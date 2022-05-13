Prince William & Kate will attend the London premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise either lives full-time in England now or he spends most of his time there. Most of his movies film there, and he’s becoming a regular at events like Wimbledon. So it makes perfect sense that Cruise would want a huge, royal premiere for Top Gun: Maverick. They’ve already done a big premiere event in San Diego, when the studio rented out the decommissioned USS Midway and Tom piloted a helicopter onto the carrier. Now Cruise is going to a James Bond-style royal premiere in London next week, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the headlining royals:
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making their red carpet return — alongside Tom Cruise! The royal couple will join the actor for his U.K. premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 19 in London’s Leicester Square. The event will likely see Kate, 40, in full Hollywood glam — like when she glittered in gold for the James Bond premiere last September.
The London premiere won’t be the first time William and Kate have seen the highly anticipated film. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly treated to a special screening of the Top Gun sequel at the invitation of Cruise, who had heard William was a fan of the 1986 original movie.
William, who was a Royal Air Force helicopter pilot himself, and Kate will walk the red carpet next Thursday and then be introduced to Cruise and other cast members, like Miles Teller, who plays the son of Cruise’s late comrade Goose, from the original movie. The royal couple will also be introduced to film studio executives and the movie’s director Joe Kosinski, and representatives from The Film and TV Charity.
The premiere will be hosted by Paramount Pictures and The Film and TV Charity and will be the 72nd Royal Film Performance put on by the charity in its almost 100-year history. The charity supports hundreds of thousands of people working behind the scenes in Britain’s film and television industry and was called upon, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when many technicians and skilled craftspeople lost their livelihoods.
[From People]
The No Time To Die royal premiere last year benefited charity too. I’m not exactly sure how or what kind of money is actually raised for “charity,” but God bless. I went back and looked at the photos of Will and Kate at the No Time to Keen premiere last September… people really did love Dynasty Kate in her gold dress and her hairpiece mountain. I wonder if she will go that “glam” for this premiere, or if she’ll recycle some doily dress. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge attends the World Premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at Royal Albert Hall, London. .,Image: 635007619, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall attends the World Premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at Royal Albert Hall, London. .,Image: 635007627, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the World Premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at Royal Albert Hall, London. .,Image: 635007636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the World Premiere of No Time To Die on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at Royal Albert Hall, London. .,Image: 635007663, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
HRH Prince William, The Duke Of Cambridge and HRH Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge speak with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’ at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 September, 2021.,Image: 635025379, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
HRH Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge attends the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’ at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 September, 2021.,Image: 635025453, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, The Duke Of Cambridge and HRH Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge attend the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’ at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 September, 2021.,Image: 635025481, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, The Duke Of Cambridge and HRH Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge attend the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’ at Royal Albert Hall, London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 September, 2021.,Image: 635025496, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and The Duchess Of Cambridge attend the James Bond No Time to Die Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall, London. 28 September 2021,Image: 635096047, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ., Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Hill / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the “No Time To Die” World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.,Image: 635096275, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the “No Time To Die” World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England.,Image: 635096301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
I just lost it at the words “hairpiece mountain”. I am dying! 😀
+1
Its the perfect description for that monstrosity she had attached to her head!
I prefer rats nest, but hairpiece mountain is fine too!
Perhaps Wills will pilot over Hairpiece Mountain and dazzle us all.
Good call – how about trying hard to be cool and either willie drops cruise from the helicopter or cruise will drop the 2 of them – but wouldn’t that be the worst liability ever?
Wasn’t there something about Tom being part of jubbly events? Which I still don’t understand.
Maybe he’s on a mission to recruit the Church of England to scientology
That. Would. Be. Fan. Tastic!
These idiots are just sinkholes of intelligence. Wonder if David Miscavige will be there to shake hands with these ignoramuses.
What is the criteria to be met for a royal premiere anyways? The studios approaches the royals or vice versa. Or is it a situation they just choose to attend like the Lion King and because they are in attendance it automatically becomes a royal premiere!?
In the past, the premieres attended by royals would tend to be James Bond or something else obviously British. A Tom Cruise movie is very much a Hollywood thing and a premiere is likely happening because Cruise gave William a private screening and made him feel important.
It all makes sense now, right? Cruise gave him that private screening and was probably buttering him and now he has his reward.
She is going to cosplay the time Diana met Cruise isn’t she.
Let’s hope not. But you know she’s looking up those pictures right now.
Oh! I’ll bet you’ve guessed it. So, I ran off to Google and what a lovely gown she wore! If Khate shows up in a pale yellow halter gown with a navy skirt, we’ll know for sure, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised.
