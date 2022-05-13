Prince William ‘has no such Game of Thrones-like urges’ to usurp his father

The Daily Beast’s Royalist (Tom Sykes) has an interesting new piece about Prince Charles and Prince William’s “uneasy alliance” these days. William went to his first State Opening of Parliament this week, where he walked behind Rose Hanbury’s husband and generally looked bored and boring. To hear Sykes tell it, William performed his duty perfectly though, because William didn’t overshadow Charles on his big day, standing in for the Queen and performing her speech. This is the jumping-off point to analyze how Charles and William’s relationship has changed so much in recent years, something we’ve heard a lot. Basically, as soon as William succeeded in exiling his brother, William and Charles have been “closer” because Harry is not around. Some highlights from the Daily Beast:
No one paid attention to William in Parliament: There was precious little attention paid to the other royal in attendance, Prince William, who was very deliberately dressed down to the point of invisibility. Seated on a lowly chair compared to his father’s magisterial throne, his dark suit enabled William to effectively disappear into the background for his father’s day in the sun. Charles couldn’t have wished his son to be more helpful and supportive.
Charles was always closer to Harry: Charles’ relationship with Harry was actually understood by most friends of the family to be warmer than his relationship with William when the boys were teenagers and young men (which is part of what has made Harry’s attacks of the past two years particularly horrible for Charles). Some have speculated this is because William saw more and understood more of the breakdown of his parents’ relationship.
Charles wasn’t a fan of William’s emotions: If William had his reservations about his father, the feeling was mutual; Charles, a source tells The Daily Beast, was regularly dismayed by William’s emotive style, and what he felt was an overdoing of the common touch after he married Kate Middleton. “Charles hated William’s ‘I’m in touch with my feelings’ schtick,’” a friend of the family tells The Daily Beast. “He felt it wasn’t regal. It annoyed him with both sons, but particularly William because he didn’t feel the future king had to be touchy-feely, and it irritated him that William didn’t seem willing to take that on board. Charles’ style is very different; buttoned up, reserved and he hated the emoting, the interviews about his mental health and his feelings.”
Fights about work: But William, girded up by Kate, has absolutely refused to be pushed around. As Andersen says: “William is incredibly headstrong, and has had many rows with his father over the years about what royal duties he was or wasn’t willing to perform.”
William isn’t playing Game of Thrones: The truth is that had William wanted for one moment to be the next king (as his mother hoped), to weaponize the toxic past of his father would have been the work of an instant. But William has no such Game of Thrones-like urges. He and Kate are quite happy being the warm-up guys for the next few decades. William will always have a significant hold over his father, though, and the relationship between Charles and William, while not one of equals, will be significantly more even handed than that between the queen and Charles. Elizabeth has been queen since Charles was four years old, and for all of her reign, bar perhaps the last decade, he has been very much the lowly cadet. William is more likely to get something closer to partner status, largely because Charles needs him on side.
The Oprah interview: Things between William and Charles might have ticked along in this rather lukewarm fashion had it not been for the Harry and Meghan bombshell that struck the family in 2020. It changed everything, forcing father and son to finally fully commit to working together. There seems no reason to disbelieve reports that William was instrumental in the defenestration of Prince Andrew from royal life, another moment of unity. But ultimately, it was Harry who pushed William into Charles’ arms with his inflammatory comments to Oprah, including the jibe that he pitied his brother and father because they were “trapped” in their royal lives. “Harry forced William to jump, and when the moment came there was no doubt for William which way to go,” says the friend. “William picked the monarchy, and that has meant working closely with Charles. The relationship is as good as it’s ever been in his adult life.”
Yeah, none of this reads as a genuine warmth between a father and his oldest son. It reads more like an uneasy alliance between two men who could do a lot of damage to one another. Of course William could really go after Charles and try to usurp him. So why doesn’t William do that? Because of mutually-assured destruction – Charles has a lot of dirt on William, and he could easily put William in his place with a few phone calls. They have just enough on each other to keep the other “in line.” Which, again, is not really a healthy father-son relationship.
As for Harry and the Oprah interview and all of that… Harry and Charles were genuinely close for many years. I absolutely believe that some of Harry’s deepest hurt – which came out in the Oprah interview – was that Charles didn’t have his back, that Charles behaved as if Harry was dispensable, that Charles “chose” the heir and not the spare.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
This is the funniest thing I’ve read in a while: “William…effectively disappear[ed] into the background for his father’s day in the sun. Charles couldn’t have wished his son to be more helpful and supportive.”
