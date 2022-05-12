Brown: ‘Everybody was supportive’ of Prince Harry & Meghan’s exit in 2019

Tina Brown picked and chose which narratives she liked from Finding Freedom (Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand) and Battle of Brothers (Robert Lacey) and she repackaged some of those narratives in The Palace Papers. It’s also clear that she was pretty picky about which authentic reporting she believed in real time, as the royal sh-t was going down in, say, 2019. Take for example the insanity around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in March, April and May of 2019. That was the height of the smear campaign against Meghan, and stories began to appear in the Times of London (not a tabloid) with regularity about Prince William scheming to exile the Sussexes. This piece was particularly evil – William and the senior royals were openly discussing where to “send” the Sussexes to tamp down their popularity. There was a particular and urgent fear that Meghan was “another Diana,” and that they needed to do everything to hide Meghan away. Australia and Canada were considered but tossed aside as potential Sussex Exile Sites. It was reported that they were literally going to “send them to Africa,” mostly because William believed Meghan and Harry would get less attention there.
I bring this up because Tina Brown completely ignores all of those reports. To her way of thinking, Harry and Meghan were miserable as early as the fall of 2018, and they were desperate to leave. For no particular reason, according to Brown. They just decided they were unhappy and Brown barely examines the root of their “unhappiness,” but she makes sure to emphasize that everyone in the royal family knew that the Sussexes were not going to stay in the UK for much longer.
The couple’s intent was clear from as early as the fall of 2018. The Commonwealth havens of Canada and South Africa were both canvassed as new Sussex homes. At least one former Palace staffer who cared about Harry supported the idea of his leaving for good. “I thought one of the best things that Meghan could do for Harry was to take him out of royal life because he was just so unhappy for so long,” the person told me. “He needed a wife to come in and say, ‘Actually, the best thing for you is that I take you out of this.’”
The family saw the split coming only months later, in the summer of 2019. “I think the Queen found herself genuinely very conflicted,” said the same Palace source. “They could all see how unhappy Harry and Meghan were. Everybody was supportive of them leaving. But they wanted it done in an orderly way. And they also wanted it done in a way that set the right precedent. William’s got three kids. The precedent they set for this generation would affect his children. He’s very mindful of that. So they wanted it done properly.”
[From The Palace Papers by Tina Brown]
“They could all see how unhappy Harry and Meghan were…” BECAUSE YOU WERE MAKING THEM UNHAPPY. I feel like banging my head against the wall! Of course Harry was miserable, his family was smearing his wife while she was pregnant with their first child! Meghan was pregnant and suicidal and Harry’s family was “canvassing” Commonwealth countries for their exile. And it’s absolutely f–king bonkers to me that William is all “this affects MY children,” like he already knows that he’s going to end up exiling two of his kids as well? Jesus, this family. Anyway, it’s weird that Brown’s reporting is that “everyone knew the Sussexes would leave” when as soon as they actually made the move to leave, every single person in that family freaked out, threw up roadblocks and screeched for years about how disrespectful the Sussexes were. “Everybody was supportive of them leaving” – where, when and how?
Everyone was plotting to exile the Sussex’s in a way that would minimize their exposure and popularity but they would still remain under The Firm’s control. This running off to the Americas on their own terms, making their own money and becoming completely independent was NOT what we planned!!
Oh yes, making their own money and becoming completely independent was not in the plan…!
In addition to becoming independent, they didn’t expect that Harry and Meghan would become super stars around the world in such a short amount of time. Plus, they are just getting started!!
The BRF imagined that Harry would come crawling back. I am so happy to see how badly they miscalculated their own plan.
And so it begins…In real time they re-write history to suit their narrative. I often wonder what is real history and how much of history has been re-written. What parts of history we take as facts but really are lies that have passed down for generations. The actual truths lost to some forgotten time. I’m 100% certain the truth of why Meghan and Harry left the Royal Family will eventually be narrowed down to a LIE from the British prospective. However, I believe that in the USA the narrative/history told will be completely different. The Sussex branch of the Royal Family will always be fighting for the truth to be written and told from now until the end of time.
I used to hear a saying that history is always written from the winners point of view. That’s no completely true, it’s written by people who control information mediums. Take the confederacy in the American south. They lost the Civil War, but generations have made it their mission in life to white wash their side of the story and swear it was all about states rights and not about slavery. They also pushed to get those confederate monuments up, name everything they could think of after confederate people and control what history books were taught in school and banned books that were sympathetic to the confederate cause.
