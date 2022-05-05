Duchess Kate wore green Edeline Lee to a British Fashion Council event

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday at the Design Museum in London. This is just the kind of fun event she could have done since 2011, honestly. She was there to highlight British designers, young British talents and hobnob with fancy fashion people. She also presented an award: The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The winner was Saul Nash and they posed together on stage with the award. Kate seemed to enjoy herself – she happily posed “in conversation” with various people, she was given a white rose, she met a someone with cornrows and she seemed enchanted.

Fashion-wise, it was a somewhat interesting look for Kate. Given the event, I thought she would go with a well-known British designer like McQueen (Sarah Burton) or Alice Temperley or maybe even Vivienne Westwood. But no, she went with Edeline Lee, a British-Canadian designer (who shows at London Fashion Week). This is the first time Kate has worn Lee and it’s a wonder, because this is such a “Kate” dress. Unnecessarily fussy sleeves with bows? Check. High neckline? Check. Sister Wife Vibes? Check. Big gaudy belt? Check. For a “Kate” dress, this is one of the better ones. I like the textured fabric too, that’s what makes it interesting. The dress retails for roughly $980 (that’s too much).

Since I’m in a good mood, I’ll give Kate a compliment: it kills me that she consistently looks good in big, dangly earrings and chandelier earrings. She really has the face to pull off big earrings and this pair is wonderful. They’ve been ID’d as Nadine Irena “Maya” earrings.

  1. Martha says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:28 am

    Ugly dress

    Reply
    • LoveGossip says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:00 am

      Hideous dress and she’s disappearing right in front of us.

      Reply
      • The Recluse says:
        May 5, 2022 at 8:44 pm

        Hard to admire anything about the dress when all I saw – immediately – was how gaunt she was and is. Damn.

    • MMC says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:41 am

      I LOVE the dress! It fits her like a glove, the deep green looks amazing on her, the straight hair and the earings – an absolute win in my book.

      Reply
      • Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
        May 5, 2022 at 9:02 am

        I also love the dress! I actually have a pattern somewhere that is similar. I’ll change a couple of things, but I’d totally sew this up for myself!

        And then I’d stand up straight in it.

      • FC says:
        May 5, 2022 at 9:16 am

        I love the dress too! I normally wouldn’t like the belt but she’s so thin and has such a long torso that it works. She looks gorgeous.

      • Jan90067 says:
        May 5, 2022 at 10:05 am

        The color is great, and I do like the fabric. HOWEVER, those sleeves are awful, as is that double buckled belt.

        If I could change it, I’d keep the draped neckline, make a Dolman sleeve, and a slim black patent belt.

      • MF says:
        May 5, 2022 at 10:09 am

        I actually like it too. This might be the first time I saw Kate and thought, “I’d wear that!” I like her accessorizing and her hair as well. For once, her styling choices suit the dress. (She’s still a racist piece of trash though, so…)

      • LahdidahBaby says:
        May 5, 2022 at 11:23 am

        I think in general it’s a good look, but I would change the sleeves. They’re a mess. She looks pretty in green. That’s a hard color to wear, IMO.

      • Barrett says:
        May 5, 2022 at 12:56 pm

        I would love this w/o the bow sleeves. Great color, good cut for her figure. Yes, fab earrings.

      • Eleonor says:
        May 5, 2022 at 3:07 pm

        Same here!
        I am in love with the colour.
        Side note: her face looks better, refreshed even.

      • Christine says:
        May 5, 2022 at 3:10 pm

        I love this dress too. This is the best she has looked in a while.

      • Moneypenny424 says:
        May 5, 2022 at 3:16 pm

        I love this dress. The arm bows should go, but otherwise I really like it.

      • Andie says:
        May 6, 2022 at 10:03 am

        I love this dress. The shape, the colour, the texture, hardware, everything. It’s absolutely gorgeous.

    • BeanieBean says:
      May 5, 2022 at 11:02 am

      That fabric is ugly, it looks like some lizard-like creature’s skin. Otherwise, I do like the dress; although I don’t like the green shoes & handbag. Different colored accessories would have worked better, I think.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        May 5, 2022 at 11:23 am

        It also looks like a knockoff off a similar fabric Emily Wickstead was using for everything few years ago. Sophie, Kate, Meghan all wore outfits made out of that pebbled crepe fabric.

