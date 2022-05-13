Prince Harry won’t be able to penetrate the ‘ring of steel’ around the Queen

Something I think about from time to time is how the British royal commentators always have a litany of grievances against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the ready, but very few of those grievances are about Harry’s massively successful and moving AppleTV+ series The Me You Can’t See. Harry surprised me in that series with intimate he was about his anxiety, his emotional triggers, and his genuine fear that “they” would kill his wife just like “they” killed his mother. There was so much in that series which shocked me, like the connections Harry made to Diana being in romantic relationships with Arab and South Asian men, and his own journey to understand how that affected him in his marriage to Meghan. I tend to believe that royal commentators leave out The Me You Can’t See from their grievance list because A) it was so successful and B) even they might accidentally admit that Harry made some points.
I bring this up because all we hear these days is how everyone in Salt Island is dreadfully afraid that Harry is going to use his trip to the UK for the Jubbly to, like, give more interviews to Oprah, or to sell “his story” to Netflix. At this point, I feel like the royals are actually begging Harry to bring Netflix cameras over to film them. But of course they won’t admit that.
The Queen has a ‘ring of steel’ around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex’s film.
As the couple, alongside their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London next month, this has sparked discussions around whether any of the festivities will be filmed by the crew. But Russell said that the Queen’s aides will have briefed the couple to ‘not even think about it for a second’.
Russell Myers believes it is likely that Buckingham Palace aides will be protective over the Queen, and will have warned the Sussexes against trying to film the Firm.
He said: ‘There is an absolutely a ring of steel around the Queen in terms of her advisors. I mean, they certainly would be advising Harry and Megan to not even think about it for a second, but who knows what they will do?’
Russell said the couple would ‘definitely have been advised not to speak to Oprah Winfrey and not to speak to Gayle King’ but that they ‘still keep on doing it’. He added: ‘I mean, it makes you wonder how much the family can take anymore and I’m sure Prince William has got his head in his hands as Prince Charles as every time they pop up on the television.’
LOL, I hope Harry invites Oprah to Frogmore Cottage for a very special Netflix live-stream special. Of course he won’t do that. Of course these people are just desperate sh-t-stirrers who don’t know what they’re talking about. The people making up the so-called “ring of steel” around the Queen were left with their pants down when they got hoodwinked by a little old lady and her granddaughter quietly making arrangements for the Sussexes to visit. Makes me wonder if all of this breast-beating about rings of steel and extra staffing to protect the Queen from Netflix cameras is all just… something else entirely.
I think they’re erecting a “ring of steel” because there’s some shady sh*t going on with those courtiers and they know Harry is not afraid to publicly put people on notice. I genuinely think the courtiers don’t give a f*ck if Betty lives or dies post-Jubbly and will do anything they can to get her on that balcony and they don’t want Harry to know.
I’m wondering if the “ring of steel” is actually medical staff taking care of an unwell elderly woman
You mean the same ring of steel he penetrated for his secret visit with the queen that even his own dad and brother knew nothing about?
More of an the-emperor -has-no-clothes kind of ring!
Ha!
Maybe it’s more of a Ring of Ste*A*l… when’s the last time Betty counted the jewels or silverware?? lol
Seriously….these bumbling fools have some *very* cushy jobs, jobs they might lose if someone competent comes in and cleans house due to exposure. It wouldn’t surprise me at all.
It would actually be funny if AK has been replacing the royal jewels with fakes over the years. I wonder how often they have somebody in to appraise them or inventory.
Good point @equality!
Angela Kelly is creepy.
One feature in any internal control system is to limit sole responsibility in asset custody positions. Organizations that implement mandatory vacation or job rotation policies are less likely to be victims of fraud (ACFE).
OTOH, it could be hilarious…
Those jewels also have to be periodically cleaned and examined for loose or missing stones, so I’m sure the jewelers would red flag any fakes. Maybe some loose stones in the vault could very well wind up in somebody’s pocket if not inventoried.
The rota is a tedious drip, drip, drip of sewage that the royal family refuses to fix.
