Prince Harry won’t be able to penetrate the ‘ring of steel’ around the Queen

Something I think about from time to time is how the British royal commentators always have a litany of grievances against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the ready, but very few of those grievances are about Harry’s massively successful and moving AppleTV+ series The Me You Can’t See. Harry surprised me in that series with intimate he was about his anxiety, his emotional triggers, and his genuine fear that “they” would kill his wife just like “they” killed his mother. There was so much in that series which shocked me, like the connections Harry made to Diana being in romantic relationships with Arab and South Asian men, and his own journey to understand how that affected him in his marriage to Meghan. I tend to believe that royal commentators leave out The Me You Can’t See from their grievance list because A) it was so successful and B) even they might accidentally admit that Harry made some points.

I bring this up because all we hear these days is how everyone in Salt Island is dreadfully afraid that Harry is going to use his trip to the UK for the Jubbly to, like, give more interviews to Oprah, or to sell “his story” to Netflix. At this point, I feel like the royals are actually begging Harry to bring Netflix cameras over to film them. But of course they won’t admit that.

The Queen has a ‘ring of steel’ around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex’s film. As the couple, alongside their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London next month, this has sparked discussions around whether any of the festivities will be filmed by the crew. But Russell said that the Queen’s aides will have briefed the couple to ‘not even think about it for a second’. Russell Myers believes it is likely that Buckingham Palace aides will be protective over the Queen, and will have warned the Sussexes against trying to film the Firm. He said: ‘There is an absolutely a ring of steel around the Queen in terms of her advisors. I mean, they certainly would be advising Harry and Megan to not even think about it for a second, but who knows what they will do?’ Russell said the couple would ‘definitely have been advised not to speak to Oprah Winfrey and not to speak to Gayle King’ but that they ‘still keep on doing it’. He added: ‘I mean, it makes you wonder how much the family can take anymore and I’m sure Prince William has got his head in his hands as Prince Charles as every time they pop up on the television.’

[From The Daily Mail]

LOL, I hope Harry invites Oprah to Frogmore Cottage for a very special Netflix live-stream special. Of course he won’t do that. Of course these people are just desperate sh-t-stirrers who don’t know what they’re talking about. The people making up the so-called “ring of steel” around the Queen were left with their pants down when they got hoodwinked by a little old lady and her granddaughter quietly making arrangements for the Sussexes to visit. Makes me wonder if all of this breast-beating about rings of steel and extra staffing to protect the Queen from Netflix cameras is all just… something else entirely.