Controlling information and what children learn is happening today and conservatives all over the world are tripling down on it. It’s why we get British tabloids pushing Tory narratives. It’s why southern states are losing their shit over critical race theory and banning conversations about LGBT lives and history.
It’s fascinating and terrifying at the same time. Because the internet and social media enables people to get their stories out and shared with the masses. That’s why it freaks me out that people like Elon Musk are trying to control things like Twitter.
Information Wars is the new World War/Civil War.
On a personal note, you can’t minimize oral history either. For the past decade I’ve been investigating oral histories on both sides of my family and finding evidence that every thing that they said was true! It’s VERY satisfying.
@Snuffles: 100% agree with what you have written. The internet and social media platforms like twitter and IG are game changers as long as the same folks who have traditionally controlled the narrative are not allowed to assume control of those platforms. Just thinking about it…here you and I are having this discussion and I know nothing about you yet we have a common interest. It’s all so fascinating!
I think about this often! No doubt we have been fed a pack of lies regarding a lot of world history. Applying the concept to this site, I used to wonder what was really happening in Diana’s life. She could only say so much – the family/tabloids had so much power. I’m glad for this detective-like community.
@ Snuffles, how wonderful for you to be able to discover the oral history of your family from your paternal and maternal sides! I admire your dedication to cement these stories for yourself and those that will follow you. It’s so important to know where we came from and how far we have traveled.
I have caught myself wishing I had looked into the sides of my ancestors, beginning with my parents. I wish I had recorded them both telling me stories of their childhoods, grandparents, etc.
So true. To the victor belongs the spoils and the position in history. As a WOC, I was amazed by what I did not learn in school. So many contributions that black people made went unmentioned. It was deliberate.
The western narrative that Africa was “The Dark Continent” and uncivilized is one. Makes my blood boil
@LoveGossip: “And so it begins…In real time they re-write history to suit their narrative.”
^^ Exactly! That is what’s going on here, because they realize they aren’t winning on the front of trying to make the general public believe their abusive lies against M&H. And just as you say, the royal firm with the help of the BM, has been doing this since forever, i.e., ‘rewriting narratives’ to suit their own agenda. The British government plays a big role in that too.
It was a government advisor who told King George V that it would be a bad idea to give shelter and help to his look-alike Russian cousin, Tsar Nicholas II. This, after the King had already communicated he would help his own kin get safely out of Russia. Yep, it was not to be, and so the British government and the monarchy tried to sweep it all under the rug as best as possible. But the truth has a way of rising to the surface.
^^ Right @LoveGossip, and @Snuggles. Another example of the monarchy, BM, and British gov’t rewriting history, is the love story between Princess Margaret & Peter Townsend. Once they both had passed away, the narratives around their story began to change. If you research news reports of the time (from the 50s and 60s), you will find quotes, especially by Townsend, that provide more of the truth. The current spin is that Margaret wrote a letter which purportedly indicates she wasn’t really in love with Townsend. That’s not true. She was forced to write a letter that was hidden away for years, and then rediscovered after her death, so that the British government could hide their role in denying Margaret the freedom to marry Townsend.
It’s a lie that Margaret was going to be able to keep her title and her royal privileges. They were planning to strip her of everything. And it wasn’t the Queen’s directive either — Elizabeth wanted her sister to be happy, and she’d tried to broker a deal that fell through. The most vocal objector to Margaret marrying Townsend, was a vociferous member of Parliament.
The true story about the Duke of Windsor and why he was exiled, is also very much not what people have been led to believe. Even The Crown got a lot of it wrong. The monarchy & the British government worked diligently on destroying the Duke of Windsor’s private correspondence and other documents after his death, and after Wallis’ death too. The royals and the government were afraid of the depths of the Duke’s traitorous activities coming to light. Even George, Duke of Kent’s death during WWII is mysterious and suspect, because George had supported his older brother’s traitorous activities.
Yes. They wanted the Sussexes gone, but they’re mad that they left on their own terms.
CLEAN MONEY at that. Unlike the Windsors who keep getting caught in cash for honors and citizenship schemes with Russian Oligarchs or are constantly reminded that their inherited wealth is stolen blood money built on the backs of the Commonwealth’s ancestors.
