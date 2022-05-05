Steve Burton announced that his wife is pregnant with someone else’s kid

Last November, I wrote about Steve Burton, a soap opera actor best known for his years on General Hospital. GH fired Burton because he refused to get vaccinated. He claimed he applied for medical and/or religious freedom vaccine-exemptions but General Hospital producers were like “lol, no.” So they wrote off his character and I would assume he’s probably having a hard time getting work now. Well, this anti-vaxx idiot can’t catch a break – not only is his career in shambles, but now his personal life is a mess. Burton and his wife Sheree Gustin have separated. She’s pregnant and expecting her fourth child. The kid is not Steve Burton’s.
General Hospital alum Steve Burton has clarified his relationship with his wife, Sheree Gustin. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share that he and Gustin are not together.
“I wanted to clear something up,” Burton wrote. “Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”
The pair, who have been married since 1999, are parents of three children. Gustin, who is a fitness influencer, has not commented. Ahead of his post, the 51-year-old actor shared a selfie featuring his daughter. “Coffee time with the most beautiful girl. Have a great weekend,” he wrote next to the picture.
[From ET]
It’s scandalous! I wonder if Sheree decided to have an affair with someone vaccinated. I hope so. I hope her attitude is “you have to be vaxxed to ride this roller coaster.” No, it really is messy. The way he states it and frames it, I wonder if Sheree and Steve separated as soon as she learned she was pregnant, and she told him right then and there that it wasn’t his. Or did she briefly try to pass it off as his? Whew, a mess!
Photos courtesy of Sheree’s Instagram, Avalon Red.
-
-
Steve Burton, Best Supporting Actor for The Young and The Restless
at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards – Press Room, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA 04-30-17,Image: 512798290, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Sloan / Avalon
-
-
Steve Burton, Best Supporting Actor for The Young and The Restless
at the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards – Press Room, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA 04-30-17,Image: 512798327, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Sloan / Avalon
-
-
-
-
-
USA Rights Only – Nuku’Alofa, Tonga -20181026- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit Toloa Forest Reserve for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy during their tour of the Kingdom of Tonga.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39335626.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
I hope they’ve been separated for awhile and just didn’t announce it because it would be awful for their children otherwise. She probably thought she couldn’t get pregnant at 47, oops.
Oh wow. I didn’t realize she is 47. I’ve heard the jokes that it’s like a “going out of business sale” and it’s easy to get pregnant right before menopause years kick in.
Not only easy to get pregnant, but your ovaries are throwing so many eggs out that fraternal twins are fairly common.
“Congrats! You’re having not only one baby when you’re older, but two! Enjoy the sleepless nights.”
According to my great aunt that happened to my great great grandmother. She thought she had a tumour and the doctor told her no, she was pregnant and just about to give birth. Two of her sons were away in the army and came home soon after, saw the baby and thought one of their unwed sisters had given birth and were like: WHOSE baby is this? And my great great grandmother was like: lol, chill, it is my baby. (Of course not exactly those words, but sentiment wise)
@Lena My mother was a “they thought it was a tumor” baby too
And my great great grandmother was like: lol, chill, it is my baby.
@Lena.
LOL. That sounds like a line right out of an episode of Drunken History.
I got pregnant unexpectedly with my second baby at 46, had her two weeks after my 47th birthday. She’s my avatar pic—although that was about 20 years ago 🤣.
Harpervalleypta, Yep!! Those eggs are rapid firing out trying to make it here, lol
In this situation currently. I told my husband I think my (one remaining) ovary is yard-saling. I used to just call it lazy.
@jessica – yeah, I was just thinking about those poor kids. They must be getting so much sh_t at school, too.
Had that conversation with a female doctor friend of mine. Don’t assume because you’re past your early 40s you can slack off on birth control…or you could find yourself at a joint retirement-party-for-you/high-school-graduation-party-for-your-kid. Oops! 🤣
Genuinely sorry for the other kids though. This is heavy drama.
I went to High School with this guy when his name was Sean Pearlman. He is 55 not 51. His son is the spitting image of him (before plastic surgery)
I was surprised when I read this comment earlier and thought geez 47 is quite old to have a baby. I’m 46 and could NOT imagine getting pregnant at this age, I’m post menopausal. I just would not have the energy nor the will to have another baby.
I’m on a GH message board. I’ve been watching since birth practically because my auntie who sat me while my mom was at work is a big fan. I got hooked as a baby! lol. Anyway, soap world is afire. And soap twitter is undefeated, you should see the memes. This dude isn’t popular, let’s just say that. And black soap twitter, and yep that’s a thing, is killing him. We know him from his “ghetto” schtick. That was long before he went anti-vax and got his stupid ass fired. He’s popular on Facebook soap, which I won’t have any part of, but nowhere else.
I love that soap twitter is a thing
And we’re vicious! It’s brutal there. lol
I’m not a GH viewer, but as a lifelong B&B fan, I can confirm that soap twitter is consistently lit and is 95% of the reason I still watch soap operas.
I’ve never heard of this guy, but in these depressing days it’s good to hear some old fashioned trashy celebrity gossip—involving an anti-vaxxer to boot.
