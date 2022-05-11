Is Prince Albert paying Charlene 12 million euros a year to stay in the marriage?

Princess Charlene has made public appearances in Monaco the past two weekends. She attended events with her husband Prince Albert and their two children. These events were her first public appearances since her mysterious illness in 2021 and her subsequent mysterious treatment at a Swiss facility for four months. In the most recent photos, Charlene looks healthier physically, but she seems especially downcast and over it, especially when interacting with Albert. Now French gossips have an interesting theory about why Charlene is back in Monaco and why she’s doing events with Albert.

Prince Albert of Monaco has signed an ‘ultra-confidential contract’ to pay his troubled wife Charlene more than £10m a year to fulfil her Royal duties, it was claimed today. Leading French media reported that the 64-year-old ruler of the tax haven Mediterranean principality was doing everything possible to keep Princess Charlene, 44, ‘at his side at public events’. Major French outlets that specialise in celebrity news said Charlene’s sudden re-appearance at the weekend was welcomed by all Royal watchers. ‘But the Princess did not return at any price,’ magazine Voici reported. ‘She would have had her husband sign an ultra-confidential contract.’ Conditions include Albert paying Charlene ‘12 million euros [£10.2m] per year’, the outlet claims. The revelations were followed up by rival publication Paris Match Belgium, which writes: ‘Prince Albert would himself pay a tidy sum to the princess so that she appears at his side at public events.’ Events that Charlene could now be contractually obliged to attend include the F1 Grand Prix on May 29 and the Rose charity ball which has been rescheduled from March 19 to July 8. The Royal Palace in Monte Carlo refuses to discuss specific financial arrangements, but the principality pays out some £40m a year to cover the institution’s running costs. Royals are not salaried officials, however, meaning that Charlene would be reliant on Albert – a billionaire in his own right – for her own spending money. A Royal insider based in Monte Carlo told Mail Online: ‘Of course the Princess enjoys huge perks, but ready cash is not guaranteed. She’s been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income.’

Yeah, the principality doesn’t operate financially like other royal houses. While Albert is not technically a king, he actually is a royal executive, more like the CEO and president of the tiny principality. He has abundant wealth all over the place, in extensive real estate holdings, Swiss accounts, casinos and more. Monegasques don’t pay income tax and they get free cable. My point is that paying Charlene 12 million euros a year would be a drop in the bucket given Albert’s personal wealth. That being said, surely divorce or a permanent separation would likely be a lot healthier for both of them? Charlene is miserable, regardless of what she’s being paid to stay. (If I was being paid 12 million euros a year to make two dozen public appearances, I would slap a smile on my face so easily. But everybody’s different.)