This is more imaginary sturm und drang they’re using to drum up a few coins.
It bugs me so much that they keep trying to make themselves seem so big and strong and punishing to Harry by writing all these articles about how the RF has super forcefully laid down the law and made sure that Harry knows he’s banned from doing this thing that he had no intention of ever doing, and they know it, and the press knows it, but they hope that their idiotic readers won’t know it so that they can get them all riled up and mad about the fact that Harry even thought about doing this naughty thing.
What’s next? “Palace tells Harry to not even think about erecting a swimming pool on the roof of Buckingham Palace and inviting all of Hollywood to a pool party!” “Courtiers lay down the law, tell Prince Harry ‘No!’ regarding any plans he might have to spray paint a mural of his own face on Queen’s bedroom wall!” “Prince William wants Harry to know they will thwart any plans he might have to stage a revival of all 6 seasons of Suits, starring Meghan in all roles, on floor of Parliament during Queen’s jubilee!”
@Amy Too you had me laugh out loud with: “Prince William wants Harry to know they will thwart any plans he might have to stage a revival of all 6 seasons of Suits, starring Meghan in all roles, on floor of Parliament during Queen’s jubilee!”
SO GOOD
Congratulations, @Amy Too……..you are now a bona fide, qualified “royal reporter.” Methinks you should start a blog with these kinds of themes……we’ll all help you to amplify it…..so that the world can laugh along with us here on CB about the puerile mentality of the UK’s nonexistent 4th estate.
Brilliant!
Pretty sure one of those will be a headline in the next week.
@ Amy Too Haha 😂😂 Can’t stop laughing!
Amy Too–😂😂😂😂😂
You are on fire today, Amy Too!
I’m on the floor!
Amy Too, we HAVE to get you to KP for the Jubbly!! We need a serious reporter of your caliber!!! You would eat them ALL up and spit them out at the feet of Bulliam and Charles!!!
My gawd woman, you are on FIRE 🔥 🔥🔥🔥
Didn’t the impenetrable Ring of Steel also let some rando wander into Windsor Castle earlier this year?
They did. And they also let the sussexes in before they touched down in the Netherlands for IG. Honestly harry and meghan aren’t making a documentary aside from Heart of Invictus and i doubt the rest of the royals will feature in that. As for speaking to Gayle King “all the time”; harry only spoke to Gayle once and that was after the Oprah interview to set the record straight after his brother let palace aides brief the press that they had spoken.
All Harry and Meghan have done so far was a reaction to what the royals did to them. If they don’t like it they could try treating Harry and Meghan a bit better
Yep and that same Ring of Steel allowed the queen to get covid.
Am I the only one who thinks that if Her Majesty the Queen doesn’t want to be on camera, she would just say so and that would be it? These royal reporters are acting like this woman is senile and wishy-washy and wouldn’t notice an extra person in the room who’s attached to a movie camera.
The point though, is there will be no camera. No one is filming the RF for anything.
I mean, they keep acting like H & M are just going to show up with cameras without asking the Queen’s permission or that they’re going to try to sneak them in. They all sound so paranoid.
Almost makes you wonder what the staff is trying to hide.
Exactly. One UK tabloid stated this
nonsense to discredit Harry’s reputation and all the other UK media/RRs and other media around the world are parotting it and are adding their made up sh*t to it.
Firstly, Netflix is not filming anything, the production company they buy the end product from, is doing the filming, in this case Archewell productions. Secondly, Prince Harry is not producing a reality tv show. Since it’s announcement it is made clair that ‘Hart of Invictus’ is a documentary series about a selectieve group of Invictus 2020 (turned 2022) participants, before, during and after the games, and the organizers of the games, be it the people behind the
Invictus Foundation UK and Invictus Foundation NL, ánd the partion/ founder Prince Harry. I guess all the filming for that is finished at this point – the contestants are back at home. So, “the Netflix crew will be filming him in the UK”, is a BS story.