    • Trimdownmnchyboring says:
      May 5, 2022 at 12:48 pm

      I love the dress, she looks good in it and the earrings fit her well! BUT! her shoe game is still hideous. I think she should just concentrate on being seen in small events, like ribbon cutting and stuff like that, and quit trying to do significant stuff. This fits her well, and she’d be more comfortable doing them. She’s too top-ceo-lighweight and it’s embarrassing for everybody.

      Reply
    • Carmen says:
      May 5, 2022 at 11:21 pm

      But nice shoes.

      Reply
  2. Eurydice says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Hate the belt, hate the bows, but it’s not bad – at least she looks like she’s from the 21st century.

    Reply
    • thaisajs says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:58 am

      Actually, I thought this was one of her better, more modern looks. Minus the hideous bows on the sleeves. She just can’t help herself.

      Reply
  3. Byzant says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Weirdly I actually liked the dress minus the belt (a first for me with hr fashion) but then saw the close up of the sleeves which are awful !

    Also that’s insane price wise

    Reply
    • Gruey says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:44 am

      I would love the dress minus the ugly belt and bows. If they achieved that silhouette through actual draping and not just cinching the waist, it would be a fab dress. As it is, the heavy hardware kind of hangs crookedly and the arm toes are inexplicable.

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      May 6, 2022 at 6:46 am

      @ Byzant, the price is offensive, even if it’s an awards for British Fashion!!! CopyKeen can’t help herself copying Meghan!! CopyKeen needs to give it up as she will never be a fashion icon no matter how many people before her came or Meghan!

      The dress is fine without the hideous bows, the belt and her accessories. I do love the earrings but my gawd, she ruins the entire look with the shoes, bag and belt!! Plus the Botox and constant tweaking of her face is alarming!! This woman needs an intervention!!!

      Reply
  4. Ashley says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:31 am

    I’m usually not one to get into the whole Meg v. Kate thing, but her hair style here is straight up a Meghan copy. 100%.

    Reply
    • Kiera says:
      May 5, 2022 at 7:37 am

      I was just thinking that. I can imagine the vision board right now.

      Also on a funny note I saw these photos yesterday and rolled my eyes hard apparently because my husband saw and went “ what did the Keens do now”? He gets it.

      Reply
    • India says:
      May 5, 2022 at 7:40 am

      Yes, she is copying Meghan’s hair. She must have ordered her people to rush out and buy her an extra long wiglet. Also, she has re upped her botox game. Her face is totally jacked up.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        May 5, 2022 at 7:46 am

        Yes, she looks like she’s had some fine tuning

      • SAS says:
        May 5, 2022 at 7:58 am

        This is THE most severe her Botox has ever looked!! Could a Kate stan even look at the last two pics and deny it?

        Copykeen or no, I will always prefer the straight hair to sausage curls.

        I like the dress, but the Barbie matching accessories thing is getting extremely old. It’s almost never the best style choice.

    • Amy Bee says:
      May 5, 2022 at 7:49 am

      She definitely is.

      Reply
    • Seaflower says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:32 am

      +1 – Pacific tour 2018

      Reply
      • Kit says:
        May 5, 2022 at 12:09 pm

        It’s fine,.kinda reminds me of what de teachers wear to school here, but it’s too plain and not fashion forward enough for a British Design Fashion awards event ! Sorry Kate it is what it is !!!

    • MMC says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:43 am

      I think long straight hair has been done before both Meg and Kate.

      Having said that, speaking of “Meghan vs Kate” – Kate looks much better than Meghan in these deep jewell tones, but then Meghan looks so so much better in neutrals than Kate.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        May 5, 2022 at 8:55 am

        It isn’t just that it’s straight. It’s the very specific hair parted down the middle and tucked behind the ears is what makes this a Meg copy. Meghan wore that style on the farewell tour weekend in the red gown, and it was the first time she ever did that look. Kate had never, ever worn her hair even remotely close to this before the recent Flop Tour. I get wanting to remain neutral, but this is 100% ripping off Meghan’s look.

      • Becks1 says:
        May 5, 2022 at 8:58 am

        It has, but this is a VERY new look for Kate in the grand scheme of things – the perfectly straight hair, no waves or curls – and the middle part.

      • Jais says:
        May 5, 2022 at 9:33 am

        Just wanted to add that I think Meghan also looks really good in jewel tones. Both do.
        Also, the strait hair middle part like L84TEA said was from the farewell tour red dress and like Becks said had not been down before.

