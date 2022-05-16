Jason Momoa has been quietly dating Eiza Gonzalez: ‘He cares about her’

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez has been around Hollywood for several years, working consistently, mostly in action movies. She was in Baby Driver, she was in Hobbs & Shaw, she was in that recent Michael Bay movie Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal. I thought for a second that maybe she was in The Fast and the Furious 10, which has been filming in Italy for weeks, but it’s not on her IMDB, so I guess not. She must have met Jason Momoa some other way. Whenever they met, it happened a few months ago, and they seem to have been quietly dating for a little while now. Jason notably split with Lisa Bonet in January, although there were some rumors that he ran back to her. I guess not!
Jason Momoa has a new woman in his life following his split from Lisa Bonet. Multiple sources tell PEOPLE the Aquaman star, 42, has been recently dating Eiza González after he and Bonet, 54, announced in January that they were separating after nearly 20 years together.
“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” an insider says. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”
Adds a source close to both Momoa and González: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”
Momoa was previously photographed attending the premiere of 32-year-old Gonzalez’s movie, Ambulance, last month, although they did not walk the red carpet together.
I’m fine with this? It doesn’t seem like a jumpoff situation, nor does it sound like it’s super-casual. It sounds like they’re really dating and getting to know each other. I imagine he’s a lot of fun and well… she’s gorgeous. I have no idea what her personality is like. In all honesty, I don’t think Jason would hang around for some high-maintenance pill. Just that fact that he cares about her means she must be pretty cool.
Here are photos of Jason in Rome, filming Fast X. He looks like he’s having the time of his life in those costumes, riding motorcycles and wearing leather pants everywhere. His bros were in town recently and they all went sight-seeing like tourists too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Jason seems like he’d be fun…in small doses. Long term I think he’d be exhausting.
I’d totally hit it…but want him to leave after.
💯%
I thought that Bonet and Momoa released a statement that they were trying again ?
They didn’t release a statement. The only statement they released was announcing the split. There was speculation that they had gotten back together because Jason deleted the original statement from his IG.
Exactly!
This is what I was just thinking…
and looking at Ms. Gonzalez’ picture above…BOY does he have a type. not that she and Bonet are twins but they do resemble each other…cheekbones for days…
I think this kind of sucks. He dumped a girlfriend that was supporting him for years to get with Bonet. Now he dumps Bonet to get with a woman 22 years younger than Bonet.
It seems when he has reached a certain level or his previous come up has fulfilled their use he bounces.
It sounded like she ended it, not him. And they were together for 16 years – hardly an ‘I’m just using you’ scenario.
This is a really dismissive way to talk about a 16 year relationship that created two children. Especially when her people were really clear that she didn’t want to follow him around to locations or be in a long distance marriage. Why is there an assumption Bonet has no agency here?
And yes, Eiza is 22 years younger, but that also makes her closer in age to Momoa than Bonet is. I don’t think Bonet is wishing for the narrative that she was used up and dumped for some young thing. Bonet is iconic. And Jason is a big goofball, and I see no reason why she wasn’t just over it.
By all accounts, Lisa Bonet was the one who ended their relationship.
She’s not a kid. Shes 32.
Agree
I don’t get his appeal. Women love him. All I see is a greasy mess. He always looks like he needs a shower.
@Rainbowkitty – thank you for saying what I was feeling. I don’t see it either. He’s an unkept mess that probably smells like cigarettes and sweat all the time.
She seems to be into rebound relationships. I have never read any steady relationship she was involved in,always dating a high profile guy right after they have broken up with someone.
I’ve read this about her too. She zeros in on celeb guys who just came out of a relationship.
Yes, wasn’t Chalemet one of those rebounds after his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp broke up?
And also Miley and Liams first big break up.
This woman is the new Minka Kelly. She only makes headlines for the famous men she dates instead of her “career”.
She is still somewhat infamous for doing blackface on some Mexican show
Do tell more please. I only know her from Lola Erase Una Vez , which I only saw bits and pieces.
