Steve Burton’s wife got pregnant by another man because she was ‘unhappy’

Last week, we were handed some good C-list celebrity gossip on a silver platter. Steve Burton is a soap opera actor who made news late last year, when he was fired from General Hospital for refusing to comply with the soap opera’s vaccine requirements. Burton has been married to Sheree Burton for 23 years, and they have three kids together. Sheree announced a new pregnancy a few weeks ago, and then last week, Steve posted on his own Instagram that yes, Sheree is pregnant but the baby isn’t his. I wondered if we would hear anything more about this situation, and it looks like People Magazine is on it. I think People Mag is talking to Sheree and her people.
When Steve was fired from General Hospital: “Their lives were changed when he went through some upheaval and anger over what he considered his freedoms being in jeopardy,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “He had to leave a show that he loved, which caused chaos in his life.”
Sheree had been unhappy for a while: According to the insider, Sheree had become “unhappy” leading up to the split and was looking for “something more.” “Their lives have been in the coasting stage for a while,” the source says. “After a long marriage, it’s not that unusual.”
When Steve outed Sheree as carrying another man’s child: The source tells PEOPLE that “it was very strange for someone like Steve to announce this publicly, but the marriage has been just coexisting for a while. They have grown apart but are doing everything to protect the children and keep things as normal as possible,” the insider adds. Steve and Sherre had been married since 1999. They share daughters Makena, 18, and Brooklyn, 7, as well as son Jack, 16.
I mean… not to take Steve’s side, but I think most men would be hurt and angry if their wife of 23 years got pregnant with her lover’s child. Most men would lash out in some way, and Steve’s way was to publicly put on her blast. It’s not pretty and it’s not particularly mature, but it’s weird that Sheree and her people honestly thought his reaction would be thoroughly high-minded. That being said, I totally believe that there were probably lots of issues in their marriage before this pregnancy happened. Sheree was probably disgusted that Steve left a good-paying job just because of vaccines! I mean, that sh-t would destroy a lot of marriages. And it probably has already destroyed a lot of marriages.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
Well, at least they know. Imagine being sexually active with both your husband and your affair partner and finding out you’re pregnant a few weeks later. Oops.
If they already know they had an early DNA test or she hasn’t been active with the husband so the marriage being basically over may be true.
I wonder if he secretly got a vasectomy and didn’t tell her that’s how he knew it wasn’t his. Apparently he only wanted two but the third kid was a surprise. Which makes sense given how their youngest is 9 years younger than her siblings. Or they haven’t had sex in ages(probably more plausible) but why would she act like she was pregnant with his kid when she posted her pregnancy.
I’m guessing she married a nice guy she was in love with who turned into a conservative, angry, Republican, anti vaccine, MAGA loving Trumper. I know a few of these people in SoCal and that is my guess, doesn’t make getting pregnant by another man right especially when still married to said man. The part that blows my mind in this story is that she managed to get pregnant at her age but both my mother and grandmother became mothers in their forties because they thought they couldn’t.
Why do people assume she didn’t know who he was when she married him? They were married for over 20 years chances are she sees life the same way he did.
People change. Plain and simple.
No she is a right wing religious conservative from before she met him. She’s just as bad, so don’t give her any breaks.
Soap Opera Twitter followers, please give us the news!
From the soap gossip I’ve heard over the years both Sheree and Steve are awful people. Steve isn’t just an anti-vaxxer he is a racist so he go all the way to hell.
I used to love General Hospital so much that I used to DVR it so I could watch it after work. Before that I would arrange my class schedule in college so I was home for it. I remember when Jason was a good kid from a rich family – before the accident! All I can say it that this is life mimicking the soap and i’m here for it.
Me too! But I’m clearly older than you are as it was VHS hahaha
Ahh Jason and AJ Quartermaine
I’m older than you: Monica and Alan! lol
We ALL scheduled our college classes before 11:30 (Ryan’s Hope) until after 3 pm (GH) if we could. I also VHS’d every day!
@jan Yes! Ryan’s hope through GH! Though I later went though the cbs and nbc soaps at different stages. Good times!
I went to an HBCU and we scheduled classes around Y&R. You would be hard-pressed to find a free seat in the commuter lounge TV room at 12:30 pm. We were serious about Y&R. I started recording the soaps in high school and it continued through my junior year of college then I stopped. I don’t watch them anymore but on my days off from work, I sometimes turn on Y&R and B&B out of habit for background noise. The familiar faces are comforting.
Isn’t she 46 years old? Not that it’s absolutely impossible to get naturally pregnant then, but it seems highly unlikely. I thought his statement simply said that she’s pregnant and the baby isn’t his. Not that she was having an affair. I would think that it’s more likely that they were in the process of separating and for whatever reason she decided to do IVF with donor sperm or even use a donor egg (so genetically not even hers) to have another baby. Maybe a big change like a separation in mid life made her want to have another baby? Obviously could be wrong, but it just seems more likely than getting naturally pregnant from an affair at 46 🤷♀️
I got pregnant at 46 with my second baby, had her a week after I turned 47. No fertility assistance needed. It happens.
Getting pregnant at this age is not uncommon at all. I’ve heard many a story of a woman thinking they are starting menopause but in fact they were pregnant.
It’s statistically unlikely to get pregnant at 46 without assistance, but as @Minx noted, there are always exceptions. As long as a woman is still ovulating, even if it’s not as regularly anymore, it can happen. I’m guessing that Sheree and her partner were probably pretty lax about birth control because she didn’t think pregnancy would be an issue at her age.
My grandmother had four kids in her forties, yes four. None had health issues. She was a widow, he was um, prolific. They seemed a little like Joe and Rose Kennedy to me, Catholics wives didn’t protest, they just got on with it. These days it’s viewed completely different but back then it wasn’t a big deal.