They must be fuming.
Yup – this in so many ways.
They wanted to exile them and still have control over their finances that’s why they’re mad.
Over their finances and over what they did and said and where they went. Total control.
Tina’s version is Bizarro World hindsight, jfc. First they did everything they could to prevent the marriage. Some disrespected the wedding itself! When the popular reviews of the Asian trip happened, they used their invisible contract with the RR to daily hate bomb them, which continues to this very day. How dare they leave on their own terms, earn their own wealth, be happy, stay besotted, and show a greater commitment to service? How dare you have a stadium crowd on their feet and roaring for veterans? How dare they leave Palace control? At least Tina was right earlier to mention Will’s jealousy but she wrestled/whitewashed the truth right out of the section above.
William wants George to be able to smear the feces on Charlotte and Louis any time he poops his pants because that’s how he treated Harry. And yeah, it is telling that William can only think of himself when others are suffering at his hand. Like a true racist and sexist. We see you, Willnot.
Yup, he’s terrified Charlotte and Louis might get ideas about living independent lives. Can’t have that!
William will probably work overtime to brainwash them. But I hope he fails. Charlotte seems like a little firecracker and Louis seems like a free spirit. Unless William and everyone else intends to cut them off from the internet and forbid Harry and Meghan’s names from being spoken, the Cambridge kids are going to grow up watching their Uncle and cousins living independent lives and will covet it for themselves too.
Heh. If the Queen can contact Harry through burner phones to drop by, it’s a sure bet Charlotte and Louis will be uber-net savvy.
@Snuffles: “Yup, he’s terrified Charlotte and Louis might get ideas about living independent lives. Can’t have that!”
^^ LOL! Right, that’s what we’ve been saying here and on Twitter for the longest, which makes it pretty clear that the palaces, the rota, and Tina Brown herself voraciously read Celebitchy, and follow the Sussex Squad on Twitter. 🤣🤣😂 The rota is desperate for storylines to refashion, because their Sussex well has run dry.
Of course, it’s obviously true that Harry has successfully set an important precedent by leaving the gilded cage toxicity. That’s another reason why the firm, and the rota have been attacking the Sussexes 24/7, so viciously and contradictorily. They continually throw everything at the wall to see what sticks. And none of the damning lies against the Sussexes are sticking!
I think William’s more terrified the public are getting wise. No need for the two younger W&K kids to be working royals – that’s what gets William upset. He wants his kids on the royal dole their entire lives because he thinks that makes them ‘better’ than Harry’s children. Paid for by taxpayers, living in palaces, security their entire lives. Harry has proven the monarchy doesn’t need that many people. Just keep monarch and heir, like the rest of the European monarchies do. The two younger children will have to go out and earn their own way.
All the shock, awe and “blindsiding” when Sussexit finally happened is just a pack of lies, obviously. We knew it because this exile narrative had been openly discussed for months. The BRF and RR (abusers) just didn’t like having the decision and timing taken out of their hands by their victims. TB baffles me with her blatant misrepresentation of crap that’s been in the public domain for years. Is no one calling her on her gaslighting?!
Exactly. “Blindsided” was the word most often used when the Sussexes left. These fools need to pick a lane and stay there.
It’s those catch phrases they love to use, ad nauseam; blindsided, disrespectful, disgraceful, liars, spotlight stealers, media obsessed and unimportant/irrelevant.
No, they are not. And she knows no one will because they are all on the same team, pushing the same twisted narrative. That’s why the the RF and entire British media were so incensed by the Oprah interview. How dare H&M defend themselves and clarify narratives. They weren’t supposed to do that, that wasn’t the game. They were supposed to be willing victims, allowing unfettered vitriol, abuse and disrespect.
Tina is a more than willing shill for the BRF. She’s always sung their praises, and a clear example of her two-facedness was the rapidity of her turning on Diana once she was out of the family, the exact same way she’s turned on the Sussexes. She’s a jealous, prevaricating, back-stabbing hag with the morals of a cockroach.
Best summary description of TinaBrownIsARacistLiar ive ever seen!
What do you have against cockroaches?
But yes, you’re right. She’s an anti-historian.