And, yes, they have to have each other’s backs because they’re skating on thin ice on the world stage. Harry wanted Charles to treat him like a son, when instead, he treated him like a business associate who was leaving to form a new company. What a messed up institution.
It also goes to show just how insecure Charles is.
Truth is both William and his papa are unlikeable. Charles for the Camilla debacle and William for being workshy and uncharismatic. The article had to get in digs about Kate being common of course. Also what happened to her being the peace maker revolutionary if William was indeed girded up by her? Just a whole load of nonsense written in support of William who is mortified at his recent take your stroppy teenage child to work appearance.
All i got from this is that william is basically more boring than his father.
In any case i am pretty sure that william was more than happy the attention was on his dad. Did you see the way Charles was dragged through the mud on twitter for this event?
It’s a shame they didn’t breed for charisma. They have anti-charisma.
that comment made me HOWL. so William supported his father by disappearing into the woodwork? It reminds me of James Comey trying to hide in the curtains from Trump.
I know, that photo above looks like Will has been a bad dog and Doggy Daddy has put him in his place.
@eurydice; this article has me thinking that while father and son were close for a while because they wanted meghan out, the relationship has now cooled significantly. And william is getting a pat on the back for behaving like a good boy and doing nothing that could potentially take the spotlight away from Charles.
@Chloe – I think part of the problem was what we’ve said on here before, they wanted Meghan out but Harry went too and I think Charles blames Harry for that.
@ Becks1, do you truly think that Charles blames Harry for leaving with his wife and child? I would think that Charles would be angry that it was to the point that Harry realized what his brother was up to which led to their escape. I think that Charles is mad as to how out of control TOBB had became. TOBB wanted to get rid of Meghan at any and all costs which became an embarrassment for the family, and The Monarchy as as whole. It’s still causing harm within their own CW countries as we have seen. This does not bode well for his reign.
I am trying to see how Charles blames Harry for leaving.
And you could be completely right and I am not seeing it.
Yes, lol! Or Mike Pence closing his eyes when he wanted to disappear!
@BothSidesNow –
sorry, mistype! I meant to say that Charles blames William for that, not harry. Whoops lol.
So. Charles was in vibrant red. Sitting on a gold throne. Wearing sashes of medals daisy chained together. Covered with more medals. And he was still like
Dress to blend in with the carpet or
I am slighted.
The things these people think are important or value don’t make any sense to me.
This line is amazing. Helpful and supportive is disappearing into the background? Meghan and Harry could never even if they tried.
I don’t think W does have any true interest in being King.
He is interested in having the lifestyle, the staff, the trappings of it. Doing actual work? Nope.
Maybe in previous years he showed little interest to start something like what his dad and brother did. Now, I think he really wants to be a mover and shaker on the world stage to beat his brother down. But of course without doing all the work, everything he produces becomes performative and useless.
Let’s correct this: He wants HIS NAME attached to some big, performative project. He wants to REAP the glory of it, BASK in the attention for it, but DO NONE of the work to make it happen.
Right? Usurping his father and taking over the throne would take actual work. And we all know how Bill feels about work…
William may not be interested, but Kate certainly is. She’s gone from Waiting for William to Waiting to be Queen Consort.
@HeyKey
This quote jumped out to me immediately: “But William, girded up by Kate, has absolutely refused to be pushed around. As Andersen says: “William is incredibly headstrong, and has had many rows with his father over the years about what royal duties he was or wasn’t willing to perform.”
William absolutely does not want this role and has shown little interest. How is his behavior not more alarming than whatever Harry has said to Oprah??
An excellent point that Charles should be paying close attention to as well as the Tory’s too!! You would also think that the peasants are too happy about his work ethic either. Bulliam will be a useless PoW and it will only become worse as he steps closer to being king.
I’m convinced William’s plan as king is to simply do exactly what he does now, or at least try his hardest to. I think he’s going to try to spin his role as a more “behind the scenes king” and will likely flat out tell people that the public won’t see him as much as the previous monarchies. Maybe I’ll eat my words, but I have a very hard time believing William is going to actually step up and do the work when the time comes–he’s simply not fit for the job. He’s a trust fund brat loser on the largest scale and nothing more.
I do have think that he even wants the trappings. I think that William would like to live an anonymous upper middle class lifestyle.
William also wants to do as little work as possible for as long as possible. While I’m sure his ego want him to be King, his laziness does not.
