Jason Momoa has been quietly dating Eiza Gonzalez: ‘He cares about her’

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez has been around Hollywood for several years, working consistently, mostly in action movies. She was in Baby Driver, she was in Hobbs & Shaw, she was in that recent Michael Bay movie Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal. I thought for a second that maybe she was in The Fast and the Furious 10, which has been filming in Italy for weeks, but it’s not on her IMDB, so I guess not. She must have met Jason Momoa some other way. Whenever they met, it happened a few months ago, and they seem to have been quietly dating for a little while now. Jason notably split with Lisa Bonet in January, although there were some rumors that he ran back to her. I guess not!

Jason Momoa has a new woman in his life following his split from Lisa Bonet. Multiple sources tell PEOPLE the Aquaman star, 42, has been recently dating Eiza González after he and Bonet, 54, announced in January that they were separating after nearly 20 years together. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” an insider says. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” Adds a source close to both Momoa and González: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.” Momoa was previously photographed attending the premiere of 32-year-old Gonzalez’s movie, Ambulance, last month, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

[From People]

I’m fine with this? It doesn’t seem like a jumpoff situation, nor does it sound like it’s super-casual. It sounds like they’re really dating and getting to know each other. I imagine he’s a lot of fun and well… she’s gorgeous. I have no idea what her personality is like. In all honesty, I don’t think Jason would hang around for some high-maintenance pill. Just that fact that he cares about her means she must be pretty cool.

Here are photos of Jason in Rome, filming Fast X. He looks like he’s having the time of his life in those costumes, riding motorcycles and wearing leather pants everywhere. His bros were in town recently and they all went sight-seeing like tourists too.