    • MF says:
      May 5, 2022 at 10:10 am

      Yup, the straight sleek hair, shoes in the same color family, even the fit of the dress, which is body-skimming rather than fitted. That’s all Meghan.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 5, 2022 at 11:08 am

      I was thinking, who else has worn drapey dresses before? Hmm?

      Reply
    • CindyP says:
      May 5, 2022 at 11:21 am

      The hair is too severe for her face.

      Reply
  5. TheOriginalMia says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Remove the arm ties and use a smaller belt, and it’s a fine dress. I, too, like the textured fabric. You can tell Kate really enjoyed wearing this dress. Her smile is almost genuine.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:34 am

      I was going to say exactly the same thing re: arm bows and the belt. And look, no visible buttons! That alone makes it better than 99% of the other stuff she’s worn lol.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 5, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Same, there’s some details I’d change. Am into the textured fabric. But overall, like this dress and it’s much better than many things she has worn in the past.

      Reply
    • Isabella says:
      May 5, 2022 at 2:16 pm

      The color is pretty and her and i like the length. I wish she’d deep-six all her long dowdy looks. A little fussy around the sleeves but a sleek modern look. Shoe game need work.

      Reply
    • Dillesca says:
      May 5, 2022 at 3:05 pm

      I totally agree about the arm ties. I like the belt, but I am a little tacky. I also just love gold, so it ties the earrings in.

      Reply
  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:33 am

    This is a rare good look for Khate – green is a colour that looks good on her.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 5, 2022 at 7:39 am

      However to add – its a total Meghan cosplay from heat to toe.

      Reply
      • Layla says:
        May 5, 2022 at 8:00 am

        So KP have crossed off the look from M’s departure from Fiji (the Jason Wu) on the moodboard

        I wonder what’s next…

      • L84Tea says:
        May 5, 2022 at 8:41 am

        @Layla, I’m waiting on a slim, yellow sleeveless dress and a sleek bun. I wonder if she’d have the nerve to wear a bun. If she does, even the stans will have to admit the jig is up.

      • Sunnee says:
        May 5, 2022 at 1:03 pm

        Head. To. Toe. I’m almost embarrassed for her. Almost.

  7. Crowned Huntress says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:35 am

    The way she is swimming in this dress makes me uncomfortable. I think it would look a lot better if it was a little more fitted and not look like it’s a size too big for her.
    The fabric texture is not my favorite but the color is nice. I suppose this is another let’s copy Meghan’s monochromatic looks and hair style to seem modern takes.

    Overall, Kate does not look well at all.

    Reply
    • fishface says:
      May 5, 2022 at 9:34 am

      Agree the colour is good on her. I also like the straight hair behind the ears – more sophisticated than the Miss Universe pageant 1982 curls. Her make-up is also good.
      Buuuuut….The dress fabric texture is very late 70s and synthetic-looking. The frock itself is too big for her, and she’s still clinging onto the Amish Modern wardrobe. (I would love to style her.) And the whole outfit would have been vastly improved if she had worn more interesting shoes.

      Reply
  8. Tiredt says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:36 am

    She looks pretty. Not much to say about the dress.
    I do think that the more she moves away from her coat dress style the less unique she becomes if that makes sense. That’s what she’s become known for so I think her fans do notice (esp when the style she takes is sometimes similar to Meghan) and a lot don’t like it.
    On their IG page her pic only has like 70k likes that’s very low for them.

    Reply
  9. Aurora says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:36 am

    I see Kate is leaning into the Meghan Middle Part. She’s been a side-part girl all her life. Could a messy bun be far behind.?

    Reply
  10. Over it says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:37 am

    I want to say something nice about this woman, I really really do.
    Give me time, I am not there yet. Lol.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:37 am

    Someone said “if you want that new house at Windsor, you better work!” lol

    Seriously though, these are the kinds of events she should be doing on a regular basis. She can do a few receptions/awards appearances like this, open some schools and hospital wings the rest of the time, and bam, she’d be well over 200 at least. But they try to cover up her laziness with the whole “big projects” thing and it just falls flat.

    I think this dress is okay. I do like the fabric/texture and I think the color is good on her. I think the sleeves are bad though and I think the belt just highlights how skinny she is. And while I think its good that she’s highlighting a new to her designer who was at London Fashion Week, the constant parade of new clothes is getting old.

    Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:23 am

      So nice how she could highlight a new designer for this event, but couldn’t be bothered to do it on the Island Tour of Doom, eh?