This, 100 times this
Yes!!! Bulliam is not interested in any type of work, whether it’s required or not. His sole intention is to live his life how he wanted to live it without being responsible or actively pursuing a cause.
There’s also no way William wants to do the work Charles has to take up now. Not only Prince of Wales stuff but also dealing with the Queen? I can’t see William actually showing up for that.
I agree. That’s why after every misstep, the latest being his not-so-flattering appearance in parliament with his dad, he gets his mouthpieces bleating about modernising the monarchy.
Oh these people absolutely read Celebitchy! How often have we dropped that Game of Thrones comparison!? 😂
And, yeah, there is no love or respect there. It’s like that scene in Grosse Point Blank where the two hit men meet up and keep their finger on the trigger of their guns the whole time as they try to talk and work out an alliance.
I love that movie, so underrated! And it was weird phrasing as well, “pushed into his father’s arms” etc. What a weird family and institution
Charles and william became close because they wanted to cast meghan out. Not because of the oprah interview.
Exactly! It was an uneasy alliance based on mutual hate and jealousy. They are now stuck with each other. I love this for them.
Huh, so weird that William is made out to be the one who’s “touchy-feely” – haven’t the narratives been that Harry is the emotional one? And why does this sound like it’s from The Crown, with the Queen telling Charles he should suck it up?
When these words are used for Bulliam they mean “unhinged, explosive rage”.
FFK is not smart or motivated enough for GoT strategies
I am eagerly waiting for him to say “off with their heads!”
@Eurydice that is my question when reading this: WILLIAM is considered the touchy freely emotional one? When did I miss that article??
I wonder if the “touchy feely” goes along with the “pretending to be a middle class bloke who tells his dad what work he won’t do,” as in “I can’t do more work because I’m busy being a husband and father,” and to Charles, “prioritizing your family” (we know this is just a line for will), or even just acting like you have a wife and children AT ALL that you give even a cursory thin about when you’re making your decisions, is seen as being touchy-feely. Charles was fine with basically working constantly and never seeing his wife and children (plus openly cheating on them), and he didn’t talk to or consider Diana or his kids’ feeling, wants, or needs, when he made any decisions. So that fact that Will uses his wife and children as an excuse for why he can’t work, or go on tours, or meet up with Charles to learn how to be a POW, is what’s being considered terribly emotionally middle class.
I disagree with William being touchy feely, he seems to fake it. I think Charles is more in touch with his feelings actually.
This is Will sending a message to the soon to be visiting Harry: Dad and I are working together, so watch your step.
Kate is in danger too if Will and Chuck are allies, as Will needs dad to take her out of the picture, which I’m more and more convinced is happening.
Her mother will fight it with every last breath in her body. Getting Kate this close to the thrown was her life’s work.
@Rapunzel: i am intrigued. Why do you think Kate will be out of the picture?
I am in the “they’ll separate but never divorce or stay miserably married, while william gets to do what he wants “ boat.
i don’t think anyone can say for sure what will happen obviously, but one thing that I do think is clear is that IF william wants a divorce, he needs Charles on his side. So william and Charles being allies is not good for Kate if it comes to that.
I’m not convinced this is a warning shot toward Kate, especially when it states William was “girded by Kate.”
Um…..no.
Sykes has obviously not yet bought into the notion that bullyiam is eyeing the possibility of a divorce. He’s still stuck at pushing the narrative that charles and the incandescent one are getting closer ‘bEcAuSe oF wHaT HaRry HaS dONe.’
But for the discerning, the ‘closeness’ between charles and bullyiam spells trouble down the road for the decades-long waiting game of camp middleton.
I mean, that sentence basically says he and Charles have fought over the years with Kate’s encouragement. It’s not a great thing, lol.
We know that William is very in touch with his rage, but what other “emotive” states are we talking about? Jealousy — offshoot of rage. Vindictiveness–offshoot of rage. It’s all of a furious package with him.
This is the truth @ Merricat! Bulliam has one speed only, rage. He can’t control it nor does he have any interest in doing so. Bulliam is incredibly damaged goods, as they say. The Lamridge children will grow up suffering from traumatic childhood.
In Charles’ desperation to be respected by William he threw Harry under the bus and didn’t protect him. Charles now has what he always wanted which is William on his side.
Welp.
I’ve lost the struggle to keep from laughing. Sykes’ spin on Bulliam’s behavior at the Parliament ceremony is very amusing and a more than tad shady.