Trina, you need to tell us EVERYTHING!!!
He’s a racist who should have been fired after he imitated “ghetto clanking” on a podcast. He ran a pyramid scheme on his fans for some miracle juice. Obviously, he’s MAGA. I don’t know, he’s just a mess. I can’t stand him and just hope GH never brings him back.
Soap Twitter have any comment on Days of Our Lives hiring Steve to appear in Days of Our Lives Beyond Salem Part 2 installment? I read some messages from GH & Days of Our Lives fans that are unhappy with the hiring.
Purple, oh yeah lots! GH fans on Twitter are mostly happy and like “good, keep him”. A lot of funny memes. I am not too sure what the general consensus among Days fans is. I only watch GH, so have only seen a few commenting on the Beyond Salem streaming thing. I did see a few praying he wouldn’t ride that gig to a full time role on Days. But the head writer for Days, used to be the head writer for GH, and he likes to hire stars from other soaps. He did it all the time when he was on GH. Burton may very well land on Days, as I don’t think Y & R wants him back just now. But that could change. I can’t stand him, but there is no arguing that Burton is one of the biggest stars of daytime, unfortunately.
Trina is giving us this soap tea and I’m loving every minute!!!!
He’s a terrible actor, to boot.
@Trina – I feel like I’m going to fall down the rabbit hole of soap twitter today! Thanks for sharing.
Sh*t, I’m off to find Soap Twitter. Roe Twitter is depressing AF-hopefully this will be delightfully vicious and creative and cheer me up.
I am forever a soaps girl. I avoid Twitter but definitely need to check out Soap Twitter!
Follow Alan Sarpa, he is hilarious.
@Trina..Days fans are not happy. Mainly because he’s hasn’t been on the soap in years & to bring him back now, after being fired from GH, seems dumb. I watched both Days of Our Lives & GH but haven’t watched GH in 25 years.
Well you know ron carlivati, he can’t help himself. If you haven’t watched GH in that long, you might not know all of the soap stars he brought over to GH, well he and frank did. A lot of GH fans were furious, they’d rather have the vets. I didn’t care. But considering HOW he left GH, I agree this is a dumb idea.
PS, if anyone wants to get into black soap twitter, and it’s the best soap twitter honestly, just hashtag trina or sprina along with hashtag gh. That will get you where the action is. Trina is a character on GH who is a young black woman, and insanely popular. Yes, that’s where I got my name here from. Anyway, soap twitter is always lit, and black soap twitter is the hottest part of it, imo.
I used to watch the ABC soaps and Days and still follow a couple soap Twitter accounts and i was really shocked to see Burton now on the Days streaming show. Wasn’t it alluded that he left GH the first time because of Ron Carlivati who now writes at Days?
At the very least i know that his buddy Maurice Bernard was allegedly instrumental in getting Ron fired and referred to him afterwards as just “the writer” and Steve only returned after Ron was gone so i feel like he must be desperate for work now to work with Ron again. Also Fays has a few MAGA-y actors already so he might fit in(the guy who plays Chad i know for sure is messy and there was another young bland white guy whose name i cant remember)
I personally believe Burton left GH the first time because his buddy and protector, Jill moved from producing GH to Y & R. She gave him everything he wanted. So I don’t think Ron had any involvement in that.
The only maga-y actor I know of on Days is the one who plays Jennifer Horton..( Melissa Reeves…I think) she was gone for most of 2020 or maybe 2021 after her posts on BLM. Days brought in a different actress to play her. Days records their episodes so far in advance that they didn’t go off the air in 2020, so I think she might have been on in the early part of the year & then she didn’t return. She’s back now. I would have to look @ Billy Flynn more closely, he plays Chad.
You would think if they had been separated for a bit ,and then she got pregnant, he would’ve clarified the timeline.
But then that would stop his “fans” from leaving abusive messages under her Instagram posts.
Considering his messy history with his co-star and the rumored kid they share, this is some soap opera-ish mess. Hope the kids are alright.
As someone who’s watched GH for over 15 yrs I’ve never heard this kid rumour! Who’s the co-star? I AM SHOOK
Kelly Monaco?
Kelly Monaco doesn’t have any kids, so I don’t think so. I’ve never heard this before though, so no clue who the co star could be. I can’t think of any on GH who had kids in the past 5 years, unless they mean when he was on Days.
Yeah, Dee’s right, Kelly has no children, this isn’t her. I also don’t think those two can stand each other. I’m with Kelly there. I also never heard anything about this rumor. So I have no idea.
Kelly Monaco?
Rebecca Herbst?
Yep! That was the rumor I read long ago when I used to read Soap Opera fan boards.
Sounds like both parents are a hot mess. Those poor kids!
He’s such a douche for putting out this statement. All of his weird MAGA fans have been harassing her on Twitter with their gross misogynists’ messages. He knew he was sending those harpies after her with that IG message. Trash.
Agreed.
I have no idea who this guy is but agree completely. Totally intended as harassment.
The “give us privacy” after spilling it all over social media is a nice touch though.
Exactly! 😂😂😂
100% my first thought too. What a mess!