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:38 am

      While wearing a new designer makes sense for a British fashion award, I agree that this parade of new clothes every time she steps out really is tiresome. It’s clear that’s part of why she bothers to do anything, but it’s so ridiculous at this point. She’s not even trying to hide then conspicuous consumption at taxpayer expense.

      Plus the jacked botox face is just scary at this point and the dead eyes show she doesn’t care about any of this.

      Reply
    • KFG says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:39 am

      She looks terrified of the Black people she’s interacting with. Like I know botox makes you look surprised, but this is extremely uncomfortable looking.

      Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      May 5, 2022 at 9:42 am

      I gasped at how thin she is. Good lord, she’s disappearing. There’s something so rotten about marrying into that family.

      I can’t even enjoy this mild improvement on her fashion sense, and I don’t actually like the big earrings on her. She doesn’t have the persona for them. She’s a pearl and diamond conservative and she doesn’t carry drama for me. She isn’t MM. she should just dress in conservative clothes that fit her, stop playing at being a sister wife or MM or Diana. She has the figure to carry off boxy Chanel suits, portrait necklines, but she’s too busy play dressing to own who she is.

      Reply
  12. Bea says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:38 am

    I cringed when I saw her in that dress. One of my least favorite things she’s ever worn.

    Sometimes I ask myself if the clothes she picks are ugly or if she chooses the wrong clothes for her. Maybe it’s both?

    And her presenting the award… she still can’t say one single (and simple) sentence without looking her notes.
    I mean… I understand being nervous… But it’s a simple sentence in your mother tongue.
    When I see Mary making hour long speeches in danish…

    Reply
    • WHAT says:
      May 5, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      I agree if you need to look at notes and look up just to say the word “and” then to look back down at the notes something is wrong. She can’t do a speech live. Her talking is always brief, incoherent and without conviction. Like I’ve said before as hard as she copies at the end of the day she’ll never be Meg. Go to the daily fail article and look at the video. Its cringe worthy

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        May 5, 2022 at 3:15 pm

        I think its because she never reads the speech beforehand or even the cue cards, she just looks at it for the first time as she’s reading it.

  13. OriginalLaLa says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:38 am

    The bottom half of the dress is nice, but I think a more shapely woman would have pulled it off better, it’s clearly meant to highlight hips and a nice bum but it kind of just hangs off Kate. She looks best in dresses that create/give the illusion of a shapely hip.

    No matter, all I see here is her insane Meghan’s cosplay from the neck up…. hair, makeup..also, is her nose more up-turned than usual? liquid nose lift?

    Reply
  14. D says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:43 am

    The belt hurts my eyes but I’ll say something nice: her hair and makeup look great. She may be copying Meghan but at least it’s an improvement.

    Reply
  15. equality says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:47 am

    What bugs me is that her smile never reaches her eyes. Too much botox or just no real interest in people?

    Reply
  16. Jay says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:48 am

    I really like the colour and general shape of the dress, even if it’s somewhat overwhelming her frame. Maybe without the belt would be better? It’s definitely appropriate for the event, and not as fussy as she usually goes, so that’s a win.

    Now she’ll likely go back into hiding until trooping, right?

    Reply
  17. Rapunzel says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Dress is OK. Accessories are the wrong color though. Anc that Meg style hair doesn’t work for her, imo.

    Reply
    • Polo says:
      May 5, 2022 at 7:56 am

      Okay I was trying not to be a hater but for real. A middle part does NOT work on everyone. Meghan has the hairline for it..I tried it once and looked AWFUL lol.
      With Kate is makes her forehead look bigger and like she has a receding hairline..

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:16 am

      Very dowdy

      Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:53 am

    I give her credit for trying but I don’t like the dress. Too many things going on there and the dress doesn’t suit her figure.

    Reply
  19. Dee says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:54 am

    The way this woman tries to become Meghan is one of the more startling parts of this whole drama. From the hair, to the dress, to the shoes, even down to the spray tan. It’s really scary, guys.

    That aside, she needs to pick dresses that are elegant but understated. She always gets overpowered by the “knockout” outfits, and ends up looking like the dress is wearing her instead of the other way around. If there’s a Black woman she needs to be cosplaying, it’s Michelle O, who has a similar build and whose brand is more in line with what she should be trying to do. You don’t have to try to compete with Meghan’s looks and frame to be elegant Kate, there are other style references beyond your extended family.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:01 am

      Khate has a LOOOOOONG history of cosplaying women she is threatened by or women that William shows interests in.