Khate will definitely cosplay Diana’s yellow halter gown. And it woudn’t surprise me if Cruise were paid or persuaded to say something like, “Khate reminds me so much of Diana.”
😂 so true …. Perhaps he will ask Khate to dance as well and he will then praise her for being the best dancer in the world
omg. We need to put a pin in this comment for next week, LOL.
Yes, we do!! It’s will be a Diana cosplay for certain!!
@ Zapp B., you nailed it!!!
While Bulliam will be touting this meeting as an equal level of “celebrity” to Hollywood as his better brother!!
Lol I so hope you’re right! I had to google and the dress Diana wore was great, I think it’d suit Kate actually.
The thing is that you’d think someone so self-absorbed (what with said cosplaying and all) would be rabidly reading her press.
…and so therefore I seriously cannot fathom Kate sanely reading all of this and thinking “Roight. Cinched it. Now Meg’s latest outfit, where’s Thot then? WOT ELSE?!!”
(Clears throat)
“Und neow we’ve goat FOAH BEHG QUISTIENS und FOAH BEEG UNSUERRS…”
And so on and so forth.
So pre-recorded radio spots for mental health, but fancy in person movie première for a very Americana movie. Mkay.
My mind just meandered into those powdered wig mountains women used to wear with birds, buildings and all manner of fancy doodahs perched thereon, and how Khate could sport an F/A 18 Super Hornet, like a fascinator, on hers! Otherwise, I’m struggling to envision how she’ll cosplay this testosterone-fest. And, all we’ll be talking about is her costume and hair, as usual. I mean, they already are.
Ooooo, maybe Willy will wear his full military uniform for the premiere…ya know to be in theme with the movie 🤣🤣
On another note: Kates posture is horrendous. Those photos pronounce how bad it is, she has to work on standing up straight. Also her hair looked a damn mess that night.
I want to see how much lift Cruise puts in his shoes when he meets Bulliam and CopyKeen. He’s a shrimp compare to these two giants!! Hell, Cruise is a shrimp compared to most men and quite a few women in Hollywood.
She’ll have to out do her Bond premiere outfit. I think she will something new with a military theme.
Agree. She will not rewear something.
The really sad part is that once upon a time, Kate used to dress really well. When you look back at pictures of her from the early years of their marriage, everything she wore was beautiful and was tasteful (in my opinion). I know she was younger then, but I don’t think age played a factor with her eveningwear. Remember that black lace gown she wore to the premiere of that horse movie (blanking on the name)? She looked stunning, yet understated. I don’t know what has happened to her, but at one point I actually used to think she could do no wrong with clothes. But how the mighty have fallen.
I think the last nice evening gown she wore was the white off the shoulder outfit she wore to a BAFTA. Otherwise her recent gowns have been pretty tacky.
@Nic919, I did like that one too. I’ll give Kate credit when credit is due.
One of my favs will always be that “backless” teal, lace top dress she wore in 2012.
https://www.katescloset.com.au/jenny-packham-aspen-teal-gown.html
for the most part I’ve liked her red carpet looks, but when she misses she misses, big time. And its usually a fault of the styling (hair or jewelry not right etc.) I was not a fan of the Bond premiere look, but I think overall it could have been better with better styling.
My all time favorite look of hers is the strapless black velvet McQueen, but we’ve only seen that once.
@Becks1, that black strapless velvet was incredible on her and definitely one of her all time best looks. The ruby jewelry was amazing too and I’m sad we never saw it again after that night. That was back when Kate actually still had a little sexiness in her look, before she went down the granny path.
Yeah, that post on the premiere was definitely…something. Are people still going to pretend that this bird’s nest hairdo and aging Vegas showgirl look was a fashion extravaganza? 😂
I can’t remember where I fell back then but seeing it now I’m horrified. Maybe people liked it because they were so relieved she wasn’t dressed like a cult member?
Those earrings. That Vegas dress. She just needs a feather headdress.
LOL, that post cracked me up bc the first bunch of comments were all “STUNNING” and then the rest of us were like, “really? are we looking at the same thing?
She actually looks more to me like a Las Vegas mother of the bride than a showgirl.
I am 100% fine with them doing this. It’s light, it’s fluffy, no intellect required. Perfect for Bill and Kate, in other words.
What drives me batty, is what would the headlines be if the attendees were flipped, and it was Meghan and Harry attending? I can’t even imagine, but I do know it would be scathing, and thus here we see the BRF and RR at their hypocritical best.
Of course! Going Hollywood is only a bad thing when H&M do it.
Move along please, no double standards to see here.
Remember how they were castigated for going to the Lion King event?
