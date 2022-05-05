“Colin Firth was a silver fox as he promoted his Netflix series” links
Hello, Colin Firth! He was promoting his new Netflix series, The Staircase. [GFY]
I’m genuinely surprised that Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel are still together and seemingly totally fine. [JustJared]
Some wonderful photos of babushka puppies. [OMG Blog]
Meg Ryan is coming back to rom-coms. [Dlisted]
The connection between abortion rights, white supremacy and Covid. [Jezebel]
The Baby sounds like a terrible show. [Pajiba]
Kylie Jenner doesn’t care if you hated her Virgil Abloh look. [Buzzfeed]
I wonder why Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck avoided the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]
A 90 Day Fiance star is pregnant. [Starcasm]
Joe Biden lashed out against the “ultra MAGA” agenda. [Towleroad]

19 Responses to ““Colin Firth was a silver fox as he promoted his Netflix series” links”

  1. olliesmom says:
    May 5, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Swoon. Still dashing and handsome as ever. Oh, Mr. Darcy!

  2. Liz Version 700 says:
    May 5, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Mr. Darcy forever squeeeee

  3. AC says:
    May 5, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    Love him!

  4. Lizzie says:
    May 5, 2022 at 12:58 pm

    It looks like its on HBO.

  5. Becks1 says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Hasn’t this Staircase story been told a few times? I know I listened to a podcast about it ages ago, and Netflix had a docuseries about (or maybe just a documentary) and now we have another series about it? Are that many people dying to hear this story again?

    (I mean I’ll watch it, because Colin Firth, lol.)

  6. K says:
    May 5, 2022 at 1:45 pm

    I am ride or die for the OG Darcy. He looks fabulous and I just really like him ❤️

  7. Merricat says:
    May 5, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    Lol, I do love Colin Firth, and I love his sexy older man glasses.

  8. Granger says:
    May 5, 2022 at 3:44 pm

    I will be curious to see what the Meg Ryan-David Duchovny rom-com is like. I have never been a big Meg Ryan fan — I thought she was adorable in When Harry Met Sally, but just haven’t found her all that compelling in other movies (and she essentially played Sally again in Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail). Still, I like to see older women directing films and playing romantic leads.

  9. SL says:
    May 5, 2022 at 4:05 pm

    It’s a scripted series on HBO Max not Netflix! The original doc is on Netflix.

  10. Bobbie says:
    May 5, 2022 at 4:24 pm

    Yes, please.

  11. minx says:
    May 5, 2022 at 4:35 pm

    He’s perfection.

  12. Laura says:
    May 5, 2022 at 8:40 pm

    Ben and JLo avoided the met gala bc JLo is extremely insecure and didn’t want to be seen interacting with Blake Lively. That’s my guess.

    • Lady D says:
      May 6, 2022 at 1:48 am

      I was going to say hiding the pregnancy but I looked up her age and the internet says she’s 52, so I guess most probably not.

  13. Gobo says:
    May 6, 2022 at 6:04 am

    No way Miranda is letting him go, ever. He’s her ticket to the continued billionaire life. This is the woman who dated Jho Low for diamonds bought with embezzelled money. She is all about that lifestyle.

