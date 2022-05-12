Tom Hiddleston accepted congratulations for his engagement to Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton walked the BAFTA red carpet together back in March. It wasn’t their first coupled-up red carpet or anything, but I guess it was the first time they walked hand-in-hand at a very big industry event. The appearance was also notable because Zawe wore a billowy sack dress which seemed designed to hide some… um, changes in her body. And Zawe also wore a huge diamond ring. Tom’s fanbase – the people I call the Dragonflies – was divided between “freaking out at the idea that Tom is loved up with a Black woman” versus “very happy that Tom and Zawe seem so solid and likely engaged.”
Days after the BAFTAs, there was speculation about Zawe’s ring and what it meant. Entertainment Tonight ended up getting a source to confirm that Tom and Zawe are engaged. Dragonflies said in the comments that Zawe has actually been wearing that diamond ring for months, so if they are engaged, he proposed in 2021, possibly the summer of 2021. In any case, we still hadn’t heard any kind of confirmation from the King Dragonfly’s mouth. Until now:
So there you go. Tom accepted congratulations for his engagement to Zawe. Zawe seems like a very private person and I wonder if she was even okay with this! Then again, they’ve been together for years and they did go to the BAFTAs together. Maybe she’s getting used to the idea of letting the world know that she’s going to be Zawe Hiddleston. Contented sigh…I’m so happy for them.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220313-
2022 British Academy Film Awards
-PICTURED: Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
-PHOTO by: Aurore Marechal/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Tom Hiddleston on the red carpet for the EE British Academy Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 669429596, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 dinner at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England,Image: 669456113, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 dinner at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England,Image: 669456670, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JULES ANNAN / Avalon
-
-
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton on the red carpet for the EE British Academy Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 669585767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
– London, UK -20220313-
British Academy Film Awards 2022 Arrivals
-PICTURED: Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton
-PHOTO by: Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51277014.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
This is so lovely, I’m happy for them!
Mazel tov!!! Congratulations to them both!!
I’m assuming she’s okay with him acknowledging the engagement because she’s been out and about with him…and her BELLEH…and they probably feel there’s no reason to hide an engagement if she can’t hide her BELLEH!!!! (Granted, she could just have gained non-baby weight, but I’m going to think bébé, because bébé <3 <3 <3)
I'm really happy for them. I wish her a safe delivery, and them all the happiness. (I was a fan of his and was sooo disappointed with the TS relationship because he didn't seemed to have needed all the PR nonsense they did. I'm glad he managed to find real love and get over the I heart TS tshirt nonsense.)
Same! That was all such a weird sidestep for him when his popularity was really on the rise, like everywhere but not annoyingly so, constantly charming and giving clippable interviews, big and small movies everywhere…Nothing against Taylor, but I really questioned his taste that summer. Their Met dance was cute and all but my gah, the cringe afterwards still shakes me (beach walk with mom?!). Wasn’t expecting such a suave and experienced Shakespearean actor to emphatically jump at the chance to be in the giggling gaggle of girl boss-iness that was the 1989 era.
Needless to say, congrats to him and Zawe—haven’t followed them much but they both seem effortlessly calm and cool together and apart and my hiddle-stone heart may just melt if we ever see them ignoring everyone for their behbeh (beach walk with mom pls!!!).
So I have hardly watched any of his movies so that whole Taylor cf was so annoying to me but have a read of his GQ interview about her – very heartwarming. Also very happy for him and Zawe.
I do so hope this works out for them, they seem happy and both have had really full lives so hopefully, they’ve each found a partner in one another.
That shade of pink is perfect and so lovely on her. Congrats to them!!!!
She’s so beautiful! I love everything about her look for that event, including her intended!
She’s in a ad for eBay uk and she looks very pregnant and happy.
I hate to speculate on size but I do hope they have kids because I think they’d be cute and Tom already seems good with kids based on Marvel stuff. It’d just be adorable if that’s what they want.
I love his velvet jacket – he looks amazing. And Zawe is elegance personified! Best of luck to them – it’s nice that they have not allowed their PR people to make their relationship into a PR stunt.
Zawe was actually spotted wearing a large Diamond as early as pre-Covid 2020 when they were in Atlanta to film Loki. Either the lady has multiple large Diamond rings or they have been engaged for a few years.
She also seems to like to wear, large billowing gowns on red carpets (her 2021 BAFTA TV gown was huge and sensational) so who knows?
Any way, the veranda is preparing for tomorrow’s premiere of The Essex Serpent. So, take a seat and Colin will be by for your beverage requests.
I’ll have a GT please! I’ll bring cake
Colin is on his way with your G&T.
Look at that gaggle of blond Karens in the corner of that pick, wearing their disapproval and jealousy on their nondescript faces. #StayMad
I had to zoom in to see what you are talking about. I’m dying.
Girl, you are the Police. Seeing everything and more…
Yes! Thanks for pointing that out as I’d missed it. Hilarious 😆
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Stay mad!
He’s a lucky man. I’ve thought she was the bees knees since Fresh Meat.
Yes I’ve like her ever since I watch Fresh Meat.
OMG, I did not recognize her! My goofy ass was about to google her to see who she was. She was so awesome as VOD, best character on the show. She looks so princess-y here, vs Vod’s punker aesthetic.
I watched Fresh Meat this spring and loved it and loved her character. She looks very different in these pics! Beautiful women.
Ahhhhh…I am so happy for Tom and his beautiful Zawe. They see so suited for one another and happy together.
They are the older Tom/Zendaya doppelgängers in both looks and names, too funny. Very happy for them!
During the Avengers: Infinity War promotion, Hiddleston was given the assignment of chaperoning Holland to make sure he didn’t reveal plot points.
It was him and Benedict Cumberbatch that had to tag team on that task. There was a hilarious Good Morning America interview with the 3 of them. When Tom Holland was asked a potentially spoiler-y question, the other 2 were like giving him watch your mouth looks and TH was like “I’m very stressed right now.” 😂
Except Cumberbatch was taken off the assignment because he gave away a plot point at some point too.
I’m very, very happy for them. They seem like a perfect match.
I am really looking forward to Essex Serpent!
They probably just wanted to ease his crazy stans into it. FKA Twigs’ treatment wasn’t that long ago – I doubt Zawe wants any of that.
People were weird enough when she was Simon on Misfits’ girlfriend for two seconds – and that was fiction.
They seem like 2 beautiful people inside and out. Congrats to them on their engagement and possible baby on the way.
This is nice. Good for them.