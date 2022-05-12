Comfortable light workout bras, a mask for clearer skin and a charcuterie board



From CB: I love TendSkin razor burn treatment and prevention and rebuy it every few months when I run out. It keeps my legs silky smooth and it works so well to prevent razor bumps on my bikini line. A couple of weeks ago I saw that it came in a refillable roll on applicator. I ordered it and only wish I knew about this applicator sooner! It makes the liquid so easy to apply and I’ll definitely keep using it. If you’ve never tried TendSkin I highly recommend it, especially in the summer. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

A clay mask that clears your skin and makes it glow



From CB: I got this clay mask by Innisfree as a sample and I was astonished at how smooth my skin felt and how it kind of glowed. (I used a toner and a serum afterwards.) I used the wash off version and there’s also a peel off version. This has 4.6 stars, almost 750 reviews and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers love it as much as I do. “The way my face looks now, the way my pores are cleaned out and shrunken absolutely amazes me. I didn’t think I would ever find a product that would actually help. This one does. If you have blackhead issues, enlarged pores, oily skin… do not hesitate to buy this product. It’s worth it!” “I use it weekly. It clears out the gunk in your pores. If you have acne, after applying this mask, the pimples get dried out on the second day.”

Leggings you’ll want to own in so many different prints



From CB: I own about five different leggings by RBX and I love them. They’re flattering, they’re super comfortable and they’re not too hot for summer yet thick enough so that I don’t have to worry about ticks while hiking. (I also spray my legs thoroughly with this insect repellant.) I recently bought a pair off this listing on Amazon and they’re just as excellent, genuine and affordable as the leggings I got off the RBX website. These come in sizes x-small to x-large and in 40 different very cute prints. These range in price from $18 to a little over $30. They have over 2,500 ratings, 4.5 stars and the same score on ReviewMeta. Most women like them as much as I do “They are beautiful and they stay up throughout my workout, squats and all! This is my third time buying a pair!” “Squat proof, Soft, great compression, stays in place, doesn’t show sweat, the marble design is very pretty and goes with anything.”

An all in one charcuterie board for elegant entertaining



From CB: This cheese and charcuterie board by Smirly is the number one bestseller in cheese servers. It is on sale for under $40 and has almost 9,700 ratings, 4.8 stars and a B on Fakespot. It comes with two slate labels with chalk, four knives and utensils, two ceramic dishes and an extra bamboo fruit tray. People say that it works so well to entertain. “I absolutely love this product. It is very versatile and beautifully made. The manufacturer did a great job on this cheese board. The Bamboo wood is absolutely gorgeous. It is a heavy weight, not cheap. I love the features that it came with.” “Cheeseboard is a very high-quality item. Used it numerous times already and always had compliments come on how nice it is.”

Form fitting migraine head wraps for both cool and warm relief



From Hecate: If you suffer from any kind of headaches, I’m about to make you very happy. This form fitting head wrap is a “gel-filling migraine hat.” It can be used as either hot or cold therapy for sinus, tension or migraine headaches or just plain, ol’ puffy eyes. It just needs a freezer or a microwave. It fits over the head and has ice patches that can cover the eyes for total blackout coverage. And it’s only $20. It has 4.4 stars from over 400 reviews with an A on Fakespot. Honestly, it sounds magical and I can’t believe I haven’t had one before now. And I’m not alone, “I wish I had this 20 years ago when I was first diagnosed with migraines. This feels amazing and is so much better than I expected!” Many headache sufferers say this thing is the best, “This is a must have when you get a migrane. It fits to blackout so you get darkness and it can be heated or cooled to provide targeted relief when suffering.” Some said it can smell when you first open so it might need to be aired out a little when you first get it.

Noise reduction earplugs for protecting your hearing and sleeping peacefully



From Hecate: I love my neighbors, they are sweet guys who are very cordial. But they are also aspiring DJs who get a little loud when they’re practicing. It’s not terrible and they generally keep it to the weekends, but I’m old and anything after 9 is late for me. I bought my husband some of those cheap drugstore earplugs, but he goes through so many of those. Plus, one usually ends up on the floor and one of the dogs inevitably ends up eating it. So I think I’ll invest in something a little more sturdy like these Loop noise reduction earplugs. They’re good for reading, studying, traveling, meditating, etc. They come in six different colors. Each package comes with one set of loops and four sets of silicone buds sized XS-L, all for $20. They were reviewed by almost 17,000 people, who gave them 4.2 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers are happy with the variety of sizes, “’I’ve never been able to find something that actually stay in my freakishly small ears, but that also help my sensory overload.” Remember they are noise reduction earphones, not noise canceling, but that’s what a lot of people want, “I bought these earplugs because they WON’T block out everything. I work at a child care center… I wanted something that would dampen the sound but, not take it completely away. These 25 decibel ear plugs do just that.”

Organic castor oil for hair and eyelash growth



From Hecate: After reading that Lauren Hutton uses castor oil on her hair to keep it healthy, I’ve been looking at options. This Kate Blanc organic, cold-pressed castor oil says it will stimulate hair growth on the scalp, eyebrows and eyelashes. It can also be used as a skin moisturizer. You get a 2 fl oz bottle of hexane free castor oil, with an eye-dropper, and a lash-line brush for application. And it comes with a full one year warranty. Normally the pack is $15, but this week it’s $10. It must be doing some good because it has 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed from over 63,000 reviews. And these are people who are completely loyal, “Awesome for skin, lashes and brows. I’ve been using it nightly for 6 years, consistently, and the results speak for themselves. I’ll always use castor oil.” Customers say you don’t need much, either, “Don’t use to much- just use the brush and twirl it on the ends of your lashes and comb your eyebrow hairs.”

Comfortable light workout bras you’ll want to wear all day



From Hecate: I was looking at these bralettes to sleep in but after reading the reviews, I might wear them for more than that. I assumed they would be comfortable for low impact activity like sleeping (ha) or watching TV, but people are saying they are much sturdier than expected, They are simple, comfortable, attractive, and they do a great job of containing the *gals* via gentle compression.” People say you shouldn’t go running in them, but you could workout and maybe double up if you wanted a more intense workout. They come in a variety of colors and you can get 2-6 in a pack, priced $11-$15 depending on how many you buy. Sizes are 32-44, but everyone in the comments say to size up. They are made by Fruit of the Loom, which is a very well known brand, of course. That explains the 4.4 stars from over 62K reviews confirmed by ReviewMeta. And most of them said they were just a good, basic bralette, even after time, “I have now been using the same bralettes for more than a year. They have gotten a hint smaller over time. But they still fit, they still have great elastic, they are still soft and they still look just as good as the day I bought them.”

Note by Celebitchy: I have these bras and love them. I’m wearing one now! They’re great to work out in but I am small chested and would recommend you order one size up. Now I want them in more colors.