      Same goes for the clothes – they have ALWAYS worn her, esp when she started wearing high end.

      The lights are on but there aren’t even any ghosts rumbling around.

      Reply
  20. Julie says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:56 am

    The previous article about MM not liking the tour in 2018?

    Look at the photo of the purple dress.

    It’s this green one without the fuss.

    Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:04 am

      There’s a teal outfit in those photos that’s even closer. And Meg is wearing big gold earring too. Even the jewelry styling isn’t safe from copy keening.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:07 am

      This dress is almost a dead match for her Jason Wu dress from Fiji.

      Reply
      • WHAT says:
        May 5, 2022 at 8:34 am

        Or a hidden message- the color is the exact match of teal that Harry just wore in the Polo photo a few days ago with his los Padres Santa Barbara team. Relook at the photo nacho took. The color is the same. Either way the 👗 is to busy as usual. She tries to do a Meghan with herself and its always off. The belt turns the whole cosplay off. The earrings are to much considering the sleeves. Anyone else noticed that she shakes hands now like Meghan and she waves like Meghan. Someone really needs to do a side by side of what she used to do versus now

      • notsugarhere says:
        May 5, 2022 at 9:46 am

        Or Meghan’s plum Hugo Boss from Sydney.

  21. Southern Fried says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:57 am

    The earrings are all wrong for the dress and the dress is awful. Maybe better than some of her others but still awful.

    Reply
    • WHAT says:
      May 5, 2022 at 11:05 am

      I just looked at the Fiji pics that’s downright scary that you feel that copying a woman is what you need to do in order to get some attention. The reality for William and Kate is no matter who you copy at the end of the day. People will see the boring, non interested, recoiling from people of color Britain’s that you are. Until someone tells them that. At the end of everything you’re still just Britain and will never be California

      Reply
  22. Rapunzel says:
    May 5, 2022 at 7:59 am

    All the Meghan copying is a form of erasure. Kate’s trying to erase the unique elements of Meghan’s style to make it like those elements don’t exist. That Meghan is nothing unique. It’s gross.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:04 am

      I would also add its also about assimilating – she’s trying to assimilate everything that makes Meghan who she is because she wants to have what Meghan has. A lot of empty shallow people do this simply because they have nothing of their own to offer – so to make up for that they go around assimilating things from others.

      Its sad and v scary.

      Reply
    • Noki says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:08 am

      And i will add to the erasure that if we see Kate in Meghans style often enough we will start allocating it to her. Soon enough it will be that Meghan has copied Kates look.

      Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      May 5, 2022 at 8:19 am

      This is exactly what’s happening, and Khate’s “fans” are hastening this process.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 5, 2022 at 9:45 am

      Agree 100%. That’s exactly what’s she’s doing. She is stealing Meghan’s uniqueness so that over time the headlines become both women do this or wear this, with no mention of where or who originated it.

      Reply
  23. Cel2495 says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:08 am

    That’s a terrible dress and it fits her terribly as well.

    Reply
  24. L84Tea says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:10 am

    It looks like she is wearing a dress backwards. I don’t know, it looks a bit off to me. Plus, she is swimming in this. The only good part of it is the color–Kate always looks good in green. But I see she still has a deathgrip on her new stolen Meg hairstyle. For the girl who wore a side part with wavy sausage curls for so many years, it’s amazing how she suddenly adopted a sleek, center parted tucked behind the ears look. Not to mention this dress is also a total rip off of MM.

    Reply
  25. swirlmamad says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:20 am

    The dress could be good, but there’s some weird stuff happening in the torso area. It just doesn’t fit her well in my opinion. And the sleeves are strange to me. I do like her earrings also. There, I said something nice.

    Reply
  26. MsIam says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:21 am

    This dress looks better from a distance than up close to me. Up close it looks cheap even it did cost $1k. But at least there are no buttons, ruffles or flowers, that’s definitely a plus.