Gawd it is such hard work being royal with another glitzy premiere to grace! Notice how Will usually snubs the BAFTAS but never turns down the chance to see an action movie for free?! This duo appear to be doing a lot of engagements in the wake of Flop Tour, has dad had a word about appearing to be busy now TQ is ailing. Cascade engagements, as in PC is stepping up so they have to as well with the premiere as a treat?!
Earth 💩 got a bafta. look it up
Earth 💩 got a bafta. look it up
Earth 💩 got a bafta. look it up
That sniveling serpent created havoc at the BATFA nomination committee to “honour” his EarthSh!t piece. Nothing more, IMO.
That reminder about William being a helicopter pilot is way too hilarious. Also LOLOL at watching a movie not once, but twice. This is what counts as work for them. Where are all the complaints about the “Hollywood couple” now?
Really. Nothing against those who fly search and rescue but it’s not the same as being a fighter pilot.
William supposedly barely squeaked by his training and by all accounts was never allowed to fly without extra supervision, so I think we can safely mock him without besmirching the whole search and rescue service. It’s not their fault!
If my life depended on it, I’d definitely ask Tom Cruise to airlift me- at least he seems to have been serious about his training.
I may be way off the mark here but wasn’t Willy a co-pilot and didn’t make it to the main seat?
I went back to check this, and Willi left the Royal Air Force the year before. He had a private pilot’s license and got a commercial license and that’s how he worked for Air Rescue. Talk about rewriting history.
SarahCS, I remember that he was a co-pilot, too, when he bothered to show up.
They had to get a special plane when he started at EEAA because the ones they had didn’t have room for a copilot. William couldn’t fly them on his own. Plus there needed to be space for his security.
I thought that was cute, their trying to link his helicopter piloting with a Top Gun-style fighter pilot. The boy could not compete.
She will be dressed in silver:airplane cosplay. There will be buttons reminiscent of propellers, but bejewelled.
Now that Jimmy Saville and Jeff Epstein have died, the royals can embrace the creeps Cruise and Miscavage.
Maybe all white, for the Navy’s summer dress uniform? Works for both US & UK Navy.
I can’t wait to see what she wears. You know it’s going to have some sort of military theme.
SAME. I am pumped. I am pumped to see what crazy costume she wears and I also hope for a side by side with Tom Cruise. I’m low key fascinated with the real life height of famous people. And especially the men and the secret heels they wear.
A side by side shot would need her kneeling down or him standing on a box.
No more sparkles, chandelier earrings or soufflé wiglets Kate. Google your late MIL when she met Cruise and Kidman, and there you will find perfect elegance and grace with nary a sparkle in sight.
I’m predicting something like a reworked air stewardess uniform with military epaulettes and buttons placed to look like military ribbons. Also it will be blue and yellow like Diana wore to the first Top Gun. (Of course they’ll call it Navy in honor of the US Navy haha)
Of course they will.
I’ve lived in Clearwater, FL my whole life and if these jokers show up here for some faux charity event that is secretly a Scientology shindig (they’re really easy to spot if you know the signs, they even tried to host a Comic Con here before they were outed), I’m booing them from here to the sun.
Hell, even if they just show up here. M+H would get skewered for being “too Hollywood” and speculation would run wild about them and Scientology (it did here in Clearwater when Diana went to the first Top Gun apparently back then, I wasn’t alive but my grandma told me) if they went but these two lazy doofs show up and it’s “Omg her hair! Her dress!”. Because there’s nothing else to talk about with them; no meaty charity work, no meaningful results in gods knows how many years. All the BM can talk about is their clothes…except for the things they “can’t”.
So Just William and Just Kate are advocating for mental health, while at the same time pallying around repeatedly with a member of a0 totalitarian, far right religious cult that states that mental illnesses are not real, that treatments of mental disorders are a fraud and a scam and that mental health professionals are terrorists.
It’s not like Tom Cruise e.g. wasn’t awful to Brooke Shields all those years ago. So it’s too bad that the gold-plated advisers and the carnival of experts were incapable of using a search engine of their choice to vet TC.
Keen and Bulliam should never ever attempt to even look in the direction of initiatives and charities supporting mental health ever again.
This! What in the actual fuck? Meeting and walking around with a known scientologist? Do they know how much (undue) influence those cokroaches will try to pull from this event and that kind of press? These fucking idiots are literally jeopardizing people’s lives and incomes by pairing with their most smiling not-crazy-at-all rep!
You know what? I can’t wait for them to be king and queen. They clearly don’t know what in the actual fuck they’re doing. More sane people will H.A.T.E. them after this.