Excactly @ C-Shell. Brown’s misrepresentation of it all is mind boggling. I do believe that there were a few that that understood the Sussexes reasons for the decisions they made and need to step down. That doesn’t equate to be being supportive.
They were as supportive as a 32 AAA bra would be to someone that wears a 48 DD.
I really shouldn’t say her misrepresentation is mind boggling considering I didn’t think from the get go her book would be favorable to Harry & Meghan. The blatant lying isn’t a surprise either. She did it to Diana first.
The only thing clear from fall of 2018 was the ramping up of the RR’s/KP smear campaign against Meghan. The fake story about Meghan announcing her pregnancy at Eugenie & Jack’s wedding. Tiaragate, Toubati “quitting” when she was actually fired for gross misconduct and “Meghan making Kate cry”. The Sussexes successful Oceania tour that they were happy to do sent some reeling with jealousy. The jealousy was reeling before that due to the Sussexes likeablity, work ethic and true interest and care about others. I remember in the beginning of Sept. 2018-around the 5th?-that little video clip of him “helping” with the renos for Grenfell came out. We saw him do a few roller strokes of paint on a wall(he was not dressed for someone doing much more than that).
Then Kate announces her Early Years project right before Meghan’s Together book launch party-I’ll say again a completed solo project before Kate. A successful on at that. There was nothing clear about the Sussexes wanting to leave as early as fall of 2018. The Cambridges feeling Benjamn Moore’s 2036-30 was becoming more apparent.
Maybe I am suffering from dementia, but didn’t I hear that the queen and all the Windsors were blindsided Harry and Meghan decision to leave? I mean Harry said he did not blindside his granny and the British media screamed liar at him. Now Tina the Racist troll wants to say otherwise? These people can’t find a lying deceitful script and stick to it. Also I don’t appreciate this bit about Meghan telling him let’s go. Stop always making her out to be some manipulative conniving woman who makes all the decisions and Harry has no say or mind of his own. She didn’t make him leave, Harry made this decision for his family because he saw how it was destroying them and killing his wife . All Meghan did was follow her husband and tried hard not to die. William only ever thinks of his own ass, it’s not about his children, it’s about the fact that he doesn’t want to work and if Harry left he would have to do work. Yet for some reason he and his wife still get away with doing the bare minimum.
I can see Meghan telling him “let’s go”, but not in a manipulative, commanding way, but by having lived a life completely outside the royal spider web, she had the contacts and friends who could help them get on their feet.
Harry was in an impregnable bubble, with everyone around him saying that there no way he could “leave” the royal family, that he’s stuck there. But Megan gave Harry access to people who would have been telling him, of course you can leave. Here let me help.
I think Meghan gave Harry the ability to leave, but he was the driving force behind the move.
Exactly. I think it was more of Harry saying “we have to get out” and Meghan saying “Here are some of the ways we can do it”
I think Harry has always sort of wanted to leave – he’s been clear about that for years – but loyalty to his grandmother kept him there, and probably a fear or concern about “what would I do if I left?” Meghan gave him something to leave for (to protect his family) and I think that was the kicker for him.
Also, hasn’t Harry said in pre-Meghan period that he wanted to leave the RF? If I remember correctly, he had been unhappy for years.
@ hapervalleypta, I agree with what you have described as to how it played out. Meghan had contacts, as well as Harry, but with Meghan by his side and his driving force of protecting his wife and children, they were able to escape.
I agree with all of you. Of course Meghan made it tenable for Harry to finally leave, every single person on Earth wants a wing man or woman, to go through life with them. Harry found his, and now he’s thriving. The rota and royal family will always frame their relationship in negative ways.
^^ Oh, exactly @Christine, bulls-eye on both points you made! Everybody wants their ride-or-die soulmate. That’s a big reason for all the jealousy, hate and bitterness thrown at the Sussexes, which is only festering on those harboring such emotions).
Meghan & Harry are free and thriving, and letting their light shine! They aren’t going to pay attention to the crazy noise, because by now, they know the rota carnival isn’t going to go away completely. But the rota’s lies and gaslighting will not impact M&H in any way that will ever prevent them from moving forward with their lives, because they refuse to give any energy to the noise. They’ve taken a courageous stand, fought back with wins, and are moving on to scale other mountains.
