is wearing big gold earring too. Even the jewelry styling isn’t safe from copy keening.
This dress is almost a dead match for her Jason Wu dress from Fiji.
Or a hidden message- the color is the exact match of teal that Harry just wore in the Polo photo a few days ago with his los Padres Santa Barbara team. Relook at the photo nacho took. The color is the same. Either way the 👗 is to busy as usual. She tries to do a Meghan with herself and its always off. The belt turns the whole cosplay off. The earrings are to much considering the sleeves. Anyone else noticed that she shakes hands now like Meghan and she waves like Meghan. Someone really needs to do a side by side of what she used to do versus now
Or Meghan’s plum Hugo Boss from Sydney.
The earrings are all wrong for the dress and the dress is awful. Maybe better than some of her others but still awful.
I just looked at the Fiji pics that’s downright scary that you feel that copying a woman is what you need to do in order to get some attention. The reality for William and Kate is no matter who you copy at the end of the day. People will see the boring, non interested, recoiling from people of color Britain’s that you are. Until someone tells them that. At the end of everything you’re still just Britain and will never be California
All the Meghan copying is a form of erasure. Kate’s trying to erase the unique elements of Meghan’s style to make it like those elements don’t exist. That Meghan is nothing unique. It’s gross.
I would also add its also about assimilating – she’s trying to assimilate everything that makes Meghan who she is because she wants to have what Meghan has. A lot of empty shallow people do this simply because they have nothing of their own to offer – so to make up for that they go around assimilating things from others.
Its sad and v scary.
And i will add to the erasure that if we see Kate in Meghans style often enough we will start allocating it to her. Soon enough it will be that Meghan has copied Kates look.
This is exactly what’s happening, and Khate’s “fans” are hastening this process.
Agree 100%. That’s exactly what’s she’s doing. She is stealing Meghan’s uniqueness so that over time the headlines become both women do this or wear this, with no mention of where or who originated it.
That’s a terrible dress and it fits her terribly as well.
It looks like she is wearing a dress backwards. I don’t know, it looks a bit off to me. Plus, she is swimming in this. The only good part of it is the color–Kate always looks good in green. But I see she still has a deathgrip on her new stolen Meg hairstyle. For the girl who wore a side part with wavy sausage curls for so many years, it’s amazing how she suddenly adopted a sleek, center parted tucked behind the ears look. Not to mention this dress is also a total rip off of MM.
The dress could be good, but there’s some weird stuff happening in the torso area. It just doesn’t fit her well in my opinion. And the sleeves are strange to me. I do like her earrings also. There, I said something nice.
This dress looks better from a distance than up close to me. Up close it looks cheap even it did cost $1k. But at least there are no buttons, ruffles or flowers, that’s definitely a plus.
I am struck by the Green that is also the color of the Los Padres Polo jersey Harry wears
I work in corporate America and need new work clothes and so I was online last night searching “work dresses” on Nordstrom.com. I saw *so many things* that are out of my price range—but still cheaper than Kate’s clothes—that I adored. Like I never really gave her fashion that much thought as it’s out of my price range and I figured there weren’t a lot of options. Boy I was wrong!! She could do so so much more with her money and fashion. All I am saying. And again, note these were what Nordstrom deemed “work dressses,” which were appropriate for her to wear.
NordstromRack(dot)com has some good work dress options too, for even better pricing. And SoftSurroundingsOutlet(dot)com under ‘Everyday Dresses’. Styles like Davina, Pilar, Sitarra, Kamryn, Molly, Claudia, Auana, Lidah, Raiden, Simply Put Midi, Tali could work depending on your office environment.
That dress is stunning. This is one of the best looks that I’ve seen her in. It’s grown up and classy.
I think she looks great.
I agree. The bar is low, but I think she looks great.
Yikes!
The Duchess of Mismatched Colours has done it again. The dress and the shoes aren’t the same tone or match. Thank heavens there is no mismatched hat to go with the outfit too? Jane Taylor mustn’t be giving away a free ugly headband hat this week?
As for her dress sticking to her pantihose? How simply can I put it?
WEAR. A. PETTICOAT
And that belt needs to be burnt. Along with many other ugly belts in her closet.
I think it looks much more modern when it’s not an exact match.
To me, it’s not that it doesn’t match, it’s that it clashes. Forest green and teal don’t work together.
Throwing together warm tones/cool tones like this is a mistake she’s made before many times. I wonder if she just doesn’t see it?
here here on the petty coat or slip I’m tired of mutton’s buttons
Do those shoulders ever relax or nah? Just breathe out, Kate!