On a serious note, Charles’ relationship with his sons is deplorable. I believe there may have been/may be some genuine affection between Charles and Harry. However, that his loyalty can be and must be bought, whether literally or with reputational blackmail is lower than a snake’s belly in a wagon rut. My heart hurts for Harry who quite justifiably feels fundamentally betrayed.
Charles didn’t want to marry Diana. The monarchy made him. And I’m not even sure Charles wanted children. That was just part of the job. Charles really seems to be an introvert. He prefers to spend time alone. Camilla being the only one he prefers. But I think they both spend a lot of time together not talking to each other. I figure they read or garden anything but have conversations. That’s why he prefers her over Diana.
I actually believe that he and Camilla have “conversations” where they can finish each other’s sentences and share plentiful “looks” that convey all meaning. They are of the same (well similar) class, share the same values, and Charles supposedly found Diana woefully uneducated when he tried to talk to her about classics or whatever. He probably fancies himself as such an intellectual, but it’s interesting how every generation seems to view the one below it as dreadfully “sensitive/emotional” (Philip to Charles to William and Harry).
Charles was always going to choose William and the monarchy over Harry but it could have been done in a better way.
Right now Charles main objective is to be King and ensure that the succession continues.
I’m lmao at the line about Harry pushing William into Charle’s arms. Tom Sykes is a very dramatic fellow.
Sykes is a Bulliam mouthpiece, nothing more.
The part where Chuck hated Wills getting in touch with his feelings is hilarious. We all know he set up that Apple Walk in Woods With a Weirdo to try and compete with Harry’s mental health interviews. Willy is a lazy bum, Chuck knows he has nothing to worry about as far as his oldest trying to snatch the throne from him.
William is Joffrey Baratheon and Charles is Tywin Lannister. He can’t really go toe to toe with Charles because he can’t think or plan beyond his own rage. Meanwhile, Charles will deal with his tantrums and then send him on a disastrous tour to the Caribbean where he knows the Cambridges will fail miserably.
I mean great comparison except that Tywin was proud of his family and was obsessed with protecting them as an extension of his own self and the only thing Charles has ever cared about protecting is himself and maybe Cammie. Everything else fits though.
I am one of those people who believe Charles would have never have had kids except it being the number one requirement of his job. While he certainly had a warmer relationship with Harry than TOB I don’t believe it was ever all that good. I mean, Charles isn’t close to his mother and wasn’t close to his dad. Harry was close to both of them. In addition in the lead up to the wedding there were a few stories about Meghan encouraging Harry’s relationship with Charles. I think at best, Charles is and was a disinterested, passive father who found warm, affable Harry easier to deal with than TOB who was way more caught up in the terribleness of the charles/di divorce. He also probably liked Harry better as well because Harry wasn’t set to replace him one day. But I bet whatever civility existed between the two was frayed when they forced Harry out of his beloved army and while they probably made progress before the wedding, everything after was a huge step backwards. Charles threw his lot in with the heir and here we are.
Charles was raised to be the divinely appointed head of England, Elizabeth escaped that fate in her childhood.
Charles frankly had a terrible example of parenting – he was both bullied and ignored by his parents. Charles could have worked to be a better parent than his parents (as Diana did) but apparently he was incapable of doing that. I have a bit of insight into this dynamic as both of my parent overcame difficult childhoods and were far better parents than their parents. So, yah, Charles should have done a better job with his kids, but instead he wallowed in his pain.
So Will has no game of thrones like urges to usurp dad, but he had made a game of thrones like alliance against Harry and Andrew? Okay then.
If Diana had this same “wonderful” quality as William of turning invisible on a dime, she’d still be alive.
See I read that fights about work paragraph as in Charles has to threaten and bully and force will and Kate to work even though it hardly works. Kate and William kept throwing themselves on the floor like the permanent toddlers they are and screaming no, we don’t want to work but we want lots of shinny new buttons , cars and trips.
Is William growing out a comb over? It looks like he started parting his chick fuzz on the side. Maybe that’s something else that they can bond over.
the line about how William and Charles have fought over what kind of royal work he will and won’t do…..basically Charles has tried to get William to work more and he refuses; now that Harry is gone William has to step up but ALSO he has an advantage now bc he’s the only “young” blood royal and Charles needs him desperately.
This article does not make William or Charles look good and it does not make the Windsors look like the kind of family I would want to even know, much less be a part of, even with all the castles.
“the next few decades…”
Wow, these people are true optimists when it comes to Charles’ health.