I’ve always thought that M+ H found out that William and co were trying to officially get them placed somewhere else and control what they could do and were like fine we will leave but on our terms. I think ultimately that was a problem because they wanted them gone but under control. But instead got them gone and free to do as they want.
The RF and courtiers played this so badly it still amuses me.
If this weren’t from TB’s book, I’d say it was part of a seeming “rehabilitation” of H&M before they arrive for the Jubbly. “Poor Harry, always so unhappy, but strong, motherly Meghan acknowledged what we’ve known all along, that it was best for him to leave, and she took him away with our blessing. Now the family can be reunited with everyone happy and healthy.” Well, except for W&K who are sulking in Scotland…
^^ Bingo @Eurydice! Ha ha ha 🤣🤣😂😜
Hey! You can’t quit, we wanted to fire you!
Everyone was supportive of controlling the way the Sussexes left the family. Of setting the terms of their exit. They were not supportive of the Sussexes leaving of their own initiative. And on their own terms with their own plans. The Sussexes took control of the narrative away from the BRF. This is what they can’t forgive.
💯 and they’ve been struggling to gain back control of the narrative to this very day. TB’s narrative isn’t lighting fires here in the states, it’s being ignored, it must frustrate Will’s plans to gain ground here. Hahahahaha let me look to find an odd smile here or there for him.
“Everyone” was supportive of them leaving in an orderly way, and yet someone with gold standard PR skills leaked it all to the press, forcing their hand… such a united front is the BRF!
^^ Right, plus the real truth is: the rota, the KP contingent and some others actually wanted Meghan to leave, and Harry to stay, as ridiculous as that KP wet dream is.
I was wondering about book sales for this drivel and I’m sad to see it’s on the top 5 list of the New York Times combined sales of nonfiction print and ebooks. I hope sales collapse quickly and this all end up forgotten on the rubbish pile.
Anyone can be on the NYT’s bestsellers list. Just gotta fork over the funds! Make sure there’s no asterisks next to it, which denotes their suspicion someone is buying copies in bulk to boost sales. And even if it’s up there, you’re right, it doesn’t mean it’s selling in the millions. It sold a few thousands that week. The drop off will be steep once the haters get their hate-buys out of the way.
There are so many of these random books about British royalty right now. I can’t imagine anyone getting so excited about this one. There isn’t anything new or special being shared.
Top 5 list of NYT’s nonfiction bestseller list?
The term ‘nonfiction’ is arguable.
OTOH ‘nonfiction’ usually underperforms ‘fiction.’
Currently #51 on Amazon, down from #43 in the last day or two. Between What to Expect When You’re Expecting (#50) and Goodnight Moon (#52). About a dozen other children’s books are ahead of it. Snoop Dogg’s recipe book is #43. That’s hardcover; Kindle version is #115, down from #111. Not exactly a smash hit.
The current NYT list only goes through 5/7; official publication date was 4/26. So next week could look very different.
The publishers won’t be happy that it’s off the top 100 Kindle list so fast. It does not bode well for readers that browse the Amazon lists looking for their next buy. It’s not even in the top 100 of New Releases. Tina had to be expecting more staying power or maybe she knew her book was stale and out of date already by the time she turned it in and was just happy with the upfront cash.
Snoop has a recipe book?! This I have to see. 🤣🤣
The low sales may be why TB is shilling so hard. She’s hitting all the talk shows and major news outlets. Doesn’t look like it’s having much effect, though. Thank goodness.
@Deering24, his book is titled From Crook to Cook.. It came out in 2018 and garnered a resurgence after the Super Bowl this year. I read in a number of places that people were quite surprised how good of a cookbook it is.
Would love to see Jenny Lawson’s book, Broken (in the best possible way), make significant movement on the nonfiction list (maybe it has). Love that she now has her giant metal shaped chicken named Beyonce in her book store called Nowhere.
May being mental health awareness month is a good time to buy her book and not Brown’s. royalist version of events.
I love Snoop, but I’d be careful with his recipe book. Bought some of his 19 Crimes red wine last year and it immediately brought to mind him saying “I need me some sweet” when making something with Martha. 🥹.
Dear BRF,
This is exactly your problem: you were supportive of Harry and Meghan’s exit when you were just supposed to be supportive of Harry and Meghan.
Well said.
Second.
Wow @ Rapunzel. In 25? words or less you summed it up. That seriously is something that should be shared all over.