The trouble is they wish Netflix or any platform was interested in them. The BBC is supposed to film. Why would Netflix want something already aired? The royals have shopped other things out, like PW’s documentary, that no streaming platform wanted. This “ring of steel” lie is to pretend that Netflix is interested but they blocked access.
It really seems like at this point They’re wondering why Netflix hasn’t put in an offer to film her majesty’s last jubilee.
No one needs Netflix cameras to film anything. Got an iPhone? You can make a movie from that. If they wanted to be invasive of her privacy and film their family moments purely for the purposes of releasing them in some TV event later, they could. (Side note: They don’t.) But they will likely film the kids with Grams for their personal archives, so the kids can look back on their last time with her, at her 96th birthday celebration. And no ring of steel can stop that, and the courtiers hate that.
The only royal I remember ambushing the queen with cameras in her face was Kate who set up that pathetic wedding dress exhibit viewing stunt after her wedding and Liz mumbling that it was highly inappropriate.
It is very odd to communicate with family members via the press. KKKate, Chuckles, Willnot, QE – they all do it. It’s like a malignant kind of emotional unavailability, rationalized by “protocol.”
Normal people just have conversations. Talk to each other face to face. Maybe the BRF ought to try it?
They also seem to write a lot of letters to each other, rather than just picking up a phone. I can *sort* of understand not just getting together, or dropping in on each other (*some* have actual work schedules to adhere to), but damn! That is one cold “family”.
Good point, Jan90067. They do send a lot of letters, which are mostly used (I think) when emotions are overwhelming. Which make me wonder whether the BRF lacks basic self-awareness and tools of emotional intelligence?
Why are these people so powerful?
Spankfd–toxic narcissists ain’t normal. They can not be reasoned with.
Yes! I remember that. And didn’t it backfire, with the Queen saying Kate’s dress was “ghastly” or “hideous” or something like that?
Edited: just looked it up — “horrid and dreadful” were the Queen’s words.
Harry has zero interest in doing any of the above. And even if he did, why are these people thinking it’s even plausible he could sneak in an entire film crew without being caught? Is security around the Queen that bad?
What they are postulating is utterly ridiculous.
Yup this is the same Russell Myers who proudly said Meghan wouldn’t come back to the UK on tv and that same day she and Harry were already chilling in Windsor. They can’t run with any other narrative (Harry and Meghan snub the Queen etc) so they are left with Netflix until after the jubilee then they’ll switch to something else.
Precisely!
And ever since that day when myers got egg all over his face he’s been staring desperately into his crystal ball and coming up with cr@p like this.
Russell Myers doesn’t know that what his says here sounds asinine and delusional.
There are going to be eleventy billion f–king cameras filming this f–king Jubbly from every f–king angle anyway. This is about them being pissed off that the Queen and Eugenie pulled a fast one on them that enabled HM to personally invite Harry, Meghan, and the kids in the first place. What do they want to do, prevent the Queen from seeing her great-grandchildren, one of them her namesake, at all?
Yeah, probably.
Wait a minute, what happened with Eugenie? I feel like I miss something.
I don’t know if we have any solid proof, but it was suggested that Eugenie probably helped get around the Queen’s self-appointed “protectors” to plan the Sussexes’ top secret pre-Invictus visit. (I hope I’m not getting the York girls mixed up here, I’ve done that before!)
I think it’s that they stayed with her on that trip so clearly she was in on the planning and while they weee here TQ invited them to the jubbly.
Ohhh. Gotcha. I wasn’t sure if I miss some sort of conspiracy.
It constantly amazes me that anyone listening to these people believes a word they say. H&M spoke to Oprah and Gayle once but Russell says that they’re talking all the time and we know that it’s not true. Why don’t the ppl he’s speaking with point that out, have they lost their critical facilities? The absolute lack of push back and basic fact checking is astonishing.
The Invisible Contract precludes any push back from any inside that media circle. IMO anyone outside of it doesn’t need to lower themselves by getting involved in that fictional reporting by the crazies. And anyone who believes those irrational stories is, well, duped or complicit.