This has got to violate privacy laws this is worse than revenge porn just because he’s her wife doesn’t mean he has the right to talk about her private medical status to the world why is no one talking about that useless POS glad she’s down with him
Why even put out a statement? Most people don’t even know who he is.
He has a serious case of douche face.
From what I read, she announced she is pregnant & folks were congratulating she and Steve about it. His IG story came out not too long after that saying it isn’t his child.
I don’t hate the statement. (Although the statement-maker sounds plenty hateful.) It was factual, short, and didn’t disparage anyone. I suspect a lawyer was very involved.
If she’s pregnant and he’s left the relationship, it looks like he’s abandoning his unborn child/mother. He’s allowed to clarify why.
I love that you’re reporting this. Unforth he did just get a job. He’s on the new Days Beyond Salem series with reunited Hope and Ghost Bo.
The stuff that came out about him during the vaccine saga was crazy. There’s a shot of him doing the MAGA hand signal on a episode while sitting beside Vernee Watson-Johnson, a black legend.
Plus he just got a midlife crisis Jesus tat on his arm. No problems with those needles. Hmm.
Wait, Ghost Bo? Days has always been nutty but that might do it. Considering how much the actors who play. Bo and Hope hate each other, the fact that they still have scenes together after Bo is killed off is hysterical.
I was a huge Another World fan. Grew up watching it with Mom and Grandma
I was crushed when AW ended.
Omg I forgot he did that in a scene next to a black actress! Jesus I thought this was fun stupid gossip story just a harmless dumb roided up soap actor
but he sounds awful. Ugh-and yeah his kids I bet are getting s*it about this because of his tactless phrasing in this announcement.
My jaw dropped yesterday when I saw this. I don’t watch soap operas or at least not American ones lol, I solely watch K-dramas which I guess is a type of soap opera (but way better in my opinion). But when I saw she was 47 I was pretty shocked. It isn’t that common to get pregnant a few years shy of 50. I know it happens but it isn’t some every day thing. Now I’m wondering who the heck she hooked up with and if the father will be involved at all.
I am aware of him, but I have never watched GH.
I feel bad for the kids, having it all online.
IRL, I know a lady whose youngest was a senior in high school, when she was surprised to find herself preggers at 42. She was not too thrilled, since she had been openly telling all “Out he goes, off to college, yippee. Just a little and he is off.”
After having a lovely, chubby baby, within a short period she was trying to get pg again because she didn’t want the baby to “grow up alone”. So at 47, she and her hubby had 2 little kids plus the 3 “original” kids where all out on their own. lol
Got damn lucky all all healthy and everyone is doing well.
I cannot stand him. He has a history of fleecing his fans with MLM schemes. A big one was the was this overpriced Acai ‘wine’ he would sell at soap events. Now that he is out of a job he is trying to fleece his fans AGAIN. Being a quasi life coach / personal trainer. I don’t know if he even graduated high school let alone any life coach or personal trainer certifications.
I’m glad ABC took a hard line with him on the anti vaxxing.
F him and hope this is true. As I don’t see anything on his or her insta about it.
He’s weird but then so is this story. Kind of sad. Kind of weird. But still … sad.
My gr-gr-grandmother had my gr-grandfather when she was 44 or 46, depending on which birth date is accurate for her. She was widowed and remarried a widower, and two of their adult kids were married to each other. Life has always been messy 😀
On first read, I thought you meant two siblings married each other!
Unpopular opinion: She was out of line to announce the pregnancy, but keep the paternity issue quiet. Since they’re separating, it made him look like he was abandoning or cheating on his pregnant wife and that’s pretty despicable. Her announcement affected his reputation as much as his affected hers. I can see why he felt the need to clear up the situation. Pretty trashy all around. They should have coordinated things.
I agree with you here. I’m not sure what people were expecting here she told people she was pregnant people assumed it was his and turns out it wasn’t and that they’re separated. There’s no good way for this to be out there its a mess regardless.
If fans are harassing her that’s on them they’re adults.
I found out I was pregnant at 46 when I miscarried.
One of the things with Roe going away. Most abortions are had by women who already have children. Not many people get pregnant when pushing 50, but being able to choose whether you are healthy enough to endure a pregnancy that you had not prepared your body for is pretty damn important.
I’m old enough to have lived before Roe. Quite a few of my classmates had brothers and sisters who were born when they were teens. None of my nieces and nephews do, unless it is Dad’s second family. So much of this just isn’t talked about.
But anyway, all the best wishes for Sheree and her baby. And congratulations on getting away from this awful dude!
The NYT had an article back in December about the breakdown of women who have abortions. While it is overwhelmingly women between 20-29, 15% of women who get abortions are 35+, which is a higher number than even teen abortions. So while not sure who in that group is pushing 50, it is important to understand that this does have implications for women in the “advanced maternal age” bracket who find themselves pregnant when they are at a point in their life where they do not want to be.
Messy messes, feel for the kid(s) – “please respect my privacy while I ram my anti-vaccine/conspiracy crap views down your throat” -another hypocritical a-hole.
he dated Tara Reid wayyyyyyyyyyy back in the day,
What 50+ dude says “luv”?