The supportive part may be BS, but we heard from I think both the Sussexes that they were discussing leaving long before January. remember the Sussex response to the “exile them to Africa” story? It wasn’t “we love the UK and have no intention of leaving our home,” it was something like “decisions made along these lines will be made by us” or something like that. so I do think that leaving the UK, even on a part time basis, was discussed months before they went to Canada.
Now its clear the royal family wasn’t supportive of them leaving, including Charles, but I do think part of the issue for William was that he wanted their exit to be on his terms. Like he didn’t want them to leave, he wanted to “exile” them and he wanted everyone to know that they were leaving because HE, WILLIAM, THE FUTURE FUTURE KING, had declared it so. And then Charles wasn’t supportive at all but I tend to think that was due to sheer panic, because he knew he would be stuck with William. The time for Charles to be supportive was as soon as the press began attacking Meghan.
And we have said on here many times that absolutely part of William’s issue with this is the precedent it sets for his children.
Hope I am alive when all of William children and himself have to go out into the real world and get real jobs.
+1. That will give me immense satisfaction.
Me as well. I hope I am still alive to watch Bulliam destroy the Monarchy into ashes, followed by the chaos.
I would love to see Kate get a job! A real, come in at 8am, leave at 5pm, job.
@ Becks1, that is exactly what happened!! TOB wanted them placed into exile on HIS terms, not anyone else’s. They wanted to maintain control over Harry and Meghan and have them in their pockets to continue to bash and used as scapegoats for TOB and everyone else.
The fact that they left wasn’t a surprise to TQ or Charles, but it certainly hurt their reputation. Everyone around the world saw how Meghan was treated by not only the senior royals, but also the BM were actively involved in smearing them at every moment possible. But the hate campaign against Meghan was reprehensible.
TB and the rest of these so-called royal “experts” are trying to rewrite history but we have all seen what happened in real time. We know the truth and no matter how many books or articles they write will persuade us otherwise.
Tina Brown is another hack who basically sold a hardbound issue of a British tabloid (and bucking for a damehood). The receipts are out on the internet. Waiting for Harry’s book.
If the royal family was so “supportive” they would have jumped at half-in. What they really wanted was Meghan gone, period. They really, really hated the fact that she was so popular, man! Also, being married to Meghan meant they couldn’t manipulate Harry anymore, even the queen couldn’t convince him to stay. Its hard to believe that Harry still wants a relationship with these folks anymore.
It’s killing these people slowly but surely that they need Harry and Meghan and Harry and Meghan don’t want or need them.
William isn’t worried about his children. If he were, he would give them a better example of how to treat siblings and be supportive without sulking and wanting to control others.
He’s worried about his ability to maintain absolute control of his children. If they can other people living a successful, alternate existence, they are far less likely to put up with the royal bs.
You nailed it!
The absolute same could be said about Charles. Andrew is obviously a nightmare monster, but it’s still not his and Edward’s fault they were born.
What Harry & Meghan did…wasn’t leaving…THEY DIPPED OUT!😛😡 The classic…I’m going out for a bit…and NEVA came back!
Betty knew as soon as she heard they took the dogs.
I remember that!! That was her only takeaway from the entire debacle!
So true! They might have (been forced to) announced it on January 8 2020, but they’ve been long gone since November 2019!!!😂😂🤣
Okay, so if they were supportive of the Sussexes leaving, then why are they are always talking about wanting them back? Or why do they care so much about where and when they come visit? Why is there talk about them wanting to review the Sussexes contracts, etc.?
Damned good point!
So Tabloid Tina thinks “The couple’s intent was clear from as early as the fall of 2018”? Does she provide a name for the “one former Palace staffer” who supposedly cared for Harry and “supported him leaving for good,” but needed a wife to take him out of it? Tabloid Tina with twenty-twenty hindsight?
The Sunday Times piece referenced here, by Tim Shipman and Roya Nikkah, states Sir David Manning drew up a plan for the Sussex “rock stars” with some input from Lord Geidt for the pair to have a “bespoke role, probably in Africa.” The idea of sending them to Australia or Canada was nixed because they would effectively set them up as king or queen in the other country. Simon Case, former PW sec’y and tory COVID lockdown partier, told PW separation between the 2 brothers would help define themselves better and improve relations (really? LOL).