It must be the colour, but man I love that dress – minus the extra piece in the belt off to the right. I would wear this in a heart beat! The earings are fab too.
In my opinion, the color is great on her, it’s nice that she’s trying to change up her style (even if she’s co-opting Meghan’s) and I appreciate the texture of the fabric. Kate’s makeup is good, and I agree she can pull off big, dangly earrings.
That said, this dress certainly makes the former Ms Middleton look way too thin and unhealthy, and her hair looks like it’s a bit like a helmet. And, yes, her smile does not reach her eyes.
Do we agree that she’s a lot more relaxed without sulky chops scowling at her? Do you think William ever compliments his wife or provides any emotional support given how nervous she is about public speaking? They are MEANT to be a team and if he cared or had any respect for a nervous wife then he could be more supportive or is it the RF way of get on with things or has he just lost patience with her?
ILady Digby, this is the woman who enjoyed flashing everyone on a fairly regular basis. I can’t believe she was nervous. I think it’s become apparent that she is incompetent and incapable of doing the job. I have a feeling that no one in the brf respects her inability to do simple engagements and/or make very simple speeches. IMO the nervousness that she shows now is because she knows that the only way she hangs on to her prize is be better at her job. I don’t think, however, she’s able to do so. At some point, W figured out that she was good at exhibitionism. Nothing more. The disrespect and (I believe) contempt is the result. I can’t help but wonder if part of that contempt is for himself–he married her.
I think Keenless should not use a middle part. It’s not a good look for her. I think she’s really reaching if she thinks that she can share the fashion spotlight with Meghan. She COPIES. You don’t see Meghan copying her, and you won’t.
Her extensions or clip in are extra long here. I like the color of that dress tho.
A good look for her. Why isn’t she wearing a slip? Would fit so much better, but this is an appropriate daytime dress. I don’t think she’s too thin. Look at her arms and legs. Very normal and healthy looking. She just has a long slender torso and dresses to emphasize it. Love the earrings as well.
I live in Holland, which has many tall, slender inhabitants. Kate’s arms and hands have veins sticking out in many of these photos. That’s usually a sign that someone is underweight and/or has a very, very low body fat percentage. That is not entirely healthy.
The entire look is a no!
+1
Thank you… I keep wondering what the hell people are praising. She looks tired and old.
Most of the names on here praising this look are brand new. Kate stans are always trying to invade this site.
The dress is not properly fitted for some reason. She seems to look better in jewel tones rather than pastels. I’m not a fan of shoes/purse/dress all matchy-matchy color. We rarely see outdoor arrival pic’s, is that because no one shows up for her events?
I like this dress.
Kate needs posture lessons!
Stand up straight, please woman.
Eat more. She is so thin, I think she is naturally built tall and lean but really 15lbs would be healthier, IMO.
Btw, I’m not body shaming. Just look how tiny her waist is, even Wallis Simpson would say to eat a bit, dearie.
The entire looks editing with too much going on. Big belt, big bows, big earrings. Too too much.
The colour is very Serena Joy as commander’s wife which I suppose fits in with that family.
A very nice shot of Kate at the top. She looks energetic, carefree, I dare say, and the smile is lovely and natural. I think she looks good in the dress and don’t see anything wrong with the fit. I think the belt is necessary to keep her from looking like a pencil. Her arms and legs are in great shape! The colour is great on her. Obviously she loves Meghan’s long straight locks look so much she’s worn it serveral times now. I think the hair style looks good on Kate as well. Someone has mentioned that Harry’s new polo team has the same colour jersey. Sure it’s pure coincidence.
If this isn’t sarcasm then I suppose someone is getting their money’s worth of 27k British pounds a year.
She needs to eat a Cheeseburger or something. She’s to skinny.
The dress and color look great on her. Jewel tones really suit her.
A 10 pound weight gain will make a world of difference for this woman.
She literally looks like a human coat hanger and that cannot be ignored anymore.
What does it say that she can’t even get the smallest of sizes to fit her properly.
I actually… don’t hate this dress? The price is ridiculous but take away the tie sleeves and it’s actually a very pretty dress! I could easily see Letizia wearing this without the ties.
Btw speaking of Letizia, did anyone see the funny story yesterday how she wore the same dress as a winner at an award ceremony she was handing out awards at? It was an inexpensive Mango dress and looked great on both women. Letizia thought it was very funny and was good humored about it. Not sure Kate would have the same reaction, it would put a damper on her super keen face (the last pic in this post lol).