    Reply
  27. SLOsalty says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:21 am

    I am struck by the Green that is also the color of the Los Padres Polo jersey Harry wears

    Reply
  28. Susan says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:23 am

    I work in corporate America and need new work clothes and so I was online last night searching “work dresses” on Nordstrom.com. I saw *so many things* that are out of my price range—but still cheaper than Kate’s clothes—that I adored. Like I never really gave her fashion that much thought as it’s out of my price range and I figured there weren’t a lot of options. Boy I was wrong!! She could do so so much more with her money and fashion. All I am saying. And again, note these were what Nordstrom deemed “work dressses,” which were appropriate for her to wear.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      May 5, 2022 at 10:27 am

      NordstromRack(dot)com has some good work dress options too, for even better pricing. And SoftSurroundingsOutlet(dot)com under ‘Everyday Dresses’. Styles like Davina, Pilar, Sitarra, Kamryn, Molly, Claudia, Auana, Lidah, Raiden, Simply Put Midi, Tali could work depending on your office environment.

      Reply
  29. Elsa says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:24 am

    That dress is stunning. This is one of the best looks that I’ve seen her in. It’s grown up and classy.

    Reply
  30. Cathy says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:27 am

    Yikes!

    The Duchess of Mismatched Colours has done it again. The dress and the shoes aren’t the same tone or match. Thank heavens there is no mismatched hat to go with the outfit too? Jane Taylor mustn’t be giving away a free ugly headband hat this week?

    As for her dress sticking to her pantihose? How simply can I put it?

    WEAR. A. PETTICOAT

    And that belt needs to be burnt. Along with many other ugly belts in her closet.

    Reply
    • MMC says:
      May 5, 2022 at 9:13 am

      I think it looks much more modern when it’s not an exact match.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        May 5, 2022 at 9:38 am

        To me, it’s not that it doesn’t match, it’s that it clashes. Forest green and teal don’t work together.

      • Dee says:
        May 5, 2022 at 10:56 am

        Throwing together warm tones/cool tones like this is a mistake she’s made before many times. I wonder if she just doesn’t see it?

    • death by bacon says:
      May 6, 2022 at 8:30 am

      here here on the petty coat or slip I’m tired of mutton’s buttons

      Reply
  31. Eulalia says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Do those shoulders ever relax or nah? Just breathe out, Kate!

    Reply
  32. Foodie Canuk says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:29 am

    It must be the colour, but man I love that dress – minus the extra piece in the belt off to the right. I would wear this in a heart beat! The earings are fab too.

    Reply
  33. ML says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:45 am

    In my opinion, the color is great on her, it’s nice that she’s trying to change up her style (even if she’s co-opting Meghan’s) and I appreciate the texture of the fabric. Kate’s makeup is good, and I agree she can pull off big, dangly earrings.
    That said, this dress certainly makes the former Ms Middleton look way too thin and unhealthy, and her hair looks like it’s a bit like a helmet. And, yes, her smile does not reach her eyes.

    Reply
  34. ILady Digby says:
    May 5, 2022 at 9:17 am

    Do we agree that she’s a lot more relaxed without sulky chops scowling at her? Do you think William ever compliments his wife or provides any emotional support given how nervous she is about public speaking? They are MEANT to be a team and if he cared or had any respect for a nervous wife then he could be more supportive or is it the RF way of get on with things or has he just lost patience with her?

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      May 5, 2022 at 1:02 pm

      ILady Digby, this is the woman who enjoyed flashing everyone on a fairly regular basis. I can’t believe she was nervous. I think it’s become apparent that she is incompetent and incapable of doing the job. I have a feeling that no one in the brf respects her inability to do simple engagements and/or make very simple speeches. IMO the nervousness that she shows now is because she knows that the only way she hangs on to her prize is be better at her job. I don’t think, however, she’s able to do so. At some point, W figured out that she was good at exhibitionism. Nothing more. The disrespect and (I believe) contempt is the result. I can’t help but wonder if part of that contempt is for himself–he married her.

      I think Keenless should not use a middle part. It’s not a good look for her. I think she’s really reaching if she thinks that she can share the fashion spotlight with Meghan. She COPIES. You don’t see Meghan copying her, and you won’t.

      Reply
  35. girl_ninja says:
    May 5, 2022 at 9:27 am

    Her extensions or clip in are extra long here. I like the color of that dress tho.

    Reply
  36. Julia K says:
    May 5, 2022 at 9:29 am

    A good look for her. Why isn’t she wearing a slip? Would fit so much better, but this is an appropriate daytime dress. I don’t think she’s too thin. Look at her arms and legs. Very normal and healthy looking. She just has a long slender torso and dresses to emphasize it. Love the earrings as well.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      May 5, 2022 at 2:36 pm

      I live in Holland, which has many tall, slender inhabitants. Kate’s arms and hands have veins sticking out in many of these photos. That’s usually a sign that someone is underweight and/or has a very, very low body fat percentage. That is not entirely healthy.