I would laugh so much if Betty surprised us all and Charlie-boy got pipped at the post. 😂
I realize this is probably the American and Brazilian in me, but I look at that hunk of metal with shiny stuff all over it (still just heat-compressed bits of earth at the end of the day) and think it’s all just ridiculous. The shiny bits of earth were important in 1547 when education was only for the wealthy and the understanding of “Divine Right” was that if you didn’t worship the King, you failed to worship God and therefore went to hell, etc, etc, etc…I don’t know – you get one life, and if you destroy each other and entire civilizations over a circle of metal and shiny stuff…I’m out of things to say.
Spot on, nutella toast! You have absolutely encapsulated the true worth of all their shiny frippery. All gained at the expense of others, and propped up by meaningless, and worthless “protocol”, based on the despicable tenet that these creatures are somehow intrinsically “better” than everyone else! Bah humbug, off with their heads. I shall get my knitting out for when the tumbrils come for these loathsome articles.
Something tells me that PC has tied work to money. Doesn’t the year start April 1st for the money train? If Willi has spent all of his money, then Kati and Willi are going to have to pay the piper in order to get money. It’s quite possible that their performance from April-June determines the amount of money for next quarter. Willi can rage all he wants, but if he wants to continue to play he will have to work. It’s going to be quite interesting in the next six months or so. Let’s see if he and Kati can actually work.
If the Cambridges do step up, I think it’s also more proof that Charles is the actual Regent and in charge.
And the more they show up, the more they’ll inevitably fuck up <3
Every picture of their messes reduces Chuck's blood pressure, and every damning story about them clears his kidney, one nephron at a time xD
Yes Chuck, Dorian Grey yourself into a British Republic for us! Woohoo!
You go girl.
Really though, GO.
For the cambridges, this is kind of the worst case scenario, right? Charles is running the show as a de facto regent/monarch, but William doesn’t have the financial freedom he’ll have when Charles is actually king (and William is duke of cornwall.) So charles is calling all the shots, even more so than before for W&K, as if he’s the king, and they don’t have the financial independence they’ll have from him when he IS king.
Bring on the Lambridges! Let them work for their keep.
The more they work, the more they’ll likely show their asses. 😁
Bring ‘em on!
I think this was part of the ‘deal’ for a new house in/near Windsor (either for them both or more likely for an unofficial separation).
What a load. Will cannot usurp PC. TQ and Parliament have already declared PC as her successor (which, primogeniture, pretty much made a done deal anyway). If by “usurp” they mean try to embarrass him with bad press and leaks, then yeah, PW does do that.
The reason William looks so upset is because he just discovered the Celebitchy website.
Oh that is bloody brilliant!!!!
Maybe part of the deal is that William should put a muzzle on his mouthy in-laws and stop with the skip Charles and Kate the next queen b.s. That seems to have calmed down quite a bit.
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
*catches breath*
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
I’m so here for the tiny chair they made William use. He looks hilarious.
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
It’s the chair and the pants! Are the knees worn down, like he has been crawling???
JFC, this is gold level comedy.
William may not want to be King right now, but he certainly wants to be Prince of Wales ASAP. That is where he gets full control of the purse of the more profitable Duchy and freedom from the scrutiny and work that actually comes with being King.
Actually, it’s the Duchy of Cornwall that he automatically gets, not the POW title. The two titles don’t go hand in hand, POW is conferred not inherited so William may wait awhile before Charles grants it to him.
Wm doesn’t need to wait for POW title. When Charles becomes king, Wm becomes Duke of Cornwall and the duchy $$$$$ is his!!!
Sorry didn’t see Feeshalori post
There is no close with those two. They are back stabbing each other every chance they get. Willie, and kate have help from Ed and society, because of chick withholding Phillips title from them, they are really all very obvious. Oh yes willie and kate want the throne, and they want it now. Harry is right, who is protecting the queen?.
I also thought of a sentence Charles can use to make sure Will is sufficiently invisible and non-attention-stealing, “Put on the brown suit, William.” It reminds me, in the reverse of course, of the Police’s song Roxanne, wherein she is told, “You don’t have to put on the red light, Roxanne.”
Even if I knew nothing about William or Charles or any of the intrigue within the Royal Family, I would still look at those pictures and think William looked like a surly teenager. And it’s not just catching him in one or two shots – he looks pouty and grumpy and put out in every one, from his posture to his expression. How immature is that??
His good looks depended entirely on his hair, Now he just looks pouty all the time.
“But William, girded up by Kate..”
Yeah, hard pass.