Duchess Kate wore green Edeline Lee to a British Fashion Council event

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday at the Design Museum in London. This is just the kind of fun event she could have done since 2011, honestly. She was there to highlight British designers, young British talents and hobnob with fancy fashion people. She also presented an award: The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The winner was Saul Nash and they posed together on stage with the award. Kate seemed to enjoy herself – she happily posed “in conversation” with various people, she was given a white rose, she met a someone with cornrows and she seemed enchanted.

Fashion-wise, it was a somewhat interesting look for Kate. Given the event, I thought she would go with a well-known British designer like McQueen (Sarah Burton) or Alice Temperley or maybe even Vivienne Westwood. But no, she went with Edeline Lee, a British-Canadian designer (who shows at London Fashion Week). This is the first time Kate has worn Lee and it’s a wonder, because this is such a “Kate” dress. Unnecessarily fussy sleeves with bows? Check. High neckline? Check. Sister Wife Vibes? Check. Big gaudy belt? Check. For a “Kate” dress, this is one of the better ones. I like the textured fabric too, that’s what makes it interesting. The dress retails for roughly $980 (that’s too much).

Since I’m in a good mood, I’ll give Kate a compliment: it kills me that she consistently looks good in big, dangly earrings and chandelier earrings. She really has the face to pull off big earrings and this pair is wonderful. They’ve been ID’d as Nadine Irena “Maya” earrings.