      Reply
  37. AC says:
    May 5, 2022 at 9:35 am

    The entire look is a no!

    Reply
  38. Lizzie says:
    May 5, 2022 at 9:58 am

    The dress is not properly fitted for some reason. She seems to look better in jewel tones rather than pastels. I’m not a fan of shoes/purse/dress all matchy-matchy color. We rarely see outdoor arrival pic’s, is that because no one shows up for her events?

    Reply
  39. HeyKay says:
    May 5, 2022 at 10:11 am

    I like this dress.
    Kate needs posture lessons!
    Stand up straight, please woman.
    Eat more. She is so thin, I think she is naturally built tall and lean but really 15lbs would be healthier, IMO.
    Btw, I’m not body shaming. Just look how tiny her waist is, even Wallis Simpson would say to eat a bit, dearie.

    Reply
  40. Ina says:
    May 5, 2022 at 10:14 am

    The entire looks editing with too much going on. Big belt, big bows, big earrings. Too too much.

    Reply
  41. Nic919 says:
    May 5, 2022 at 10:48 am

    The colour is very Serena Joy as commander’s wife which I suppose fits in with that family.

    Reply
  42. tamsin says:
    May 5, 2022 at 10:48 am

    A very nice shot of Kate at the top. She looks energetic, carefree, I dare say, and the smile is lovely and natural. I think she looks good in the dress and don’t see anything wrong with the fit. I think the belt is necessary to keep her from looking like a pencil. Her arms and legs are in great shape! The colour is great on her. Obviously she loves Meghan’s long straight locks look so much she’s worn it serveral times now. I think the hair style looks good on Kate as well. Someone has mentioned that Harry’s new polo team has the same colour jersey. Sure it’s pure coincidence.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 5, 2022 at 7:43 pm

      If this isn’t sarcasm then I suppose someone is getting their money’s worth of 27k British pounds a year.

      Reply
  43. diana adams says:
    May 5, 2022 at 10:52 am

    She needs to eat a Cheeseburger or something. She’s to skinny.

    Reply
  44. Peanut Butter says:
    May 5, 2022 at 10:54 am

    The dress and color look great on her. Jewel tones really suit her.

    Reply
  45. TIFFANY says:
    May 5, 2022 at 10:58 am

    A 10 pound weight gain will make a world of difference for this woman.

    She literally looks like a human coat hanger and that cannot be ignored anymore.

    What does it say that she can’t even get the smallest of sizes to fit her properly.

    Reply
  46. AmelieOriginal says:
    May 5, 2022 at 11:04 am

    I actually… don’t hate this dress? The price is ridiculous but take away the tie sleeves and it’s actually a very pretty dress! I could easily see Letizia wearing this without the ties.

    Btw speaking of Letizia, did anyone see the funny story yesterday how she wore the same dress as a winner at an award ceremony she was handing out awards at? It was an inexpensive Mango dress and looked great on both women. Letizia thought it was very funny and was good humored about it. Not sure Kate would have the same reaction, it would put a damper on her super keen face (the last pic in this post lol).

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      May 5, 2022 at 11:59 am

      I just googled that. Both women cracked up over it! And I think you’re right, Kate’s reaction wouldn’t have been so carefree.

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      May 5, 2022 at 12:36 pm

      A few years ago, the same happened with CP Mary and the Prime Minister iirc. They both laughed over it. Agree, Kate would have been in a snit.

      Reply
  47. Flying fish says:
    May 5, 2022 at 11:20 am

    From the neck up, Kate looks lovely. The dress is hideous, it is too big on her, the material looks cheap and the belt, sleeves and the matchy matchy look is not appealing. That’s all I got!

    Reply
  48. Drusilla says:
    May 5, 2022 at 11:20 am

    The color of the dress is nice. That’s it.

    Reply
  49. Hannah says:
    May 5, 2022 at 11:58 am

    It’s not a coat dress 🫣🤭 see I can say something nice 🙄 sleeked back chic hair and big earrings look good … Tryna think where I’ve seen this combo before 🤔

    Reply
  50. Liz Version 700 says:
    May 5, 2022 at 11:58 am

    I ordered one shirt with sleeves like this dress. I didn’t love them, but the rest of the shirt was gorgeous. I wore it one time and got the ties in coffee and had to have my office mate retie one sleeves because I couldn’t tie them one handed. I donated that shirt. I have a low tolerance and even lower talent for fussiness. The dress is a pretty color and I will say it reads at least in this century.