Ehhhh.
I’m trying to figure out if the source is her people (because…well); or his to try and distract from all the heat he was getting over the weekend for taking pictures in the Sistine Chapel (which is a big no no…for us peasants at least). I mean, he came across as super-entitled but it’s low on the bad behaviour scale. Just weird timing and weird if they felt the need to distract. Huh.
I’m wondering this too. Normally it would definitely be her but since it’s People and I can’t imagine them running this without his blessing (he’s the bigger star) and the sourcing is how *he* feels about the situation, I’m guessing it’s him but she certainly doesn’t mind. He seems willing to play the publicity game with her unlike some last folks.
He apologized profusely for that. And why does any indigenous person need to observe the Vatican-related niceties of us peasants? Do you know what the Vatican did to them? They still burn the Papal Bulls every year in Hawai’i.
😒 oh geez
the reason taking photos isn’t allowed is so that you will have to purchase the official photos. it’s basically the least culturally offensive thing I can think of.
They’ve been dealing with each other since at least March (or that’s when I first saw the rumors). Momoa started heavily hanging w/ the Rita/Taika/Benson/KStew party crowd late last year and Eiza is a part of that. They are both filming in London and her project is the latest from the GoT guys, whom Momoa is still close with so they could’ve met that way.
Not sure how serious it actually is, when middle age men start going hard with the Taika crowd that’s never a great sign. Plus the news conveniently hit when he was making some news for the Sistine Chapel stuff and had to apologize. I’m sure Eiza and her people don’t mind the publicity; it’s been her MO since back in her Hemsworth days.
He’s living his life. I don’t have a problem with that.
Man, men can’t be alone. You break up with the love of your life and — boom! — time to date.
And of course she is 20 years younger.
She is only 10 years younger, not 20. I was actually surprised, because I mostly remember her in the context of Liam Hemsworth and assumed she was about 25. Then I realized that Liam is also in his 30s and felt old.
But why would any woman want to date him after Lisa? It’s like dating Richard Burton after Elizbeth Taylor.
Eh. Whatever. He’s single. He can date whoever he wants.
I will say that I don’t think that Jason Momoa is at the level of celebrity coolness where I’m automatically going to assume that anyone he cares about is also pretty cool. That’s a really high bar.
I remember her from Mexican novelas…she had ton of surgery as she did not resemble her old self, no big deal, I would totally do liposuction if I wasn’t such a chicken , ah and also my nose.
Anyhow, her mother is known for being a stage mom (Kris K level) and she (Eiza) is always bouncing from relationship to relationship, she is young though and no need to rush but is sad she is only known for who she is going out with than her talent, as limiting as that is.
It’s a hard nah for me he lost all appeal in this breakup and now this yuck girl
Run
I read her name as Elian Gonzalez and I just paused because that was wrong but it’s like brain wouldn’t let me read the right name. It just auto filling in Elian Gonzalez.
I know tons of actors get plastic surgery, but hers is just a complete overhaul. I saw a picture of her original face once – I never in a million years would have recognized her. I fear it’s severe insecurity. She’s had that “perfect” Instagram face for years now, even before I saw it anywhere else.
How long does it take to get used to waking up in the morning and looking in the mirror and seeing a totally foreign face? When does it become normal? I feel like that dissonance would be extremely intense.
Eiza is talented, she had a ton of surgery, but I saw her in From Dusk till Dawn, she was great!
I’d love to look like Eiza, overhaul or not.
We’re not gonna talk about how Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzales….uhm…”did it” in a pool in Mexico a few years ago? (there’s pictures)
And Timmy and Jason is doing another Dune movie together.
Awkward………
He’s definitely got what appears to be an alcohol bloat to his face in these photos.
If you want to get a sense of her personality she’s been on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and she has a sense of humor about herself. Should definitely look her up there!
Dare I say it, but he looks a little bit past his prime.