By the way, I think H&M speak to their friends socially, and I believe Oprah and Gayle are 2 of their famous friends. That is completely different from giving such friends on the record stories or images for publication or airing, which I am certain doesn’t happen regularly with Oprah and Gayle. Separately, Harry and Oprah have proven to be very successful co-producers, so I for one hope they DO work together again on more documentary programming in the future.
You know, I’d love to get a take from the Australian CBers about how frequently some of the worst shit stirring comes from Australian media/tabloids.
Sure, The Firm is putting a “protective … ring of steel” around Her Maj because Harry went on the record as ensuring she’s protected and surrounded by the right people. That comment has prompted an incredible amount of angst and overreaction, hasn’t it?! These cretins are just lying like a cheap rug over Harry/Meghan’s NetFlix production(s). The only one we all know of is “Heart of Invictus,” and that has f*ck all to do with the Jubbly. 🙄 While the BRF and RR want to make everything all about them, Harry and Meghan just keep proving that THEY HAVE MOVED ON. Jeez. Get over it.
Eh, as an Australian, we’re more concerned about out 85% conservative-owned media having a tangible impact on citizens getting fair election reporting and not unduly influencing elections at every level than at whatever garbage gossip comes down the pipe.
I don’t know any royalists in person, my 70 year old mum leans that way but loves H&M and W&K equally, go figure.
Good to know. I think we tend to see only the salacious, gossipy coverage of the royals, and don’t get a sense of where the majority of media coverage is focused. Still, with Murdoch being such a huge media influence in Australia (and elsewhere, to be fair), I feel for you. My almost 90 year old mother has been radicalized in her twilight years by Facebook and Fox, and it’s really disheartening.
aww, bless your mum. she’s the kind of royalist I’m ok with.
Myers doesn’t know anything, he’s the same person that said Meghan wouldn’t step foot in the UK literally the day it was received that they stopped by to see the queen. I do feel that this visit will be very controlled by courtiers though because they don’t want Harry making anymore statements that ppl will read meaning to. That is actually my gripe with Harry, he says all these cryptic shit that normal ppl can’t decipher as a taunt to courtiers and his wife who is always at home minding her business bears the brunt of the tabloid ire.
@Em: it doesn’t matter if Harry speaks or not Meghan will bear the brunt of the tabloid ire because she’s is seen as the cause for Harry leaving not to mention as a black American woman she’s already an easy target of the press.
This is more fake news. And Netflix is not involved or lending cameras
Sure – given the surprise visit last month I think he’s already got a side entrance around this ‘ring of steel’.
yeah it seems to be a pretty weak ring.
It’s more like a ring of tin foil … lol.
I had no idea her maj was hoping to compete in the next Invictus games – why else would she appear in Harry and Meghan’s documentary for Netflix?
HAHAHAHAAAAA. Well she did skydive with James Bond that one time.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This reads to me they are pissed at what PH said about making sure she’s protected and the right people are around her. I’m guessing he was alarmed at how much her health had deteriorated since he last saw her. She is probably also telling him things she’s not telling anyone else. PH is very much aware of the vultures around her and I think they are trying to protect themselves.
I said something like this on the Queens speech to parliament thread the other day – courtiers and people like Angela Kelly are clearly influencing a vulnerable old lady and keeping her family from her. Its obvious to me that there is drama with them and Chuck whom they are stopping from stepping up more, it would not surprise me if some of these courtiers are taking it upon themselves to make personal decisions about TQ (her health etc..) without consulting the family – to me that what Harry was hinting at.
I think you both are hitting the nail on the head. It’s obvious that the whole Firm is scrambling over the Queen’s health. someone said months ago (I think on here, maybe it was Kaiser, or maybe a commenter) that the palace was prepared to deal with the Queen’s death but not her poor health due to just being old. They weren’t prepared for this long period of….not even illness just…..poor health for her. Everyone was expecting the power scramble over her death (from the courtiers and the royals) but now we’re seeing it in real time pre-death and those courtiers, the Angela Kelly-types who are solely there bc of the Queen herself, are determined to keep the queen isolated and dependent on them.