And you can’t buy that kinda press, Bullyiam and Kkkate 😉
Yes!! I forgot about Cruise’s unhinged rant (can a rant ever be hinged?) about antidepressants.
The Duke and Duchess of Mental Health maybe should rethink their association with Cruise.
The RF sounds like being in a cult so they should have much in common with Tom.
Is there a Scientology in England?
Yes, but it’s not doing well. The Australian arm of C0$ funded the purchase of a number of buildings they’ve allowed to become derelict and are facing huge tax bills which have gone unpaid for ages. Congregation numbers are also dwindling so they basically have a very weak presence there.
I remember reading years ago that Scientology (and Miscavige) tried to set up shop in England and Ireland by purchasing a couple of old manor houses in each country, with plans to turn them into Scientology centers like the ones in Hollywood and Clearwater, FL. But the money is running out as people learn more about Scientology and run the other way, and as prominent, wealthy members leave in droves, taking their money with them. The manor houses have fallen into ruin, because there are no funds to maintain or expand them. Miscavige is hanging on to Tom Cruise, tooth and claw, because Tom is just about the only reliable money maker member these days. There are other wealthy celebrity Scientologists, like Elizabeth Moss and Michael Peña (as a Chicana, you have no idea how much it hurts to type “Michael Peña, Scientologist”), but none with the star wattage and earning power that Tom Cruise has. He’s just about the only decent money maker they have left.
Yup — that’s why Tom is living in England most of the time now. He owns a huge estate in West Sussex near the UK C0$ headquarters and I guess Miscavige wants him there to drum up more recruits and money but I think it’s a fool’s errand.
Maybe someone on Team William could find a way to bring back dress hats for men.
My goodness, he looks awful. Like an angry bald eagle with rabbit teeth.
I’m sorry. Really, that was unkind of me.
Still true but, unkind.
You know I want to see what W&K are wearing to this, and Tom Cruise will be grinning from ear to ear during all of it.
It’s all he does in public these days. Grins so hard, his face almost breaks.
Off to google Di meets younger, still loony, Tom Cruise pics. lol
He reminds me of Quagmire from the Family Guy, minus the hair of course. He just looks odd with the really wide jaw and narrow forehead.
OMG YOU’RE RIGHT!!!! LOLOLOLOL. He IS Quagmire (w/out the hair!)
When I look at Kate’s NTTD movie premiere dress and hair, all I can think of is how the BM would tear Meghan to pieces if she wore any such get up. She would be called “garish”, “Hollywood”, “try too hard”, etc. but Kate “dazzled the red carpet”. Such overt double standards make me sick.
I still say kate looked like the New Year’s Eve time square ball.
Are you kidding? If she cut armholes in the Times Square disco ball and slipped it over her head, it would be refreshing note of subtlety compared to that garish getup.
I envy them going to the premiere of that film – or maybe not I would hate all the fuss. I loved Top Gun and this one is meant to be great. Hope Kate does her own thing and does not copy Diana but she might not be able to resist!!
She probably will find an over the top gown and preen for the cameras. And probably make those exaggerated faces. same old same old.
This Keen Maverick premiere is being put on by Paramount. The Oprah interview was on CBS. Both owned by Paramount Global which is owned by National Amusements which is owned by ONE FAMILY. The Redstone family (they live in Massachusettes). They benefit, whichever royal couple you are interested in.
Royals/celebs are as props to the super-wealthy, who hire pop stars for personal events. This is something Meghan understands that W&K do not.
The royals we spend so much time discussing are themselves jockeying for favour amongst the billionaire class. Meghan makes strategic friendships (as evidenced in Finding Freedom), and understands how to have a working relationship: Johnson& Johnson, NYT, Spotify, etc.
William, on the other hand, has the cognitive dissonance of being raised to think he’s inherently important while frequently rubbing elbows with real power. I feel like his anger comes from this irreconcilable gap. He’s an ornament of the state. He chose an ornamental wife. Harry got lucky.
Good points. And the drama of the Redstone family is what we should be paying more attention to, because it has global consequences.
So their Hollywood movie star of choice is old Scientologist Tom Cruise who is weird-as-f-k? He probably reminds them of the royal family, cult membership and all.
That means Kate will dress up in an evening gown and HER picture will be all over social media and articles about her being “stunning.” Just like the overhype at the Bond Premier.
Oh, please let Keen dress up like Princess Margret again. Cannot wait.
I didn’t know this film was out yet or that it already had a US premier. Not my genre I guess. Looking at it several months later, that gold dress looks like such a pile of glitter and gold, and not in a good way.
They’re going to love pretending that the huge crowds that always turn out for TC, are actually there to see their royal selves.