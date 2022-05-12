Prince Charles, Camilla & Anne hosted the first soggy garden party in three years

Here are some photos from yesterday’s garden party at Buckingham Palace. This was the first garden party of the Palace’s “garden party season,” a time when BP hosts several huge garden events and invites hundreds of peasants to interact with royalty. Queen Elizabeth loves garden parties and people love to receive invitations to Palace garden parties. Unfortunately, the Queen decided to skip this year’s garden party szn because – apparently – she doesn’t want people to see her in a wheelchair. Which meant that the first Palace party was hosted by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal. The Kents were there too, although there weren’t many photos of them.

Did I mention the first party was a soggy mess? I mean, that’s what they get for scheduling it in May in London, I suppose. They didn’t cancel it and everyone just used umbrellas. I hope they set up tents for the refreshments, can’t imagine there were many people trying to eat soggy petit fours. This was actually the first Palace garden party since 2019 – they were completely canceled during the pandemic. There were 8,000 people there yesterday. You can read more about who was there here.

There is, of course, a lot of talk about how this is all Charles’s regency, and what we’re seeing is basically a soft opening of King Charles’s reign. Sure, I believe that. I don’t think this is what Charles wanted though, to have a “soft opening” to his kingship.

A note about Princess Anne… lovely coat, and I’m sure it’s been in her closet for decades. But why in the world did she pair it with a green hat? Surely a light blue hat would have been better?