Maybe what she’s telling him and not telling anybody else is how she really feels about Camilla.
It’s probably all harmless stuff that one doesn’t share with the help who wants to believe she’s the best friend.
That’s extremely likely. Harry is her grandson and he is no longer part of The Firm. As well as Meghan, that TQ seems to admire due to her lengthy philanthropy and has a strong work ethic. Working with the U.N. isn’t working at PP!
As for this bit about Bulliam putting his face into his hands, that has nothing to due with being embarrassed. No, it’s Bulliam seeing his younger, MORE accomplished, compassionate and extremely successful brother. Bulliam wishes he had ONE ounce of Harry’s attributes, but sadly no. Because that would require work, which he refuses to do!
Yet kate brought her photographers to Philips funeral for her own fashion shoots
CopyKeen is so gauche. No one would pay attention to her unless she was married to Bulliam. Well, she’s HIS problem now.
Of course Harry is going to listen to the Courtiers, that ship sailed.
The Jubbly was so boring, the World media was not talking about it, then boom, Harry and Meghan are coming and now there is talk about the Jubbly.
Toxic Tom is bleating that M & H live like hermits and have no visitors and don’t throw parties.
Enter James G late night show host telling the Sun, that he and his family visit the Sussexes and the kids have playdates, then they go out to dinner.
TT is burning up about that 26 room house.
@Em I’m not sure that’s a fair gripe to have with Harry because even when neither of them are saying anything at all, they get shit on with Meghan bearing the brunt. When you’re talking about people who scour company filings to fling rubbish when their absolute shit show of a government is offering up a new, substantive scandal on a silver platter every damn day, there’s nothing Harry could do or say to prevent that. He’s free to say whatever he wants and to be as cryptic as he’d like to be.
Lol the rota * wish* Netflix would want to film them and honestly, they’re likely just mad that H&M may not have agreed to do anything with them even tho they’re going to the jubilee. I’m sure they’ll get pics if they’re out in public but you know H&M aren’t running to arrange an exclusive photo shoot of their kids with any British newspaper and that’s what really upsets them imo
The Queen has appeared on camera for IG before, so there is a precedent set. It’s not like it’s inappropriate to show her support for her troops. That being said, if wasn’t done a whole ago I doubt it will be done in June. They don’t want anyone seeing how frail she’s become.
Precisely. She’s incredibly frail at this point. I honestly doubt the Queen will even show up on the fakakta balcony. And if she does, she’ll be out there for a solid 30-60 seconds, then retreat and let the others do the waving and gurning.
And God forbid she use a wheelchair, right? Angela Levin said it would be “humiliating” for her. Bloody odd statement, that.
This false narrative of Harry and Meghan constantly embattled and trying to get one over on the RF is so annoying. It’s really upsetting because casual observers who don’t follow any of this are being brainwashed to internalized the ‘feeling’ that H&M are greedy, publicity-hungry and mercenary. None of which is remotely true. They spoke out ONCE to counter the vitriol because even after they left, the lies and attacks would not stop. They have not said anything regarding the family situation since. Even then, they attacked no one in the family.
😂 they still big mad about his secret visit with the gran eh hahaha
Wait did I miss the announcement that Netflix were producing a ‘keeping up with the Sussexes’ type reality show??? Why are they so obsessed with tv cameras that do not follow H&M?? Actually while I think about it I’m surprised that Kates ‘momager’ hasn’t pitched her own family reality show to producers…after all Pippas BIL was previously in one
Netflix already films the monarchy, it’s called the crown. The Windsors just don’t like the programming because it makes them look as bad as they really are. However not as evil as they truly are
I wonder why these reporters and courtiers want me to think so poorly of them. I feel somehow that King Archie knows more about what his great gran wants and needs than they do, and certainly cares more. As does anyone with sense. Calm down, you sleazy, snakes. You know nothing. Try not to make it so obvious.
All this dramatic language and breathless worrying about Netflix cameras that aren’t coming… and we know the real story is probably that TQ is excited to see Harry and Meg and the kids.