    Reply
  51. February Pisces says:
    May 5, 2022 at 12:16 pm

    Yes to the straight hair, I hope she finally retires those dated looking big barrel waves for good. But the dress doesn’t look right. The proportions are all wrong and the top half looks so much bigger than the bottom half. Also she looks painfully thin.

    Reply
  52. karkopolo says:
    May 5, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    This is so close to a win for her, but true to Kate’s nature, it’s just too fussy. Without the weird sleeve bows, I think it would be great. It’s much more modern than things she typically wears and I’m not here to praise a woman I can’t stand but ya know, let’s be realistic, it is almost a great look.

    That said, it’s still giving Handmaids Tale to me.

    Reply
  53. HeatherC says:
    May 5, 2022 at 12:23 pm

    Botox and possible face lift or mini lift. She’s starting to get that “surprised while standing in a wind tunnel” frozen expression. Much like her husband, I doubt many people tell her no, like stylists, dressers, surgeons, estheticians….

    Reply
  54. Pork Chops and Applesauce says:
    May 5, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    There is clear copying Meghan’s style here in terms of hair. The problem is, Kate’s hair/hair cut/wiglet doesn’t have the same bounce to it as Meghan’s and Meghan can rock a middle part whereas Kate looks “try too hard” and it drags her face down. Sorry but Kate isn’t fashion forward enough for the middle part of the moment.

    Reply
  55. Steph says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Dare I say it? I think she looks really good! I’m not getting sisterwife vibes at all. Good for her it’s a nice change. I’m surprised she could pull off winter teal though, but she does. Yup, I like this dress/look for her.

    Reply
  56. candy says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    I like the color, fabric, and overall cut, but not the fussy bows and belt. Without that, it would be a win. Kate has worn this color many times and it does look good on her.

    Reply
  57. Lizzie says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    This is the dress you end up with when you go shopping at end of season and everything has been picked over and you settle for something in your size.

    Reply
  58. Jaded says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    The way the dress drapes at the neckline and those godawful sleeves only enhances how painfully thin she is.

    Reply
  59. LeahTheFrench says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    This is a good look for her. She looks younger when her hair is not overworked, and that shade of green is flattering. It’s not a great look, but it’s a good look for her standards.

    Reply
  60. Mrs.Krabpple says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:33 pm

    Kate is such a superficial, empty woman, who doesn’t seem to have anything to offer to the world. I don’t know why I even click on articles about her. I only have myself to blame.

    Reply
  61. CherriePie84 says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    There is something off with that pic where she is handing the award to the gentleman….what in the world is that bulge below her waist?? I just cant unsee it.

    Reply
  62. pete says:
    May 5, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    The original design of the dress has the very long ties simply trailing from the sleeves. I get from a practical standpoint why Kate clumped the ties into clown bows but it changes the flow and character of the dress completely. It’s like Kate was told to display a Joan Miro painting and she chose Thomas Kinkade instead.

    Reply
  63. Lucy says:
    May 5, 2022 at 3:13 pm

    It looks so uncomfortable to me, mainly because the neck looks like it’s strangling her. It might be all my prejudices, I can’t wear anything that touches the base of my neck without freaking out. The rest of the outfit is ok, one of the better silhouettes for her. Girl needs a slip. And a lot more personality.

    Reply
  64. Kaye says:
    May 5, 2022 at 5:12 pm

    The sleeves would make me crazy, but overall it’s an improvement. As others have noted, she’s way too thin.

    Reply
    • TEALIEF says:
      May 5, 2022 at 5:38 pm

      I appreciate the fact that the dress time warped out of her the 50’s into the 70’s. I like the colour, but I don’t like the waffled fabric or the styling. I think I could have appreciated more if it was actual vintage 70’s because the dress with fusty bows at the sleeves and fabric belt screams 70’s McCalls, Simplicity, Vogue dress patterns. Ultimately, for me, it’s the styling. I would kicked it up a notch and added big bold gold bangles and sandals, not pumps. I’m sure she has a pair of gold platform sandals. It’s a fashion event go full on Cher.

      Reply
  65. GandalfTheMeh says:
    May 6, 2022 at 7:04 am

    The hair is so so bad here. It looks weighed down and greasy on her. The color of the dress is good.

    Reply

    Reply