GH fans? Well, then, ahem–I went to high school with Jon Lindstrom! We were always on the same page in the yearbooks. I remember chatting with him at one of our reunions. Nice fellow.
That’s cool, I love him. Fantastic actor too. He probably could have found success in primetime. I think a lot of it comes down to luck.
Huh, when I’m unhappy I eat a pint of Cherry Garcia…
@Malificent that is not true, I know so many people when I was growing up that had babies that were called change of life babies and there was no IVF around at that time and they could not afford it.
My friend’s niece is older than her.
Yeah, I’m not shedding any tears for this guy.
Absolute best thing she could’ve done with her life and the best way to do it when you’re dealing with a narcissist. Wishing her Godspeed and all the best
Well, he kept his freedom to not be vaccinated and the show producers exercised their freedom to decide to fire him. Yay, everybody’s free to make decisions.
A lot of women had no idea how stupid and/or sexist the men they are/were married to are/were. COVID and Trump have exposed the worst in human beings. It’s time to self sort and extricate ourselves from the demons.
Women in their late 40’s often experience a surge in fertility right before menopause. It happened to an old coworker of mine. She was 49 and got pregnant. Her and her husband were shocked. As for the IVF – even if that were the case it wouldn’t make sense to announce the paternity of the baby if they were still together.
That’s very true about a lot of (white) women. But it’s not true about this white women. She is as bad as he is on her own steam.
Well, d*mn. In a way, I’m not surprised. #%53
that was not the case here – she was the more conservative of the two, didn’t like his romantic scenes on the shows he was on and encroached on what he could and couldn’t do. I don’t think many men know what to look for in manipulative partners. He has become who he is and he has to own that but we also need to talk about how all sorts of people can be pulled into weird micro-cultures without being aware of it.
Knowing that makes this all the more delicious. Enjoy your family values, hypocrites!
Well, I guess that’s one way out of an unhappy marriage…? Or you know, divorce.
He looks like the guys around here with you know who flags on their overcompensating size pick ups.
Once that soap opera money dried up she was out! This guy sounds and looks like a douche too. Guessing he might be having a reality check that an aging qanon ex soap actor isn’t exactly in demand these days. Hope he is enjoying his #freedom
Yeah, I DEF got douchey vibes from him loooooooooong before any of this…
So many friends of mine had oops babies in their early forties when they thought their lower fertility meant they could just slide.. fortunately not me. Although the last babies I’ve seen seem always to be ones you can’t imagine life without.
I can’t lie, I love mess. Especially mess from actors from Soap Operas.
I still watch GH. I’ve literally been watching it my whole life because my mom watched too. I’m a big Jason fan Steve Burton not so much. I’d be happy if they recast the part of Jason.
Interesting that it never states that she’s pro-vax or anything, it only says that he was concerned about his “freedom”. I think she only cared about him getting vaxxed to keep his sweet paying gig, not to you know, not get sick or pass Covid on to other people.
I don’t blame him for letting people know that the child isn’t his, because her announcement wasn’t clear on that. But he does look like a complete tool who thinks he’s a real tough guy.
I honestly don’t care why people get vaccinated just as long as they do. Millions of people got vaccinated because they had to in order to keep their jobs. And that’s fine by me.
Regular soap money pay and he gave it up for his freedoms.
I am completely against his anti-vax stance and ridiculous behavior, but apparently he was getting congratulated on his upcoming child on social media from lots of people- fans and industry. He let everyone know it is not his child.
Long time GH watcher.
I’ve thought their marriage was weird for years. The wife and kids moved to Tennessee forever ago, and back in the aughts (and maybe since, I just kind of left the fandom) during the week he lived with Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) and her family.
I know he is no saint BUT since he knew they were divorcing, who wants folks thinking they left their pregnant wife?? He’s got enough stupid crap he does on his own I’m sure.
I guess she is on social media a lot, because I would not have known who she was or is married to.. if I were to see a pregnant pic of her.
Yeah I don’t think in this instance he’s the villain.
I will never bash someone done wrong for not taking the high road. Fuck THAT. Y’all have enough money, she should’ve just filed for divorce like a normal person. Life is too damn short to fake the funk and newsflash: your children can tell if their parents are unhappy. Staying together for the sake of the children is never a good idea.
lol, vanilla milkshake and pizza here….but yeah, when I’m unhappy I’ll lie in bed or shop, not get knocked up by someone not my husband.
I underatand,, but the phrasing is a hilarious.
when I’m unhappy I generally don’t have the energy to go out and get knocked up.
Right before menopause hormone levels can fluctuate wildly, resulting in increased egg production, sort of a ” good bye” gift. I continued to use birth control for quite a while at my Dr advise, to avoid late in life surprises.
Funny, when I’m unhappy I examine why that might be and what actions I can take to improve my outlook.
Did he put her on blast, though? All I’ve seen is the original statement, and it was a relatively neutral, mature statement of the facts.
And it didn’t seem weird to me that he did it, because she announced she was pregnant without clarifying that he wasn’t the father. It can’t be fun to have everyone start congratulating you over a baby that isn’t yours.
He doesn’t owe her any discretion. He is just stating the facts. Men who leave their pregnant wives always look bad so I don’t blame him for putting it out there that he is not the father. Also, affairs are always an act of deception. I get people fall out of live but that’s what divorce is for. Now their family will never be the same. I don’t even k is how they’ll explain this to their kids and the one on the way.
This… seems like a weird move on her part? At risk of sounding hopelessly conventional, I was unhappy in my marriage too, so what I did was, I asked for a divorce.