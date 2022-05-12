Tom Hiddleston accepted congratulations for his engagement to Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton walked the BAFTA red carpet together back in March. It wasn’t their first coupled-up red carpet or anything, but I guess it was the first time they walked hand-in-hand at a very big industry event. The appearance was also notable because Zawe wore a billowy sack dress which seemed designed to hide some… um, changes in her body. And Zawe also wore a huge diamond ring. Tom’s fanbase – the people I call the Dragonflies – was divided between “freaking out at the idea that Tom is loved up with a Black woman” versus “very happy that Tom and Zawe seem so solid and likely engaged.”

Days after the BAFTAs, there was speculation about Zawe’s ring and what it meant. Entertainment Tonight ended up getting a source to confirm that Tom and Zawe are engaged. Dragonflies said in the comments that Zawe has actually been wearing that diamond ring for months, so if they are engaged, he proposed in 2021, possibly the summer of 2021. In any case, we still hadn’t heard any kind of confirmation from the King Dragonfly’s mouth. Until now:

tom hiddleston has confirmed his engagement to zawe ashton i want to cry so badly they deserve the WORLD pic.twitter.com/tVvRzP1nd4 — chiårins ༄ (@lvthienxtom) May 11, 2022

So there you go. Tom accepted congratulations for his engagement to Zawe. Zawe seems like a very private person and I wonder if she was even okay with this! Then again, they’ve been together for years and they did go to the BAFTAs together. Maybe she’s getting used to the idea of letting the world know that she’s going to be Zawe Hiddleston. Contented sigh…I’m so happy for them.