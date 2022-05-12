Steve Burton’s wife got pregnant by another man because she was ‘unhappy’

Last week, we were handed some good C-list celebrity gossip on a silver platter. Steve Burton is a soap opera actor who made news late last year, when he was fired from General Hospital for refusing to comply with the soap opera’s vaccine requirements. Burton has been married to Sheree Burton for 23 years, and they have three kids together. Sheree announced a new pregnancy a few weeks ago, and then last week, Steve posted on his own Instagram that yes, Sheree is pregnant but the baby isn’t his. I wondered if we would hear anything more about this situation, and it looks like People Magazine is on it. I think People Mag is talking to Sheree and her people.

When Steve was fired from General Hospital: “Their lives were changed when he went through some upheaval and anger over what he considered his freedoms being in jeopardy,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “He had to leave a show that he loved, which caused chaos in his life.” Sheree had been unhappy for a while: According to the insider, Sheree had become “unhappy” leading up to the split and was looking for “something more.” “Their lives have been in the coasting stage for a while,” the source says. “After a long marriage, it’s not that unusual.” When Steve outed Sheree as carrying another man’s child: The source tells PEOPLE that “it was very strange for someone like Steve to announce this publicly, but the marriage has been just coexisting for a while. They have grown apart but are doing everything to protect the children and keep things as normal as possible,” the insider adds. Steve and Sherre had been married since 1999. They share daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7, as well as son Jack, 16.

I mean… not to take Steve’s side, but I think most men would be hurt and angry if their wife of 23 years got pregnant with her lover’s child. Most men would lash out in some way, and Steve’s way was to publicly put on her blast. It’s not pretty and it’s not particularly mature, but it’s weird that Sheree and her people honestly thought his reaction would be thoroughly high-minded. That being said, I totally believe that there were probably lots of issues in their marriage before this pregnancy happened. Sheree was probably disgusted that Steve left a good-paying job just because of vaccines! I mean, that sh-t would destroy a lot of marriages. And it probably has already destroyed a lot of marriages.