Betty is probably like, “Harry’s coming? Yay!!” And it pisses off the courtiers.
All l have to say is Johnny Cash’s song Ring of Fire is on repeat in my head. Think that might be more insurmountable than this so-called ring of steel?
Russell Myers unlike Jobson and Wooton has no royal contacts, He gets his information from disgruntled low level courtiers and has been wrong a number of times.
Obviously Netflix has a crew stationed in Harry and Meghan’s garage so they can be ready to film their every move. Obviously. Anyway, not surprised to see the insanity ramping up since the Jubbly is what, three weeks away?
Now we know why they have 17 bathrooms in their house. They’re for the camera crews!
I think this is a direct result of Harry’s statement that he was making sure the queen had the right people around her. That ‘ring’ is exactly to whom he was referring. This non-existent documentary ‘about them’ is a manufactured excuse to try and cut access to the queen. Who is worried? AK?
It would be funny if some of the Dutch monarchy and reps from other countries supporting the Invictus Games are in the documentary but nothing from the UK monarchy supporting their veterans. I would think that would be embarrassing.
Was there anything from the RF about Invictus? As I recall, there were no press releases or even tweets from any of the palaces about Invictus. Not even a measly “good for the vets,” or words to that effect. They can’t complain about their lack of inclusion if they didn’t produce anything to include.
And of course the Dutch royals will be in the documentary. King Willem Alexander came out in person to support his countrymen and was photographed next to Harry having a grand old time. No way does a scene like that get excluded. And I expect the rota rats to collectively lose their shit over it, too. “Harry is trying to join a different royal family, but they said no! See King Willem Alexander laugh at Harry’s suggestion that he adopt him!”
The only thing I could find was a bit on Yahoo about how Harry had passed on messages of congratulations from the Queen:
When asked about the Queen in an interview during the BBC’s coverage of the event, he said: “She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I’ve already passed on to most of them so it was great to see her. I’m sure she’d love to be here if she could.”
The rest of the BRF: *Crickets*
I keep having the thought that if they push this too far Netflix will simply put out a tweet to say that they’re not interested in TQ’s Jubbly. Wouldn’t that get the cat thrown amongst the pigeons?
None of this seem based on reality. Do these people realize how delusional and stupid they sound? Why are they like this? This doesn’t make the Royal family’s team look good or competent. They sound like they’re wetting their pants over what the Sussexes might do while they’re in the UK. Give them nothing Sussexes. Nothing!
“Ring of steel”? Bless their hearts, they’re trying so hard to sound very butch and menacing, like… Monarchy Thunderdome or something.
Too bad she didn’t have a ring of steel around her to protect her from Covid.
To me, it’s nothing about “leaking,” or Netflix, or cameras. It’s simply this: Harry wants to see his grandma, and they hate him so much, they must thwart him. They will not let Gran or Harry be happy to see each other out of hate and spite. Sickening, really, since she is near her end.
Where was the ring of steel when the imposter recently entered the sphere? When the Queen appeared in public with her coat improperly buttoned, where was the professional care? Why believe Harry and Meghan want to produce a film about the Jubilee when we can rightfully assume all arrangements for BBC, specific reporters, and photographers are confirmed. The announcement that the Sussex family would attend this overrated party gave it the badly needed publicity boost.
I love it when these so called experts make a complete and utter ass of themselves, with this story Russell Myers is no exception. Myers says with reference to the tabloid story that the Sussexes will be accompanied by a Netflix camera crew ” the Queen’s aides will have briefed the couple to not even think about it for a second”. Myers continues ” the couple definitely have been advised not to speak to Oprah and not to speak to Gayle King, but that they still keep on doing it”.
Well lets ask the questions that should be asked of Russell Myers
1) Where has there been any indication that the Sussexes will have a Netflix camera crew with
them, other than in your mind?
2) How would you know what has gone on with briefing by Queen’s aides?
3) How would you know they have been advised not to speak to Oprah or Gayle King?
4) Other than last year when have they continued to talk to Oprah and Gayle King?