I just googled that. Both women cracked up over it! And I think you’re right, Kate’s reaction wouldn’t have been so carefree.
A few years ago, the same happened with CP Mary and the Prime Minister iirc. They both laughed over it. Agree, Kate would have been in a snit.
From the neck up, Kate looks lovely. The dress is hideous, it is too big on her, the material looks cheap and the belt, sleeves and the matchy matchy look is not appealing. That’s all I got!
The color of the dress is nice. That’s it.
It’s not a coat dress 🫣🤭 see I can say something nice 🙄 sleeked back chic hair and big earrings look good … Tryna think where I’ve seen this combo before 🤔
I ordered one shirt with sleeves like this dress. I didn’t love them, but the rest of the shirt was gorgeous. I wore it one time and got the ties in coffee and had to have my office mate retie one sleeves because I couldn’t tie them one handed. I donated that shirt. I have a low tolerance and even lower talent for fussiness. The dress is a pretty color and I will say it reads at least in this century.
Yes to the straight hair, I hope she finally retires those dated looking big barrel waves for good. But the dress doesn’t look right. The proportions are all wrong and the top half looks so much bigger than the bottom half. Also she looks painfully thin.
This is so close to a win for her, but true to Kate’s nature, it’s just too fussy. Without the weird sleeve bows, I think it would be great. It’s much more modern than things she typically wears and I’m not here to praise a woman I can’t stand but ya know, let’s be realistic, it is almost a great look.
That said, it’s still giving Handmaids Tale to me.
Botox and possible face lift or mini lift. She’s starting to get that “surprised while standing in a wind tunnel” frozen expression. Much like her husband, I doubt many people tell her no, like stylists, dressers, surgeons, estheticians….
There is clear copying Meghan’s style here in terms of hair. The problem is, Kate’s hair/hair cut/wiglet doesn’t have the same bounce to it as Meghan’s and Meghan can rock a middle part whereas Kate looks “try too hard” and it drags her face down. Sorry but Kate isn’t fashion forward enough for the middle part of the moment.
Dare I say it? I think she looks really good! I’m not getting sisterwife vibes at all. Good for her it’s a nice change. I’m surprised she could pull off winter teal though, but she does. Yup, I like this dress/look for her.
I like the color, fabric, and overall cut, but not the fussy bows and belt. Without that, it would be a win. Kate has worn this color many times and it does look good on her.
This is the dress you end up with when you go shopping at end of season and everything has been picked over and you settle for something in your size.
The way the dress drapes at the neckline and those godawful sleeves only enhances how painfully thin she is.
This is a good look for her. She looks younger when her hair is not overworked, and that shade of green is flattering. It’s not a great look, but it’s a good look for her standards.
Kate is such a superficial, empty woman, who doesn’t seem to have anything to offer to the world. I don’t know why I even click on articles about her. I only have myself to blame.
There is something off with that pic where she is handing the award to the gentleman….what in the world is that bulge below her waist?? I just cant unsee it.
The original design of the dress has the very long ties simply trailing from the sleeves. I get from a practical standpoint why Kate clumped the ties into clown bows but it changes the flow and character of the dress completely. It’s like Kate was told to display a Joan Miro painting and she chose Thomas Kinkade instead.
It looks so uncomfortable to me, mainly because the neck looks like it’s strangling her. It might be all my prejudices, I can’t wear anything that touches the base of my neck without freaking out. The rest of the outfit is ok, one of the better silhouettes for her. Girl needs a slip. And a lot more personality.
Things touching my neck bugs me too. I can’t wear turtlenecks at all.
The sleeves would make me crazy, but overall it’s an improvement. As others have noted, she’s way too thin.
I appreciate the fact that the dress time warped out of her the 50’s into the 70’s. I like the colour, but I don’t like the waffled fabric or the styling. I think I could have appreciated more if it was actual vintage 70’s because the dress with fusty bows at the sleeves and fabric belt screams 70’s McCalls, Simplicity, Vogue dress patterns. Ultimately, for me, it’s the styling. I would kicked it up a notch and added big bold gold bangles and sandals, not pumps. I’m sure she has a pair of gold platform sandals. It’s a fashion event go full on Cher.
The hair is so so bad here. It looks weighed down and greasy on her. The color of the dress is good.
Isn’t it sad that that’s still all we have to say about her? After 20 years she should be known for something other than her clothes or looks. She should actually DO something. Poor lazy KHate