Won’t bother reading the Palace Poopers to get Tatler Tina’s take, so thanks Kaiser and CB for sharing her revisionist history.
Nice try Tina Goebbels! Harry was very excited in the engagement interview that Meghan would be incredible at her job AND that he sees her as ad addition to the RF family unit. Those are not the words of someone plotting to leave his role and family. I can believe however, that KP and CH tried to exile the Sussexes. I think the Sussexes still tried to make that move work in good faith but were smeared and bullied incessantly by KP and the royal rota. In the end they just said enough is enough and left. Harry was baited into making that announcement – it is exactly what the rats wanted.
*snort* I love “Tina Goebbels”.
Oh my god, “Tina Goebbels” !!!! Comment of the day.
Abusers hate it when you stop taking the abuse. William was Harry’s abuser. And he’s forever raging that Harry got out. That Harry is success. That Harry is happy with his beautiful wife and children. That Harry is popular.
The spare’s role at birth is always to prop up the heir so the heir is never accountable for their bad choices. This will ripple down to William’s children in the dynamic. Charlotte and Louis can choose their own paths if George turns into his father.
Not to say that is the only role of the spare. It’s that way because of the media and the egos.
+1
Ditto!!
It’s really painful for me to look back at these pictures of Meghan when she was pregnant and now know some of what she was going through and feeling. I can’t imagine what seeing these pictures of that time must do to her. Pregnancy is supposed to be a happy time in a woman’s life. Meghan and Harry deserve happiness and peace. It’s stomach turning what the British media and some of his and her family put these two people through
The baby shower photos get me. All she was struggling with and in that brief weekend she was making moves to protect her family. The strength of Harry and Meghan.
Yes, it must be their strength and god holding them up when they were unable to .
So spot on @ Over it!! Now I see her in a very different light as well. I agree that your anticipation of having a child should be a happy time for all parents, but that wasn’t happening for Meghan, or Harry.
I wonder if she was able to confide with any of her friends what she was feeling? It’s so important to have your girlfriends around you when you need their support. Not saying that Harry wasn’t supportive, but talking with girlfriends have a different perspective.
But now they are safely tucked away in Montecito with their beautiful children and living life on their terms, not on anyone else’s.
Yes, glad they are now safely in their home where peace is a daily thing.
The cruelty with which the brf and the British tabloids treated Meghan hasn’t been forgotten, nor will it be.
I’m never getting over it 😠
I think about how excited Harry was for Meghan to have a big family Christmas. Because she hadn’t had one before. And I was like ….. oh honey. I have a bad feeling about this.
He thought it was going to be wonderful. She was excited to join the family and help the world.
I’m so glad that they have their joy and family and purpose in a place where they aren’t abused.
At the end of the day the Sussexes are not the ones scrambling to save their global royal reputation, its the Shutter Island clan. So Tina can write what she wants but we know what we saw.
All of this. They royals have had scandal after scandal over the last few years and embarrassed themselves on the global stage repeatedly- so not a great look. All the words in Tina’s book won’t help this mess of a family if they keep f^&*ing up and telling on themselves with their actions.
The only thing the royal family were supporter of was driving Meghan and Archie away that’s why william with the help of the press hound Meghan day and day out . William assumed that Harry whole identity was wrapped up in being Royal just like Him He didn’t respect Meghan and Harry marriage he thought he could chase Meghan off for Good and Harry would go back to being his scapegoat. Instead Now Meghan and Harry are thrive on the outside making power moves . While William is trapped with his dimwit wife talking about how broody she is .
During the engagement interview, it was clear that they were so hopeful and eager to work on behalf of the Queen and the Commonwealth, eager to “hit the ground running.” That was their death knell with the royal family. I felt sad for them when I reflected on that, but am glad to see them “thriving” as Meghan wished. They are two people worthy of great admiration, and because they are such wonderful people, they had friends (mostly Meghan’s it seems so far) who stepped up to help them when they needed help. How can two such gems emerge from two such disgusting families. They were both able to completely be their mothers’ children. Talk about a couple having things in common! Harry talks about his mother publically, and Doria is protected, but in their hearts, I think they must give her the same due.
“ How can two such gems emerge from two such disgusting families.”
Pressure is how diamonds are formed.
“Pressure is how diamonds are formed.”
@Snuffles – TRUTH!
Snuffles I love that. It will be my new mantra.
Doria is alive and they see her often, so I’m sure, she is told by the Sussexes how much they appreciate her.
So Harry acknowledging his deceased Mom is understandable.
At the NAACP Awards, Meghan was so proud to say her mother was in the audience.
Every important event in Meghan’s life, Doria is always present.
Of one the few things that Scammy said that might be true, is that Doria and Meghan are real close.
While I appreciate yet another attempt to rewrite the history of events leading to the departure of the Sussexes, I fail to see the reasoning behind it.
I suspect this is part of the neverending process of refuting the Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Sussexes, which clearly explained who,why and what caused them to leave.
This version does nothing to exonerate the main culprits – BTM and rf member(s) but it explains the shrill tone whenever the Oprah Winfrey interview with the Sussexes is mentioned in the press.
It does not explain the assertion from the Sun’s employee Valentine that they were aware that she (Meghan) was cracking under the pressure nor the phone call to the Canadian Government as to the change of status almost immediately in regards to security.
The security arrangements were almost final between the British and Canadian authorities.
The royal family as an institution or just one member stopped the workable and cost effective security arrangement.
It was reported otherwise by the BTM. It is so easy when one stick to the facts as truth.
“While I appreciate yet another attempt to rewrite the history of events leading to the departure of the Sussexes, I fail to see the reasoning behind it.”
The reasoning is that Tatler Tina wants more $$$. Recall she jumped from money-losing New Yorker to get into biz with Harvey Weinstein? If anybody is still fool enough to think that her New Yorker stint was successful, recall her ‘get’ of Roseanne Barr as guest editor (lol https://www.gawker.com/247662/tina-brown-on-roseanneand-vice-versa). Tatler Tina hit paydirt with her Diana Chronicles book and is obviously hoping for a repeat. She’s so hungry for Diana $$$ she brought her back a decade after her tragic death to feature her on NewsweekBeast cover, complete with photoshopped image, Facebook page and speculation about who she’d be sleeping with.
As Slate writer Jack Shafer said (11/12/10), “One of Brown’s strengths as an editor is that she’s never had any shame.”
Is Brown still hawking this book? So tired of her and her selective’, and often inaccurate, narrative. Meanwhile a journalist from The NY Times,Salamishah Tillet, who wrote a really good article on Harry following the Oprah interview, just won a Pulitzer Prize. That article shows more depth and nuance than everything in this tedious book this former clout chasing editor in spewing.
According to Tina Brown “it was clear they wanted out and Commonwealth havens of Canada and South Africa were canvassed as possible new homes”. Now I know the UK has a long history of exporting their unwanted to the colonies, such as convicts to Australia, orphans to Canada and Australia, and soon refugees to Rwanda, but did it not occur to anyone to discuss this with Harry and Meghan?
Tina Brown continues “the family saw the split coming only months later, in the summer of 2019” (note this was during and after Meghan’s pregnancy) and they did nothing.
It was clear from the interview in South Africa they were in crisis, and the royal family did nothing. Instead when Harry and Meghan had decided to step back and were told to put it in writing it was leaked to the tabloids forcing Harry to release his own statement. Harry and Meghan were then accused of blindsiding the Queen, which was further from the truth.
If Charles wants to mend bridges (and I think he does, even if William does not, because his reign is close and he is worried about how history will view him), then he needs to shut down all these lies about M&H. The way they shut down (the truth?) about #PrinceWilliamAffair, and Kate’s hair extensions (sorry, I meant childhood scar), etc. That, plus an apology, would go a long way, at least that is my guess (based on M&H being reasonable and compassionate people).
If that is happy about them leaving then I don’t need to see them unhappy if they come for a visit-I have noticed they allow these biographers to have free reign to say this or that about Meghan and Harry -the question a good journalist should ask is why were they unhappy or what do think was the cause of their unhappiness in the UK?-then after they answer-then pull out the list of things that you as an interviewer thinks may have caused their unhappiness-calling Archie a chimp in the press maybe-making Kate cry when most knew there was more to it-bad dad giving the DM apart of a letter that Meghan had written without the author’s permission-what’s the difference between bullying and being direct when conducting business-not helping Meghan when she had mental stresses and lying about it-not allowing Harry to speak to his granny about issues bothering Meghan and him-that just a few things that comes to mind.